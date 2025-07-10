CNI Installation
OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes, the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes, OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.
Create the NS for the CNI:
$ kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes
Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart substituting the environment variables with the ones we defined before.Note
Note that MTU field with value of
8940has been added to the yaml to override the default value and to be able to achieve better performance results.
manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml
commonManifests: enabled:
truenodeWithoutDPUManifests: enabled:
truecontrolPlaneManifests: enabled:
truenodeWithDPUManifests: enabled:
truenodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1 dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system gatewayOpts: --gateway-
interface=$DPU_P0 ## Note
thisCIDR is followed by a trailing /
24which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node. podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/
24serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR k8sAPIServer: https:
//$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORTmtu:
8940
Run the following command:
$ envsubst < manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values - Release "ovn-kubernetes" does not exist. Installing it now. Pulled: ghcr.io/nvidia/ovn-kubernetes-chart:v25.4.0 Digest: sha256:bce61b35ab485f06924681c5c906bfc0ab0065ac94830c6c036418e1edf995b3 NAME: ovn-kubernetes LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 08:51:29 2025 NAMESPACE: ovn-kubernetes STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None
Verify the CNI installation:Note
The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s pod/ovn-kubernetes-cluster-manager-595dbf85c4-lpnd6 condition met pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-7x66w condition met pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-dmgs7 condition met pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-mrwzk condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready nodes --all node/master1 condition met node/master2 condition met node/master3 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace kube-system pods --all pod/coredns-776bb9db5d-9bjhd condition met pod/coredns-776bb9db5d-rqvlw condition met pod/dns-autoscaler-6ffb84bd6-8jnjj condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master1 condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master2 condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master3 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master1 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master2 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master3 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master1 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master2 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master3 condition met pod/kube-vip-master1 condition met pod/kube-vip-master2 condition met pod/kube-vip-master3 condition met