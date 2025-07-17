This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) with the DOCA VPC(Virtual Private Cloud) OVN(Open Virtual Network) service on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. It focuses on the setup and use of DPU-based services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.