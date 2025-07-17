DPU Service Installation
Before deploying the objects under
docs/public/user-guides/vpc_only/directory, a few adjustments are required.
Modify the variables to fit your environment, then source the file:
Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to
VTEP_CIDR,
VTEP_GATEWAY,
EXTERNAL_CIDR and
EXTERNAL_GATEWAY
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
## IP Address for one of the control plane nodes in the host k8s cluster.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
# this IP is used for ovn-controller to access ovn-central which is exposed as nodePORT
export TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP=10.0.110.10
## IP address range for VTEPs used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 20.20.0.0/16
export VTEP_CIDR=20.20.0.0/16
## The Gateway address of the VTEP subnet
## This is an IP in the form e.g. 20.20.0.1
export VTEP_GATEWAY=20.20.0.1
## IP address range for external network used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 30.30.0.0/16
export EXTERNAL_CIDR=10.0.123.254/22
## The Gateway address of the external subnet
## This is an IP in the form e.g. 30.30.0.1
export EXTERNAL_GATEWAY=10.0.123.254
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=oci://harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/dpf
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.7.0-beta.3
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"
Export environment variables for the installation:
Jump Node Console
$ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
Create a DPUFlavor using the following YAML:
The settings below configure a DPU in Zero Trust mode, which means DPU management will be blocked from the bare-metal host.
To deploy in DPU mode, comment out the line containing
dpuMode:
# dpuMode: zero-trust
manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuflavor.yaml
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: vpc-flavor
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuMode: zero-trust
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
3072
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:
Jump Node Console
$ cat manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuflavor.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
Change the
dpudeployment.yaml file to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance:
manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpudeployment.yaml
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
flavor: vpc-flavor
nodeEffect:
noEffect:
true
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
services:
ovn-central:
serviceTemplate: ovn-central
serviceConfiguration: ovn-central
ovn-controller:
serviceTemplate: ovn-controller
serviceConfiguration: ovn-controller
vpc-ovn-controller:
serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-controller
serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-controller
vpc-ovn-node:
serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-node
serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-node
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: p0
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: ovn-vtep-patch
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: ovn-ext-patch
The OVN VPC service consists of the following components:
ovn-central: Deployed in the target cluster (runs northd, sb_db, nb_db)
ovn-controller: Deployed in the DPU cluster
vpc-ovn-controller: VPC controller in the target cluster
vpc-ovn-node: VPC node agent in the DPU cluster
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: ovn-central
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-central
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
exposedPorts:
ports:
ovnnb:
true
ovnsb:
true
management:
ovnCentral:
enabled:
true
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
ovnController:
enabled:
true
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
vpcOVNController:
enabled:
true
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-node
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
vpcOVNNode:
enabled:
true
initContainers:
vpcOVNDpuProvisioner:
env:
ovnSbEndpoint:
"tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642"
ipRequests:
- name:
"vtep"
poolName:
"vpc-ippool-vtep"
- name:
"gateway"
poolName:
"vpc-ippool-gateway"
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: ovn-central
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-central
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: ovn-chart
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: ovn-chart
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-vpc-ovn
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-node
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-vpc-ovn
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: vpc-ippool-vtep
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-vtep
ipv4Subnet:
subnet: $VTEP_CIDR
gateway: $VTEP_GATEWAY
perNodeIPCount:
4
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: vpc-ippool-gateway
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-gateway
ipv4Subnet:
subnet: $EXTERNAL_CIDR
gateway: $EXTERNAL_GATEWAY
perNodeIPCount:
4
Jump Node Console
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: ovn-vtep-patch
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"ovn-vtep-patch"
spec:
interfaceType: ovn
ovn:
externalBridge: br-ovn-vtep
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: ovn-ext-patch
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"ovn-ext-patch"
spec:
interfaceType: ovn
ovn:
externalBridge: br-ovn-ext
Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:
Jump Node Console
$ cat manifests/02-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring that:
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:
Jump Node Console
$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025
Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x
Type: InternalIP
Type: Hostname
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: Initialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: BFBReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:11Z
Type: NodeEffectReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
Type: InterfaceInitialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:17Z
Type: FWConfigured
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:18Z
Type: BFBPrepared
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:25Z
Type: OSInstalled
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z
Type: Rebooted
Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80
Type: InternalIP
Type: Hostname
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:08Z
Type: Initialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: BFBReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: NodeEffectReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:12Z
Type: InterfaceInitialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:14Z
Type: FWConfigured
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
Type: BFBPrepared
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:23Z
Type: OSInstalled
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z
Type: Rebooted
...
Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual.
After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.
Jump Node Console
$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025
Dpu Node Name: dpuworker1
Type: InternalIP
Type: Hostname
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: Initialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: BFBReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:11Z
Type: NodeEffectReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
Type: InterfaceInitialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:17Z
Type: FWConfigured
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:18Z
Type: BFBPrepared
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:25Z
Type: OSInstalled
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z
Type: Rebooted
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z
Type: DPUClusterReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:55Z
Type: Ready
Phase: Ready
Dpu Node Name: dpuworker2
Type: InternalIP
Type: Hostname
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:08Z
Type: Initialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: BFBReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
Type: NodeEffectReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:12Z
Type: InterfaceInitialized
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:14Z
Type: FWConfigured
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
Type: BFBPrepared
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:23Z
Type: OSInstalled
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z
Type: Rebooted
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z
Type: DPUClusterReady
Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:02Z
Type: Ready
Phase: Ready
...
Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 114m
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-2t97b dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 43h
├─DPUServiceIPAMs
│ └─2 DPUServiceIPAMs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 42h See vpc-ippool-gateway, vpc-ippool-vtep
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─5 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 8d See blue-vf2, ovn-ext-patch, ovn-vtep-patch, p0, red-vf2
└─DPUSets
└─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system
├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 9d File: bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.0.0
├─DPU/mt2402xz0f7x dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 43h
├─DPU/mt2402xz0f80 dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 43h
├─DPU/mt2402xz0f8g dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 42h
└─DPU/mt2402xz0f9n dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 42h
$ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config
$ KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config k get node -A
NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION
mt2402xz0f7x Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12
mt2402xz0f80 Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12
mt2402xz0f8g Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12
mt2402xz0f9n Ready <none> 43m v1.30.12
$ kubectl get dpu -A
NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE
dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f7x True Ready 43m
dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f80 True Ready 43m
dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f8g True Ready 43m
dpf-operator-system mt2402xz0f9n True Ready 43m
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f7x condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f80 condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f8g condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f9n condition met
Deploy test topology
Add
blue
and red labels to relevant
DPU Nodes. Set the values according to your environment.
Jump Node Console
ki label node mt2402xz0f7x mt2402xz0f80 vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=red
ki label node mt2402xz0f8g mt2402xz0f9n vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=blue
In our deployment we are going to create dual VPC environment ( blue and red ).
Change the vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml to following configuration:
vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
name: blue
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
name: red
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: blue-vpc
namespace: blue
spec:
tenant: blue
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
true
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: blue-net
namespace: blue
spec:
vpcName: blue-vpc
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.178.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: blue-vf2
namespace: blue
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
virtualNetwork: blue-net
parentInterfaceRef:
""
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: red-vpc
namespace: red
spec:
tenant: red
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
true
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: red-net
namespace: red
spec:
vpcName: red-vpc
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.178.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: red-vf2
namespace: red
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
virtualNetwork: red-net
parentInterfaceRef:
""
Apply the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl apply -f vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml
Verify:
Jump Node Console
$ ki get serviceinterface -A
NAMESPACE NAME IFTYPE IFNAME AGE
blue blue-vf2-mt2402xz0f8g vf 42h
blue blue-vf2-mt2402xz0f9n vf 42h
dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f7x ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f80 ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f8g ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f9n ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f7x ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f80 ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f8g ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f9n ovn 43h
dpf-operator-system p0-mt2402xz0f7x physical 43h
dpf-operator-system p0-mt2402xz0f80 physical 43h
dpf-operator-system p0-mt2402xz0f8g physical 43h
dpf-operator-system p0-mt2402xz0f9n physical 43h
red red-vf2-mt2402xz0f7x vf 42h
red red-vf2-mt2402xz0f80 vf 42h
$ kubectl get dpuvpcs.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com -A
NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE
blue blue-vpc True Success 50m
red red-vpc True Success 50m
$ ki get serviceinterface -A -o yaml -n red
...
status:
conditions:
- lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
message: ""
observedGeneration: 1
reason: Success
status: "True"
type: Ready
- lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
message: ""
observedGeneration: 1
reason: Success
status: "True"
type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled
observedGeneration: 1
...
$ ki get serviceinterface -A -o yaml -n blue
...
status:
conditions:
- lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
message: ""
observedGeneration: 1
reason: Success
status: "True"
type: Ready
- lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
message: ""
observedGeneration: 1
reason: Success
status: "True"
type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled
observedGeneration: 1
...