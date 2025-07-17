Performance and Isolation Tests

Now that the test deployment is running, perform bandwidth and latency performance tests between two bare-metal workload servers.

Note Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.

Connect to a first Workload Server console, install iperf, perftest, set number of VFs, dhcp client, check VF2 IP address, and identify the relevant RDMA device:

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt install iperf3 root@worker1:~# apt install perftest root@worker1:~# lspci | grep nox 2b:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 2b:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) root@worker1:~# echo 8 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:2b:00.0/sriov_numvfs root@worker1:~# apt install isc-dhcp-client root@worker1:~# dhclient -1 -v ens1f0v2 root@worker1:~# ip a s ... 10: ens1f0v2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 9a:a0:c0:94:16:88 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0v2 inet 192.178.0.3/16 brd 192.178.255.255 scope global dynamic ens1f0v2 valid_lft 2395sec preferred_lft 2395sec inet6 fe80::98a0:c0ff:fe94:1688/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... depuser@worker2:~$ ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms root@worker1:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0v2 link mlx5_4/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f0v2

Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to a second Workload Server .

From within the servers, install iperf, perftest , check DPU Hight Speed Interfaces, set route to ethernet and identify the relevant RDMA device: