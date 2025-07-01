Books Template Home
Fabric Configuration
Usually consists of a suggestion to upgrade to the latest Cumulus version, and an additional section which mainly consists of the fabric configuration code snippets, for example:
As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.
For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
The SN2201 switch (
mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:
SN2201 Switch Console
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-3 link state up
nv set interface swp1-3 type swp
nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default
nv config apply -y