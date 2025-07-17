DPU Service Installation

RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with OVN VPC DPU service Home
Before deploying the objects under docs/public/user-guides/vpc_only/directory, a few adjustments are required.

Modify the variables to fit your environment, then source the file:

Warning

Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to VTEP_CIDR,VTEP_GATEWAY,EXTERNAL_CIDR and EXTERNAL_GATEWAY

manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

## IP Address for one of the control plane nodes in the host k8s cluster.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
# this IP is used for ovn-controller to access ovn-central which is exposed as nodePORT
export TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP=10.0.110.10
 
## IP address range for VTEPs used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 20.20.0.0/16
export VTEP_CIDR=20.20.0.0/16
 
## The Gateway address of the VTEP subnet
## This is an IP in the form e.g. 20.20.0.1
export VTEP_GATEWAY=20.20.0.1
 
## IP address range for external network used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 30.30.0.0/16
export EXTERNAL_CIDR=10.0.123.254/22
 
## The Gateway address of the external subnet
## This is an IP in the form e.g. 30.30.0.1
export EXTERNAL_GATEWAY=10.0.123.254
 
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=oci://harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/dpf
 
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.7.0-beta.3
 
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"

Export environment variables for the installation:

Jump Node Console

$ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

Create a DPUFlavor using the following YAML:

Note

The settings below configure a DPU in Zero Trust mode, which means DPU management will be blocked from the bare-metal host.

To deploy in DPU mode, comment out the line containing dpuMode:

# dpuMode: zero-trust

manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuflavor.yaml

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
  name: vpc-flavor
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpuMode: zero-trust
  bfcfgParameters:
  - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
  - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
  - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
  configFiles:
  - operation: override
    path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
    permissions: "0644"
    raw: |
      ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no"
      IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no"
      ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT="yes"
  - operation: override
    path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
    permissions: "0644"
    raw: |
      CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="no"
      OVS_DOCA="yes"
  - operation: override
    path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
    permissions: "0644"
    raw: ""
  grub:
    kernelParameters:
    - console=hvc0
    - console=ttyAMA0
    - earlycon=pl011,0x13010000
    - fixrttc
    - net.ifnames=0
    - biosdevname=0
    - iommu.passthrough=1
    - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
    - hugepagesz=2048kB
    - hugepages=3072
  nvconfig:
  - device: '*'
    parameters:
    - PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0
    - PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
    - PF_TOTAL_SF=20
    - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10
    - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=0
    - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=1
    - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=228
    - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
    - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0
    - SRIOV_EN=1
    - NUM_OF_VFS=46
    - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
  ovs:
    rawConfigScript: |
      _ovs-vsctl() {
        ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@"
      }
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=50000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=20000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=5000
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr1
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr2
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=9216
      _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical

Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console

$ cat manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuflavor.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Change the dpudeployment.yaml file to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance:

manifests/01-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpudeployment.yaml

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
  name: vpc-ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpus:
    bfb: bf-bundle
    flavor: vpc-flavor
    nodeEffect:
      noEffect: true
    dpuSets:
    - nameSuffix: "dpuset1"
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true"
  services:
    ovn-central:
      serviceTemplate: ovn-central
      serviceConfiguration: ovn-central
    ovn-controller:
      serviceTemplate: ovn-controller
      serviceConfiguration: ovn-controller
    vpc-ovn-controller:
      serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-controller
      serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-controller
    vpc-ovn-node:
      serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-node
      serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-node
  serviceChains:
    switches:
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: p0
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: ovn-vtep-patch
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: ovn-ext-patch

The OVN VPC service consists of the following components:

  1. ovn-central: Deployed in the target cluster (runs northd, sb_db, nb_db)

  2. ovn-controller: Deployed in the DPU cluster

  3. vpc-ovn-controller: VPC controller in the target cluster

  4. vpc-ovn-node: VPC node agent in the DPU cluster

Jump Node Console

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: ovn-central
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: ovn-central
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    deployInCluster: true
    helmChart:
      values:
        exposedPorts:
          ports:
            ovnnb: true
            ovnsb: true
        management:
          ovnCentral:
            enabled: true
            affinity:
              nodeAffinity:
                requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
                  nodeSelectorTerms:
                    - matchExpressions:
                        - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
                          operator: Exists
                    - matchExpressions:
                        - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
                          operator: Exists
            tolerations:
              - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
                operator: Exists
                effect: NoSchedule
              - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
                operator: Exists
                effect: NoSchedule

Jump Node Console

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: ovn-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        dpu:
          ovnController:
            enabled: true

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: vpc-ovn-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    deployInCluster: true
    helmChart:
      values:
        host:
          vpcOVNController:
            enabled: true
            affinity:
              nodeAffinity:
                requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
                  nodeSelectorTerms:
                  - matchExpressions:
                    - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
                      operator: Exists
                  - matchExpressions:
                    - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
                      operator: Exists

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: vpc-ovn-node
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        dpu:
          vpcOVNNode:
            enabled: true
            initContainers:
              vpcOVNDpuProvisioner:
                env:
                  ovnSbEndpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642"
            ipRequests:
              - name: "vtep"
                poolName: "vpc-ippool-vtep"
              - name: "gateway"
                poolName: "vpc-ippool-gateway"

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: ovn-central
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: ovn-central
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: $TAG
      chart: ovn-chart

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: ovn-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: $TAG
      chart: ovn-chart

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: vpc-ovn-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-vpc-ovn

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: vpc-ovn-node
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-vpc-ovn

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
  name: vpc-ippool-vtep
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  metadata:
    labels:
      ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-vtep
  ipv4Subnet:
    subnet: $VTEP_CIDR
    gateway: $VTEP_GATEWAY
    perNodeIPCount: 4
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
  name: vpc-ippool-gateway
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  metadata:
    labels:
      ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-gateway
  ipv4Subnet:
    subnet: $EXTERNAL_CIDR
    gateway: $EXTERNAL_GATEWAY
    perNodeIPCount: 4

Jump Node Console

 ---
apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: p0
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "p0"
        spec:
          interfaceType: physical
          physical:
            interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: ovn-vtep-patch
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "ovn-vtep-patch"
        spec:
          interfaceType: ovn
          ovn:
            externalBridge: br-ovn-vtep
---
apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: ovn-ext-patch
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "ovn-ext-patch"
        spec:
          interfaceType: ovn
          ovn:
            externalBridge: br-ovn-ext

Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console

$ cat manifests/02-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring that:

Note

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.

Jump Node Console

$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all

To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:

Jump Node Console

$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'                                                                     setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025
 
  Dpu Node Name:                                       dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x
    Type:       InternalIP
    Type:       Hostname
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:11Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:17Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:18Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:27:25Z
    Type:                  OSInstalled
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:44:54Z
    Type:                  Rebooted
 
  Dpu Node Name:                                       dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80
    Type:       InternalIP
    Type:       Hostname
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:08Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:12Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:14Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:27:23Z
    Type:                  OSInstalled
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:45:01Z
    Type:                  Rebooted
 
...

Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual.

After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker:

Jump Node Console

$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
 
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
 
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
 
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.

Jump Node Console

$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'                                                                     setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025
 
  Dpu Node Name:                                       dpuworker1
    Type:       InternalIP
    Type:       Hostname
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:11Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:17Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:18Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:27:25Z
    Type:                  OSInstalled
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:44:54Z
    Type:                  Rebooted
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:44:54Z
    Type:                  DPUClusterReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:44:55Z
    Type:                  Ready
  Phase:  Ready
  Dpu Node Name:                                       dpuworker2
    Type:       InternalIP
    Type:       Hostname
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:08Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:09Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:12Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:14Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:23:15Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:27:23Z
    Type:                  OSInstalled
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:45:01Z
    Type:                  Rebooted
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:45:01Z
    Type:                  DPUClusterReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-05-21T07:45:02Z
    Type:                  Ready
  Phase:  Ready
 
...

Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state:

Jump Node Console

$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
NAME                                 NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON    SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   114m
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-2t97b    dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   43h
├─DPUServiceIPAMs
│ └─2 DPUServiceIPAMs...             dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   42h    See vpc-ippool-gateway, vpc-ippool-vtep
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─5 DPUServiceInterfaces...        dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   8d     See blue-vf2, ovn-ext-patch, ovn-vtep-patch, p0, red-vf2
└─DPUSets
  └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1           dpf-operator-system
    ├─BFB/bf-bundle                  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Ready     9d     File: bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.0.0
    ├─DPU/mt2402xz0f7x               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady  43h
    ├─DPU/mt2402xz0f80               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady  43h
    ├─DPU/mt2402xz0f8g               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady  42h
    └─DPU/mt2402xz0f9n               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady  42h
 
 
$ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config
 
$ KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config k get node -A
NAME           STATUS   ROLES    AGE   VERSION
mt2402xz0f7x   Ready    <none>   43m   v1.30.12
mt2402xz0f80   Ready    <none>   43m   v1.30.12
mt2402xz0f8g   Ready    <none>   43m   v1.30.12
mt2402xz0f9n   Ready    <none>   43m   v1.30.12
 
$ kubectl get dpu -A
NAMESPACE             NAME           READY   PHASE   AGE
dpf-operator-system   mt2402xz0f7x   True    Ready   43m
dpf-operator-system   mt2402xz0f80   True    Ready   43m
dpf-operator-system   mt2402xz0f8g   True    Ready   43m
dpf-operator-system   mt2402xz0f9n   True    Ready   43m
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f7x condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f80 condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f8g condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/mt2402xz0f9n condition met

Deploy test topology

Add blue and red labels to relevant DPU Nodes. Set the values according to your environment.

Jump Node Console

ki label node mt2402xz0f7x mt2402xz0f80 vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=red
ki label node mt2402xz0f8g mt2402xz0f9n vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=blue

In our deployment we are going to create dual VPC environment ( blue and red ).

Change the vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml to following configuration:

vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml

---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
  name: blue
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
  name: red
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
  name: blue-vpc
  namespace: blue
spec:
  tenant: blue
  isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
  interNetworkAccess: true
  nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
  name: blue-net
  namespace: blue
spec:
  vpcName: blue-vpc
  type: Bridged
  externallyRouted: true
  masquerade: true
  bridgedNetwork:
    ipam:
      ipv4:
        dhcp: true
        subnet: 192.178.0.0/16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: blue-vf2
  namespace: blue
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
      template:
        spec:
          interfaceType: vf
          vf:
            pfID: 0
            vfID: 2
            virtualNetwork: blue-net
            parentInterfaceRef: ""
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
  name: red-vpc
  namespace: red
spec:
  tenant: red
  isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
  interNetworkAccess: true
  nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
  name: red-net
  namespace: red
spec:
  vpcName: red-vpc
  type: Bridged
  externallyRouted: true
  masquerade: true
  bridgedNetwork:
    ipam:
      ipv4:
        dhcp: true
        subnet: 192.178.0.0/16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: red-vf2
  namespace: red
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
      template:
        spec:
          interfaceType: vf
          vf:
            pfID: 0
            vfID: 2
            virtualNetwork: red-net
            parentInterfaceRef: ""

Apply the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console

$ kubectl apply -f vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml

Verify:

Jump Node Console

$ ki get serviceinterface -A
NAMESPACE             NAME                          IFTYPE     IFNAME   AGE
blue                  blue-vf2-mt2402xz0f8g         vf                  42h
blue                  blue-vf2-mt2402xz0f9n         vf                  42h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f7x    ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f80    ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f8g    ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-ext-patch-mt2402xz0f9n    ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f7x   ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f80   ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f8g   ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   ovn-vtep-patch-mt2402xz0f9n   ovn                 43h
dpf-operator-system   p0-mt2402xz0f7x               physical            43h
dpf-operator-system   p0-mt2402xz0f80               physical            43h
dpf-operator-system   p0-mt2402xz0f8g               physical            43h
dpf-operator-system   p0-mt2402xz0f9n               physical            43h
red                   red-vf2-mt2402xz0f7x          vf                  42h
red                   red-vf2-mt2402xz0f80          vf                  42h
 
 
$ kubectl get dpuvpcs.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com -A
NAMESPACE   NAME       READY   PHASE     AGE
blue        blue-vpc   True    Success   50m
red         red-vpc    True    Success   50m
 
 
$ ki get serviceinterface -A -o yaml -n red
...
 status:
    conditions:
    - lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
      message: ""
      observedGeneration: 1
      reason: Success
      status: "True"
      type: Ready
    - lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
      message: ""
      observedGeneration: 1
      reason: Success
      status: "True"
      type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled
    observedGeneration: 1
...
 
$ ki get serviceinterface -A -o yaml -n blue
...
 status:
    conditions:
    - lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
      message: ""
      observedGeneration: 1
      reason: Success
      status: "True"
      type: Ready
    - lastTransitionTime: "2025-07-14T13:43:31Z"
      message: ""
      observedGeneration: 1
      reason: Success
      status: "True"
      type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled
    observedGeneration: 1
...

