HowTo Install Kubernetes Cluster with Kubespray

Created on Jan 20, 2020

This document describes how to install Kubernetes(K8s) cluster with kubespray.

This guide assumes the following:

Hardware

All servers used during deployment have the same hardware specification and are equipped with a Mellanox ConnectX network card.

Software

Ubuntu Server 18.04 operating system is installed on all servers with OpenSSH server packages.

Network

DHCP server and DNS server is part of the IT infrastructure.

For each server, the server's name and IP address are reserved on the DHCP server.

All servers used in our deployment are connected to an Ethernet switch by single 100GbE Ethernet copper cable and have Internet access.

Note This deployment is HW independent, and we use NVIDIA gears as an example.

For K8s cluster deployment, you should use the same type of servers.

For additional info please refer to Kubespray Requirements.

The MGMT node is only used to deploy a K8s cluster through Node1-Node5.

Server names with network configurations are provided in the below table:

Please update/upgrade Ubuntu software packages and install the latest HWE kernel by running the below commands:

Server console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt-get update # apt-get -y install linux-image-generic-hwe-18.04 # reboot

Please login to the Management server as root user and create SSH private key for configuring the password-less authentication on your computer by running the following command:

Copy Copied! # ssh-keygen

Copy your SSH private key , such as ~/.ssh/id_rsa , to all nodes in your deployment by running the following command:

Copy Copied! # ssh-copy-id root@nodename

Please install dependencies for running Kubespray with Ansible on the Management server:

Copy Copied! # cd ~ # apt -y install python3-pip # git clone https://github.com/kubernetes-sigs/kubespray.git # cd kubespray # pip3 install -r requirements.txt

Create new cluster configuration:

Copy Copied! # cp -rfp inventory/sample inventory/mycluster # declare -a IPS=(192.168.222.111 192.168.222.101 192.168.222.102 192.168.222.103 192.168.222.104) # CONFIG_FILE=inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml python3 contrib/inventory_builder/inventory.py ${IPS[@]}

Review and change the host configuration file - inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml.

Example:

inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! all: hosts: node1: ansible_host: 192.168.222.111 ip: 192.168.222.111 access_ip: 192.168.222.111 node2: ansible_host: 192.168.222.101 ip: 192.168.222.101 access_ip: 192.168.222.101 node3: ansible_host: 192.168.222.102 ip: 192.168.222.102 access_ip: 192.168.222.102 node4: ansible_host: 192.168.222.103 ip: 192.168.222.103 access_ip: 192.168.222.103 node5: ansible_host: 192.168.222.104 ip: 192.168.222.104 access_ip: 192.168.222.104 children: kube-master: hosts: node1: kube-node: hosts: node2: node3: node4: node5: etcd: hosts: node1: k8s-cluster: children: kube-master: kube-node: calico-rr: hosts:

Review and change cluster installation parameters under inventory/mycluster/group_vars:

Copy Copied! # cat inventory/mycluster/group_vars/all/all.yml # cat inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s-cluster/k8s-cluster.yml

Note The default Kubernetes CNI can be changed by setting the desired kube_network_plugin value parameter in inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s-cluster/k8s-cluster.yml.

Deploy K8s cluster with Kubespray Ansible Playbook:

Copy Copied! # ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml

The execution time for this step may take a while to finalize.

Example of a successful completion of the playbooks:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ... PLAY RECAP ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* localhost : ok=1 changed=0 unreachable=0 failed=0 node1 : ok=611 changed=137 unreachable=0 failed=0 node2 : ok=442 changed=92 unreachable=0 failed=0 node3 : ok=404 changed=88 unreachable=0 failed=0 node4 : ok=404 changed=88 unreachable=0 failed=0 node5 : ok=404 changed=88 unreachable=0 failed=0 Wednesday 15 January 2020 10:39:14 +0200 (0:00:00.164) 0:16:20.903 ***** =============================================================================== container-engine/docker : ensure docker packages are installed --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 65.67s download : download_file | Download item ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53.43s download : download_file | Download item ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50.71s kubernetes/master : kubeadm | Initialize first master ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 45.96s kubernetes/kubeadm : Join to cluster ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42.65s download : download_file | Download item ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.74s download : download_container | Download image if required ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.37s download : download_container | Download image if required ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.59s kubernetes/master : Master | wait for kube-scheduler ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.41s bootstrap-os : Install python ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 18.72s kubernetes/preinstall : Install packages requirements ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 15.50s download : download_container | Download image if required ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.98s download : download_container | Download image if required ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.85s download : download_container | Download image if required ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.33s download : download_container | Download image if required ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08s download : download_container | Download image if required -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9.86s download : download_file | Download item -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9.61s etcd : wait for etcd up ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.91s container-engine/docker : ensure docker-ce repository is enabled -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.81s bootstrap-os : Install dbus for the hostname module --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.98s

Verify that the Kubernetes cluster is running by executing the following command on the K8s Master Node:

Copy Copied! root@node1:~# kubectl get nodes -o wide NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION INTERNAL-IP EXTERNAL-IP OS-IMAGE KERNEL-VERSION CONTAINER-RUNTIME node1 Ready master 4h v1.16.3 192.168.222.111 <none> Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS 5.0.0-37-generic docker://18.9.7 node2 Ready <none> 4h v1.16.3 192.168.222.101 <none> Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS 5.0.0-37-generic docker://18.9.7 node3 Ready <none> 4h v1.16.3 192.168.222.102 <none> Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS 5.0.0-37-generic docker://18.9.7 node4 Ready <none> 4h v1.16.3 192.168.222.103 <none> Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS 5.0.0-37-generic docker://18.9.7 node5 Ready <none> 4h v1.16.3 192.168.222.104 <none> Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS 5.0.0-37-generic docker://18.9.7

Done!

