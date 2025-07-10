Connecting to BlueMan Web Interface

As part of the DPF system installation, DTS and Blueman DPUServices were deployed.

DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) collects data from built-in providers (data providers such as sysfs , ethtool and tc , and aggregation providers such as fluent_aggr and prometheus_aggr ), and from external telemetry applications.

DOCA BlueMan runs in the DPU as a standalone web dashboard and consolidates all the basic information, health, and telemetry counters into a single interface.

All the information that BlueMan provides is gathered from the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS).

To be able to log into BlueMan and view the local DTS instance data in a convenient way, the management IP address of the DPU should be entered to a web browser located in the same network as the DPU. In this RDG, it will be demonstrated by using RDP to connect to the jump node and opening a web browser in it (same as with MaaS, Firewall).