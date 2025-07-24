DPF Operator Installation

Cert-manager is a powerful and extensible X.509 certificate controller for Kubernetes workloads. It will obtain certificates from a variety of Issuers, both popular public Issuers as well as private Issuers. It will ensure the certificates are valid and up-to-date and will attempt to renew certificates at a configured time before expiry.

In this deployment, it's a prerequisite used to provide certificates for webhooks used by DPF and its dependencies.