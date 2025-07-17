DPU Provisioning
Connect to the first DPU BMC over SSH to change the BMC root's password:
Jump Node Console
$ ssh root@10.0.110.201
root@10.0.110.201's password: <BMC Root Password. Default root/0penBmc. need to change first time>
Verify that
the
rshim
service is runnging or run if not.
Jump Node Console
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim
* rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; enabled; preset: disabled)
Active: active (running) since Mon 2025-07-14 13:21:34 UTC; 18h ago
Docs: man:rshim(8)
Process: 866 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
Main PID: 874 (rshim)
CPU: 2h 43min 44.730s
CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service
`-874 /usr/sbin/rshim
Jul 14 13:21:34 dpu-bmc (rshim)[866]: rshim.service: Referenced but unset environment variable evaluates to an empty string: OPTIONS
Jul 14 13:21:34 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: Created PID file: /var/run/rshim.pid
Jul 14 13:21:34 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: USB device detected
Jul 14 13:21:38 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: Probing usb-2.1
Jul 14 13:21:38 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: create rshim usb-2.1
Jul 14 13:21:39 dpu-bmc rshim[874]: rshim0 attached
root@dpu-bmc:~# ls /dev/rshim0
boot console misc rshim
# To start the rshim, if not runnging
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl enable rshim
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl start rshim
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim
root@dpu-bmc:~# ls /dev/rshim0
Repeat the step 4-10 on all your DPUs.
To authenticate with Redfish, it is necesasry to provide a password for the BMC root user.
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password='ROOT_BMC_PASSWORD'
Create the following YAML
to detect
DPUDevices and
DPUNodes:
ip_discovery.yaml
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery-
192.168.
1-
10
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
# Define the IP range to scan
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP:
"10.0.110.201" # Replace with your start IP
endIP:
"10.0.110.204" # Replace with your end IP
# Optional: Set scan interval
scanInterval:
"3m"
# Optional: Set number of workers (
default is
1 per
255 IPs)
workers:
1
Run the command to create
DPUDevices and
DPUNodes:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl apply -f ip_discovery.yaml
Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the DPUDevices exist:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl get dpudevices -n dpf-operator-system
NAME AGE
mt2402xz0f7x 9m
mt2402xz0f80 9m
mt2402xz0f8g 9m
mt2402xz0f9n 9m
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl get dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system
NAME AGE
dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x 9m
dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 9m
dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g 9m
dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n 9m
Add labels to
DPUNodes. Set the values according to your environment.
Jump Node Console
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pf0-name=ens1f0np0
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-number-of-pfs=
2
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured=
""
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled=
true
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pci-address=
0000-2b-
00
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pf0-name=ens1f0np0
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-number-of-pfs=
2
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured=
""
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled=
true
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pci-address=
0000-2b-
00
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pf0-name=ens1f0np0
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-number-of-pfs=
2
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured=
""
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled=
true
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pci-address=
0000-2b-
00
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pf0-name=ens1f0np0
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-number-of-pfs=
2
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured=
""
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled=
true
kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-
0-pci-address=
0000-2b-
00
Use the following YAML
to define a
BFB resource that downloads the Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume:
manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/bfb.yaml
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM
Run the command to create the
BFB:
Jump Node Console
$ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/bfb.yaml | envsubst |kubectl apply -f -