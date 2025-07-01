What can I help you with?
Books Template Home
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Solutions  Books Template Home  Fabric Configuration

On This Page

Fabric Configuration

Usually consists of a suggestion to upgrade to the latest Cumulus version, and an additional section which mainly consists of the fabric configuration code snippets, for example:

Updating Cumulus Linux

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Configuring the Cumulus Linux Switch

The SN2201 switch (mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-3 link state up
nv set interface swp1-3 type swp
nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default
nv config apply -y

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here