Introduction

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

One such service is the DOCA VPC OVN Service provides accelerated VPC networking functionality for the DPF. Built on top of OVN, this service enables network isolation, virtualization, and advanced SDN capabilities directly on NVIDIA DPUs.

Key Features:

Multi-tenant Network Isolation : Create isolated VPCs for different tenants with guaranteed network separation.

Virtual Network Management : Support the creation of virtual networks with DHCP and custom IP addressing.

External Connectivity : Configurable external routing with NAT/masquerading capabilities.

Hardware Acceleration : Leverages DPU hardware acceleration for high-performance networking.

Flexible Topology : Support for complex network topologies with inter-network routing controls.

Kubernetes Integration: Native Kubernetes resources for declarative VPC management.

However, deploying and managing DPUs, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.

By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Bare Metal, Virtual, and Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.

DPF supports multiple deployment models. This guide focuses on the Zero Trust bare-metal deployment model. In this scenario:

The DPU is managed through its Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)

All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network

The host is considered as an untrusted entity towards the data center network. The DPU acts as a barrier between the host and the network.

The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC, with no access to the internal DPU management plane (Zero Trust Mode)

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides a step-by-step example for installing DPF in Zero-Trust mode. It also includes practical demonstrations of performance optimization, validated using standard RDMA and TCP workloads.

As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment. The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including: