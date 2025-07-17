Fabric Configuration
As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.
For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
The SN3700 switch (
hs-switch), is configured as follows:
SN3700 Switch Console
nv set bridge domain br_hs untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-9 bridge domain br_hs
nv set interface swp1-9 link state up
nv set interface swp1-9 type swp
nv config apply -y
nv config save -y
The SN2201 switch (
mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:
SN2201 Switch Console
nv set interface swp1-5 link state up
nv set interface swp1-5 type swp
nv set interface swp1-5 bridge domain br_default
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv config apply
nv config save -y