HowTo Configure NVIDIA Network Device in VMDirectPath IO Passthrough Mode on VMware ESXi 6.x

Created on Jun 9, 2019

This post describes th e procedure of how to configure NVIDIA network device into and from VMDirectPath I/O passthrough mode on VMware ESXi 6.x.



The supported maximums for passthrough devices per VMs are:

ESXi 6.5: 16 Devices

ESXi 6.7: 16 Devices

Before configuring a device for PCI Passthrough, ensure that platform and device meets the PCI Passthrough requirements, see VMware vSphere VMDirectPath I/O: Requirements for Platforms and Devices (2142307).

To configure passthrough devices on an ESX/ESXi host:

1. Select an ESXi host from the Inventory of VMware vSphere Client.

2. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

3. In the Navigator click Manage, Hardware and PCI Devices. The passthrough Configuration page lists all available pass-through devices.

4. Select the devices and click Toggle passthrough.

5. Reboot host for the change to take effect. After rebooting, the devices are marked with a green icon and are enabled.

Note Note: The configuration changes are saved in the /etc/vmware/esx.conf file.

The PCI slot number where the device was connected is 02:00.1. It is recorded as:

Copy Copied! /device/00000:002:00.1/owner = = "passthru"

6. To verify in:

UI:

a. Select an ESX\ESXi host from the Inventory of VMware vSphere Client.

b. In the Navigator click Manage, Hardware and PCI Devices. The passthrough Configuration page lists all available pass-through devices.

c. Verify:

In CLI:

a. Enable SSH Access to ESXi server.

b. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions.

c. View the /etc/vmware/esx.conf file by changing the owner of the PCI device from passthru to vmkernel.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # vi /etc/vmware/esx.conf

Find /device/<PCI_ID>/owner = "passthru" .

d. Check that:

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /device/00000:002:00.1/owner = = "passthru"

7. Reboot the ESXi host.

8. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

1. From the Navigator in vSphere Client, right-click the virtual machine and click Edit Settings.

2. Select the Virtual Hardware tab.

3. Click Add other device.

Choose the PCI Device.

Click Save.

Note Note: When the device is assigned, the virtual machine must have a memory reservation for the full configured memory size.

To force the change to non-passthrough mode, complete these steps:

Enable SSH Access to ESXi server. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host. Edit the /etc/vmware/esx.conf file by changing the owner of the PCI device from passthru to vmkernel. ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # vi /etc/vmware/esx.conf Find /device/<PCI_ID>/owner = "passthru" . Write: ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /passthru Change from:

/device/00000:002:00.1/owner = = "passthru"

Change to:

/device/00000:002:00.1/owner = = "vmkernel"

7. Reboot the ESXi host.

8. Verify.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # lspci | grep Mellanox 0000:02:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-5 Ex] [vmnic2] 0000:02:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-5 Ex] [vmnic3]

9. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

Done!