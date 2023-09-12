On This Page
HowTo Install NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) on VMware ESXi 6.7 and 7.0
Created on Jun 30, 2019
Updated on Sep 10, 2021
Introduction
This
post describes th
e procedure of how to install and run
NVIDIA® Firmware tools (
MFT) v4.17.0 on VMware ESXi 6.7/7.0 versions.
References
ConnectX® Ethernet Driver for VMware® ESXi Server Product Page
VMware ESXi 7.0 U2 nmlx5_core 4.21.71.101 Driver CD for NVIDIA ConnectX-4/5/6 Ethernet Adapters
Overview
NVIDIA ConnectX®-5/6 NATIVE ESXi is a software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting up to 100Gb/s Ethernet (ETH) and PCI Express 3.0 and 4.0 uplinks to servers.
Hardware and Software Requirements
1. A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the following NVIDIA Technologies’ HCA devices:
2. Installer Privileges: The installation requires administrator privileges on the target machine.
3. Device ID: For the latest list of device IDs, please visit NVIDIA website.
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT)
The NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package is a set of firmware management tools used to:
Generate a standard or customized NVIDIA firmware image
Querying for firmware information
Burn a firmware image
Setup
The setup includes ESXi 6.7/7.0 server installed with ConnectX-5/6 adapter card.
Installation
1. Go to the MFT web page: http://www.NVIDIA.com/page/management_tools.
2. Enable SSH Access to ESXi server.
3. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions.
4. Download the MFT for VMware vib package to the "/tmp" directory.
5. Verify that the files are placed in the /tmp directory.
ESXi cli
cd /tmp
ls
ESXi cli Output
mft-4.17.0.106-10EM-700.0.0.15843807.x86_64.vib nmst-4.17.0.106-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807.x86_64.vib
5. Get the adapter list.
ESXi cli
esxcli network nic list
ESXi cli Output
Name PCI Device Driver Admin Status Link Status Speed Duplex MAC Address MTU Description
------- ------------ ---------- ------------ ----------- ------ ------ ----------------- ---- -----------
vmnic0 0000:39:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full 0c:42:a1:24:04:ea 1600 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA)
vmnic1 0000:39:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Down 0 Half 0c:42:a1:24:04:eb 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA)
vmnic10 0000:cc:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full ec:0d:9a:8a:27:62 9000 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28 (MCX556A-EDAT)
vmnic11 0000:cc:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full ec:0d:9a:8a:27:63 1600 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28 (MCX556A-EDAT)
vmnic12 0000:61:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 25000 Full 0c:42:a1:94:50:10 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Lx EN NIC; 25GbE; dual-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x8; (MCX631102AE-ADA)
vmnic13 0000:61:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Up 25000 Full 0c:42:a1:94:50:11 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Lx EN NIC; 25GbE; dual-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x8; (MCX631102AE-ADA)
vmnic4 0000:72:00.0 ixgben Up Up 1000 Full 18:c0:4d:00:c9:21 1500 Intel(R) Ethernet Controller 10G X550
vmnic5 0000:72:00.1 ixgben Up Down 0 Half 18:c0:4d:00:c9:22 1500 Intel(R) Ethernet Controller 10G X550
vmnic8 0000:cb:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full 0c:42:a1:24:05:66 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA)
vmnic9 0000:cb:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Down 0 Half 0c:42:a1:24:05:67 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA)
ESXi cli
esxcli network nic get -n vmnic0
ESXi cli Output
Advertised Auto Negotiation: true
Advertised Link Modes: Auto, 1000BaseX/Full, 10000BaseX/Full, 40000XLPPI/Full, 25000BaseCR1/Full, 50000BaseKR2/Full, 100000BaseCR4/Full
Auto Negotiation: true
Cable Type:
Current Message Level: -1
Driver Info:
Bus Info: 0000:39:00:0
Driver: nmlx5_core
Firmware Version: 22.29.1016
Version: 4.19.71.1
Link Detected: true
Link Status: Up
Name: vmnic0
PHYAddress: 0
Pause Autonegotiate: false
Pause RX: false
Pause TX: false
Supported Ports: DA
Supports Auto Negotiation: true
Supports Pause: false
Supports Wakeon: false
Transceiver: internal
Virtual Address: 00:50:56:5e:05:8a
Wakeon: None
6. Install the vib package.
ESXi cli
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/nmst-4.17.0.106-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807.x86_64.vib -f
ESXi cli Output
Installation Result
Message: The update completed successfully, but the system needs to be rebooted for the changes to be effective.
Reboot Required: true
VIBs Installed: MEL_bootbank_nmst_4.17.0.106-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807
VIBs Removed: MEL_bootbank_nmst_4.16.3.12-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807
VIBs Skipped:
ESXi cli
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/mft-4.17.0.106-10EM-700.0.0.15843807.x86_64.vib -f
ESXi cli Output
Installation Result
Message: The update completed successfully, but the system needs to be rebooted for the changes to be effective.
Reboot Required: true
VIBs Installed: MEL_bootbank_mft_4.17.0.106-0
VIBs Removed: MEL_bootbank_mft_4.16.3.12-0
VIBs Skipped:
7. The MFT tools are not located in the default path. In order to run any MFT tool either:
Enter the full path. For example: /opt/mellanox/bin/flint
OR
Add MFT path to the default system path by running: export PATH=$PATH:/opt/mellanox/bin .
Please note, the path is temporary and will hold only until reboot.
8. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.
9. Reboot the server.
ESXi cli
reboot
10. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.
11. Start the mst driver. Run.
ESXi cli
cd /opt/mellanox/bin
./mst start
ESXi cli Output
Module mst is already loaded
12. To print the current status of NVIDIA devices.
ESXi cli
/opt/mellanox/bin/mst status
ESXi cli Output
MST devices:
------------
mt4125_pciconf6
mt4123_pciconf1
mt4127_pciconf2
mt4123_pciconf3
mt4125_pciconf4
mt4121_pciconf5
13. Show the devices status with detailed information.
ESXi cli
/opt/mellanox/bin/mst status -vv
ESXi cli Output
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf6 39:00.0
ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf0.1 39:00.1
ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf1 3f:00.0
ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf1.1 3f:00.1
ConnectX6LX(rev:0) mt4127_pciconf2 61:00.0
ConnectX6LX(rev:0) mt4127_pciconf2.1 61:00.1
ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf3 c5:00.0
ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf3.1 c5:00.1
ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf4 cb:00.0
ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf4.1 cb:00.1
ConnectX5(rev:0) mt4121_pciconf5 cc:00.0
ConnectX5(rev:0) mt4121_pciconf5.1 cc:00.1
14. Query the device.
ESXi cli
./mlxfwmanager --query
ESXi cli Output
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX6DX
Part Number: MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax
Description: ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
PSID: MT_0000000436
PCI Device Name: mt4125_pciconf6
Base GUID: 0c42a103002404ea
Base MAC: 0c42a12404ea
Versions: Current Available
FW 22.30.1004 N/A
PXE 3.6.0301 N/A
UEFI 14.23.0017 N/A
Status: No matching image found
...
Appendix A
mst Synopsis
mst [switches]
Commands and Switches Description:
ESXi cli
mst start # Create special files that represent Mellanox devices in directory/dev. Load appropriate modules. After successfully completing this command, the mst driver will be ready to work.
mst stop # Stop Mellanox mst driver service and unload the kernel modules.
mst restart # "mst stop" followed by "mst start"
mst server start [-p|--port port] # Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108.
mst server stop # Stop the mst server.
mst status # Print current status of Mellanox devices. Options: -v run with a high verbosity level (print more info on each device)
mst version # Print the version info
Done !
Authors
Boris Kovalev
