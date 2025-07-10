DPF Book Template - RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services Demo
OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes, the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes, OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.

  1. Create the NS for the CNI:

    $ kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes

  2. Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart substituting the environment variables with the ones we defined before.

    Note

    Note that MTU field with value of 8940 has been added to the yaml to override the default value and to be able to achieve better performance results.

    manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml

    commonManifests:
  enabled: true
nodeWithoutDPUManifests:
  enabled: true
controlPlaneManifests:
  enabled: true
nodeWithDPUManifests:
  enabled: true
  nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1
  dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system
gatewayOpts: --gateway-interface=$DPU_P0
## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing /24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node.
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
k8sAPIServer: https://$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
mtu: 8940

  3. Run the following command:

    $ envsubst < manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values -
 
Release "ovn-kubernetes" does not exist. Installing it now.
Pulled: ghcr.io/nvidia/ovn-kubernetes-chart:v25.4.0
Digest: sha256:bce61b35ab485f06924681c5c906bfc0ab0065ac94830c6c036418e1edf995b3
NAME: ovn-kubernetes
LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 08:51:29 2025
NAMESPACE: ovn-kubernetes
STATUS: deployed
REVISION: 1
TEST SUITE: None

  4. Verify the CNI installation:

    Note

    The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

    $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s
pod/ovn-kubernetes-cluster-manager-595dbf85c4-lpnd6 condition met
pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-7x66w condition met
pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-dmgs7 condition met
pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-mrwzk condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready nodes --all
node/master1 condition met
node/master2 condition met
node/master3 condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace kube-system pods --all
pod/coredns-776bb9db5d-9bjhd condition met
pod/coredns-776bb9db5d-rqvlw condition met
pod/dns-autoscaler-6ffb84bd6-8jnjj condition met
pod/kube-apiserver-master1 condition met
pod/kube-apiserver-master2 condition met
pod/kube-apiserver-master3 condition met
pod/kube-controller-manager-master1 condition met
pod/kube-controller-manager-master2 condition met
pod/kube-controller-manager-master3 condition met
pod/kube-scheduler-master1 condition met
pod/kube-scheduler-master2 condition met
pod/kube-scheduler-master3 condition met
pod/kube-vip-master1 condition met
pod/kube-vip-master2 condition met
pod/kube-vip-master3 condition met

