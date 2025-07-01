What can I help you with?
Books Template Home
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Solutions  Books Template Home  Key Components and Technologies

Key Components and Technologies

Include pages from Confluence which are relevant to the RDG, for instance:

  • NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU)

    The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.

  • Kubernetes

    Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here