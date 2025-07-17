Performance and Isolation Tests
Now that the test deployment is running, perform bandwidth and latency performance tests between two bare-metal workload servers.
Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.
Connect to a first Workload Server console, install iperf, perftest, set number of VFs, dhcp client, check VF2 IP address, and identify the relevant RDMA device:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# apt install iperf3
root@worker1:~# apt install perftest
root@worker1:~# lspci | grep nox
2b:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01)
2b:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01)
root@worker1:~# echo 8 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:2b:00.0/sriov_numvfs
root@worker1:~# apt install isc-dhcp-client
root@worker1:~# dhclient -1 -v ens1f0v2
root@worker1:~# ip a s
...
10: ens1f0v2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000
link/ether 9a:a0:c0:94:16:88 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
altname enp43s0f0v2
inet 192.178.0.3/16 brd 192.178.255.255 scope global dynamic ens1f0v2
valid_lft 2395sec preferred_lft 2395sec
inet6 fe80::98a0:c0ff:fe94:1688/64 scope link
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
...
depuser@worker2:~$ ping 8.8.8.8
PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms
64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms
64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms
root@worker1:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0v2
link mlx5_4/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f0v2
Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to a second Workload Server .
Move back to the first server console.
Start the
iperf
server side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# iperf3 -s
-----------------------------------------------------------
Server listening on
5201 (test #
1)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Move to the second server console.
Start the
iperf
client side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker2:~# iperf3 -c
192.178.
0.3 -P
16
Connecting to host
192.178.
0.3, port
5201
[
5] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46348 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
7] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46360 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
9] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46368 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
11] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46372 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
13] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46376 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
15] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46378 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
17] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46382 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
19] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46384 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
21] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46396 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
23] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46402 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
25] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46410 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
27] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46424 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
29] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46438 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
31] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46454 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
33] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46466 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[
35] local
192.178.
0.2 port
46472 connected to
192.178.
0.3 port
5201
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[
3]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
14.1 GBytes
12.1 Gbits/sec
[
13]
0.0000-
10.0057 sec
14.2 GBytes
12.2 Gbits/sec
[
7]
0.0000-
10.0056 sec
13.4 GBytes
11.5 Gbits/sec
[
12]
0.0000-
10.0057 sec
15.2 GBytes
13.1 Gbits/sec
[
4]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
14.1 GBytes
12.1 Gbits/sec
[
11]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
15.8 GBytes
13.6 Gbits/sec
[
8]
0.0000-
10.0057 sec
13.9 GBytes
11.9 Gbits/sec
[
9]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
13.8 GBytes
11.9 Gbits/sec
[
15]
0.0000-
10.0057 sec
14.3 GBytes
12.3 Gbits/sec
[
16]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
14.6 GBytes
12.5 Gbits/sec
[
1]
0.0000-
10.0057 sec
14.6 GBytes
12.6 Gbits/sec
[
6]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
13.1 GBytes
11.3 Gbits/sec
[
14]
0.0000-
10.0059 sec
13.6 GBytes
11.6 Gbits/sec
[
10]
0.0000-
10.0055 sec
13.5 GBytes
11.6 Gbits/sec
[
2]
0.0000-
10.0057 sec
14.0 GBytes
12.0 Gbits/sec
[
5]
0.0000-
10.0058 sec
14.6 GBytes
12.6 Gbits/sec
[SUM]
0.0000-
10.0010 sec
227 GBytes
195 Gbits/sec
Return to the first server console.
Start the
ib_read_lat
server side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ib_read_lat -F -n
20000 -d mlx5_4
************************************
* Waiting
for client to connect... *
************************************
Move to the second server console.
Start the
ib_read_lat
client side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker2:~# ib_read_lat -F -n
20000 -d mlx5_4
192.178.
0.3
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RDMA_Read Latency Test
Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_4
Number of qps :
1 Transport type : IB
Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF
PCIe relax order: ON
ibv_wr* API : ON
TX depth :
1
Mtu :
1024[B]
Link type : Ethernet
GID index :
3
Outstand reads :
16
rdma_cm QPs : OFF
Data ex. method : Ethernet
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
local address: LID
0000 QPN
0x0108 PSN
0xa5a4e OUT
0x10 RKey
0x031005 VAddr
0x005a7a24ef7000
GID:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
255:
255:
192:
178:
00:
02
remote address: LID
0000 QPN
0x0108 PSN
0x6caf0 OUT
0x10 RKey
0x031005 VAddr
0x006264a9e00000
GID:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
255:
255:
192:
178:
00:
03
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec]
99% percentile[usec]
99.9% percentile[usec]
2
20000
10.51
73.16
13.81
15.35
4.74
29.66
42.23
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Return to the first server console.
Start the
ib_write_bw
server side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ib_write_bw -s
1048576 -F -D
30 -q
64 -d mlx5_4
************************************
* Waiting
for client to connect... *
************************************
Move to the second server console.
Start the
ib_write_bw
client side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker2:~# ib_write_bw -s
1048576 -F -D
30 -q
64 -d mlx5_4
192.178.
0.3 --report_gbit
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RDMA_Write BW Test
Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_4
Number of qps :
64 Transport type : IB
Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF
PCIe relax order: ON
ibv_wr* API : ON
TX depth :
128
CQ Moderation :
1
Mtu :
1024[B]
Link type : Ethernet
GID index :
3
Max inline data :
0[B]
rdma_cm QPs : OFF
Data ex. method : Ethernet
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
…
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps]
1048576
448865
0.00
235.89
0.028120
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Finally, verify that the two servers running on different networks—using virtual functions on the RED VPC and the PBLUE VPC can't communicate with each other.
Run the
Iperf3
test between the Worker1 to the Worker3.
Start the
iperf3
server side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# iperf3 -s
-----------------------------------------------------------
Server listening on
5201 (test #
1)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Move to the second server console.
Start the
iperf
client side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker3:~# iperf3 -c
192.178.
0.3 -P
16
iperf3: error - unable to connect to server - server may have stopped running or use a different port, firewall issue, etc.: Connection refused
This ping operation should fail due to the network isolation implemented in HBN using different VLANs, VNIs and VRFs.