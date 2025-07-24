Solution Design

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall – provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router – enables internet access and connectivity between the host management network and the high-speed network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution: