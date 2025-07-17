DPF Operator Installation

The following table lists all required Helm chart dependencies with their specific versions and purposes:

Helm Chart Version Description Required Post/Pre-installation cert-manager 1.18.1 Certificate management for Kubernetes, provides automatic TLS certificate issuance and renewal ✔ Pre-installation argo-cd 7.8.2 GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes, necessary for DPUService integration ✔ Pre-installation node-feature-discovery 0.17.1 Discovers and advertises hardware features and capabilities of DPUs in the cluster ✔ Pre-installation maintenance-operator 0.2.0 Manages node maintenance operations and ensures graceful handling of node updates ✔ Pre-installation kamaji 1.1.0 Kubernetes cluster management platform for creating and managing the DPU Kubernetes clusters ✔ Pre-installation

All of the components requires the DPF Operator to be installed before they can be installed.

We provide a working helmfile configuration that can be used to install all dependencies with the correct values.

The helmfiles are located at deploy/helmfiles/ in the DPF repository.

This approach ensures consistent deployment across different environments and simplifies the installation process.

But, this provided as a demo option and can't supported by NVIDIA official support.

Run the following commands to Install the dependencies: