Software Prerequisites and Required Variables

## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10.10.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10 ## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443 ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 ## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. export DPU_P0=ens1f0np0 ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=eno1 # IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvstaging/doca ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL for the DPF Operator. ## Usually this is the GHCR registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=oci://harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/dpf # API key for accessing containers and helm charts from the NGC private repository. export NGC_API_KEY=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 ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25.7.0-beta.3 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"