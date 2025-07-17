RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with OVN VPC DPU service Home
This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) with the DOCA VPC(Virtual Private Cloud) OVN(Open Virtual Network) service on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. It focuses on the setup and use of DPU-based services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.

  • This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

  • Although other approaches may exist for implementing similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this specific method.
