Books Template Home
Node and Switch Definitions
Should include 2 tables - one for the switches port usage, the other for the hosts, for example:
Switch Port Usage
Hostname
Rack ID
Ports
1
swp1,11-14
1
swp1-3
Hosts
Rack
Server Type
Server Name
Switch Port
IP and NICs
Default Gateway
Rack1
Hypervisor Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP
mgmt-br (interface eno2): -
hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): -
Trusted LAN GW
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
ens15f0: 10.0.110.21/24
ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
10.0.110.254