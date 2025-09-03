HBN-Only Performance Optimizations

The following parameters can be set in kubelet configuration file (typically at: /var/lib/kubelet/config.yaml) for using the "static" CPU Manager Policy and reserving the CPU cores that belong to NUMA Nodes that the DPU is not connected to for system usage. Kubernetes will not use these cores for workload pods.

Add the following lines to the file, please substitute the values with the CPU cores from the NUMA nodes which the BlueField-3 is not connected to: