Fabric Configuration
As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.
For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
For the SN3700 switch (
hs-switch), is configured as follows:
The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on
hs-switch.
Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default.
SN3700 Switch Console
nv set interface lo ip address 11.0.0.101/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface swp1 ip address 172.169.50.2/30
nv set interface swp1,11-14 link state up
nv set interface swp1,11-14 type swp
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full
nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address
nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address
nv config apply -y
The SN2201 switch (
mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:
SN2201 Switch Console
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-3 link state up
nv set interface swp1-3 type swp
nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default
nv config apply -y