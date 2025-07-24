Host Configuration

The hypervisor used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.

While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MaaS virtual machines (VMs):

Ubuntu 24.04

pfSense-CE-2.7.2

To implement the solution, three Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:

Note Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.

lab-br – connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.

mgmt-br – Connects the various VMs to the host management network.

hs-br – Connects the Firewall VM to the high-speed network.

Additionally, an MTU of 9000 must be configured on the management and high-speed bridges ( mgmt-br and hs-br ) as well as their uplink interfaces to ensure optimal performance.

Hypervisor netplan configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: false eno2: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 ens2f0np0: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 bridges: lab-br: interfaces: [eno1] dhcp4: true mgmt-br: interfaces: [eno2] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 hs-br: interfaces: [ens2f0np0] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 version: 2

Apply the configuration: