Kubespray Deployment and Configuration
In this solution, the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster is deployed using a modified Kubespray (based on tag
v2.26.0) with a non-root
depuser account from the Jump Node. The modifications in Kubespray are designed to meet the DPF prerequisites as described in the User Manual and facilitate cluster deployment and scaling.
Our modified Kubespray installs Flannel CNI for the primary Kubernetes network.
Download the modified Kubespray archive: modified_kubespray_v2.26.0.tar.gz.
Extract the contents and navigate to the extracted directory:
Jump Node Console
$ tar -xzf /home/depuser/modified_kubespray_v2.26.0.tar.gz $ cd kubespray/ depuser@jump:~/kubespray$
Verify that the network plugin is set to
flanneland that
kube_proxy_removeis set to
falsein the
inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.ymlfile.
inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml
[depuser@jump kubespray-2.26.0]$ vim inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml # Choose network plugin (cilium, calico, kube-ovn, weave or flannel. Use cni for generic cni plugin) # Can also be set to 'cloud', which lets the cloud provider setup appropriate routing kube_network_plugin: flannel .... # Kube-proxy proxyMode configuration. # Can be ipvs, iptables kube_proxy_remove: false kube_proxy_mode: ipvs .....
Set the K8s API VIP address and DNS record. Replace it with your own IP address and DNS record if different:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/ #kube_vip_address:/s/.*/kube_vip_address: 10.0.110.10/' inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/addons.yml depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name:/s/.*/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name: "kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain"/' roles/kubespray-defaults/defaults/main/main.yml
Install the necessary dependencies and set up the Python virtual environment:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq python3.12-venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m venv .venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ source .venv/bin/activate (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install -U -r requirements.txt (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install ruamel-yaml
Review and edit the
inventory/mycluster/hosts.yamlfile to define the cluster nodes. The following is the configuration for this deployment:
inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml
all: hosts: master1: ansible_host:
10.0.
110.1ip:
10.0.
110.1access_ip:
10.0.
110.1node_labels:
"k8s.ovn.org/zone-name":
"master1"master2: ansible_host:
10.0.
110.2ip:
10.0.
110.2access_ip:
10.0.
110.2node_labels:
"k8s.ovn.org/zone-name":
"master2"master3: ansible_host:
10.0.
110.3ip:
10.0.
110.3access_ip:
10.0.
110.3node_labels:
"k8s.ovn.org/zone-name":
"master3"children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master1: master2: master3: kube_node: hosts: etcd: hosts: master1: master2: master3: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: