HowTo Configure Windows Server 2016 with Switch Embedded Teaming for RoCEv2 lossless fabric
Created on Aug 8, 2019
Introduction
This document provides the detailed steps to deploy Windows Server 2016 with SET technology over RoCEv2 lossless fabric.
Switch Embedded Teaming (SET) is an alternative NIC Teaming solution that you can use in environments that include Hyper-V and the Software Defined Networking (SDN) stack in Windows Server 2016. SET integrates some NIC Teaming functionality into the Hyper-V Virtual Switch. SET allows you to group between one and eight physical Ethernet network adapters into one or more software-based virtual network adapters. These virtual network adapters provide fast performance and fault tolerance in the event of a network adapter failure.
Table 1: Abbreviation
|
Definitions/Abbreviation
|
Description
|
RoCE
|
RDMA over Converged Ethernet
|
RoCEv2
|
Internet layer protocol which means that RoCE v2 packets can be routed
|
TOR
|
Top of Rack Switch
|
vSwitch
|
Hyper-V Virtual Switch
|
hNIC
|
Host vNIC – Virtual NIC from vSwitch
|
pNIC
|
Physical NIC
|
SET
|
Switch Embedded Teaming
References
HowTo Configure Mellanox Spectrum Switch for Lossless RoCE
How To Configure MLAG on Mellanox Switches
HowTo Configure MAGP on Mellanox Switches
Solution Overview
Solution Logical Design
The following illustration shows an example configuration.
Deployment Guide
Network / Fabric Deployment and Configuration
Please use this document in order to configure LossLess RoCE for NVIDIA Spectrum switches.
Please use this document in order to configure IPL for NVIDIA switches.
You must configure MAGP for each VLAN ID which used in the Host vNIC adapters. Please use this document in order to configure MAGP on NVIDIA switches.
Host Deployment and Configuration
Physical Host QoS configuration
1. Turn on Data Center Bridging.
Install-WindowsFeature Data-Center-Bridging
Success Restart Needed Exit Code Feature Result
------- -------------- --------- --------------
True No Success {Data Center Bridging}
2. Set the policies for SMB-Direct
New-NetQosPolicy "SMB" -NetDirectPortMatchCondition 445 -PriorityValue8021Action 3
Name : SMB
Owner : Group Policy (Machine)
NetworkProfile : All
Precedence : 127
JobObject :
NetDirectPort : 445
PriorityValue : 3
3. Set policies for other traffic on the interface
New-NetQosPolicy "DEFAULT" -Default -PriorityValue8021Action 0
Name : DEFAULT
Owner : Group Policy (Machine)
NetworkProfile : All
Precedence : 127
Template : Default
JobObject :
PriorityValue : 0
4. Turn on Flow Control for SMB
Enable-NetQosFlowControl -priority 3
Get-NetQosFlowControl
Priority Enabled PolicySet IfIndex IfAlias
-------- ------- --------- ------- -------
0 False Global
1 False Global
2 False Global
3 True Global
4 False Global
5 False Global
6 False Global
7 False Global
5. Disable traffic FlowControl for classes other than 3
Disable-NetQosFlowControl -priority 0,1,2,4,5,6,7
Get-NetQosFlowControl
Priority Enabled PolicySet IfIndex IfAlias
-------- ------- --------- ------- -------
0 False Global
1 False Global
2 False Global
3 True Global
4 False Global
5 False Global
6 False Global
7 False Global
Create a vSwitch in SET mode and hNICs
1. Create a vSwitch in Switch Embedded Teaming mode
New-VMSwitch –Name "VSWSET" –NetAdapterName "pNIC1","pNIC2" -EnableEmbeddedTeaming $true -AllowManagementOS $true
Name SwitchType NetAdapterInterfaceDescription
---- ---------- ------------------------------
VSWSET External Teamed-Interface
2. List the Physical adapters in logical switch with SET
Get-VMSwitchTeam -Name VSWSET | FL
Name : VSWSET
Id : bff9d6c4-4259-4db2-8432-4870117f0da3
NetAdapterInterfaceDescription : {Mellanox ConnectX-4 VPI Adapter, Mellanox ConnectX-4 VPI Adapter #2}
TeamingMode : SwitchIndependent
LoadBalancingAlgorithm : Dynamic
3. To prevent auto-tagging the egress traffic with incorrect VLAN ID from both physical NIC please remove the ACCESS VLAN Setting and filtering ingress traffic which doesn’t match the ACCESS VLAN ID
Set-NetAdapterAdvancedProperty -Name "pNIC1" -RegistryKeyword VlanID -RegistryValue "0"
Set-NetAdapterAdvancedProperty -Name "pNIC2" -RegistryKeyword VlanID -RegistryValue "0"
4. Creating the Management NIC in order to use separate Host vNICs instances for RDMA and set VLANID 101
Rename-VMNetworkAdapter -ManagementOS -Name “VSWSET” -NewName “MGMT”
Set-VMNetworkAdapterVlan -VMNetworkAdapterName "MGMT" -VlanId "101" -Access -ManagementOS
5. Set Priority tagging on the Management Host vNIC
Set-VMNetworkAdapter -ManagementOS -Name "MGMT" -IeeePriorityTag on
6. Creating two Host vNIC for RDMA and set VLANID 102
Add-VMNetworkAdapter –SwitchName " VSWSET " –Name SMB1 –ManagementOS
Add-VMNetworkAdapter –SwitchName " VSWSET " –Name SMB2 –ManagementOS
Get-VMNetworkAdapter –ManagementOS
Name InterfaceDescription ifIndex Status MacAddress LinkSpeed
---- -------------------- ------- ------ ---------- ---------
vEthernet (SMB1) Hyper-V Virtual Ethernet Adapter #1 6 Up 00-1D-D8-B7-1C-11 200 Gbps
vEthernet (SMB2) Hyper-V Virtual Ethernet Adapter #2 18 Up 00-1D-D8-B7-1C-0E 200 Gbps
vEthernet (MGMT) Hyper-V Virtual Ethernet Adapter 16 Up 00-1D-D8-B7-1C-01 200 Gbps
Set-VMNetworkAdapterVlan -VMNetworkAdapterName "SMB1" -VlanId "102" -Access -ManagementOS
Set-VMNetworkAdapterVlan -VMNetworkAdapterName "SMB2" -VlanId "102" -Access –ManagementOS
Get-VMNetworkAdapterVlan -ManagementOS
VMName VMNetworkAdapterName Mode VlanList
------ -------------------- ---- --------
SMB1 Access 102
MGMT Access 101
SMB2 Access 102
7. Because vNICs dedicated to storage are bound to a SET we need create an affinity between a vNIC and a pNIC ensures that the traffic from a given vNIC on the host (storage vNIC) uses a particular pNIC to send traffic so that it passes through the shorter path
Set-VMNetworkAdapterTeamMapping -ManagementOS -SwitchName VSWSET -VMNetworkAdapterName "SMB1" -PhysicalNetAdapterName "pNIC1"
Set-VMNetworkAdapterTeamMapping -ManagementOS -SwitchName VSWSET -VMNetworkAdapterName "SMB2" -PhysicalNetAdapterName "pNIC2"
8. Set Priority tagging (PCP mode) on the RDMA Host vNIC and enable RDMA on this vNICs
Set-VMNetworkAdapter -ManagementOS -Name "SMB1" -IeeePriorityTag on
Set-VMNetworkAdapter -ManagementOS -Name "SMB2" -IeeePriorityTag on
Enable-NetAdapterRdma -Name "vEthernet (SMB1)"
Enable-NetAdapterRdma -Name "vEthernet (SMB2)"
Performance Testing
Please assign an IP address to each RDMA enabled Host vNICs and provides testing with TEST-RDMA.PS1 PowerShell script. Please see below script execution examples:
1. With RDMA enabled (parameter -IsRoCE $true )
C:\TESTS\Test-RDMA.PS1 -IfIndex 6 -IsRoCE $true -RemoteIpAddress 192.168.2.2 -PathToDiskspd C:\TESTS\Diskspd-v2.0.17\amd64fre\
2. With RDMA disabled (parameter -IsRoCE $False )
C:\TESTS\Test-RDMA.PS1 -IfIndex 6 -IsRoCE $False -RemoteIpAddress 192.168.2.2 -PathToDiskspd C:\TESTS\Diskspd-v2.0.17\amd64fre\
Done.
