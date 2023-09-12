QSG for High Availability with NVIDIA Enhanced SR-IOV with Bonding Support (VF-LAG)

Created on Apr 16, 2020 by Amir Zeidner

As of today, using SRIOV VF (Virtual Function) port attachment for virtualized workload is missing support for link aggregation.

Mellanox ASAP2 technology extends legacy SRIOV capabilities by offloading LAG (link aggregation group) functionality to the Smart Network Interface Card (SmartNIC) hardware. This means that a VM can be attached with single VF backed up by LAG implemented on the NIC level.

This guide will highlight the benefits of having offloaded LAG functionality and walk you through configuration and evaluation of offloaded LAG on a standalone Linux server.

There are few options to implement LAG in a virtual environment, depending on the system configuration and the performance needs:

VM attached with virtual interface (virtio) to host LAG. This solution is appropriate for workloads and applications which do not require high performance networking. Figure 1 Figure 2 SRIOV is a default choice for network-demanding applications. In this case, Link Aggregation is performed within VM (VM aware LAG) and only HA mode may be implemented. SRIOV switchdev mode and ASAP2 (Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing®) are enhanced SR-IOV technologies which offload network processing from the Host and VM into the network adapter hardware. Bond functionality is now offloaded to the NIC hardware. A single virtual function is backed by two physical bond ports. Figure 3

Referring to Figure 4, the two network interfaces from the NIC PFs are bounded in the hypervisor. The bond mode is reflected to all VFs of the same NIC. For example: If the BOND is, configured to LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol) mode then all VF LAG interfaces will share the same configuration.

To enable VF-LAG, the NIC should be in SRIOV switchdev mode. Unlike SRIOV legacy mode, switchdev mode requires a control plane to configure the steering and forwarding behavior of VFs. In this document we use OVS for this purpose. Please see OVS offload document for more details.

Figure 4

BIOS: VT-D and SRIOV enabled

OpenVswitch => 2.12

OS => RHEL 7.7

Kernel => 4.10

First install the mstflint tool:

Copy Copied! yum install mstflint -y

Extract PFs PCI BUS slot number:

Copy Copied! lspci | grep -i mel | grep - v Virtual 61:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-5 Ex] 61:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-5 Ex]

Set firmware to enable SRIOV with number of desired VFs using PCI slot number taken from previous step:

Copy Copied! mstconfig -d <PF_PCI_BUS_slot_number> set SRIOV_EN=1 NUM_OF_VFS=4

Configure the BOND interface.

This example demonstrates BOND LACP configuration:

Copy Copied! cat << EOF > /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bond0 DEVICE=bond0 ONBOOT= yes HOTPLUG=no NM_CONTROLLED=no PEERDNS=no BOOTPROTO=none BONDING_OPTS= "mode=4 miimon=100 lacp_rate=1" BOOTPROTO=static EOF

Replace <first_interface_name>, <second_interface_name> with the respective PFs BOND slave names.

Copy Copied! sed -i 's/\(ONBOOT=\)no/\1yes/g' /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-<First_PF_interface_name> sed -i 's/\(BOOTPROTO=\)dhcp/\1none/g' /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-<First_PF_interface_name> cat << EOF >> /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-<First_PF_interface_name> MASTER=bond0 SLAVE= yes EOF sed -i 's/\(ONBOOT=\)no/\1yes/g' /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-<Second_PF_interface_name> sed -i 's/\(BOOTPROTO=\)dhcp/\1none/g' /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-<Second_PF_interface_name> cat << EOF >> /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-<Second_PF_interface_name> MASTER=bond0 SLAVE= yes EOF

Copy Copied! systemctl restart network.service

This example uses 2 VFs per PF (it is possible to configure more).

Extract PFs PCI BUS slot number:

Copy Copied! lspci | grep -i mel | grep - v Virtual 61:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-5 Ex] 61:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-5 Ex]

Copy Copied! iptables -F ethtool -K <First_PF_interface_name> hw-tc-offload on ethtool -K <Second_PF_interface_name> hw-tc-offload on echo 0 > /sys/class/net/<First_PF_interface_name>/device/sriov_numvfs echo 0 > /sys/class/net/<Second_PF_interface_name>/device/sriov_numvfs echo 2 > /sys/class/net/<Second_PF_interface_name>/device/sriov_numvfs echo 2 > /sys/class/net/<First_PF_interface_name>/device/sriov_numvfs

Copy Copied! VFS_PCI=($(lspci | grep "Mellanox" | grep "Virtual" | cut -d " " -f 1)); for i in ${VFS_PCI[@]}; do echo "unbinding VF $i" ; echo "0000:${i}" >> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind; done devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:61:00.0 mode switchdev devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:61:00.1 mode switchdev

Now it is possible to discover representor ports mapping.

First download attached map_rep.py script from this section and run it as explained here: map_rep.py

Copy Copied! pip install tabulate python map_rep.py --port <First_PF_interface_name> VF NUMBER REPRESENTOR PORT VF PORT VF PCI PF NAME MACHINE NAME MACHINE UUID ----------- ------------------ --------- ------------ --------- -------------------------- -------------- 0 ens2f0_0 0000:61:00.2 ens2f0 clx-host-038-01-CentOS-7.7 2 1 ens2f0_1 0000:61:00.3 ens2f0 clx-host-038-01-CentOS-7.7 2

Add the desired representor ports to OpenVswitch bridge which represent the designated VFs:

Copy Copied! ifconfig <representor_port1_name> up systemctl start openvswitch ovs-vsctl add-br ovs-sriov ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov <representor_port1_name> ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov bond0 ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true systemctl restart openvswitch

Test deployment (figure 5) overview:

Figure 5

First spawn up a guest VM with VF interface using SRIOV attachment based on VF PCI slot number.

Here is Virsh XML section for SRIOV interface attachment of VF with PCI slot number 0000:61:01.2 Copy Copied! < interface type = 'hostdev' managed = 'yes' > < mac address = '6a:66:2d:48:92:c3' /> < source > < address type = 'pci' domain = '0x0000' bus = '0x61' slot = '0x01' function = '0x2' /> </ source > < address type = 'pci' domain = '0x0000' bus = '0x00' slot = '0x11' function = '0x0' /> </ interface > Set IP of 1.1.1.1 to the VF interface in the Guest VM. Set IP of 1.1.1.2 to the Iperf client interface which is connected to L2 switch. Make sure there is connectivity between the Iperf client to the guest VM by issuing ICMP requests. Start iperf server on the Guest VM:

Copy Copied! iperf3 -s

6. Start iperf client on the iperf client server:

Copy Copied! iperf3 -c 1.1.1.1 -P 10

7. Validate that packets are received and transmitted on both bond slaves.

From the guest VM hypervisor command line run:

Copy Copied! watch -d -n1 "ethtool -S <First_PF_interface_name> | grep packets | grep phy" watch -d -n1 "ethtool -S <Second_PF_interface_name> | grep packets | grep phy" tx_packets_phy: 135555012 rx_packets_phy: 1487683

8. Fail one of the bond links and repeat step 7. You will observe packet are received and transmitted only for single bond slave.

In case user would like to teardown VF-LAG BOND it is very important to follow this sequence:

1. First teardown VFs from a VM.

2. Unbind VF drivers as follows:

Copy Copied! VFS_PCI=($(lspci | grep "Mellanox" | grep "Virtual" | cut -d " " -f 1)); for i in ${VFS_PCI[@]}; do echo "unbinding VF $i" ; echo "0000:${i}" >> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind; done

3. Undo steps for building VF-LAG BOND which are described in this post.