HowTo Upgrade NVIDIA ConnectX Driver on VMware ESXi 6.7 and 7.0 and above

Created on Jun 4, 2019

Updated on Sep 13, 2021

This is a How To that shows how to install and test the NVIDIA ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6 NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere ESXi 6.7/7.0 on single host, and perform basic initial configuration steps to enable the driver by using ESXi cli interface.

1. A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the following NVIDIA ConnectX®-4/5 PCI Express Adapter Cards (Ethernet, VPI) devices.

2. Installer Privileges: The installation requires administrator privileges on the target machine.

3. Device ID: For the latest list of device IDs, please visit NVIDIA website.

4. Supported NICs / Firmware: Recommended firmware versions you can find here.

1. Enable SSH Access to ESXi server.

2. Log into ESXi vSphere Command-Line Interface with root permissions.

3. Verify that the host is equipped with NVIDIA ConnectX (Mellanox) adapter.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ lspci | grep Mellanox 0000:39:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA) [vmnic0] 0000:39:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA) [vmnic1]

Note Note: in this case, the Mellanox card is using vmnic0 and vmnic1.

4. Verify the driver's version was installed.

ESXi 7.0

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ esxcli software vib list | grep nmlx nmlx5-core 4.21.71.1-1OEM.702.0.0.17473468 MEL VMwareCertified 2021-06-07 nmlx5-rdma 4.21.71.1-1OEM.702.0.0.17473468 MEL VMwareCertified 2021-06-07

ESXi 6.7

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ esxcli software vib list | grep nmlx nmlx5-core 4.17.9.12-1vmw.670.0.0.8169922 VMW VMwareCertified 2018-04-25 nmlx5-rdma 4.17.9.12-1vmw.670.0.0.8169922 VMW VMwareCertified 2018-04-25

5. Download a latest Mellanox native ESXi drivers from here.

6. Unzip the binary image (.zip file).

7. Use SCP or any other file transfer method to copy the driver to the required ESXi host.

8. Place a Host in Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

9. Install the driver.

~ esxcli software vib install –d <path>/<bundle_file>

ESXi 7.0

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ esxcli software vib install -d /tmp/Mellanox-nmlx5_4.21.71.101-1OEM.702.0.0.17630552.zip

ESXi 6.7

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ esxcli software vib install -d /tmp/Mellanox-nmlx5_4.17.71.1-1OEM.670.0.0.8169922.zip

10. Reboot the server.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ reboot

11. Verify the driver modules was installed and loaded successfully.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! esxcli software vib list | grep nmlx nmlx5-core 4.21.71.101-1OEM.702.0.0.17630552 MEL VMwareCertified 2021-09-30 nmlx5-rdma 4.21.71.101-1OEM.702.0.0.17630552 MEL VMwareCertified 2021-09-30

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ esxcli system module list | grep nmlx5 nmlx5_core true true nmlx5_rdma true true

12. Check physical network interface status.

ESXi Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ~ esxcli network nic list Name PCI Device Driver Admin Status Link Status Speed Duplex MAC Address MTU Description ------- ------------ ---------- ------------ ----------- ------ ------ ----------------- ---- ----------- vmnic0 0000:39:00.0 nmlx5_core Up Up 100000 Full 0c:42:a1:24:04:ea 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA) vmnic1 0000:39:00.1 nmlx5_core Up Down 0 Half 0c:42:a1:24:04:eb 1500 Mellanox Technologies ConnectX-6 Dx EN NIC; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; (MCX623106AC-CDA)

13. Exit Maintenance Mode the ESXi host.

Done!