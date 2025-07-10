On This Page
DPF Operator Installation
Cert-manager is a powerful and extensible X.509 certificate controller for Kubernetes workloads. It will obtain certificates from a variety of Issuers, both popular public Issuers as well as private Issuers. It will ensure the certificates are valid and up-to-date and will attempt to renew certificates at a configured time before expiry.
In this deployment, it's a prerequisite used to provide certificates for webhooks used by DPF and its dependencies.
Install Cert-manager using helm.
The following values will be used for the helm chart installation:
manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/cert-manager.yml
startupapicheck: enabled:
falsecrds: enabled:
trueaffinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master cainjector: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master webhook: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
Run the following commands:
Jump Node Console
$ helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io --force-update $ helm upgrade --install --create-namespace --namespace cert-manager cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager --version v1.16.1 -f ./manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/cert-manager.yml Release "cert-manager" does not exist. Installing it now. NAME: cert-manager LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 12:59:30 2025 NAMESPACE: cert-manager STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: cert-manager v1.16.1 has been deployed successfully!
Verify that all the pods in cert-manager namespace are in ready state:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace cert-manager pods --all pod/cert-manager-6ffdf6c5f8-7k7zz condition met pod/cert-manager-cainjector-66b8577665-fgcqg condition met pod/cert-manager-webhook-5cb94cb7b6-9rk9m condition met
Download local-path-provisioner helm chart to your current working directory and create a NS for it:
Jump Node Console
$ curl https://codeload.github.com/rancher/local-path-provisioner/tar.gz/v0.0.30 | tar -xz --strip=3 local-path-provisioner-0.0.30/deploy/chart/local-path-provisioner/ $ kubectl create ns local-path-provisioner
The following values will be used for the installation:
manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/local-path-provisioner.yml
tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
Run the following command:
Jump Node Console
$ helm install -n local-path-provisioner local-path-provisioner ./local-path-provisioner --version 0.0.30 -f ./manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/local-path-provisioner.yml NAME: local-path-provisioner LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 13:01:40 2025 NAMESPACE: local-path-provisioner STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: ...
Ensure that the pod in local-path-provisioner namespace is in ready state:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace local-path-provisioner pods --all pod/local-path-provisioner-75f649c47c-fbccd condition met
Create the NS for the operator:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system
The following YAML file defines storage (for the BFB image) that is required by the DPF operator.
manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/nfs-storage-for-bfb-dpf-ga.yaml
--- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName:
""
Run the following command to substitute the environment variables using
envsubstand apply the yaml file:
Jump Node Console
$ cat manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -