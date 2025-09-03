On This Page
HBN-OVN Performance Optimizations
This document specifies some recommended Performance Optimization steps for the HBN-OVN DPF Deployment:
OVN-K8s is deployed as the primary Kubernetes network, and it utilizes both the Management Network and the Highspeed Network. Therefore, in order to use 9K MTU on the Highspeed Network and achieve maximum performance, you must also set 9K MTU on the Management Network. Make sure to do so on the ports of your Management Switch and on all the Management Ports of the nodes connected to the Management Network (e.g. Firewall/Router Node, Master Nodes, Node serving the BFB image, etc.)
The following kernel parameters can be added to worker nodes to make sure that the the cores that belong to the same NUMA Node as the DPU are isolated and reserved for workload pods. Please substitute the values for isolcpus, nohz_full, and rcu_nocbs with the CPU cores from the NUMA node which the BlueField-3 is connected to:
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111
The following parameters can be set in kubelet configuration file (typically at: /var/lib/kubelet/config.yaml) for using the "single-numa-node" Topology Manager Policy in which Kubernetes assigns to workload pods CPU cores only from the NUMA Node that the DPU is connected to.
Add the following lines to the file:
cpuManagerPolicy: static
topologyManagerPolicy: single-numa-node
Add the following line to the OVN-K8s CNI helm values YAML (manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml):
mtu: 8940
For example:
commonManifests:
enabled: true
nodeWithoutDPUManifests:
enabled: true
controlPlaneManifests:
enabled: true
nodeWithDPUManifests:
enabled: true
nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1
dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system
gatewayOpts: --gateway-interface=$DPU_P0
## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing /24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node.
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
k8sAPIServer: https://$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
mtu: 8940
Add the controlPlaneMTU and the highSpeedMTU parameters to the OperatorConfig YAML, for example:
---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
overrides:
kubernetesAPIServerVIP: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST
kubernetesAPIServerPort: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc"
dmsTimeout: 900
kamajiClusterManager:
disable: false
networking:
controlPlaneMTU: 9000
highSpeedMTU: 9000
Please add the following lines to the OVS commands script section in the DPUFlavor YAML:
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=9216
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=9216
_ovs-vsctl set Interface br-ovn mtu_request=9216
_ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf mtu_request=9216
For example:
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=5000
_ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set Interface br-ovn mtu_request=9216
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
_ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf mtu_request=9216
Please increase the hugepages allocation in the DPUFlavor YAML:
- hugepages=8072
Please add the following line to the OVN ServiceConfig YAML (manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuserviceconfig_ovn.yaml): mtu: 8940
For example:
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: "ovn"
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
k8sAPIServer: https://$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
mtu: 8940
dpuManifests:
kubernetesSecretName: "ovn-dpu" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceCredentialRequest
vtepCIDR: "10.0.120.0/22" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM
hostCIDR: $TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR # user needs to populate
ipamPool: "pool1" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM
ipamPoolType: "cidrpool" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM
ipamVTEPIPIndex: 0
ipamPFIPIndex: 1