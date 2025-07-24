RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Solutions  RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services  Software Prerequisites and Required Variables

Software Prerequisites and Required Variables

  1. Start by installing the remaining software perquisites.

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment
$ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1
depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/
 
## In another tab 
depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/
depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm
depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/
 
## Verify that envsubst utility is installed 
depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst
/usr/bin/envsubst

  2. Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository:

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git

  3. Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.4.0:

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ cd doca-platform/
$ git checkout v25.4.0

  4. Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run:

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ cd docs/public/user-guides/hbn_ovn/

  5. Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:

    Warning

    Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPU_P0 , DPU_P0_VF1 and DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE.

    export_vars.env

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10
 
## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443
 
## IP address range for hosts in the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10.10.0/24
export TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR=10.0.110.0/24
 
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200
 
## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
export DPU_P0=ens5f0np0
 
## DPU_P0_VF1 is the name of the second Virtual Function (VF) of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
## Note: The VF will be created after the DPU is provisioned and the phase "Host Network Configuration" is completed.
export DPU_P0_VF1=ens5f0v1
 
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0
 
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253
 
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The repository URL for the HBN container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
 
## The repository URL for the OVN-Kubernetes Helm chart.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA GHCR repository. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci://ghcr.io/nvidia
 
## POD_CIDR is the CIDR used for pods in the target Kubernetes cluster.
export POD_CIDR=10.233.64.0/18
 
## SERVICE_CIDR is the CIDR used for services in the target Kubernetes cluster.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10.10.0/24
export SERVICE_CIDR=10.233.0.0/18
 
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.4.0
 
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"

  6. Export environment variables for the installation:

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ source export_vars.env

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 24, 2025.
content here