Zero-Trust Mode Checking
Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the Zero-Trust Mode on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU from the host server, including the installation of the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT).
Navigate to the NVIDIA Downloads Site: Open your web browser and go to the official NVIDIA Mellanox software downloads page.
Select the Latest Version for your OS:
Transfer and Extract MFT Tools on the Worker 1 BareMetal Host.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# tar -xvzf /tmp/mft-4.32.0-120-x86_64-deb.tgz
Navigate into the Extracted Directory.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# cd mft-4.32.0-120-x86_64-deb/
Run the Installation Script.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# ./install.sh
Start MST (Mellanox Software Tools) Service and Identify DPU Device Name.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mst start root@worker1:~# mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module is not loaded PCI Devices: ------------ 2b:00.0 # 2b:00.0 - NVIDIA BlueField-3 VPI FHHL Adapter
Perform Zero-Trust Checking.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mlxprivhost -d 2b:00.0 q Host configurations ------------------- level : RESTRICTED Port functions status: ----------------------- disable_rshim : TRUE disable_tracer : TRUE disable_port_owner : TRUE disable_counter_rd : TRUE #Expected Zero-Trust Output.
This is the most definitive confirmation.
level : RESTRICTEDmeans the host is in Zero-Trust Mode, and the
TRUEflags confirm individual security restrictions are active.
Check Firmware Access with
mlxfwmanager:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mlxfwmanager -d 2b:00.0 --query Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField3 Part Number: -- Description: PSID: PCI Device Name: 2b:00.0 Base MAC: N/A Versions: Current Available FW -- Status: Failed to open device # Expected Zero-Trust Output
"Failed to open device" indicates the host is blocked from accessing the DPU for firmware operations, a key aspect of Zero-Trust.
Check Device Configuration with
mlxconfig:
First Pod Console
mlxconfig -d 2b:00.0 q Device #1: ---------- Device type: BlueField3 Name: 900-9D3B6-00CV-A_Ax Description: NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled Device: 2b:00.0 Configurations: Next Boot RO MODULE_SPLIT_M0 Array[0..15] RO MODULE_SPLIT_M1 Array[0..15] ... PORT_OWNER True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost TRACER_ENABLE True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost
Most configuration parameters will be prefixed with
RO(Read-Only). Parameters related to direct host control, like
PORT_OWNER,
ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS,
TRACER_ENABLE, even if shown as
True(1)for the DPU's internal capability, will be unenforcible by the host due to the
mlxprivhostrestrictions. The widespread
ROstatus shows that the host cannot modify these configurations, reinforcing the DPU's autonomous and secure state. The few parameters without
ROare still overridden by the
mlxprivhostsecurity policy.
Check Low-Level Hardware Access with
ethtool:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# ethtool -d ens1f0np0 Cannot get register dump: Operation not supported
This confirms the DPU is preventing deep, low-level hardware access from the host, aligning with Zero-Trust's isolation goals.
Conclusion
The command outputs of
mlxprivhost,
mlxfwmanager,
mlxconfig (showing
RO flags), and
ethtool (showing "Operation not supported"), then your NVIDIA BlueField DPU is indeed operating in Zero-Trust Mode.
This means the host has significantly restricted privileges and cannot perform sensitive operations on the DPU, ensuring its security and isolation.