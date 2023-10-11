On This Page
System Setup
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
In the following menu, you can configure Power Settings and Pci Settings.
The General Settings will not be available in the Setup System menu if the Power Configuration and the Pci Settings are not supported by the the firmware.
Power Settings [ConnectX-5 ONLY]
In the following menu, you can set advanced power settings:
Advanced Power Settings
|
Location:
|
Power Configuration
|
Description:
|
When set to Enabled, additional power settings parameters are configurable.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Slot Power Limiter
|
Location:
|
Power Configuration
|
Description:
|
When set, the slot power limiter is disabled, and the device can consume more than 25W from the PCIe power rails.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
RT PPS ENABLED ONPOWERUP
|
Location:
|
Power Configuration
|
Description:
|
When set to TRUE the PPS_OUT will be activated on power up.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Pci Settings
In the following menu, you can configure Expansion ROM options for UEFI.
Pci Settings will not be available in the General Settings menu if the Expansion Rom Uefi for Arm/x86 functionality does not exist in the flash or if the Pci Settings feature is not supported by the firmware.
Expansion Rom Uefi Arm
The Expansion ROM UEFI Arm is not available if the Expansion ROM UEFI for Arm does not exist in the flash.
|
Location:
|
General Settings/ Pci Settings
|
Description:
|
When set, the expansion ROM for UEFI for Arm-based-host is enabled.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Reboot Required:
|
Yes, power cycle is required for this change to take effect.
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Expansion Rom Uefi X86
The Expansion ROM UEFI x86 is not available if the Expansion ROM UEFI for x86 does not exist in the flash.
|
Location:
|
General Settings/ Pci Settings
|
Description:
|
When set, the expansion ROM for UEFI for x86-based-host is enabled.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Reboot Required:
|
Yes, power cycle is required for this change to take effect.
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
NIC Partitions Configuration menu presents the following Partition Configuration sections.
Partition 1 Configuration
Partition 2 Configuration
.
.
Partition n Configuration
Flow Control Setting
NIC partition is the division of a single NIC port into multiple Physical Functions, where "<n>" is the division number.
The NIC Petitioning Configuration will not be available in the Setup System menu if the device is not operating in Socket-Direct mode.
Flow Control Setting
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration
|
Description:
|
Specifies the type of Ethernet Flow Control to be used by the port when operating in NPar mode.
|
Configurable:
|
No
Partition n Configuration
Partition n Configuration menu shows the following settings:
Bus:Device:Function
Physical MAC Address
Virtual MAC Address
Node GUID
Port GUID
Virtual Node GUID
NIC + RDMA Mode
Bus:Device:Function
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
Specifies the PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the Nic Partition number "n" assigned in the BIOS.
|
Configurable:
|
No
Port GUID
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
The permanent Port GUID assigned to the partition during manufacturing.
|
Configurable:
|
No
Node GUID
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
The permanent Node GUID assigned to the partition during manufacturing.
|
Configurable:
|
No
Virtual Node GUID
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
Programmatically assignable Node GUID address of the partition.
|
Configurable:
|
No
Physical MAC Address
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
The permanent MAC address of the Nic Partition number "n" assigned during manufacturing.
|
Configurable:
|
No
Virtual MAC
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
Displays Nic Partition "n"’s virtual MAC address.
|
Configurable:
|
No
NIC + RDMA Mode
|
Location:
|
NIC Partitioning Configuration/ Partition n Configuration
|
Description:
|
Enable/Disable the NIC + RDMA personality on the partition.
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
Enabled, Disabled
Diagnostic menu enables the user to diagnose problems in released ROMs by enabling the debug log levels for specific modules. This ability should be used only when debug session is needed.
boot_to_shell
|
Location:
|
Diagnostic
|
Description:
|
When set to enable, Flexboot well boot to ipxe shell instead of the normal boot.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
panic_behavior
|
Location:
|
Diagnostic
|
Description:
|
Flexboot behavior on critical failure.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - PRINT
2 - HALT
3 - OPENSHELL
4 - REG_DUMP
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
Specifies the BIOS assigned PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the card
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
Specifies the chip type
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
The device's product name
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
The PCI Device ID of the controller
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
Defines the Banner's timeout
|
Configurable:
|
Yes – via input
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
1-14 sec
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
Specifies whether or not to allow the port to be completely disabled when a Port Down command is received from the Host OS or driver.
Note: Use with caution, port shutdown will halt all operations configured on the port including WakeOnLAN and shared LOM.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
Enabled, Disabled
NIC + RDMA Mode
|
Location:
|
System setup (only in cards without partitioning conf)
|
Description:
|
Specify the use of the port for both L2-Ethernet and RDMA traffic.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes (applicable only for ETH Mode).
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied
|
Available options:
|
Enabled, Disabled
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes – built-in options
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
1 - None
2 - SR-IOV
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
The number of virtual functions advertised and usable by the driver. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
|
Value restrictions:
|
Minimum integer value is 0. Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.
|
Location:
|
System setup
|
Description:
|
Indicates whether Socket Direct functionality is enabled or not.
|
Configurable:
|
No