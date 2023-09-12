HowTo Configure NVIDIA GPU Device in VMDirectPath IO Passthrough Mode on VMware ESXi 6.x Server

Created on Jun 9, 2019

This post describes th e procedure of how to configure Nvidia GPU device VMDirectPath I/O passthrough mode on VMware ESXi 6.x server.



16 Devices is supported maximum for passthrough devices per VMs on ESXi 6.x.

Before configuring a device for PCI Passthrough, ensure that platform and device meets the PCI Passthrough requirements, see VMware vSphere VMDirectPath I/O: Requirements for Platforms and Devices (2142307).

To configure passthrough devices on an ESXi host:

1. Select an ESXi host from the Inventory of VMware vSphere Client.

2. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

3. In the Navigator click Manage, Hardware and PCI Devices. The passthrough Configuration page lists all available pass-through devices.

4. Select the devices and click Toggle passthrough.

5. Reboot host for the change to take effect. After rebooting, the devices are marked with a green icon and are enabled.

Warning Note: The configuration changes are saved in the /etc/vmware/esx.conf file.

The PCI slot number where the device was connected is 04:00.0. It is recorded as:

/device/00000:004:00.0/owner = = "passthru"

6. To verify it:

In UI:

a. Select an ESXi host from the Inventory of VMware vSphere Client.

b. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

c. In the Navigator click Manage, Hardware and PCI Devices. The passthrough Configuration page lists all available pass-through devices.

d. Verify:

In CLI:

a. Enable SSH Access to ESXi server.

b. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions.

c.Edit the /etc/vmware/esx.conf file by changing the owner of the PCI device from passthru to vmkernel.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # vi /etc/vmware/esx.conf

Find /device/<PCI_ID>/owner = "passthru" .

Write:

/passthru

d. Check:

/device/00000:004:00.0/owner = = "passthru"

6. Reboot the ESXi host.

7. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

1. From the Navigator in vSphere Client, right-click the virtual machine and click Edit Settings.

2. Select the Virtual Hardware tab.

3. Click Add other device.

Choose the PCI Device.

Click Save.

Warning Note: When the device is assigned, the virtual machine must have a memory reservation for the full configured memory size.

Done!

To force the change to non-passthrough mode, complete these steps:

Enable SSH Access to ESXi server. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host. Edit the /etc/vmware/esx.conf file by changing the owner of the PCI device from passthru to vmkernel. ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # vi /etc/vmware/esx.conf Find /device/<PCI_ID>/owner = "passthru" .

/passthru Change from: ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /device/00000:004:00.0/owner = = "passthru" Change to: ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /device/00000:004:00.0/owner = = "vmkernel"

7. Reboot the ESXi host.

8. Verify.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # lspci | grep Mellanox 0000:04:00.0 Display controller: NVIDIA Corporation GP100GL [Tesla P100 PCIe 16GB]

9. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

Done!