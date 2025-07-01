What can I help you with?
Node and Switch Definitions

Should include 2 tables - one for the switches port usage, the other for the hosts, for example:

Switch Port Usage

Hostname

Rack ID

Ports

hs-switch

1

swp1,11-14

mgmt-switch

1

swp1-3

Hosts

Rack

Server Type

Server Name

Switch Port

IP and NICs

Default Gateway

Rack1

Hypervisor Node

hypervisor

mgmt-switch: swp1

hs-switch: swp1

lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP

mgmt-br (interface eno2): -

hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): -

Trusted LAN GW

Rack1

Worker Node

worker1

mgmt-switch: swp2

hs-switch: swp11-swp12

ens15f0: 10.0.110.21/24

ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22

10.0.110.254
