Host Configuration
Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.
All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must show the same interface name.
The hypervisor used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.
While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MaaS virtual machines (VMs):
Ubuntu 24.04
pfSense-CE-2.7.2
To implement the solution, three Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:
Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the
lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.
lab-br– connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.
mgmt-br– Connects the various VMs to the host management network.
hs-br– Connects the Firewall VM to the high-speed network.
Additionally, an MTU of 9000 must be configured on the management and high-speed bridges (
mgmt-br and
hs-br) as well as their uplink interfaces to ensure optimal performance.
Hypervisor netplan configuration
network:
ethernets:
eno1:
dhcp4:
false
eno2:
dhcp4:
false
mtu:
9000
ens2f0np0:
dhcp4:
false
mtu:
9000
bridges:
lab-br:
interfaces: [eno1]
dhcp4:
true
mgmt-br:
interfaces: [eno2]
dhcp4:
false
mtu:
9000
hs-br:
interfaces: [ens2f0np0]
dhcp4:
false
mtu:
9000
version:
2
Apply the configuration:
Hypervisor Console
$ sudo netplan apply
Firewall VM - pfSense Installation and Interface Configuration
Download the pfSense CE (Community Edition) ISO to your hypervisor and proceed with the software installation.
Suggested spec:
vCPU: 2
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 10GB
Network interfaces
Bridge device connected to
lab-br
Bridge device connected to
mgmt-br
Bridge device connected to
hs-br
The Firewall VM must be connected to all three Linux bridges on the hypervisor. Before beginning the installation, ensure that three virtual network interfaces of type "Bridge device" are configured. Each interface should be connected to a different bridge (
lab-br,
mgmt-br, and
hs-br) as illustrated in the diagram below.
After completing the installation, the setup wizard displays a menu with several options, such as "Assign Interfaces" and "Reboot System." During this phase, you must configure the network interfaces for the Firewall VM.
Select Option 2: "Set interface(s) IP address" and configure the interfaces as follows:
WAN (lab-br) – Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP)
LAN (mgmt-br) – Static IP
10.0.110.254/24
OPT1 (hs-br) – Static IP
172.169.50.1/30
Once the interface configuration is complete, use a web browser within the host management network to access the Firewall web interface and finalize the configuration.
Next, proceed with the installation of the Jump VM. This VM will serve as a platform for running a browser to access the Firewall’s web interface for post-installation configuration.
Jump VM
Suggested specifications:
vCPU: 4
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 25GB
Network interface: Bridge device, connected to
mgmt-br
Procedure:
Proceed with a standard Ubuntu 24.04 installation. Use the following login credentials across all hosts in this setup:
Username
Password
depuser
user
Enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution by creating the following Netplan configuration:Note
Use
10.0.110.254as a temporary DNS nameserver until the MaaS VM is installed and configured. After completing the MaaS installation, update the Netplan file to replace this address with the MaaS IP:
10.0.110.252.
Jump Node netplan
network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4:
falseaddresses: [
10.0.
110.253/
24] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [
10.0.
110.254] routes: - to:
defaultvia:
10.0.
110.254version:
2
Apply the configuration:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ sudo netplan apply
Update and upgrade the system:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y
Install and configure the Xfce desktop environment and XRDP (complementary packages for RDP):
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y lightdm-gtk-greeter depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xrdp depuser@jump:~$ echo "xfce4-session" | tee .xsession depuser@jump:~$ sudo systemctl restart xrdp
Install Firefox for accessing the Firewall web interface:
Jump Node Console
$ sudo apt install -y firefox
Install and configure an NFS server with the
/mnt/dpf_sharedirectory:
Jump Node Console
$ sudo apt install -y nfs-server $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share $ sudo vi /etc/exports
Add the following line to
/etc/exports:
Jump Node Console
/mnt/dpf_share 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)
Restart the NFS server:
Jump Node Console
$ sudo systemctl restart nfs-server
Create the directory
bfbunder
/mnt/dpf_sharewith the same permissions as the parent directory:
Jump Node Console
$ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
Generate an SSH key pair for
depuserin the jump node (later on will be imported to the admin user in MaaS to enable password-less login to the provisioned servers):
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa
Reboot the jump node to display the graphical user interface:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ sudo rebootNote
After setting up port-forwarding rules on the firewall (next steps), remote login to the graphical interface of the Jump node will be available.
Concurrent login to the local graphical console and using RDP isn't possible, make sure to first log out from the local console when switching to RDP connection.
Firewall VM – Web Configuration
From your Jump node, open Firefox web browser and go to the pfSense web UI (
http://10.0.110.254, default credentials are
admin/pfsense). You should see a page similar to the following:
The IP addresses from the trusted LAN network under "DNS servers" and "Interfaces - WAN" are blurred.
Proceed with the following configurations:
The following screenshots display only a part of the configuration view. Make sure to not miss any of the steps mentioned below!
Interfaces
WAN – mark “Enable interface”, unmark “Block private networks and loopback addresses”
LAN – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.110.254/24, "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None), “MTU”: 9000
OPT1 – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 172.169.50.1/30, "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None), “MTU”: 9000
Firewall:
NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN, “Address Family”: IPv4, “Protocol”: TCP, “Destination”: WAN address, “Destination port range”: (“From port”: SSH, “To port”: SSH), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias, “Address”: 10.0.110.253), “Redirect target port”: SSH, “Description”: NAT SSH
NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN, “Address Family”: IPv4, “Protocol”: TCP, “Destination”: WAN address, “Destination port range”: (“From port”: MS RDP, “To port”: MS RDP), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias, “Address”: 10.0.110.253), “Redirect target port”: MS RDP, “Description”: NAT RDP
Rules -> OPT1 -> Add rule -> “Action”: Pass, “Interface”: OPT1, “Address Family”: IPv4+IPv6, “Protocol”: Any, “Source”: Any, “Destination”: Any
System:
Routing → Gateways → Add → “Interface”: OPT1, “Address Family”: IPv4, “Name”: switch, “Gateway”: 172.169.50.2 → Click "Save"→ Under "Default Gateway" - "Default gateway IPv4" choose WAN_DHCP → Click "Save"Note
Note that the IP addresses from the Trusted LAN network under "Gateway" and "Monitor IP" are blurred.
Routing → Static Routes → Add → “Destination network”: 10.0.120.0/22, “Gateway”: switch – 172.169.50.2, “Description”: To HS network → Click "Save"
MaaS VM
Suggested specifications:
vCPU: 4
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 50GB
Network interface: Bridge device, connected to
mgmt-br
Procedure:
Perform a regular Ubuntu installation on the MaaS VM.
Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution:Note
Use
10.0.110.254as a temporary DNS nameserver. After the MaaS installation, replace this with the MaaS IP address (
10.0.110.252) in both the Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files.
MaaS netplan
network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4:
falseaddresses: [
10.0.
110.252/
24] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [
10.0.
110.254] routes: - to:
defaultvia:
10.0.
110.254version:
2
Apply the netplan configuration:
MaaS Console
depuser@maas:~$ sudo netplan apply
Update and upgrade the system:
MaaS Console
depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y
Install PostgreSQL and configure the database for MaaS:
MaaS Console
$ sudo -i # apt install -y postgresql # systemctl enable --now postgresql # systemctl disable --now systemd-timesyncd # export MAAS_DBUSER=maasuser # export MAAS_DBPASS=maaspass # export MAAS_DBNAME=maas # sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER \"$MAAS_DBUSER\" WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD '$MAAS_DBPASS'" # sudo -i -u postgres createdb -O "$MAAS_DBUSER" "$MAAS_DBNAME"
Install MaaS:
MaaS Console
# snap install maas
Initialize MaaS:
MaaS Console
# maas init region+rack --maas-url http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS --database-uri "postgres://$MAAS_DBUSER:$MAAS_DBPASS@localhost/$MAAS_DBNAME"
Create an admin account:
MaaS Console
# maas createadmin --username admin --password admin --email admin@example.com
Save the admin API key:
MaaS Console
# maas apikey --username admin > admin-apikey
Log in to the MaaS server:
MaaS Console
# maas login admin http://localhost:5240/MAAS "$(cat admin-apikey)"
Configure MaaS (Substitute <Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP> and <Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP> with the IP addresses in your environment):
MaaS Console
# maas admin domain update maas name="dpf.rdg.local.domain" # maas admin maas set-config name=ntp_servers value="<Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=network_discovery value="disabled" # maas admin maas set-config name=upstream_dns value="<Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=dnssec_validation value="no" # maas admin maas set-config name=default_osystem value="ubuntu"
Define and configure IP ranges and subnets:
MaaS Console
# maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.51" end_ip="10.0.110.120" # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.21" end_ip="10.0.110.30" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.10" end_ip="10.0.110.10" comment="c-plane VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.200" end_ip="10.0.110.200" comment="kamaji VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.251" end_ip="10.0.110.254" comment="dpfmgmt" # maas admin vlan update 0 untagged dhcp_on=True primary_rack=maas mtu=9000 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.10 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=jump.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.253 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=fw.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.254 # maas admin fabrics create Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "class_type": null, "name": "fabric-1", "id": 1, ... # maas admin subnets create name="fake-dpf" cidr="20.20.20.0/24" fabric=1
Complete MaaS setup:
Connect to the Jump node GUI and access the MaaS UI at
http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS.
On the first page, verify the "Region Name" and "DNS Forwarder," then continue.
On the image selection page, select Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (amd64) and sync the image.
Import the previously generated SSH key (
id_rsa.pub) for the
depuserinto the MaaS admin user profile and finalize the setup.
Configure DHCP snippets:
Navigate to Settings → DHCP Snippets → Add Snippet.
Fill in the following fields:
Name:
dpf-mgmt
Toggle on "Enabled"
Type: IP Range
Applies to:
10.0.110.21-
10.0.110.30
Fill in the content of the DHCP snippet field with the following (replace MAC address as appropriate with your workers MGMT interface MAC):
DHCP snippet
# worker1 host worker1 { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 04:32:01:60:0d:da; fixed-address 10.0.110.21; } # worker2 host worker2 { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 04:32:01:5f:cb:e0; fixed-address 10.0.110.22; }
Go to Settings → Deploy, set "Default OS release" to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat, and save.
Update the DNS nameserver IP address in both Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files from
10.0.110.254to
10.0.110.252and reapply the configuration.
K8s Master VMs
Suggested specifications:
vCPU: 8
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 100GB
Network interface: Bridge device, connected to
mgmt-br
Before provisioning the Kubernetes (K8s) Master VMs with MaaS, create the required virtual disks with empty storage. Use the following one-liner to create three 100 GB QCOW2 virtual disks:
Hypervisor Console
$ for i in $(seq 1 3); do qemu-img create -f qcow2 /var/lib/libvirt/images/master$i.qcow2 100G; done
This command generates the following disks in the
/var/lib/libvirt/images/directory:
master1.qcow2
master2.qcow2
master3.qcow2
Configure VMs in virt-manager:
Open virt-manager and create three virtual machines:
Assign the corresponding virtual disk (
master1.qcow2,
master2.qcow2, or
master3.qcow2) to each VM.
Configure each VM with the suggested specifications (vCPU, RAM, storage, and network interface).
During the VM setup, ensure the NIC is selected under the Boot Options tab. This ensures the VMs can PXE boot for MaaS provisioning.
Once the configuration is complete, shut down all the VMs.
After the VMs are created and configured, proceed to provision them via the MaaS interface. MaaS will handle the OS installation and further setup as part of the deployment process.
Master VMs
Install virsh and Set Up SSH Access
SSH to the MaaS VM from the Jump node:
MaaS Console
depuser@jump:~$ ssh maas depuser@maas:~$ sudo -i
Install the
virshclient to communicate with the hypervisor:
MaaS Console
# apt install -y libvirt-clients
Generate an SSH key for the
rootuser and copy it to the hypervisor user in the
libvirtdgroup:
MaaS Console
# ssh-keygen -t rsa # ssh-copy-id ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>
Verify SSH access and
virshcommunication with the hypervisor:
MaaS Console
# virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system list --all
Expected output:
MaaS Console
Id Name State ------------------------------ 1 fw running 2 jump running 3 maas running - master1 shut off - master2 shut off - master3 shut off
Copy the SSH key to the required MaaS directory (for snap-based installations):
MaaS Console
# mkdir -p /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh # cp .ssh/id_rsa* /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh/
Get MAC Addresses of the Master VMs
Retrieve the MAC addresses of the Master VMs:
MaaS Console
# for i in $(seq 1 3); do virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system dumpxml master$i | grep 'mac address'; done
Example output:
MaaS Console
<mac address='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef'/>
<mac address='52:54:00:19:6b:4d'/>
<mac address='52:54:00:68:39:7f'/>
Add Master VMs to MaaS
Add the Master VMs to MaaS:Info
Once added, MaaS will automatically start the newly added VMs commissioning (discovery and introspection).
MaaS Console
# maas admin machines create hostname=master1 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master1 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "c3seyq", ... "fqdn": "master1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", "power_type": "virsh", ... "status_message": "Commissioning", "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/c3seyq/" } # maas admin machines create hostname=master2 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:19:6b:4d' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master2 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none # maas admin machines create hostname=master3 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:68:39:7f' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master3 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none
Repeat the command for
master2and
master3with their respective MAC addresses.
Verify commissioning by waiting for the status to change to "Ready" in MaaS.
After commissioning, the next phase is the deployment (OS provisioning).
Configure OVS Bridges on Master VMs
To be able to have persistency across reboots, create an OVS-bridge from each management interface of the master nodes and assign it a static IP address.
For each Master VM:
Create an OVS bridge in the MaaS Network tab:
Navigate to Network → Management Interface → Create Bridge.
Configure as follows:
Name:
brenp1s0(prefix
bradded to the interface name)
Bridge Type: Open vSwitch (ovs)
Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24
IP Mode: Static Assign
Address: Assign
10.0.110.1for
master1,
10.0.110.2for
master2, and
10.0.110.3for
master3.
Save the interface settings for each VM.
Deploy Master VMs Using Cloud-Init
Use the following cloud-init script to configure the necessary software and ensure OVS bridge persistency:Note
Replace
enp1s0and
brenp1s0in the following cloud-init with your interface names as displayed in MaaS network tab.
Master nodes cloud-init
#cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd:
"$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/"lock_passwd:
falsegroups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [
"ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL"] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade:
trueruncmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install openvswitch-
switchnfs-common - | UPLINK_MAC=$(cat /sys/
class/net/enp1s0/address) ovs-vsctl set Bridge brenp1s0 other-config:hwaddr=$UPLINK_MAC ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-id brenp1s0 -- br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-uplink enp1s0
Deploy the master VMs:
Select all three Master VMs → Actions → Deploy.
Toggle Cloud-init user-data and paste the cloud-init script.
Start the deployment and wait for the status to change to "Ubuntu 24.04 LTS".
Verify Deployment
SSH into the Master VMs from the Jump node:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$
Run
sudowithout password:
Master1 Console
depuser@master1:~$ sudo -i root@master1:~#
Verify installed packages:
Master1 Console
root@master1:~# apt list --installed | egrep 'openvswitch-switch|nfs-common' nfs-common/noble-updates,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5.1 amd64 [installed] openvswitch-switch/noble-updates,noble-security,noble-security,now 3.3.0-1ubuntu3.2 amd64 [installed]
Check OVS bridge attributes:
Master1 Console
root@master1:~# ovs-vsctl list bridge brenp1s0
Output example:
Master1 Console
... external_ids : {bridge-id=brenp1s0, bridge-uplink=enp1s0, netplan="true", "netplan/global/set-fail-mode"=standalone, "netplan/mcast_snooping_enable"="false", "netplan/rstp_enable"="false"} ... other_config : {hwaddr="52:54:00:a9:9c:ef"} ...
Verify that
enp1s0and
brenp1s0are configured with 9000 MTU (replace
enp1s0and
brenp1s0with your interface names):
Master1 Console
root@master1:~# ip a show enp1s0; ip a show brenp1s0 2: enp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc pfifo_fast master ovs-system state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 52:54:00:a9:9c:ef brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 4: brenp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 52:54:00:a9:9c:ef brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.110.1/24 brd 10.0.110.255 scope global brenp1s0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::5054:ff:fea9:9cef/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
Finalize Setup
Reboot the Master VMs to complete the provisioning.
Master1 Console
root@master1:~# reboot
Worker Nodes
Create Worker Machines in MaaS
Add the worker nodes to MaaS using
ipmias the power type. Replace placeholders with your specific IPMI credentials and IP addresses:
MaaS Console
# maas admin machines create hostname=worker1 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker1> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker1> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker1>
Output example:
MaaS Console
... Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "pbskd3", ... "fqdn": "worker1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", ... "power_type": "ipmi", ... "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/pbskd3/" }
Repeat the command for
worker2with its respective credentials:
MaaS Console
# maas admin machines create hostname=worker2 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker2> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker2> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker2>
Once added, MaaS will automatically start commissioning the worker nodes (discovery and introspection).
Create a Tag for Kernel Parameters
Create an entity called "Tag" to configure kernel parameters for the worker nodes.
In the MaaS UI sidebar, go to Organization → Tags → Create New Tag and define
"Tag name":
compute_performance
"Kernel options":
Substitute the values for
isolcpus,
nohz_full, and
rcu_nocbsto the CPU cores in the NUMA node which the BlueField-3 is connected to:Note
If you are not sure in which NUMA node BlueField is connected to, you can later perform this step after the worker node is deployed (although redeployment would be necessary).
Kernel options for worker nodes
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111
Apply the tag:
Go to Machines → Select a worker node → Configuration → Edit Tag → Select
compute_performance→ Save.
Repeat for the other worker node.
Adjust Network Settings
For each worker node, configure the network interfaces:
Management Adapter:
Go to Network → Select the host management adapter (e.g.,
ens15f0) → Create Bridge
Name:
br-dpu
Bridge Type: Standard
Subnet:
10.0.110.0/24
IP Mode: DHCP
Save the interface
BlueField Adapter:
Select
P0on the BlueField adapter (e.g.,
ens5f0np0) → Actions → Edit Physical
Fabric:
Fabric-1
Subnet:
20.20.20.0/24(fake-dpf)
IP Mode: DHCP
Save the interface
Repeat these steps for the second worker node.
Deploy Worker Nodes Using Cloud-Init
Use the following cloud-init script for deployment. Replace
ens5f0np0with your actual interface name:
Worker node cloud-init
#cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd:
"$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/"lock_passwd:
falsegroups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [
"ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL"] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade:
truewrite_files: - path: /etc/sysctl.d/
99-custom-netfilter.conf owner: root:root permissions:
'0644'content: | net.bridge.bridge-nf-call-iptables=
0runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common - sysctl --system - sed -i
'/^\s*ens5f0np0:/,/^\s*mtu:/ { /^\s*mtu:/d }'/etc/netplan/*.yaml - netplan apply
Deploy the worker nodes by selecting the worker nodes in MaaS → Actions → Deploy → Customize options → Enable Cloud-init user-data → Paste the cloud-init script → Deploy.
Verify Deployment
After the deployment is complete verify that the worker nodes have been deployed successfully with the following commands:
SSH without password from the jump node:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ ssh worker1 depuser@worker1:~$
Run
sudowithout password:
Worker1 Console
depuser@worker1:~$ sudo -i root@worker1:~#
Validate that
nfs-commonpackage was installed:
Worker1 Console
root@worker1:~# apt list --installed | grep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble-updates,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5.1 amd64 [installed]
/proc/cmdlineis configured with the correct parameters and that IOMMU is indeed in
passthroughmode:
Worker1 Console
root@worker1:~# cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-6.8.0-60-generic root=UUID=a4aed791-5a14-459e-a754-a80d524f5fff ro intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111 root@worker1:~# dmesg | grep 'type: Passthrough' [ 5.033173] iommu: Default domain type: Passthrough (set via kernel command line)
br_netfiltermodule is not loaded:
Worker1 Console
root@worker1:~# lsmod | grep br_netfilter root@worker1:~#
P0 interface has
dhcp4set to
trueand does not have
mtuline in
netplanconfiguration file.
Worker1 Console
root@worker1:~# cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml network: ... ens5f0np0: dhcp4: true match: macaddress: "58:a2:e1:95:54:ca" set-name: "ens5f0np0" ...
ens15f0and
br-dpuare with 9000 MTU (replace
ens15f0with your interface name):
Worker1 Console
root@worker1:~# ip a show ens15f0; ip a show br-dpu 2: ens15f0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc mq master br-dpu state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 04:32:01:60:0d:da brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp53s0f0 8: br-dpu: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 04:32:01:60:0d:da brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.110.21/24 metric 100 brd 10.0.110.255 scope global dynamic br-dpu valid_lft 403sec preferred_lft 403sec inet6 fe80::632:1ff:fe60:dda/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
Finalize Deployment
Reboot the worker nodes:
Jump Node Console
root@worker1:~# reboot
The infrastructure is now ready for the K8s deployment.