RDG for NVIDIA network Accelerated VMware vSphere with Tanzu Cluster

The following Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) explains how to install and configure VMware vSphere Tanzu version 7.0 Update 3d with NSX-Data Center 3.2 version on a single vSphere cluster over NVIDIA® accelerated end-to-end 25/100 Gbps Ethernet solution. This setup is capable of running RDMA and DPDK-based applications. VMware’s vSAN over RDMA will be used as a share storage for the vSphere Tanzu Workloads.

Term Definition Term Definition DAC Direct Attached Cable RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access DHCP Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet DPDK Data Plane Development Kit SDS Software-Defined Storage CNI Container Network Interface VDS vSphere Distributed Switch NOS Network Operation System VM Virtual Machine

Provisioning Tanzu Kubernetes cluster for running RDMA and DPDK-based workloads may become an extremely complicated task. Proper design, and software and hardware component selection may become a gating task toward successful deployment.

This guide provides a step-by-step instructions to deploy vSphere with Tanzu with combined Management, Edge and Workload functions on a single vSphere cluster including technology overview, design, component selection, and deployment steps.

vSphere with Tanzu requires specific networking configuration to enable connectivity to the Supervisor Clusters , vSphere Namespaces , and all objects that run inside the namespaces, such as vSphere Pods , VMs, and Tanzu Kubernetes clusters. We are going to configure the networking manually by deploying a new instance of NSX-T Data Center and vSphere VDS .

VMware’s vSANoRDMA is now fully qualified and available as of the ESXi 7.0 U2 release, making it ready for deployments.

In this document, we will be using the NVIDIA Network Operator which is in responsible for deploying and configuring with a Host Device Network mode. This allow to run RDMA and DPDK workloads on a Tanzu Kubernetes Cluster Worker Node.

NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds.

Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects.

NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.

NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs

10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters

The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations.

NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.

NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.

The setup used one vSphere cluster that includes 4 ESXi servers connected to two NVIDIA® Spectrum® SN2010 Ethernet switches (Management, Ingress and Egress traffic) and one NVIDIA® Spectrum® 2 SN3700 Ethernet switch (High speed vSAN, RDMA and DPDK traffic).

vCenter and NSX-T Managers VM will be placed on the same cluster.







Warning For production design, we recommend to place a vCenter and an NSX-T Managers in a separate management cluster. This is recommended for VMware Validated Design (VVD) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) which is based on VVD.

vSphere with Tanzu requires specific networking configuration to enable connectivity to the Supervisor Clusters , vSphere Namespaces , and all objects that run inside the namespaces, such as vSphere Pods , VMs, and Tanzu Kubernetes clusters.

We are going to configure the Supervisor Cluster networking manually by deploying a new instance of NSX-T Data Center .

SL-WL01-DS-01 VDS:

Management Network (VLAN 1 - 192.168.1.x/24) This is where the ESXi VMkernel interface and Management VMs will reside such as the NSX-T Manager and vCenter. Warning DHCP and DNS services are required. The components installation and configuration are not covered in this guide.

vMotion Network (VLAN 1611 – 192.168.11.0/24)

This is where the ESXi vMotion VMkernel interfaces will reside.

NSX-T Geneve Overlay Network for ESXi Hosts (VLAN 1624 - 192.168.24.0/24) – This network will be used by the Geneve Overlay Tunnel endpoints VMkernel interfaces on the ESXi Hosts.

NSX-T Geneve Overlay Network for Edge VMs (VLAN 1625 - 192.168.25.0/24) – This network will be used by the Geneve Overlay Tunnel endpoints VMkernel interfaces on the Edge VMs.

NSX-T Edge VMs Uplink Network (VLAN 1630 -192.168.25.0/24) – This network will be used by

SL-WL01-DS-02 VDS:

vSAN Network (VLAN 1612 – 192.168.12.0/24)

This is where the ESXi vSAN VMkernel interfaces will reside.

RDMA Network (VLAN 1614 – 192.168.14.0/24)

This is where the ESXi vSAN VMkernel interfaces will reside.

Internet Network – The environment can access the Internet including the TKG Clusters.

Workload Management which will be realized in NSX-T.

Pod CIDR (Default – 10.244.0.0/20) – This network is used for the Kubernetes Pods. It will be further segment into /28 segments per namespace or per TKG cluster. This is an internal address pool which does not need to be routed from the physical router.

Services CIDR (Default 10.96.0.0/23) – This network pool will be used when you create a Kubernetes service. This is an internal address pool which does not need to be routed from the physical router.

Ingress CIDR (192.168.100.0/24) – This network pool will provide addresses for when load-balancing services are required as part of an application deployment. For example, one NSX-T Load Balancer VIP will be assigned to the Control Plane IP Address for the Supervisor Cluster.

Egress CIDR (192.168.200.0/24) – This network pool will be used when the Pods require to communicate outside the NSX-T environment, such as accessing to the Internet. For example, one IP will be assigned to the T0 router as a source NAT(SNAT) source address when the Pods access the Internet. Warning Both the Ingress and Egress CIDR networks need to be routed on the physical router next-hop to the T0.

This guide assumes the following software and drivers are installed:

VMware ESXi 7.0.3, build 17630552

VMware vCenter 7.0.3, build 17694817

Distributed Switch 7.0.3

NSX-T 3.2

NVIDIA® ConnectX® Driver for VMware ESXi Server v4.21.71.101

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6DX FW version 22.32.2004

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6LX FW version 26.32.1010

Network Operational System (NOS): NVIDIA Cumulus™ v 5.1

The following hardware setup is utilized in the vSphere environment described in this guide.

Supervisor Cluster Hardware:

Supervisor Cluster Compute/Storage:

VM CPU MEM DISK Compute Cluster vCenter (based on Small) 4 20GB 48GB NSX-T Manager x 3 6 24GB 300GB NSX-T Edge VMs (minimum Large) x 2 8 32GB 200GB Supervisor Cluster VMs (based on Tiny) 2 8GB 22GB Guest Clusters (based on x-small) x 3 2 2GB 16GB

Warning Installing ESXi, vCenter, ESXi hosts vCenter, configuring virtual DCs, clusters, virtual Data Center, vSphere cluster and adding ESXi hosts and hosts to clusters is outside of the scope of the document.

This document covers highly available VMware vSphere cluster deployment.

Supervisor Cluster:

Switch OS

NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux v5.1

Network adapter NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

Latest FW and Driver versions. For more information, please see:

vSAN over RDMA

vSAN RDMA Ready network adapter is required and can be found on the vSAN VCG.

Management Network DHCP and DNS services are required. Warning The components installation and configuration are not covered in this guide.

This table provides details of the ESXi server, switches names and their network configuration.

SL-WL01-Cluster01 Supervisor Cluster

Server Server Name IP and NICs High-Speed Ethernet Network Management Network 192.168.1.0/24 ESXi-01 clx-host-51 vmk1: 192.168.11.111 (vMotion) vmk2: 192.168.12.111 (vSAN) vmk10: From IP Pool 192.168.24.0/24 (NSX Host TEP) vmk0: 192.168.1.111 From DHCP (reserved) ESXi-02 clx-host-52 vmk1: 192.168.11.112 (vMotion) vmk2: 192.168.12.112 (vSAN) vmk10: From IP Pool 192.168.24.0/24 (NSX Host TEP) vmk0: 192.168.1.11 2 From DHCP (reserved) ESXi-03 clx-host-53 vmk1: 192.168.11.113(vMotion) vmk2: 192.168.12.113 (vSAN) vmk10: From IP Pool 192.168.24.0/24 (NSX Host TEP) vmk0: 192.168.1.11 3 From DHCP (reserved) ESXi-04 clx-host-54 vmk1: 192.168.11.114(vMotion) vmk2: 192.168.12.114 (vSAN) vmk10: From IP Pool 192.168.24.0/24 (NSX Host TEP) vmk0: 192.168.1.11 4 From DHCP (reserved) Leaf-01 clx-swx-033 10.7.215.233 Leaf-02 clx-swx-034 10.7.215.234 Leaf-03 clx-swx-035 10.7.215.235 vCenter (VM) sl01w01vc01 192.168.1.25 NSX-T Manager 01 (VM) sl01w01nsx01 192.168.1.26 NSX-T Edge 01 (VM) sl01w01nsxedge01 From IP Pool 192.168.25.0/24 (NSX Edge TEP) 192.168.1.28 NSX-T Edge 02 (VM) sl01w01nsxedge02 From IP Pool 192.168.25.0/24 (NSX Edge TEP) 192.168.1.29 NSX-T Edge Cluster EdgeCluster1 FreeNAS ISCSI Storage (VM) sl01w01fnas01 192.168.1.27 DNS/DHCP/AD/NTP/Bridge VM 10.7.215.24 192.168.1.21

ESXi to Leaf's connection

Run the following commands on both Leaf NVIDIA SN2010 switches in the Supervisor Cluster to configure port channel and VLAN .

Sample for clx-swx-033 switch:

Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set system hostname clx-swx-033 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp1-22 type swp cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp7 link speed 1G cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp7 link mtu 1500 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp1-4 bridge domain br_default cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp7 bridge domain br_default cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1611 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1624-1625 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1630 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1 ip address 192.168.1.254/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1624 ip address 192.168.24.1/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1625 ip address 192.168.25.1/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1630 ip address 192.168.30.1/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1 link mtu 1500 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 192.168.1.21 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set vrf default router static 192.168.100.0/24 via 192.168.30.4 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set vrf default router static 192.168.200.0/24 via 192.168.30.4 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface peerlink bond member swp21-22 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set mlag mac-address 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set mlag backup 10.10.10.2 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set mlag peer-ip linklocal cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv config apply cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv config save

Sample for clx-swx-034 switch:

Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set system hostname clx-swx-034 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.2/32 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp1-22 type swp cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp1-4 bridge domain br_default cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1611 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1624-1625 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1630 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1 ip address 192.168.1.254/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1624 ip address 192.168.24.1/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1625 ip address 192.168.25.1/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1630 ip address 192.168.30.1/24 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface vlan1 link mtu 1500 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 192.168.1.21 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set vrf default router static 192.168.100.0/24 via 192.168.30.4 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set vrf default router static 192.168.200.0/24 via 192.168.30.4 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface peerlink bond member swp21-22 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set mlag mac-address 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set mlag backup 10.10.10.1 cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv set mlag peer-ip linklocal cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv config apply cumulus@clx-swx-033:mgmt:~$sudo nv config save

Run the following commands on the High Speed switch in the vSphere Cluster to configure port channel and VLAN .

Sample for the clx-swx-035:

Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp9-16 link mtu 1500 cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv set interface swp1-16 bridge domain br_default cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1612 cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 1614 cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo set interface swp1-16 bridge domain br_default untagged 1614 cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv config apply cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv config save

RoCE transport is utilized to accelerate vSAN networking. To get the highest possible results, the network is configured to be lossless.

Run the following commands on all Leaf switches to configure a lossless networks for NVIDIA Cumulus.

Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv set qos roce cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv config apply cumulus@clx-swx-035:mgmt:~$sudo nv config save

To check RoCE configuration, run the following command:

Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cumulus@leaf-01:mgmt:~$sudo nv show qos roce operational applied description ------------------ ----------- -------- ------------------------------------------------------ enable on Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'. The default is 'off'. mode lossless lossless Roce Mode cable-length 100 100 Cable Length(in meters) for Roce Lossless Config congestion-control congestion-mode ECN Congestion config mode enabled-tc 0,3 Congestion config enabled Traffic Class max-threshold 1.43 MB Congestion config max-threshold min-threshold 146.48 KB Congestion config min-threshold pfc pfc-priority 3 switch-prio on which PFC is enabled rx-enabled enabled PFC Rx Enabled status tx-enabled enabled PFC Tx Enabled status trust trust-mode pcp,dscp Trust Setting on the port for packet classification RoCE PCP/DSCP->SP mapping configurations =========================================== pcp dscp switch-prio -- --- ----------------------- ----------- 0 0 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 0 1 1 8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15 1 2 2 16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23 2 3 3 24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31 3 4 4 32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39 4 5 5 40,41,42,43,44,45,46,47 5 6 6 48,49,50,51,52,53,54,55 6 7 7 56,57,58,59,60,61,62,63 7 RoCE SP->TC mapping and ETS configurations ============================================= switch-prio traffic-class scheduler-weight -- ----------- ------------- ---------------- 0 0 0 DWRR-50% 1 1 0 DWRR-50% 2 2 0 DWRR-50% 3 3 3 DWRR-50% 4 4 0 DWRR-50% 5 5 0 DWRR-50% 6 6 6 strict-priority 7 7 0 DWRR-50% RoCE pool config =================== name mode size switch-priorities traffic-class -- --------------------- ------- ----- ----------------- ------------- 0 lossy-default-ingress Dynamic 50.0% 0,1,2,4,5,6,7 - 1 roce-reserved-ingress Dynamic 50.0% 3 - 2 lossy-default-egress Dynamic 50.0% - 0,6 3 roce-reserved-egress Dynamic inf - 3 Exception List ================= description

Host BIOS Verify that an SR-IOV supported server platform is being used and review the BIOS settings in the server platform vendor documentation to enable SR-IOV in the BIOS .

Physical server configuration All ESXi servers must have the same PCIe placement for the NIC and expose the same interface name.

Experience with Kubernetes Familiarization with the Kubernetes Cluster architecture is essential.

Verify that your environment meets the system requirements for configuring a vSphere cluster as a Supervisor Cluster. For information about requirements, see System Requirements for Setting Up vSphere with Tanzu with NSX-T Data Center.

Assign the VMware vSphere 7 Enterprise Plus with an Add-on for Kubernetes license to all ESXi hosts that will be part of the Supervisor Cluster.

Verify that you have the Modify cluster-wide configuration privilege on the cluster.

Verify that in your environment NTP configured and works properly.



Create and configure 2 VMware VDS by using following document - How-to: Configure a vSphere Distributed Switch with NVIDIA network fabric. Two VDS will be used in the environment: SL-WL01-DS01 with following port groups: SL-WL01-MGMT-VLAN1 SL-WL01-vMotion-VLAN611 SL-WL01-Trunk-PG SL-WL01-DS02 with following port groups: SL-WL01-vSAN-VLAN1612 SL-WL01-RDMA-VLAN1614

Create and configure a VMware vSAN RDMA cluster by using following document - RDG: VMware vSAN over RoCE on VMware vSphere 7.0 U3. Warning As one of prerequisites for Supervisor Cluster configuration, you need to Create the VM Storage Policies. We will use in our case the vSAN Storage Police.

Enable DRS and HA on the SL-WL01-Cluster01 vSphere Cluster.



Enable SR-IOV.

NVIDIA Network Operator leverages Kubernetes CRDs and Operator SDK to manage networking-related components to enable fast networking and RDMA for workloads in TKG cluster. The fast network is a secondary network of the K8s cluster for applications that require high bandwidth or low latency.

In Tanzu Kubernetes Cluster we can use Dynamic DirectPath I/O to assign multiple PCI passthrough or SR-IOV devices to a Kubernetes Workload VM. To make it work, we need to enable SR-IOV capability on a ConnectX-6 Dx network adapter.

To Enable SR-IOV: Launch the vSphere Web Client and connect to a vCenter Server instance. Navigate to a ESXi host and select Configure → Hardware → PCI Devices. Click on ALL PCI DEVICES. Click on Filter. Type Mellanox and click on Vendor Name. Select a ConnectX-6 Dx NIC. Click on CONFIGURE SR-IOV . Enable SR-IOV and set the number of Virtual functions (VF) . Click OK. Click on PASSTHROUGH-ENABLED DEVICES to verify that 8 VFs were enabled.

Enable Content Library. To enable Content Library: Launch the vSphere Web Client and connect to a vCenter Server instance. Navigate to vCenter → Menu → Content Libraries. Click CREATE. Fill Name → Tanzu. Click NEXT. Select Subscribed content library. Fil the Subscription URL → https://wp-content.vmware.com/v2/latest/lib.json. Click NEXT. Click YES . Click NEXT. Select the storage where you want to store the ova images → datastore01-ISCSI . Click NEXT. Click FINISH. This is how it looks like when the image is downloaded successfully.



Install and configure a VMware NSX-T Data Center for vSphere following document - How-to: Install and Configure an NSX-T with NVIDIA network fabric.

Create the Segment required for Tier-0 Uplinks. To create the Segment:

Log in to NSX manager UI login page by using the URL "https://<fqdn or IP>". Navigate to Networking → Segments. Click ADD Segment. Fill up the Segment Name, Transport Zone, Subnets and VLAN. Click SAVE. Click NO.

The Segment was created.

Configure the Tier-0 Gateway. To configure the Tier-0 Gateway:

Log in to NSX manager UI login page by using the URL "https://<fqdn or IP>". Navigate to Networking → Tier-0 Gateways. Click DD Gateway and choose Tier-0. Fill up the Tier-0 Gateway Name → T0-EdgeCluster1 . Select HA Mode → Active Standby(in our case, you can select Active Active) , Fail Over → Preemptive, Edge Cluster → EdgeCluster1 and Preferred Edge → sl01wl01nsxedge01. Click SAVE. Select Yes when asked if you wish to continue to configure this Tier-0 Gateway. Click Set under Interfaces. Click Add Interface.

Define Name → T0-Uplink1-Int, Type → External, IP Address/Mask → 192.168.30.5/24, Connect To(Segment) → Seg-T0-Uplink1,Edge Node → sl01wl01nsxedge01 . Click SAVE. Click Add Interface for the 2nd Edge VM.

Define Name → T0-Uplink2-Int, Type → External, IP Address/Mask → 192.168.30.6/24, Connect To(Segment) → Seg-T0-Uplink1,Edge Node → sl01wl01nsxedge02 . Click SAVE. The following shows that both interfaces for the Tier-0 Gateway are created correctly. Click Set under HA VIP Configuration. Click ADD HA VIP CONFIGURATION. Fill IP Address / Mask → 192.168.30.4/24, Interface → T0-Uplink1-Int1, T0-Uplink1-Int2. Click ADD.



The following shows that the HA VIP configuration has been successfully created.

To ensure that the Tier-0 Gateway Uplink is configured correctly, we shall login to the next hop device, in my case is the SN2010, to do a ping test.

Firstly ping yourself ie. 192.168.30.1 which is configured on the switch then follow be the HA VIP configured on the Tier-0 Gateway.

Lastly we need to configured a default route out so that the containers can communicate back to IP addresses outside the NSX-T domain.

Click Set under Static Routes in the Routing option. Warning If you are using BGP, then probably this step would differ. Click ADD STATIC ROUTE. Fill Name → Default, Network → 0.0.0.0/0. Click Set under the Next Hops option. Click SET NEXT HOP. IP Address → 192.168.30.1. Click ADD.

Click SAVE. Click CLOSE. Click SAVE. Once the static route has been added, one way is to test is from outside the NSX-T domain. In our case, we have the DG VM which is outside the NSX-T domain and the gateway of the VM is pointing to the SN2010 as well. A ping test was done from the VM to the Tier-0 Gateway VIP. If the ping test is successful, it means the static route we added to the Tier-0 gateway is successfully configured.

Validate whether NSX-T has been successfully set up for vSphere with Kubernetes. As all the configuration on the NSX-T, vSphere VDS and physical network are set up, now go back to Workload Management to see whether we are ready to deploy Workload Management Clusters.

To enable Workload Management and create a Supervisor Cluster:

Launch the vSphere Web Client and connect to a vCenter Server instance. Navigate to vCenter → Menu → Workload Management . Click GET STARTED. Select NSX under Select a networking stack. Select vSphere cluster → Sl-WL01-Cluster01. Click NEXT. Select a storage police → vSAN Default Storage Policy. Click NEXT.

Configure Management Network. Network Mode → DHCP, Network → SL-WL01-MGMT-VLAN1. Click NEXT. Important NTP is very important. Thus, when you see authentication errors in the wcpsvc logs, usually this has to do with NTP not working correctly. Configure Workload Network. vSphere Distributed Switch → SL-WL01-DS01, Edge Cluster → EdgeCluster1, DNS Server(s) → 192.168.1.21, Tier-0 Gateway → T0-EdgeCluster1, NAT Mode → Enabled (Default) , Subnet Prefix → /28 (Default), Namespace Network → 10.244.0.0./20 (Default), Service CIDR → 10.96.0.0./23 (Default), Ingress CIDRs → 192.168.100.0/24, Egress CIDRs → 192.168.200.0/24. Click NEXT. Click Add to select the Content Library. Select Tanzu content library. Click OK. Click NEXT. Click FINISH. The Supervisor Cluster Control VMs is being deployed. Come back in about 25 mins and see the Supervisor Cluster being deployed.

You can view the Network configuration here.

To create New VM Class included second high speed network:

Launch the vSphere Web Client and connect to a vCenter Server instance. Navigate to vCenter → Menu → Workload Management → Services . Click GOT IT. Click CREATE VM CLASS . Fill following data: VM Class Name → best-effort-2xlarge-pci vCPU Count → 8 Memory → 64 GB Add Advanced Configuration → Select PCI Device. Click NEXT. Click ADD PCI DEVICE and s elect Dynamic DirectPath IO. Select ConnectX Family nmlx5Gen Virtual Function. And click NEXT and FINISH in case you don't want to add another PCI Devices. Click FINISH.

To createa Namespace:

Launch the vSphere Web Client and connect to a vCenter Server instance. Navigate to vCenter → Menu → Workload Management . Click on the Namespaces tab . Click CREATE NAMESPACE. Select Cluster → SL-WL01-Cluster01 where you want to create the namespace and give a Name → sl-wl01-ns01 to the namespace. Click CREATE. The namespace has been created successfully. Click ADD PERMISSIONS. Give permissions to Administrator@vsphere.local with edit role. Click ADD STORAGE to add a storage to the Namespace. Add Storage Policies → vSAN Default Storage Policy . Click ADD CONTENT LIBRARY to add a Content Library. Select the Tanzu Content Library. Click OK. Click ADD VM CLASS to add VM CLASSES. Select the best-effort-2xlarge-pci VM class created before. We are going to use the VM class as a TKC Worker VM template as we need a second high speed network. In additional select the best-effort-small. We are going to use the VM class as a TKC control VM template.

This is how it looks like.

You can use Kubernetes CLI tools for vSphere to view and control vSphere with Tanzu namespaces and clusters.

The Kubernetes CLI tools download package includes two executables: the standard open-source kubectl and the vSphere Plugin for kubectl.

Launch the vSphere Web Client and connect to a vCenter Server instance. Navigate to vCenter → Menu → Workload Management . Select the Namespace ns-01. Select the Summary tab and locate the Status area on this page. Select Open underneath the Link to CLI Tools heading to open the download page. Using a browser, navigate to the Kubernetes CLI Tools download URL for your environment. Referee to the prerequisites section above for guidance on how to locate the download URL. Select the operating system. Depends on your K8s CLI client VM OS. Download the vsphere-plugin.zip file. Extract the contents of the ZIP file to a working directory.

The vsphere-plugin.zip package contains two executable files: kubectl and vSphere Plugin for kubectl. kubectl is the standard Kubernetes CLI. kubectl-vsphere is the vSphere Plugin for kubectl to help you authenticate with the Supervisor Cluster and Tanzu Kubernetes clusters using your vCenter Single Sign-On credentials. Add the location of both executables to your system's PATH variable. To verify the installation of the kubectl CLI, start a shell, terminal, or command prompt session and run the command kubectl .

You see the kubectl banner message, and the list of command-line options for the CLI. To verify the installation of the vSphere Plugin for kubectl, run the command kubectl vsphere .

You see the vSphere Plugin for kubectl banner message, and the list of command-line options for the plugin.

Start a shell, terminal, or command prompt session on Kubernetes Client VM. In our lab this is a Ubuntu 20.04 VM.

To begin, we are login, to the Supervisor Cluster.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl-vsphere login --vsphere-username administrator@vsphere.local --server=192.168.100.2 --insecure-skip-tls-verify KUBECTL_VSPHERE_PASSWORD environment variable is not set. Please enter the password below Password: Logged in successfully. You have access to the following contexts: 192.168.100.2 sl-wl01-ns01 If the context you wish to use is not in this list, you may need to try logging in again later, or contact your cluster administrator. To change context, use `kubectl config use-context <workload name>` root@user:~#

Get the list the nodes, the namespaces and set our context to our new namespace we created earlier.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl get nodes NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION 422c84eaa32359de85bf2c23da755530 Ready control-plane,master 11d v1.21.0+vmware.wcp.2 422cbcc4e5e9327986c2d05773175a6b Ready control-plane,master 11d v1.21.0+vmware.wcp.2 422cfca0e639bb91581ee525ae08813b Ready control-plane,master 11d v1.21.0+vmware.wcp.2 sl01w01esx11.vwd.clx Ready agent 11d v1.21.0-sph-fc0747b sl01w01esx12.vwd.clx Ready agent 11d v1.21.0-sph-fc0747b sl01w01esx13.vwd.clx Ready agent 11d v1.21.0-sph-fc0747b sl01w01esx14.vwd.clx Ready agent 11d v1.21.0-sph-fc0747b root@user:~# kubectl get ns NAME STATUS AGE default Active 11d kube-node-lease Active 11d kube-public Active 11d kube-system Active 11d sl-wl01-ns01 Active 51m svc-tmc-c8 Active 11d vmware-system-appplatform-operator-system Active 11d vmware-system-capw Active 11d vmware-system-cert-manager Active 11d vmware-system-csi Active 11d vmware-system-kubeimage Active 11d vmware-system-license-operator Active 11d vmware-system-logging Active 11d vmware-system-nsop Active 11d vmware-system-nsx Active 11d vmware-system-registry Active 11d vmware-system-supervisor-services Active 11d vmware-system-tkg Active 11d vmware-system-ucs Active 11d vmware-system-vmop Active 11d root@user:~# kubectl config get-contexts CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE 192.168.100.2 192.168.100.2 wcp:192.168.100.2:administrator@vsphere.local * sl-wl01-ns01 192.168.100.2 wcp:192.168.100.2:administrator@vsphere.local sl-wl01-ns01 root@user:~# kubectl config use-context sl-wl01-ns01 Switched to context "sl-wl01-ns01".

Make sure that the StorageClass is available and that the TKG guest cluster virtual machine images is synced and available in the Content Library. Images is used to create the control plane VM and worker node VMs in the TKG guest cluster.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl get sc NAME PROVISIONER RECLAIMPOLICY VOLUMEBINDINGMODE ALLOWVOLUMEEXPANSION AGE vsan-default-storage-policy csi.vsphere.vmware.com Delete Immediate true 11d root@user:~# kubectl get virtualmachineimages NAME CONTENTSOURCENAME VERSION OSTYPE FORMAT AGE ob-15957779-photon-3-k8s-v1.16.8---vmware.1-tkg.3.60d2ffd f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.16.8+vmware.1-tkg.3.60d2ffd vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-16466772-photon-3-k8s-v1.17.7---vmware.1-tkg.1.154236c f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.17.7+vmware.1-tkg.1.154236c vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-16545581-photon-3-k8s-v1.16.12---vmware.1-tkg.1.da7afe7 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.16.12+vmware.1-tkg.1.da7afe7 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-16551547-photon-3-k8s-v1.17.8---vmware.1-tkg.1.5417466 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.17.8+vmware.1-tkg.1.5417466 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-16897056-photon-3-k8s-v1.16.14---vmware.1-tkg.1.ada4837 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.16.14+vmware.1-tkg.1.ada4837 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-16924026-photon-3-k8s-v1.18.5---vmware.1-tkg.1.c40d30d f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.18.5+vmware.1-tkg.1.c40d30d vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-16924027-photon-3-k8s-v1.17.11---vmware.1-tkg.1.15f1e18 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.17.11+vmware.1-tkg.1.15f1e18 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17010758-photon-3-k8s-v1.17.11---vmware.1-tkg.2.ad3d374 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.17.11+vmware.1-tkg.2.ad3d374 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17332787-photon-3-k8s-v1.17.13---vmware.1-tkg.2.2c133ed f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.17.13+vmware.1-tkg.2.2c133ed vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17419070-photon-3-k8s-v1.18.10---vmware.1-tkg.1.3a6cd48 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.18.10+vmware.1-tkg.1.3a6cd48 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17654937-photon-3-k8s-v1.18.15---vmware.1-tkg.1.600e412 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.18.15+vmware.1-tkg.1.600e412 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17658793-photon-3-k8s-v1.17.17---vmware.1-tkg.1.d44d45a f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.17.17+vmware.1-tkg.1.d44d45a vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17660956-photon-3-k8s-v1.19.7---vmware.1-tkg.1.fc82c41 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.19.7+vmware.1-tkg.1.fc82c41 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-17861429-photon-3-k8s-v1.20.2---vmware.1-tkg.1.1d4f79a f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.20.2+vmware.1-tkg.1.1d4f79a vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18035533-photon-3-k8s-v1.18.15---vmware.1-tkg.2.ebf6117 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.18.15+vmware.1-tkg.2.ebf6117 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18035534-photon-3-k8s-v1.19.7---vmware.1-tkg.2.f52f85a f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.19.7+vmware.1-tkg.2.f52f85a vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18037317-photon-3-k8s-v1.20.2---vmware.1-tkg.2.3e10706 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.20.2+vmware.1-tkg.2.3e10706 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18186591-photon-3-k8s-v1.20.7---vmware.1-tkg.1.7fb9067 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.20.7+vmware.1-tkg.1.7fb9067 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18284400-photon-3-k8s-v1.18.19---vmware.1-tkg.1.17af790 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.18.19+vmware.1-tkg.1.17af790 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18324108-photon-3-k8s-v1.19.11---vmware.1-tkg.1.9d9b236 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.19.11+vmware.1-tkg.1.9d9b236 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18461281-photon-3-k8s-v1.20.9---vmware.1-tkg.1.a4cee5b f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.20.9+vmware.1-tkg.1.a4cee5b vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18532793-photon-3-k8s-v1.19.14---vmware.1-tkg.1.8753786 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.19.14+vmware.1-tkg.1.8753786 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18592554-photon-3-k8s-v1.21.2---vmware.1-tkg.1.ee25d55 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.21.2+vmware.1-tkg.1.ee25d55 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18807685-tkgs-ova-ubuntu-2004-v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.20.8+vmware.1-tkg.2 ubuntu64Guest ovf 11d ob-18895415-photon-3-k8s-v1.19.16---vmware.1-tkg.1.df910e2 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.19.16+vmware.1-tkg.1.df910e2 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18900476-photon-3-k8s-v1.21.6---vmware.1-tkg.1.b3d708a f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.21.6+vmware.1-tkg.1.b3d708a vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d ob-18903450-photon-3-k8s-v1.20.12---vmware.1-tkg.1.b9a42f3 f636d81a-96b1-4861-8516-39e4c032c589 v1.20.12+vmware.1-tkg.1.b9a42f3 vmwarePhoton64Guest ovf 11d root@user:~# kubectl get virtualmachineclasses NAME CPU MEMORY AGE best-effort-2xlarge-pci 8 64Gi 165m best-effort-small 2 4Gi 165m

The output above shows that everything is in order. We have switched to the new namespace, and have verified that the Storage Class, Virtual Machine Image and VM classes are available. W e can now proceed with deploying the TKG guest cluster. The below is the manifest used to deploy the cluster.

We have create the following manifest sl-wl01-tkc01.yaml file. In this manifest, we have requested a single control plane node and 3 worker nodes.

We will use the vsan-default-storage-policy for the Storage Class as it is the only one we configured in this namespace.

The size of the nodes is set to best-effort-small for control plane node and best-effort-2xlarge-pci for worker nodes.

The v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 Virtual Machine Image will used for both.

Two volumes will added to each worker node 200GB and 50GB.

Custom Antrea CNI will be used.

Warning For more information see :https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/vmware-vsphere-with-tanzu/GUID-B1034373-8C38-4FE2-9517-345BF7271A1E.html

To create the manifest sl-wl01-tkc01.yaml file run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# vim sl-wl01-tkc01.yaml

Sample sl-wl01-tkc01.yaml:

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: run.tanzu.vmware.com/v1alpha2 #TKGS API endpoint kind: TanzuKubernetesCluster #required parameter metadata: name: sl-wl01-tkc01 #cluster name, user defined namespace: sl-wl01-ns01 #vsphere namespace spec: distribution: fullVersion: v1.20.8+vmware.1-tkg.2 topology: controlPlane: replicas: 1 #number of control plane nodes storageClass: vsan-default-storage-policy #storageclass for control plane tkr: reference: name: v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 #vm image for control plane nodes vmClass: best-effort-small #vmclass for control plane nodes nodePools: - name: workercx6dx replicas: 3 #number of worker nodes storageClass: vsan-default-storage-policy #storageclass for worker nodes tkr: reference: name: v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 #vm image for worker nodes vmClass: best-effort-2xlarge-pci #vmclass for worker nodes volumes: - capacity: storage: 200Gi mountPath: /var/lib/containerd name: containerd - capacity: storage: 50Gi mountPath: /var/lib/kubelet name: kubelet settings: network: cni: name: antrea #Use Antrea CNI pods: cidrBlocks: - 193.0.2.0/16 #Must not overlap with SVC services: cidrBlocks: - 195.51.100.0/12 #Must not overlap with SVC serviceDomain: managedcluster.local

To build the TKG cluster run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~#kubectl apply -f sl-wl01-tkc01.yaml

To see how the deployment has progressed. First let’s look at the cluster ( After 5-10 minutes ).

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~#kubectl get TanzuKubernetesCluster NAME CONTROL PLANE WORKER TKR NAME AGE READY TKR COMPATIBLE UPDATES AVAILABLE sl-wl01-tkc01 1 3 v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 137m True True

Query the VMs that back the control plane and nodes.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~#kubectl get VirtualMachines NAME POWERSTATE AGE sl-wl01-tkc01-control-plane-crtld poweredOn 138m sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq poweredOn 134m sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv poweredOn 134m sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 poweredOn 134m

What is very interesting is a describe against the cluster.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl describe TanzuKubernetesCluster sl-wl01-tkc01 Name: sl-wl01-tkc01 Namespace: sl-wl01-ns01 Labels: run.tanzu.vmware.com/tkr=v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 Annotations: <none> API Version: run.tanzu.vmware.com/v1alpha2 Kind: TanzuKubernetesCluster Metadata: Creation Timestamp: 2022-02-20T08:07:28Z Finalizers: tanzukubernetescluster.run.tanzu.vmware.com Generation: 1 Managed Fields: API Version: run.tanzu.vmware.com/v1alpha2 Fields Type: FieldsV1 fieldsV1: f:metadata: f:annotations: .: f:kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration: f:spec: .: f:distribution: .: f:fullVersion: f:settings: .: f:network: .: f:cni: .: f:name: f:pods: .: f:cidrBlocks: f:serviceDomain: f:services: .: f:cidrBlocks: f:topology: .: f:controlPlane: .: f:replicas: f:storageClass: f:tkr: .: f:reference: .: f:name: f:vmClass: f:nodePools: Manager: kubectl-client-side-apply Operation: Update Time: 2022-02-20T08:07:28Z API Version: run.tanzu.vmware.com/v1alpha2 Fields Type: FieldsV1 fieldsV1: f:metadata: f:finalizers: .: v:"tanzukubernetescluster.run.tanzu.vmware.com": f:labels: .: f:run.tanzu.vmware.com/tkr: f:status: .: f:addons: f:apiEndpoints: f:conditions: f:phase: f:totalWorkerReplicas: Manager: manager Operation: Update Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:31Z Resource Version: 9909758 Self Link: /apis/run.tanzu.vmware.com/v1alpha2/namespaces/sl-wl01-ns01/tanzukubernetesclusters/sl-wl01-tkc01 UID: a11347b8-79ea-4d41-9b13-e448deb18522 Spec: Distribution: Full Version: v1.20.8+vmware.1-tkg.2 Settings: Network: Cni: Name: antrea Pods: Cidr Blocks: 193.0.2.0/16 Service Domain: managedcluster.local Services: Cidr Blocks: 195.51.100.0/12 Topology: Control Plane: Replicas: 1 Storage Class: vsan-default-storage-policy Tkr: Reference: Name: v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 Vm Class: best-effort-small Node Pools: Name: workercx6dx Replicas: 3 Storage Class: vsan-default-storage-policy Tkr: Reference: Name: v1.20.8---vmware.1-tkg.2 Vm Class: best-effort-2xlarge-pci Volumes: Capacity: Storage: 200Gi Mount Path: /var/lib/containerd Name: containerd Capacity: Storage: 50Gi Mount Path: /var/lib/kubelet Name: kubelet Status: Addons: Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:36Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: CoreDNS Type: DNS Version: v1.7.0_vmware.12 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:40Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: antrea Type: CNI Version: v0.13.5+vmware.3 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:34Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: pvcsi Type: CSI Version: vsphere70u2-f665008-8a37f95 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:33Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: vmware-guest-cluster Type: CPI Version: v0.1-87-gb6bb261 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:42Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: authsvc Type: AuthService Version: v0.1-71-g64e1c73 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:36Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: kube-proxy Type: Proxy Version: v1.20.8+vmware.1 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:31Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: defaultpsp Type: PSP Version: v1.20.8+vmware.1-tkg.2 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:42Z Status: True Type: Provisioned Name: metrics-server Type: MetricsServer Version: v0.4.0+vmware.2 API Endpoints: Host: 192.168.100.3 Port: 6443 Conditions: Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:20:29Z Status: True Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:42Z Status: True Type: AddonsReady Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:33Z Status: True Type: ControlPlaneReady Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:20:29Z Status: True Type: NodePoolsReady Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:20:28Z Message: 1/1 Control Plane Node(s) healthy. 3/3 Worker Node(s) healthy Status: True Type: NodesHealthy Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:31Z Status: True Type: ProviderServiceAccountsReady Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:31Z Status: True Type: RoleBindingSynced Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:33Z Status: True Type: ServiceDiscoveryReady Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:31Z Status: True Type: StorageClassSynced Last Transition Time: 2022-02-20T08:11:33Z Status: True Type: TanzuKubernetesReleaseCompatible Last Transition Time: 2022-02-08T15:20:53Z Reason: NoUpdates Status: False Type: UpdatesAvailable Phase: running Total Worker Replicas: 3 Events: <none>

From a UI perspective, we can now see the TKG cluster deployed in the tkg-guest-01 namespace. We can also see the control plane node and the three worker nodes.

Select the sl-wl01-tkc01 Namespace. Navigate Compute > VMware Resources > Tanzu Kubernetes clusters

Here you can see more details about the TKG cluster. Note that the API Server’s Load Balancer IP address (192.168.100.3) is provided from an Ingress range that we provided during the Enabling Workload Management and creation of Supervisor Cluster process .

In the VMware Resources > Virtual Machines you can see details about the TKG cluster node VMs, including the manifest for the VM class.

The VM class can be view to see details about how the node was configured, including its resource guarantee.

Network operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Container networking-plugins CNI plugins

Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (Virtual Machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.

Start a shell, terminal, or command prompt session.

To deploy Network Operator switch contexts. Rather than use the namespace context, we switch context to the TKG cluster. This enables us to run operations in the context of the guest cluster. To do this, log out and log back in, specifying the TKG cluster namespace and cluster name in the login command. The login is a rather long command, as you can see below.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl-vsphere logout Your KUBECONFIG context has changed. The current KUBECONFIG context is unset. To change context, use `kubectl config use-context <workload name>` Logged out of all vSphere namespaces. root@user:~# kubectl-vsphere login --vsphere-username administrator@vsphere.local --server=192.168.100.2 --insecure-skip-tls-verify --tanzu-kubernetes-cluster-namespace=sl-wl01-ns01 --tanzu-kubernetes-cluster-name=sl-wl01-tkc01 KUBECTL_VSPHERE_PASSWORD environment variable is not set. Please enter the password below Password: Logged in successfully. You have access to the following contexts: 192.168.100.2 sl-wl01-ns01 sl-wl01-tkc01 If the context you wish to use is not in this list, you may need to try logging in again later, or contact your cluster administrator. To change context, use `kubectl config use-context <workload name>` root@user:~# kubectl config use-context sl-wl01-tkc01 Switched to context "sl-wl01-tkc01".

To display the K8s nodes of the TKG run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl get nodes -o wide NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION INTERNAL-IP EXTERNAL-IP OS-IMAGE KERNEL-VERSION CONTAINER-RUNTIME sl-wl01-tkc01-control-plane-crtld Ready control-plane,master 3h29m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.34 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq Ready <none> 3h21m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.35 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv Ready <none> 3h20m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.36 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 Ready <none> 3h20m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.37 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6

Now need to add a Role "worker" manually for our worker nodes by.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl label node sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq node-role.kubernetes.io/worker=worker node/sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq labeled root@user:~# kubectl label node sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv node-role.kubernetes.io/worker=worker node/sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv labeled root@user:~# kubectl label node sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 node-role.kubernetes.io/worker=worker node/sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 labeled root@user:~# kubectl get nodes -o wide NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION INTERNAL-IP EXTERNAL-IP OS-IMAGE KERNEL-VERSION CONTAINER-RUNTIME sl-wl01-tkc01-control-plane-crtld Ready control-plane,master 3h36m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.34 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq Ready worker 3h28m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.35 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv Ready worker 3h28m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.36 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 Ready worker 3h28m v1.20.8+vmware.1 10.244.0.37 <none> Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 5.4.0-88-generic containerd://1.4.6

We need to install Helm install by running.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# snap install helm --classic

To install the operator with chart default values, run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# helm repo add mellanox https://mellanox.github.io/network-operator 'mellanox" has been added to your repository root@user:~# helm repo update Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories... ...Successfully got an update from the "mellanox" chart repository Update Complete. *Happy Helming!*

Create values.yaml file.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# vim values.yaml

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: hostdev vendors: [15b3] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Below are deployment examples, which the values.yaml file provided to the Helm during the installation of the network operator. This was achieved by running the below command.

Warning By default, the NVIDIA network operator does not deploy Pod Security Policy. To do that, override the psp chart parameter by setting psp.enabled=true .

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# helm install network-operator -f ./values.yaml -n network-operator --create-namespace --wait mellanox/network-operator --set psp.enabled=true

Get network operator deployed resources by running the following commands. Need to wait for the install finish about 10-15 minutes.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl -n network-operator get pods -o wide network-operator-6688d556cb-ccmfw 1/1 Running 0 2m11s 193.0.3.3 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none> network-operator-node-feature-discovery-master-596fb8b7cb-cx99m 1/1 Running 0 2m11s 193.0.1.4 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> network-operator-node-feature-discovery-worker-6c2bk 1/1 Running 0 2m11s 193.0.2.3 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> network-operator-node-feature-discovery-worker-8rfpb 1/1 Running 0 2m11s 193.0.1.3 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> network-operator-node-feature-discovery-worker-rs694 1/1 Running 0 2m11s 193.0.3.4 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none> network-operator-node-feature-discovery-worker-wprgw 1/1 Running 0 2m11s 193.0.0.8 sl-wl01-tkc01-control-plane-crtld <none> <none> root@user:~# kubectl -n nvidia-operator-resources get pods -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES cni-plugins-ds-55t2r 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.37 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> cni-plugins-ds-gvj9l 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.36 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none> cni-plugins-ds-tf9kz 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.35 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> kube-multus-ds-jp7mq 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.37 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> kube-multus-ds-qv2gr 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.35 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> kube-multus-ds-rbqlp 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.36 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none> mofed-ubuntu20.04-ds-lh8rf 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.37 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> mofed-ubuntu20.04-ds-ntwct 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.35 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> mofed-ubuntu20.04-ds-stjhk 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.36 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none> sriov-device-plugin-fkn5w 1/1 Running 0 3m56s 10.244.0.36 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none> sriov-device-plugin-n8k5q 1/1 Running 0 5m28s 10.244.0.35 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> sriov-device-plugin-ppqpl 1/1 Running 0 64s 10.244.0.37 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> whereabouts-5726c 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.35 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq <none> <none> whereabouts-7m5wr 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.37 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> whereabouts-c8flr 1/1 Running 0 14m 10.244.0.36 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none>

To display the TKG K8s worker node that has the nvidia.com/hostdev: 1, run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl describe node sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-drmlq ... Capacity: cpu: 8 ephemeral-storage: 205374420Ki hugepages-1Gi: 0 hugepages-2Mi: 0 memory: 65868016Ki nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 pods: 110 Allocatable: cpu: 8 ephemeral-storage: 189273065159 hugepages-1Gi: 0 hugepages-2Mi: 0 memory: 65765616Ki nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 pods: 110 ...

After deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking is deployed in order to use it in pod configuration.

host-device-net.yaml is the configuration file for such a deployment.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# vim host-device-net.yaml

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev" ipam: | { "type": "whereabouts", "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range": "192.168.3.225/28", "exclude": [ "192.168.3.229/30", "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log", "log_level" : "info" }

And run following command.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl apply -f host-device-net.yaml hostdevicenetwork.mellanox.com/hostdev-net created

Now we can deploy a sample Pod.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# vim pod.yaml

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: harbor.mellanox.com/nbu-solutions-labs/ubuntu-mlnx-inbox:20.04 name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

And run following command.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl apply -f pod.yaml pod/hostdev-test-pod created

Check RDMA

To check RDMA we need to deploy second Pod.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# vim pod2.yaml

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod-2 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: harbor.mellanox.com/nbu-solutions-labs/ubuntu-mlnx-inbox:20.04 name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

And run following command.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl apply -f pod2.yaml pod/hostdev-test-pod-2 created

Verify that two pods are running.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl get pods -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES hostdev-test-pod 1/1 Running 0 102s 193.0.2.4 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 <none> <none> hostdev-test-pod-2 1/1 Running 0 83s 193.0.3.5 sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv <none> <none>

As you can see first hostdev-test-pod pod is running on the worker sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-rsz75 and second hostdev-test-pod-2 pod is running on the worker sl-wl01-tkc01-workercx6dx-jgfgf-7875fd7f9-q2prv.

Now we can run ib_write_bw (InfiniBand write bandwidth) tool is part of Perftest Package . by running following.

Get a shell to the first running container.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl exec -it hostdev-test-pod -- bash

Check available network interfaces in POD.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@hostdev-test-pod:/tmp# rdma link link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev net1 root@hostdev-test-pod:/tmp# ip a s 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 3: eth0@if11: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1450 qdisc noqueue state UP group default link/ether a2:8d:77:4f:68:70 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff link-netnsid 0 inet 193.0.2.4/24 brd 193.0.2.255 scope global eth0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::a08d:77ff:fe4f:6870/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 10: net1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:0c:29:70:e2:e7 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.168.3.225/28 brd 192.168.3.239 scope global net1 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::20c:29ff:fe70:e2e7/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

And run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@hostdev-test-pod:/tmp# ib_write_bw -F -d mlx5_0 --report_gbits

Open additional console window and get a shell to the second running container.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@user:~# kubectl exec -it hostdev-test-pod-2 -- bash

Check available network interfaces in POD.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@hostdev-test-pod-2:/tmp# rdma link link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev net1 root@hostdev-test-pod-2:/tmp# ip a s 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 3: eth0@if11: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1450 qdisc noqueue state UP group default link/ether a2:8d:77:4f:68:70 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff link-netnsid 0 inet 193.0.3.5/24 brd 193.0.3.255 scope global eth0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::a08d:77ff:fe4f:6870/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 10: net1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:0c:29:70:e2:e7 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.168.3.226/28 brd 192.168.3.239 scope global net1 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::20c:29ff:fe70:e2e7/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

And run.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@hostdev-test-pod-2:/tmp# ib_write_bw -F 192.168.3.225 -d mlx5_0 --report_gbits

Result.

K8s CLI VM console Collapse Source Copy Copied! On Server side. ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************ --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Write BW Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF CQ Moderation : 100 Mtu : 1024[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 2 Max inline data : 0[B] rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0127 PSN 0x6e0491 RKey 0x038b04 VAddr 0x007f23bd877000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:192:168:03:225 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0127 PSN 0xcdfca6 RKey 0x038b04 VAddr 0x007fdb2dbd7000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:192:168:03:226 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps] 65536 5000 91.87 91.85 0.174290 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On Client side. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Write BW Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF TX depth : 128 CQ Moderation : 100 Mtu : 1024[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 2 Max inline data : 0[B] rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0127 PSN 0xcdfca6 RKey 0x038b04 VAddr 0x007fdb2dbd7000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:192:168:03:226 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0127 PSN 0x6e0491 RKey 0x038b04 VAddr 0x007f23bd877000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:192:168:03:225 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps] 65536 5000 91.87 91.85 0.174290 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To run DPDK application please see following document RDG: DPDK Applications on SR-IOV Enabled Kubernetes Cluster with NVIDIA Network Operator.

Done!

