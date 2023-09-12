QSG of Building Docker Image with Compiled Nvidia Network DPDK PMD

Created on Jul 11, 2019

This post presents how to build a Docker container with compiled Nvidia Network DPDK PMD.

Install Docker version >= 1.9.

Install Nvidia networks rdma-core package:

CLI Command Collapse Source Copy Copied! yum install -y rdma-core-devel

Download Dockerfile from Github and build the image locally on the hypervisor.

CLI Commands Collapse Source Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/mlnx_docker_dpdk cd mlnx_docker_dpdk/ ## Example for OS: CentOS-7.7.1908 DPDK Version: 20.02 MOFED Version: 5.1-2.3.7.1 ## docker build --build-arg OS_VER=7.7.1908 --build-arg DPDK_VER=20.02 --build-arg OFED_VER=5.1-2.3.7.1 -t centos/<image_name>:<version_name> .

OS_VER - CentOS image version

DPDK_VER - DPDK version

OFED_VER - Nvidia OFED version. Not specifying MOFED version will install default MOFED upstream packages.

<image_name> and <version_name> - Can be any user defined name

Warning Note: Default master branch supports only CentOS base OS. ubuntu18.04, ubuntu14.04 , ubuntu16.04 , rhel7.2 , rhel7.3 can be used with different Dockerfile which is available in this git project under unique bran

Allocate 1G size of hugepages:

CLI Command Collapse Source Copy Copied! echo 4 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-1048576kB/nr_hugepages

OR

Allocate 2Mb size of hugepages:

CLI Commands Collapse Source Copy Copied! echo 2048 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages Mount hugespages: mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=1G none /dev/hugepages mkdir -p /mnt/huge_c0 mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=1G none /mnt/huge_c0/

Warning This example exhibits allocation of 4Gb total hugepages for both 2Mb and 1Gb hugepages sizes. You may define different amounts relative to the free amount of memory on your hypervisor.

The recommended type of network attachment is SRIOV.

For more information on how to use SRIOV together with mounting hugepages in K8 cluster please refer to:

Another quick way for launching a container is by using "host" network attachment specified in next step.

Find the newly created Docker image name:

CLI Command Collapse Source Copy Copied! docker image list

Run Docker image:

CLI Command Collapse Source Copy Copied! docker run -itd --privileged -v /mnt/huge_c0/:/dev/hugepages/ --net=host --name=<container_name> <docker_image_name>

Warning DPDK libraries are located inside the container under /usr/src/dpdk-<version>/. This directory contains compiled Nvidia PMD with defaults apps such as testpmd.