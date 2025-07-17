This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

The files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components, and the DPUCluster to serve as the Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes.

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: kamajiClusterManager: disable: false provisioningController: bfbPVCName: bfb-pvc installInterface: installViaRedfish: # set this to the IP of one of your control plane node + 8080 bfbRegistryAddress: "10.0.110.1:8080" dmsTimeout: 900 staticClusterManager: disable: false networking: controlPlaneMTU: 9216 highSpeedMTU: 9216

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 version: v1. 30.2 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

Create a namespace for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1

Apply the previous YAML files:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available, all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available, and that the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join.