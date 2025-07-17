RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with OVN VPC DPU service Home
This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

The files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components, and the DPUCluster to serve as the Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes.

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml

---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
  name: dpfoperatorconfig
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  kamajiClusterManager:
    disable: false
  provisioningController:
    bfbPVCName: bfb-pvc
    installInterface:
      installViaRedfish:
         # set this to the IP of one of your control plane node + 8080
         bfbRegistryAddress: "10.0.110.1:8080"
    dmsTimeout: 900
  staticClusterManager:
    disable: false
  networking:
    controlPlaneMTU: 9216
    highSpeedMTU: 9216

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
  name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
  namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
  type: kamaji
  maxNodes: 10
  version: v1.30.2
  clusterEndpoint:
    # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
    keepalived:
      # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node.
      interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
      # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
      vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
      # virtualRouterID must be in range [1,255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
      virtualRouterID: 126
      nodeSelector:
        node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

Create a namespace for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes:

Jump Node Console

$ kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1

Apply the previous YAML files:

Jump Node Console

$ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
$ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available, all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available, and that the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join.

Jump Node Console

## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
 
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system 
deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
 
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all
deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-applicationset-controller" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-redis" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-repo-server" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-server" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-kamaji" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-maintenance-operator" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-gc" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-master" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
deployment "kamaji-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
deployment "static-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out

