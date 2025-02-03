On This Page
HowTo Configure NVIDIA BlueField-3 to BlueField Mode on VMware vSphere 8.0
Created on Nov 19, 2024
This guide outlines configuring the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU to BlueField Mode on VMware ESXi version 8.0.
A server platform with an adapter card utilizing an NVIDIA BlueField-3 device
Administrator privileges are necessary for installation on the target machine
The setup involves an ESXi 8.0 server with one or more BlueField-3 devices.
The setup includes:
VMware ESXi server, vSphere Cluster and vCenter install and configuration is out of the scope of this post.
On a Dell server:
Enter the server's BIOS menu.
Click Device Settings:
Select the desired BlueField device(s).
Verify that the Chip Type is a BlueField device (BlueField-3) and set the VMware Distributed Services Engine (DPU) to Disabled.
Click BlueField Internal Cpu Configuration.
Set Internal Cpu Offload Engine to Enabled and Internal CPU Model to EMBEDDED CPU.
Click Back.
Click VMware Configuration.
Set Management PF to Disabled.
Click Back.
Click Finish.
Repeat steps b-i for all necessary BlueField devices in the server.
Save BIOS settings.
Power cycle the server.
On a Lenovo server:
Enter the server's BIOS menu.
Select System Settings.
Select Network.
Select the desired BlueField device(s).
Verify that the Chip Type is a BlueField device (BlueField-3) and set the VMware Distributed Services Engine (DPU) to Disabled.
Click BlueField Internal Cpu Configuration.
Set Internal Cpu Offload Engine to Enabled and Internal CPU Model to EMBEDDED CPU.
Click Back.
Click VMware Configuration.
Set Management PF to Disabled.
Click Back.
Click Finish.
Repeat steps c-k for all necessary BlueField devices in the server.
Save BIOS settings.
Power cycle the server.
|
|
Boris Kovalev
Boris Kovalev has worked for the past several years as a Solutions Architect, focusing on NVIDIA Networking/Mellanox technology, and is responsible for complex machine learning, Big Data and advanced VMware-based cloud research and design. Boris previously spent more than 20 years as a senior consultant and solutions architect at multiple companies, most recently at VMware. He has written multiple reference designs covering VMware, machine learning, Kubernetes, and container solutions which are available at the Mellanox Documents website.
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality. NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice. Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete. NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.