Software Prerequisites and Required Variables
Start by installing the remaining software perquisites:
Jump Node Console
## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment
$ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1
depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/
## In another tab
depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/
depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm
depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/
## Verify that envsubst utility is installed
depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst
/usr/bin/envsubst
Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository (and make sure to use tag v25.7.0):
Jump Node Console
$ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git
$ cd doca-platform
$ git checkout -b v25.7.0-beta.3 v25.7.0-beta.3
Change directory to the location of the hbn-only readme.md from where all the commands are run:
Jump Node Console
$ cd docs/public/user-guides/hbn_only/
Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:
Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to
DPU_P0 and
DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE.
export_vars.env
## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10
## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200
## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
export DPU_P0=ens1f0np0
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=eno1
# IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvstaging/doca
## The repository URL for the HBN container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL for the DPF Operator.
## Usually this is the GHCR registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=oci://harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/dpf
# API key for accessing containers and helm charts from the NGC private repository.
export NGC_API_KEY=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
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.7.0-beta.3
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"
Export environment variables for the installation:
Jump Node Console
$ source export_vars.env