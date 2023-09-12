HowTo Install NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) on VMware ESXi 6.7 and 7.0

Created on Jun 30, 2019

Updated on Sep 10, 2021

This post describes th e procedure of how to install and run NVIDIA® Firmware tools ( MFT) v4.17.0 on VMware ESXi 6.7/7.0 versions.



NVIDIA ConnectX®-5/6 NATIVE ESXi is a software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting up to 100Gb/s Ethernet (ETH) and PCI Express 3.0 and 4.0 uplinks to servers.

1. A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the following NVIDIA Technologies’ HCA devices:

2. Installer Privileges: The installation requires administrator privileges on the target machine.

3. Device ID: For the latest list of device IDs, please visit NVIDIA website.

The NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package is a set of firmware management tools used to:

Generate a standard or customized NVIDIA firmware image

Querying for firmware information

Burn a firmware image

The setup includes ESXi 6.7/7.0 server installed with ConnectX-5/6 adapter card.

1. Go to the MFT web page: http://www.NVIDIA.com/page/management_tools.

2. Enable SSH Access to ESXi server.

3. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions.

4. Download the MFT for VMware vib package to the "/tmp" directory.

5. Verify that the files are placed in the /tmp directory.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /tmp ls

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! mft-4.17.0.106-10EM-700.0.0.15843807.x86_64.vib nmst-4.17.0.106-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807.x86_64.vib

5. Get the adapter list.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! esxcli network nic list

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! Name PCI Device Driver Admin Status Link Status Speed Duplex MAC Address MTU Description ------- ------------ ---------- ------------ ----------- ------ ------ ----------------- ---- ----------- vmnic0 0000:39:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full 0c:42:a1:24:04:ea 1600 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA) vmnic1 0000:39:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Down 0 Half 0c:42:a1:24:04:eb 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA) vmnic10 0000:cc:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full ec:0d:9a:8a:27:62 9000 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28 (MCX556A-EDAT) vmnic11 0000:cc:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full ec:0d:9a:8a:27:63 1600 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28 (MCX556A-EDAT) vmnic12 0000:61:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 25000 Full 0c:42:a1:94:50:10 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Lx EN NIC; 25GbE; dual-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x8; (MCX631102AE-ADA) vmnic13 0000:61:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Up 25000 Full 0c:42:a1:94:50:11 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Lx EN NIC; 25GbE; dual-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x8; (MCX631102AE-ADA) vmnic4 0000:72:00.0 ixgben Up Up 1000 Full 18:c0:4d:00:c9:21 1500 Intel(R) Ethernet Controller 10G X550 vmnic5 0000:72:00.1 ixgben Up Down 0 Half 18:c0:4d:00:c9:22 1500 Intel(R) Ethernet Controller 10G X550 vmnic8 0000:cb:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full 0c:42:a1:24:05:66 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA) vmnic9 0000:cb:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Down 0 Half 0c:42:a1:24:05:67 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA)

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! esxcli network nic get -n vmnic0

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! Advertised Auto Negotiation: true Advertised Link Modes: Auto, 1000BaseX/Full, 10000BaseX/Full, 40000XLPPI/Full, 25000BaseCR1/Full, 50000BaseKR2/Full, 100000BaseCR4/Full Auto Negotiation: true Cable Type: Current Message Level: -1 Driver Info: Bus Info: 0000:39:00:0 Driver: nmlx5_core Firmware Version: 22.29.1016 Version: 4.19.71.1 Link Detected: true Link Status: Up Name: vmnic0 PHYAddress: 0 Pause Autonegotiate: false Pause RX: false Pause TX: false Supported Ports: DA Supports Auto Negotiation: true Supports Pause: false Supports Wakeon: false Transceiver: internal Virtual Address: 00:50:56:5e:05:8a Wakeon: None

6. Install the vib package.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/nmst-4.17.0.106-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807.x86_64.vib -f

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! Installation Result Message: The update completed successfully, but the system needs to be rebooted for the changes to be effective. Reboot Required: true VIBs Installed: MEL_bootbank_nmst_4.17.0.106-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807 VIBs Removed: MEL_bootbank_nmst_4.16.3.12-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807 VIBs Skipped:

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/mft-4.17.0.106-10EM-700.0.0.15843807.x86_64.vib -f

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! Installation Result Message: The update completed successfully, but the system needs to be rebooted for the changes to be effective. Reboot Required: true VIBs Installed: MEL_bootbank_mft_4.17.0.106-0 VIBs Removed: MEL_bootbank_mft_4.16.3.12-0 VIBs Skipped:

7. The MFT tools are not located in the default path. In order to run any MFT tool either:

Enter the full path. For example: /opt/mellanox/bin/flint

OR

Add MFT path to the default system path by running: export PATH=$PATH:/opt/mellanox/bin .

Note Please note, the path is temporary and will hold only until reboot.

8. Enter Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

9. Reboot the server.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! reboot

10. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

11. Start the mst driver. Run.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/bin ./mst start

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! Module mst is already loaded

12. To print the current status of NVIDIA devices.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/bin/mst status

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! MST devices: ------------ mt4125_pciconf6 mt4123_pciconf1 mt4127_pciconf2 mt4123_pciconf3 mt4125_pciconf4 mt4121_pciconf5

13. Show the devices status with detailed information.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/bin/mst status -vv

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf6 39:00.0 ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf0.1 39:00.1 ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf1 3f:00.0 ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf1.1 3f:00.1 ConnectX6LX(rev:0) mt4127_pciconf2 61:00.0 ConnectX6LX(rev:0) mt4127_pciconf2.1 61:00.1 ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf3 c5:00.0 ConnectX6(rev:0) mt4123_pciconf3.1 c5:00.1 ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf4 cb:00.0 ConnectX6DX(rev:0) mt4125_pciconf4.1 cb:00.1 ConnectX5(rev:0) mt4121_pciconf5 cc:00.0 ConnectX5(rev:0) mt4121_pciconf5.1 cc:00.1

14. Query the device.

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! ./mlxfwmanager --query

ESXi cli Output Collapse Source Copy Copied! Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device #1: ---------- Device Type: ConnectX6DX Part Number: MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax Description: ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot PSID: MT_0000000436 PCI Device Name: mt4125_pciconf6 Base GUID: 0c42a103002404ea Base MAC: 0c42a12404ea Versions: Current Available FW 22.30.1004 N/A PXE 3.6.0301 N/A UEFI 14.23.0017 N/A Status: No matching image found ...

mst [switches]

Commands and Switches Description:

ESXi cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! mst start # Create special files that represent Mellanox devices in directory/dev. Load appropriate modules. After successfully completing this command, the mst driver will be ready to work. mst stop # Stop Mellanox mst driver service and unload the kernel modules. mst restart # "mst stop" followed by "mst start" mst server start [-p|--port port] # Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108. mst server stop # Stop the mst server. mst status # Print current status of Mellanox devices. Options: -v run with a high verbosity level (print more info on each device) mst version # Print the version info

Done !