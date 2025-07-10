Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook

DPF Book Template - RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services Demo
  1. Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate the deployment process:

    Note

    Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment (.venv) when running the command.

    Jump Node Console

    (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml

  2. It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. Successful result example:

    kubespray_first_deployment_result_25.4.0-version-1-modificationdate-1751545014527-api-v2.png

    Tip

    It is recommended to keep the shell from which Kubespray has been running open, later on it will be useful when performing cluster scale out to add the worker nodes.
