DPU Service Installation

Before deploying the objects under docs/public/user-guides/vpc_only/ directory, a few adjustments are required.

Modify the variables to fit your environment, then source the file:

Warning Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to VTEP_CIDR, VTEP_GATEWAY, EXTERNAL_CIDR and EXTERNAL_GATEWAY

manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## IP Address for one of the control plane nodes in the host k8s cluster. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10.10.10 # this IP is used for ovn-controller to access ovn-central which is exposed as nodePORT export TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP=10.0.110.10 ## IP address range for VTEPs used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric. ## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 20.20.0.0/16 export VTEP_CIDR=20.20.0.0/16 ## The Gateway address of the VTEP subnet ## This is an IP in the form e.g. 20.20.0.1 export VTEP_GATEWAY=20.20.0.1 ## IP address range for external network used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric. ## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 30.30.0.0/16 export EXTERNAL_CIDR=10.0.123.254/22 ## The Gateway address of the external subnet ## This is an IP in the form e.g. 30.30.0.1 export EXTERNAL_GATEWAY=10.0.123.254 ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=oci://harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/dpf ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25.7.0-beta.3 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"

Export environment variables for the installation:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

Create a DPUFlavor using the following YAML:

Note The settings below configure a DPU in Zero Trust mode, which means DPU management will be blocked from the bare-metal host. To deploy in DPU mode, comment out the line containing dpuMode : # dpuMode: zero-trust

manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuflavor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: vpc-flavor namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuMode: zero-trust bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical

Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuflavor.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Change the dpudeployment.yaml file to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance:

manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpudeployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: vpc-ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle flavor: vpc-flavor nodeEffect: noEffect: true dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: ovn-central: serviceTemplate: ovn-central serviceConfiguration: ovn-central ovn-controller: serviceTemplate: ovn-controller serviceConfiguration: ovn-controller vpc-ovn-controller: serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-controller serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-controller vpc-ovn-node: serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-node serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-node serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : p0 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : ovn-vtep-patch - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : ovn-ext-patch

The OVN VPC service consists of the following components:

ovn-central: Deployed in the target cluster (runs northd, sb_db, nb_db) ovn-controller: Deployed in the DPU cluster vpc-ovn-controller: VPC controller in the target cluster vpc-ovn-node: VPC node agent in the DPU cluster

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn-central namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-central upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: exposedPorts: ports: ovnnb: true ovnsb: true management: ovnCentral: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists tolerations: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: ovnController: enabled: true

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: vpc-ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: vpcOVNController: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: vpc-ovn-node namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: vpcOVNNode: enabled: true initContainers: vpcOVNDpuProvisioner: env: ovnSbEndpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642" ipRequests: - name: "vtep" poolName: "vpc-ippool-vtep" - name: "gateway" poolName: "vpc-ippool-gateway"

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn-central namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-central helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: ovn-chart

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: ovn-chart

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: vpc-ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: dpf-vpc-ovn

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: vpc-ovn-node namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: dpf-vpc-ovn

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: vpc-ippool-vtep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-vtep ipv4Subnet: subnet: $VTEP_CIDR gateway: $VTEP_GATEWAY perNodeIPCount: 4 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: vpc-ippool-gateway namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-gateway ipv4Subnet: subnet: $EXTERNAL_CIDR gateway: $EXTERNAL_GATEWAY perNodeIPCount: 4

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn-vtep-patch namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "ovn-vtep-patch" spec: interfaceType: ovn ovn: externalBridge: br-ovn-vtep --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn-ext-patch namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "ovn-ext-patch" spec: interfaceType: ovn ovn: externalBridge: br-ovn-ext

Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/02-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring that:

Note These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all

To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:11Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:17Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:25Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z Type: Rebooted Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:08Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:12Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:14Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:23Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z Type: Rebooted ...

Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual.

After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required- $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required- $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required- $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpuworker1 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:11Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:17Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:25Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z Type: Rebooted Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:55Z Type: Ready Phase: Ready Dpu Node Name: dpuworker2 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:08Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:12Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:14Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:23Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z Type: Rebooted Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:02Z Type: Ready Phase: Ready ...

Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 114m ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-2t97b dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 43h ├─DPUServiceIPAMs │ └─2 DPUServiceIPAMs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 42h See vpc-ippool-gateway, vpc-ippool-vtep ├─DPUServiceInterfaces │ └─5 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 8d See blue-vf2, ovn-ext-patch, ovn-vtep-patch, p0, red-vf2 └─DPUSets └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 9d File: bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.0.0 ├─DPU/mt2402xz0f7x dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 43h ├─DPU/mt2402xz0f80 dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 43h ├─DPU/mt2402xz0f8g dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 42h └─DPU/mt2402xz0f9n dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 42h $ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config $ KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config k get node -A NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION mt2402xz0f7x Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12 mt2402xz0f80 Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12 mt2402xz0f8g Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12 mt2402xz0f9n Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12 $ kubectl get dpu -A NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f7x True Ready 43m dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f80 True Ready 43m dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f8g True Ready 43m dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f9n True Ready 43m $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f7x condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f80 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f8g condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f9n condition met

Deploy test topology

Add blue and red labels to relevant DPU Nodes . Set the values according to your environment.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ki label node mt2402xz0f7x mt2402xz0f80 vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=red ki label node mt2402xz0f8g mt2402xz0f9n vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=blue

In our deployment we are going to create dual VPC environment ( blue and red ).

Change the vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml to following configuration:

vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: blue --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: red --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVPC metadata: name: blue-vpc namespace: blue spec: tenant: blue isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com interNetworkAccess: true nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: blue-net namespace: blue spec: vpcName: blue-vpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 192.178 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: blue-vf2 namespace: blue spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue template: spec: interfaceType: vf vf: pfID: 0 vfID: 2 virtualNetwork: blue-net parentInterfaceRef: "" --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVPC metadata: name: red-vpc namespace: red spec: tenant: red isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com interNetworkAccess: true nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: red-net namespace: red spec: vpcName: red-vpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 192.178 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: red-vf2 namespace: red spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red template: spec: interfaceType: vf vf: pfID: 0 vfID: 2 virtualNetwork: red-net parentInterfaceRef: ""

Apply the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml

Verify: