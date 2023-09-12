RDG for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 Versatile Cloud for Packet and Data Processing with NVIDIA Network Hardware Acceleration

Created on Mar 10, 2021

This article is covering the full design, scale considerations and deployment steps of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform cloud solution (Release 16.1) with NVIDIA hardware accelerated packet and data processing over highly available 100GbE fabric.

Term Definition Term Definition AI Artificial Intelligence MLAG Multi-Chassis Link Aggregation ASAP2 Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing® MLNX_OFED NVIDIA Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution for Linux (network driver) BGP Border Gateway Protocol NFV Network Functions Virtualization BOM Bill of Materials NIC Network Interface Card CPU Central Processing Unit OS Operating System CUDA Compute Unified Device Architecture OVS Open vSwitch DHCP Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol RDG Reference Deployment Guide DPDK Data Plane Development Kit RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access DVR Distributed Virtual Routing RHEL Red Hat Enterprise Linux FW FirmWare RH-OSP Red Hat OpenStack Platform GPU Graphics Processing Unit RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet HA High Availability SDN Software Defined Networking IP Internet Protocol SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization IPMI Intelligent Platform Management Interface VF Virtual Function L3 IP Network Layer 3 VF-LAG Virtual Function Link Aggregation LACP Link Aggregation Control Protocol VLAN Virtual LAN MGMT Management VM Virtual Machine ML2 Modular Layer 2 Openstack Plugin VNF Virtualized Network Function

Red Hat OpenStack Platform (RH-OSP) is a cloud computing solution that enables the creation, deployment, scale and management of a secure and reliable public or private OpenStack-based cloud. This production-ready platform offers a tight integration with NVIDIA networking and data processing technologies, and is used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) to introduce a full deployment of a versatile and highly-available multi-tenant cloud.

The solution demonstrated in this article can be easily applied to diverse use cases, such as core or edge computing, with hardware accelerated packet and data processing, for NFV, Big Data and AI workloads, over IP, DPDK and RoCE stacks.

Note In Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1, the OVS switching function has been offloaded to the SmartNIC hardware. This enhancement reduces the processing resources required, and accelerates the datapath. In Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1, this feature has graduated from Technology Preview and is now fully supported.

Note All configuration files used in this article can be downloaded here: RDG_OSP16.1_Config_Files.zip

NVIDIA T4 GPU accelerates diverse cloud workloads, including high-performance computing, deep learning training and inference, machine learning, data analytics and graphics. Based on NVIDIA Turing™ architecture and packaged in an energy-efficient 70-watt, small PCIe form factor, T4 is optimized for mainstream computing environments, and features multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores and new RT Cores.

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx is a member of the world-class, award-winning ConnectX series of network adapters. ConnectX-6 Dx delivers two ports of 10/25/40/50/100Gb/s or a single-port of 200Gb/s Ethernet connectivity paired with best-in-class hardware capabilities that accelerate and secure cloud and data center workloads.

NVIDIA Spectrum® Ethernet Switch product family includes a broad portfolio of top-of-rack and aggregation switches, that can be deployed in layer-2 and layer-3 cloud designs, in overlay-based virtualized networks, or as part of high-performance, mission-critical ethernet storage fabrics.

NVIDIA LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, and NDR in InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, Web 2.0, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence and data center applications. LinkX cables and transceivers are often used to link top-of-rack switches downwards to network adapters in NVIDIA GPUs and CPU servers, and storage and/or upwards in switch-to-switch applications throughout the network infrastructure.

NVIDIA CUMULUS Linux is the world’s most robust open networking operating system. It includes a comprehensive list of advanced, modern networking features, and is built for scale.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a cloud computing platform that virtualizes resources from industry-standard hardware, organizes those resources into clouds, and manages them so users can access what they need, when they need it.

DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) is a set of libraries allowing to accelerate packet processing workloads, running on a wide variety of CPU architectures.

Note In this network design, Compute Nodes are connected to the External network as required for Distributed Virtual Routing (DVR) configuration. For more information, please refer to Red Hat Openstack Platform DVR.

Routed Spine-Leaf networking architecture is used in this RDG for high speed Control and Data networks. However, it is not referring to the provisioning, IPMI and External network, due to multiple available alternatives. For more information, please see Red Hat Openstack Platform Spine Leaf Networking.

The reference network architecture used for the solution described in this Reference Deployment Guide contains the following building blocks:

Routed Spine-Leaf networking architecture. For more information, please refer to Red Hat Openstack Platform Spine Leaf Networking.

2 x MSN3700C Spine switches

L3 BGP unnumbered with ECMP is configured on the Leaf and Spine switches to allow multipath routing between racks located on different L3 network segments

2 x MSN3700C Leaf switches per rack in MLAG topology

2 x 100Gbps ports for MLAG peerlink between Leaf pairs

L3 VRR VLAN interfaces on a Leaf pair, used as the default gateway for the host servers VLAN interfaces

Host servers with 2 x 100Gbps ports, configured with LACP Active-Active bonding with multiple L3 VLAN interfaces

The entire fabric is configured to support Jumbo Frames (optional)

Note A fully populated 2-Racks scale includes: 2 x MSN3700C switches as Spine

4 x MSN3700C switches as Leaf

30 x Nodes (15 per rack) This is a Non-Blocking scale topology with a dual port inter-leafs peer-link, providing a total of 200Gpbs bandwidth during downstream hosts link failure events, until recovery.

Note Maximum Scale: 15 x MSN3700C switches as Spine

32 x MSN3700C switches as Leaf

16 x Racks

240 x Nodes (15 per rack) This is a Non-Blocking scale topology with a dual port inter-leafs peer-link, providing a total of 200Gpbs bandwidth during downstream hosts link failure events, until recovery.

In the solution described in this article, enhanced SR-IOV with bonding support ( ASAP 2 VF-LAG) is used to offload network processing from the host and VM into the network adapter hardware, while providing fast data plane with high availability functionality.

Two Virtual Functions, each on a different physical port, are bonded and allocated to the VM as a single LAGed VF. The bonded interface is connected to a single or multiple ToR switches, using Active-Standby or Active-Active bond modes.

For additional information, please refer to QSG for High Availability with NVIDIA Enhanced SR-IOV with Bonding Support (VF-LAG).

Compute host components:

NVIDIA T4 GPU Devices

NVIDIA ConnectX High Speed NIC with a dual physical port, configured with LACP bonding in MLAG topology, and providing VF-LAG redundancy to the VM

MGMT 1G NICs

Storage Drives for local OS usage

RHEL as a base OS

Red Hat OpenStack Platform containerized software stack with: KVM-based hypervisor Openvswitch (OVS) with hardware offload support Distributed Virtual Routing (DVR) configuration



Virtual Machine components:

CentOS 7.x / 8.x as a base OS

NVIDIA GPU devices allocated using PCI passthrough, allowing to bypass the compute server hypervisor

NVIDIA SR-IOV Virtual Function (VF) allocated using PCI passthrough, allowing to bypass the compute server hypervisor

NVIDIA cUDA and MLNX_OFED drivers for RDMA and accelerated Data Processing use case

DPDK user space libraries for accelerated network processing use case with VM kernel bypass

Performance and benchmark testing toolset, including iperf3, dpdk-apps and perftest-tools

Note Use the same wiring to connect the undercloud node to the 1GbE switch.

Please make sure to upgrade the nodes of the ConnectX NIC firmware to the latest release, as listed here.

In the following RDG, the RH-OSP cloud orchestration system is utilized to automatically upgrade the firmware of the compute and controller nodes during the cloud deployment process.

ConnectX First Boot cloud deployment file is used to point to a firmware file located on the undercloud node, and to make sure the firmware is updated on all nodes, in addition to setting required firmware parameters.

The full procedure is described in the Undercloud Director Preparation for Automatic NIC Firmware Provisioning section below.

Please make sure to upgrade Cumulus Linux to the latest release. Use the following links for further instructions and details regarding Upgrading Cumulus Linux or Installing a New Cumulus Linux Image.

Note Starting from Cumulus Linux 4.2.0, the default password for the cumulus user account has changed to "cumulus", and must be changed upon first login.

Note The tables in this section are aimed to explain the switches configurations and naming terminology used in the full configuration files. For example in Leaf switch "Leaf0-1" which is located in Rack 0, VLANs 10 is configured on interfaces swp1-swp3 and swp9-swp10 which are members in BOND interfaces bond1-bond5 respectively (swp1 in bond1, swp10 in bond5) with MTU of 9126. VLAN 10 has VRR IP address of 172.17.0.252 on Leaf0-1 and of 172.17.0.253 on its MLAG peer switch "Leaf0-2" with a Virtual IP address of 172.17.0.254 and MAC address of 00:00:5E:00:01:00. Detailed switch configuration can be found in the next sections and the tables below are introduced as a complementory visual tool for the full configuration files.

Rack VLAN ID Description Leaf Interfaces toward Hosts MLAG MTU Leaf VRR Local IPs Leaf VRR VIP Leaf VRR MAC 0 10 internal_api swp1-swp3, swp9-swp10 bond1-bond5 9216 172.17.0.252, 172.17.0.253 172.17.0.254 00:00:5E:00:01:00 0 20 storage swp1-swp3,swp9-swp10 bond1-bond5 9216 172.18.0.252, 172.18.0.253 172.18.0.254 00:00:5E:00:01:00 0 30 storage_mgmt swp1-swp3,swp9-swp10 bond1-bond5 9216 172.19.0.252, 172.19.0.253 172.19.0.254 00:00:5E:00:01:00 0 40 tenant swp1-swp3,swp9-swp10 bond1-bond5 9216 172.16.0.252, 172.16.0.253 172.16.0.254 00:00:5E:00:01:00 1 11 internal_api swp9-swp10 bond4-bond5 9216 172.17.1.252, 172.17.1.253 172.17.1.254 00:00:5E:00:01:01 1 21 storage swp9-swp10 bond4-bond5 9216 172.18.1.252, 172.18.1.253 172.18.1.254 00:00:5E:00:01:01 1 31 storage_mgmt swp9-swp10 bond4-bond5 9216 172.19.1.252, 172.19.1.253 172.19.1.254 00:00:5E:00:01:01 1 41 tenant swp9-swp10 bond4-bond5 9216 172.16.1.252, 172.16.1.253 172.16.1.254 00:00:5E:00:01:01

Rack VLAN ID Description Leaf Interfaces Local Peerlink IP System MAC 0 4094 Peerlink swp15-swp16 10.10.10.1 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA 0 4094 Peerlink swp15-swp16 10.10.10.2 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA 1 4094 Peerlink swp15-swp16 10.10.10.3 44:38:39:BE:EF:BB 1 4094 Peerlink swp15-swp16 10.10.10.4 44:38:39:BE:EF:BB

Rack Leaf Leaf Interfaces Spine0 Interface Spine1 Interface MTU 0 1 swp31, swp32 swp13 swp13 9216 0 2 swp31, swp32 swp14 swp14 9216 1 1 swp31, swp32 swp15 swp15 9216 1 2 swp31, swp32 swp16 swp16 9216

Leaf0-1 /etc/network/interfaces Collapse Source Copy Copied! # source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.1/32 auto mgmt iface mgmt vrf-table auto address 127.0.0.1/8 address ::1/128 auto eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp vrf mgmt auto bridge iface bridge bridge-ports peerlink bridge-ports bond1 bond2 bond3 bond4 bond5 bridge-vids 10 20 30 40 bridge-vlan-aware yes auto vlan10 iface vlan10 address 172.17.0.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.17.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 10 auto vlan20 iface vlan20 address 172.18.0.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.18.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 20 auto vlan30 iface vlan30 address 172.19.0.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.19.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 30 auto vlan40 iface vlan40 address 172.16.0.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.16.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 40 auto swp31 iface swp31 alias leaf to spine auto swp32 iface swp32 alias leaf to spine auto swp15 iface swp15 alias peerlink auto swp16 iface swp16 alias peerlink auto peerlink iface peerlink bond-slaves swp15 swp16 auto peerlink.4094 iface peerlink.4094 clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.2 clagd-peer-ip linklocal clagd-priority 1000 clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA auto swp1 iface swp1 alias bond member of bond1 mtu 9216 auto bond1 iface bond1 alias bond1 on swp1 - opstk controller0_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 1 bond-slaves swp1 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp2 iface swp2 alias bond member of bond2 mtu 9216 auto bond2 iface bond2 alias bond2 on swp2 - opstk controller1_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 2 bond-slaves swp2 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp3 iface swp3 alias bond member of bond3 mtu 9216 auto bond3 iface bond3 alias bond3 on swp3 - opstk controller2_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 3 bond-slaves swp3 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp9 iface swp9 alias bond member of bond4 mtu 9216 auto bond4 iface bond4 alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 4 bond-slaves swp9 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp10 iface swp10 alias bond member of bond5 mtu 9216 auto bond5 iface bond5 alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 5 bond-slaves swp10 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes

Leaf0-2 /etc/network/interfaces Collapse Source Copy Copied! # source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.2/32 auto mgmt iface mgmt vrf-table auto address 127.0.0.1/8 address ::1/128 auto eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp vrf mgmt auto bridge iface bridge bridge-ports peerlink bridge-ports bond1 bond2 bond3 bond4 bond5 bridge-vids 10 20 30 40 bridge-vlan-aware yes auto vlan10 iface vlan10 address 172.17.0.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.17.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 10 auto vlan20 iface vlan20 address 172.18.0.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.18.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 20 auto vlan30 iface vlan30 address 172.19.0.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.19.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 30 auto vlan40 iface vlan40 address 172.16.0.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.16.0.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 40 auto swp31 iface swp31 alias leaf to spine auto swp32 iface swp32 alias leaf to spine auto swp15 iface swp15 alias peerlink auto swp16 iface swp16 alias peerlink auto peerlink iface peerlink bond-slaves swp15 swp16 auto peerlink.4094 iface peerlink.4094 clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.1 clagd-peer-ip linklocal clagd-priority 1000 clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA auto swp1 iface swp1 alias bond member of bond1 mtu 9216 auto bond1 iface bond1 alias bond1 on swp1 - opstk controller0_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 1 bond-slaves swp1 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp2 iface swp2 alias bond member of bond2 mtu 9216 auto bond2 iface bond2 alias bond2 on swp2 - opstk controller1_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 2 bond-slaves swp2 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp3 iface swp3 alias bond member of bond3 mtu 9216 auto bond3 iface bond3 alias bond3 on swp3 - opstk controller2_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 3 bond-slaves swp3 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp9 iface swp9 alias bond member of bond4 mtu 9216 auto bond4 iface bond4 alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 4 bond-slaves swp9 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp10 iface swp10 alias bond member of bond5 mtu 9216 auto bond5 iface bond5 alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack0 mtu 9216 clag-id 5 bond-slaves swp10 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes

Leaf1-1 /etc/network/interfaces Collapse Source Copy Copied! # source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.3/32 auto mgmt iface mgmt vrf-table auto address 127.0.0.1/8 address ::1/128 auto eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp vrf mgmt auto bridge iface bridge bridge-ports peerlink bridge-ports bond4 bond5 bridge-vids 11 21 31 41 bridge-vlan-aware yes auto vlan11 iface vlan11 address 172.17.1.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.17.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 11 auto vlan21 iface vlan21 address 172.18.1.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.18.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 21 auto vlan31 iface vlan31 address 172.19.1.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.19.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 31 auto vlan41 iface vlan41 address 172.16.1.252/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.16.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 41 auto swp31 iface swp31 alias leaf to spine auto swp32 iface swp32 alias leaf to spine auto swp15 iface swp15 alias peerlink auto swp16 iface swp16 alias peerlink auto peerlink iface peerlink bond-slaves swp15 swp16 auto peerlink.4094 iface peerlink.4094 clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.4 clagd-peer-ip linklocal clagd-priority 1000 clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:BB auto swp9 iface swp9 alias bond member of bond4 mtu 9216 auto bond4 iface bond4 alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack1 mtu 9216 clag-id 4 bond-slaves swp9 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp10 iface swp10 alias bond member of bond5 mtu 9216 auto bond5 iface bond5 alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack1 mtu 9216 clag-id 5 bond-slaves swp10 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes

Leaf1-2 /etc/network/interfaces Collapse Source Copy Copied! # source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.4/32 auto mgmt iface mgmt vrf-table auto address 127.0.0.1/8 address ::1/128 auto eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp vrf mgmt auto bridge iface bridge bridge-ports peerlink bridge-ports bond4 bond5 bridge-vids 11 21 31 41 bridge-vlan-aware yes auto vlan11 iface vlan11 address 172.17.1.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.17.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 11 auto vlan21 iface vlan21 address 172.18.1.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.18.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 21 auto vlan31 iface vlan31 address 172.19.1.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.19.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 31 auto vlan41 iface vlan41 address 172.16.1.253/24 address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.16.1.254 vlan-raw-device bridge vlan-id 41 auto swp31 iface swp31 alias leaf to spine auto swp32 iface swp32 alias leaf to spine auto swp15 iface swp15 alias peerlink auto swp16 iface swp16 alias peerlink auto peerlink iface peerlink bond-slaves swp15 swp16 auto peerlink.4094 iface peerlink.4094 clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.3 clagd-peer-ip linklocal clagd-priority 1000 clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:BB auto swp9 iface swp9 alias bond member of bond4 mtu 9216 auto bond4 iface bond4 alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack1 mtu 9216 clag-id 4 bond-slaves swp9 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes auto swp10 iface swp10 alias bond member of bond5 mtu 9216 auto bond5 iface bond5 alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack1 mtu 9216 clag-id 5 bond-slaves swp10 bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes mstpctl-bpduguard yes mstpctl-portadminedge yes

Spine0 /etc/network/interfaces Collapse Source Copy Copied! # source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf # The loopback network interface auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.101/32 # The primary network interface auto eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp vrf mgmt auto mgmt iface mgmt address 127.0.0.1/8 address ::1/128 vrf-table auto auto swp13 iface swp13 alias leaf to spine auto swp14 iface swp14 alias leaf to spine auto swp15 iface swp15 alias leaf to spine auto swp16 iface swp16 alias leaf to spine

Spine1 /etc/network/interfaces Collapse Source Copy Copied! # source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf # The loopback network interface auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.102/32 # The primary network interface auto eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp vrf mgmt auto mgmt iface mgmt address 127.0.0.1/8 address ::1/128 vrf-table auto auto swp13 iface swp13 alias leaf to spine auto swp14 iface swp14 alias leaf to spine auto swp15 iface swp15 alias leaf to spine auto swp16 iface swp16 alias leaf to spine Note Remember to restart the networking service to apply the /etc/network/interfaces file modification, using #systemctl restart networking.

Leaf0-1

Start the BGP daemon and assign ASN: Copy Copied! # net add bgp autonomous-system 65100 # net comm

Edit the FRR configuration: /etc/frr/frr.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! . . . log syslog informational service integrated-vtysh-config line vty router bgp 65100 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor underlay peer-group neighbor underlay remote-as external neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay ! ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! !

Restart the FRR service: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart frr

Leaf0-2

Start the BGP daemon, and assign ASN: Copy Copied! # net add bgp autonomous-system 65100 # net comm

Edit the FRR configuration: /etc/frr/frr.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! . . . log syslog informational service integrated-vtysh-config line vty router bgp 65100 bgp router-id 10.10.10.2 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor underlay peer-group neighbor underlay remote-as external neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay ! ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! !

Restart the FRR service: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart frr

Leaf1-1

Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN: Copy Copied! # net add bgp autonomous-system 65101 # net comm

Edit the FRR configuration: /etc/frr/frr.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! . . . log syslog informational service integrated-vtysh-config line vty router bgp 65101 bgp router-id 10.10.10.3 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor underlay peer-group neighbor underlay remote-as external neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay ! ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! !

Restart the FRR service: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart frr

Leaf1-2

Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN: Copy Copied! # net add bgp autonomous-system 65101 # net comm

Edit the FRR configuration: /etc/frr/frr.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! . . . log syslog informational service integrated-vtysh-config line vty router bgp 65101 bgp router-id 10.10.10.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor underlay peer-group neighbor underlay remote-as external neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay ! ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! !

Restart the FRR service: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart frr

Spine0

Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN: Copy Copied! # net add bgp autonomous-system 65199 # net comm

Edit the FRR configuration: /etc/frr/frr.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! . . . log syslog informational service integrated-vtysh-config line vty router bgp 65199 bgp router-id 10.10.10.101 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor underlay peer-group neighbor underlay remote-as external neighbor swp13 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp14 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp15 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp16 interface peer-group underlay ! ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family !

Restart the FRR service: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart frr

Spine1

Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN: Copy Copied! # net add bgp autonomous-system 65199 # net comm

Edit the FRR configuration: /etc/frr/frr.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! . . . log syslog informational service integrated-vtysh-config line vty router bgp 65199 bgp router-id 10.10.10.102 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor underlay peer-group neighbor underlay remote-as external neighbor swp13 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp14 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp15 interface peer-group underlay neighbor swp16 interface peer-group underlay ! ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family !

Restart the FRR service: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart frr

Enable RoCE with ECN on the Rack0 Leaf switches: Copy Copied! # net add interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp9,swp10,swp15,swp16,swp31,swp32 storage-optimized # net comm

Enable RoCE with ECN on the Rack1 Leaf switches: Copy Copied! # net add interface swp9,swp10,swp15,swp16,swp31,swp32 storage-optimized # net comm

Enable RoCE with ECN on the Spine switches: Copy Copied! # net add interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp4 storage-optimized # net comm

Confirm the interfaces status on the Leaf switches. Make sure all interfaces are UP and configured with the correct MTU. Verify the correct LLDP neighbours: Collapse Source Copy Copied! # net show int State Name Spd MTU Mode LLDP Summary ----- ------------- ---- ----- ------------- -------------------------- ------------------------- UP lo N/A 65536 Loopback IP: 127.0.0.1/8 lo IP: 10.10.10.1/32 lo IP: ::1/128 UP eth0 1G 1500 Mgmt (40) Master: mgmt(UP) eth0 IP: /24(DHCP) UP swp1 100G 9216 BondMember Master: bond1(UP) UP swp2 100G 9216 BondMember Master: bond2(UP) UP swp3 100G 9216 BondMember Master: bond3(UP) UP swp9 100G 9216 BondMember Master: bond4(UP) UP swp10 100G 9216 BondMember Master: bond5(UP) UP swp15 100G 9216 BondMember Leaf0-2 (swp15) Master: peerlink(UP) UP swp16 100G 9216 BondMember Leaf0-2 (swp16) Master: peerlink(UP) UP swp31 100G 9216 Default Spine0 (swp15) UP swp32 100G 9216 Default Spine1 (swp15) UP bond1 100G 9216 802.3ad Master: bridge(UP) bond1 Bond Members: swp1(UP) UP bond2 100G 9216 802.3ad Master: bridge(UP) bond2 Bond Members: swp2(UP) UP bond3 100G 9216 802.3ad Master: bridge(UP) bond3 Bond Members: swp3(UP) UP bond4 100G 9216 802.3ad Master: bridge(UP) bond4 Bond Members: swp9(UP) UP bond5 100G 9216 802.3ad Master: bridge(UP) bond5 Bond Members: swp10(UP) UP bridge N/A 9216 Bridge/L2 UP mgmt N/A 65536 VRF IP: 127.0.0.1/8 mgmt IP: ::1/128 UP peerlink 200G 9216 802.3ad Master: bridge(UP) peerlink Bond Members: swp15(UP) peerlink Bond Members: swp16(UP) UP peerlink.4094 200G 9216 BGPUnnumbered UP vlan10 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.17.0.252/24 UP vlan10-v0 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.17.0.254/32 UP vlan20 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.18.0.252/24 UP vlan20-v0 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.18.0.254/32 UP vlan30 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.19.0.252/24 UP vlan30-v0 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.19.0.254/32 UP vlan40 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.16.0.252/24 UP vlan40-v0 N/A 9216 Interface/L3 IP: 172.16.0.254/32

Confirm the MLAG status on the Leaf switches. Verify the backup IP is active, and make sure there are no conflicts or Proto-Down: Copy Copied! # net show clag The peer is alive Our Priority, ID, and Role: 1000 b8:59:9f:a7:b4:20 secondary Peer Priority, ID, and Role: 1000 b8:59:9f:a7:b3:20 primary Peer Interface and IP: peerlink.4094 fe80::ba59:9fff:fea7:b320 (linklocal) Backup IP: 10.10.10.2 (active) System MAC: 44:38:39:be:ef:aa CLAG Interfaces Our Interface Peer Interface CLAG Id Conflicts Proto-Down Reason ---------------- ---------------- ------- -------------------- ----------------- bond4 bond4 4 - - bond5 bond5 5 - - bond1 bond1 1 - - bond2 bond2 2 - - bond3 bond3 3 - -

Confirm the BGP neighbors discovery on all switches: Copy Copied! # net show bgp summary show bgp ipv4 unicast summary ============================= BGP router identifier 10.10.10.1, local AS number 65100 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 136 RIB entries 35, using 6720 bytes of memory Peers 3, using 64 KiB of memory Peer groups 1, using 64 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd Spine0(swp31) 4 65199 34611 34624 0 0 0 00:56:52 11 Spine1(swp32) 4 65199 34615 34631 0 0 0 00:57:14 11 Leaf0-2(peerlink.4094) 4 65100 34611 34609 0 0 0 00:57:33 21 Total number of neighbors 3

Confirm BGP routes propagation and ECMP multipath availability on all switches: Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ip route show 10.10.10.2 via 169.254.0.1 dev peerlink.4094 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 10.10.10.3 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 10.10.10.4 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 10.10.10.101 via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 10.10.10.102 via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 172.16.0.0/24 dev vlan40 proto kernel scope link src 172.16.0.252 172.16.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.16.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.17.0.0/24 dev vlan10 proto kernel scope link src 172.17.0.252 172.17.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.17.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.18.0.0/24 dev vlan20 proto kernel scope link src 172.18.0.252 172.18.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.18.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.19.0.0/24 dev vlan30 proto kernel scope link src 172.19.0.252 172.19.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 172.19.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink Note Cumulus Linux supports hardware-based equal cost multipath (ECMP) load sharing. ECMP is enabled by default in Cumulus Linux. Load sharing occurs automatically for all routes with multiple next hops installed.

Controller servers:

The network interface connected to the provisioning network is configured for PXE boot, and listed first in the boot order.

Compute servers:

The network interface connected to the provisioning network is configured for PXE boot, and listed first in the boot order.

Virtualization and SR-IOV are enabled.

For optimal performance, disable Hyper Threading and refer to RH-OSP BIOS Settings for NFV.

Follow RH-OSP Preparing for Director Installation up to Preparing Container Images.

Use the following environment file for OVS-based RH-OSP 16.1 container preparation. Remember to update your Red Hat registry credentials: /home/stack/containers-prepare-parameter.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! #global parameter_defaults: ContainerImagePrepare: - push_destination: true excludes: - ceph - prometheus set: name_prefix: openstack- name_suffix: '' namespace: registry.redhat.io/rhosp-rhel8 neutron_driver: null rhel_containers: false tag: '16.1' tag_from_label: '{version}-{release}' ContainerImageRegistryCredentials: registry.redhat.io: '<username>': '<password>'

Proceed with the director installation steps, as described in RH-OSP Installing Director, up to the RH-OSP Installing Director execution. The following undercloud configuration file was used in our deployment: /home/stack/undercloud.conf Collapse Source Copy Copied! [DEFAULT] undercloud_hostname = rhosp-director.localdomain local_ip = 192.168.24.1/24 network_gateway = 192.168.24.1 undercloud_public_host = 192.168.24.2 undercloud_admin_host = 192.168.24.3 undercloud_nameservers = 8.8.8.8,8.8.4.4 undercloud_ntp_servers = 10.211.0.134,10.211.0.124 subnets = ctlplane-subnet local_subnet = ctlplane-subnet generate_service_certificate = True certificate_generation_ca = local local_interface = eno1 inspection_interface = br-ctlplane undercloud_debug = true enable_tempest = false enable_telemetry = false enable_validations = true enable_novajoin = false clean_nodes = true container_images_file = /home/stack/containers-prepare-parameter.yaml [auth] [ctlplane-subnet] cidr = 192.168.24.0/24 dhcp_start = 192.168.24.5 dhcp_end = 192.168.24.30 inspection_iprange = 192.168.24.100,192.168.24.120 gateway = 192.168.24.1 masquerade = true

Follow the instructions in RH-OSP Obtain Images for Overcloud Nodes, without importing the images into the director yet.

Once obtained, customize the Overcloud image to include the mstflint package. Full customization instructions are described in RH-OSP Working with Overcloud Images. Copy Copied! $ virt-customize --selinux-relabel -a overcloud-full.qcow2 --install mstflint Note This step is required for the overcloud nodes to support the automatic NIC firmware upgrade by the cloud orchestration system during deployment.

Complete the import of the customized images into the director, and verify the images were uploaded successfully, as instructed in the RH-OSP Overcloud images section.

Download the latest ConnectX NIC firmware binary file (fw-<NIC-Model>.bin) from NVIDIA Networking Firmware Download Site.

Create a directory named mlnx_fw under /var/lib/ironic/httpboot/ in the Director node, and place the firmware binary file in it.

Extract the connectx_first_boot.yaml file from the configuration files attached to this guide, and place it in the /home/stack/templates/ directory in the Director node. Note The connectx_first_boot.yaml file is called by another deployment configuration file (env-ovs-dvr.yaml), so please use the instructed location, or change the configuration files accordingly.

A full overcloud introspection procedure is described in RH-OSP Configuring a Basic Overcloud. In this RDG, the following configuration steps were used for introspecting overcloud baremetal nodes to be deployed later-on over two routed Spine-Leaf racks:

Prepare a baremetal inventory file - instackenv.json , with the overcloud nodes information. In this case, the inventory file is listing 7 baremetal nodes to be deployed as overcloud nodes: 3 controller nodes and 4 compute nodes (2 in each routed rack). Make sure to update the file with the IPMI servers addresses and credentials. instackenv.json Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "nodes": [ { "name": "controller-1", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.1" }, { "name": "controller-2", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.2" }, { "name": "controller-3", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.3" }, { "name": "compute-1", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.11" }, { "name": "compute-2", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.12" }, { "name": "compute-3", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.13" }, { "name": "compute-4", "pm_type":"ipmi", "pm_user":"rcon", "pm_password":"********", "pm_addr":"172.15.1.14" } ] }

Import the overcloud baremetal nodes inventory, and wait until all nodes are listed in "manageable" state. Copy Copied! [stack@rhosp-director ~]$ source ~/stackrc (undercloud) [stack@rhosp-director ~]$ openstack overcloud node import /home/stack/instackenv.json Copy Copied! $ openstack baremetal node list +--------------------------------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+ | UUID | Name | Instance UUID | Power State | Provisioning State | Maintenance | +--------------------------------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+ | 476c7659-abc2-4d8c-9532-1756abbfd18a | controller-1 | None | power off | manageable | False | | 3cbb74e5-6508-4ec8-91a8-870dbf28baed | controller-2 | None | power off | manageable | False | | 457b329e-f1bc-476a-996d-eb82a56998e8 | controller-3 | None | power off | manageable | False | | 870445b7-650f-40fc-8ac2-5c3df700ccdc | compute-1 | None | power off | manageable | False | | baa7356b-11ca-4cb0-b58c-16c110bbbea0 | compute-2 | None | power off | manageable | False | | e1bcfc51-7d63-4456-9105-a8a6955ee151 | compute-3 | None | power off | manageable | False | | bc9bf23e-a8f5-46c0-8d2e-82b725f8fdde | compute-4 | None | power off | manageable | False | +--------------------------------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+

Start the baremetal nodes introspection: Copy Copied! $ openstack overcloud node introspect --all-manageable

Set the root device for deployment, and provide all baremetal nodes to reach "available" state: Copy Copied! $ openstack overcloud node configure --all-manageable --instance-boot-option local --root-device largest $ openstack overcloud node provide --all-manageable

Tag the controller nodes into the "control" profile, which is later mapped to the overcloud controller role: Copy Copied! $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:control,boot_option:local' controller-1 $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:control,boot_option:local' controller-2 $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:control,boot_option:local' controller-3 Note The Role to Profile mapping is specified in the node-info.yaml file used during the overcloud deployment.

Create a new compute flavor, and tag 2 compute nodes into the "compute-r0" profile, which is later mapped to the overcloud "compute in rack 0" role: Copy Copied! $ openstack flavor create --id auto --ram 4096 --disk 40 --vcpus 1 compute-r0 $ openstack flavor set --property "capabilities:boot_option"="local" --property "capabilities:profile"="compute-r0" --property "resources:CUSTOM_BAREMETAL"="1" --property "resources:DISK_GB"="0" --property "resources:MEMORY_MB"="0" --property "resources:VCPU"="0" compute-r0 $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r0,boot_option:local' compute-1 $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r0,boot_option:local' compute-2

Create a new compute flavor, and tag the last 2 compute nodes into the "compute-r1" profile, which is later mapped to the overcloud "compute in rack 1" role: Copy Copied! $ openstack flavor create --id auto --ram 4096 --disk 40 --vcpus 1 compute-r1 $ openstack flavor set --property "capabilities:boot_option"="local" --property "capabilities:profile"="compute-r1" --property "resources:CUSTOM_BAREMETAL"="1" --property "resources:DISK_GB"="0" --property "resources:MEMORY_MB"="0" --property "resources:VCPU"="0" compute-r1 $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r1,boot_option:local' compute-3 $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r1,boot_option:local' compute-4

Verify the overcloud nodes profiles allocation: Copy Copied! $ openstack overcloud profiles list +--------------------------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+-------------------+ | Node UUID | Node Name | Provision State | Current Profile | Possible Profiles | +--------------------------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+-------------------+ | 476c7659-abc2-4d8c-9532-1756abbfd18a | controller-1 | available | control | | | 3cbb74e5-6508-4ec8-91a8-870dbf28baed | controller-2 | available | control | | | 457b329e-f1bc-476a-996d-eb82a56998e8 | controller-3 | available | control | | | 870445b7-650f-40fc-8ac2-5c3df700ccdc | compute-1 | available | compute-r0 | | | baa7356b-11ca-4cb0-b58c-16c110bbbea0 | compute-2 | available | compute-r0 | | | e1bcfc51-7d63-4456-9105-a8a6955ee151 | compute-3 | available | compute-r1 | | | bc9bf23e-a8f5-46c0-8d2e-82b725f8fdde | compute-4 | available | compute-r1 | | +--------------------------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+-------------------+

Prepare the following cloud deployment configuration files, and place it under the /home/stack/templates/dvr directory.

Note The full files are attached to this article, and can be downloaded here: RDG_OSP16.1_Config_Files.zip Some configuration files are customized specifically the to the /home/stack/templates/dvr location. If you place the template files in a different location, adjust it accordingly.

containers-prepare-parameter.yaml

network-environment-dvr.yaml

controller-r0.yaml Note This template file contains the network settings for the controller nodes located in the Rack0 network segment, including large MTU and bonding configuration

computesriov-r0-dvr.yaml Note This template file contains the network settings for compute nodes located in the Rack0 network segment, including SR-IOV VFs, large MTU and accelerated bonding (VF-LAG) configuration for data path.

computesriov-r1-dvr.yaml Note This template file contains the network settings for compute nodes located in the Rack1 network segment, including SR-IOV VFs, large MTU and accelerated bonding (VF-LAG) configuration for data path.

node-info.yaml Note This environment file contains the count of nodes per role and the role to the baremetal profile mapping.

roles_data_dvr.yaml Note This environment file contains the services enabled on each cloud role and the networks associated with its rack location.

network_data.yaml Note This environment file contains a cloud network configuration for routed Spine-Leaf topology with large MTU. Rack0 and Rack1 L3 segments are listed as subnets of each cloud network. For further information refer to RH-OSP Configuring the Overcloud Leaf Networks.

env-ovs-dvr.yaml Note This environment file contains the following settings: Overcloud nodes time settings ConnectX First Boot parameters (by calling /home/stack/templates/connectx_first_boot.yaml file) Neutron Jumbo Frame MTU and DVR mode NVIDIA T4 alias for GPU PCI passthrough Compute nodes CPU partitioning and isolation adjusted to Numa topology Nova PCI passthrough settings adjusted to VXLAN hardware offload



Issue the overcloud deploy command to start cloud deployment with the prepared configuration files. Copy Copied! $ openstack overcloud deploy --templates /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates \ --libvirt-type kvm \ -n /home/stack/templates/dvr/network_data.yaml \ -r /home/stack/templates/dvr/roles_data_dvr.yaml \ --validation-warnings-fatal \ -e /home/stack/templates/dvr/node-info.yaml \ -e /home/stack/templates/dvr/containers-prepare-parameter.yaml \ -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/podman.yaml \ -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/network-isolation.yaml \ -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/neutron-ovs-dvr.yaml \ -e /home/stack/templates/dvr/network-environment-dvr.yaml \ -e /home/stack/templates/dvr/env-ovs-dvr.yaml \ -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/disable-telemetry.yaml

Once deployed, load the necessary environment variables to interact with your overcloud: Copy Copied! $ source ~/overcloudrc

Note The following use case is demonstrating SDN layer acceleration using hardware offload capabilities. The tests include a Telco grade benchmark that aims to push SDN offload into optimal performance and validate its functionality.

Logical Topology

Build a VM cloud image (qcow2) with packet processing performance tools and cloud-init elements as described in How-to: Create OpenStack Cloud Image with Performance Tools.

Upload the image to the overcloud image store: Copy Copied! $ openstack image create perf --public --disk-format qcow2 --container-format bare --file /home/stack/images/guest/centos8-perf.qcow2

Create a flavor : Copy Copied! $ openstack flavor create m1.packet --id auto --ram 8192 --disk 20 --vcpus 10

Set hugepages and cpu-pinning parameters: Copy Copied! $ openstack flavor set m1.packet --property hw:mem_page_size=large $ openstack flavor set m1.packet --property hw:cpu_policy=dedicated

Create a VXLAN network with normal ports to be used for instance management and access: Copy Copied! $ openstack network create vx_mgmt --provider-network-type vxlan --share $ openstack subnet create vx_mgmt_subnet --dhcp --network vx_mgmt --subnet-range 22.22.22.0/24 --dns-nameserver 8.8.8.8 $ openstack port create normal1 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security $ openstack port create normal2 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security

Create a VXLAN network to be used for accelerated data traffic between the VM instances with Jumbo Frames support: Copy Copied! $ openstack network create vx_data --provider-network-type vxlan --share --mtu 8950 $ openstack subnet create vx_data_subnet --dhcp --network vx_data --subnet-range 33.33.33.0/24 --gateway none

Create 3 x SR-IOV direct ports with hardware offload capabilities: Note TRex instance requires 2 ports to operate, even when a single port is used Copy Copied! $ openstack port create direct1 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}' $ openstack port create direct2 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}' $ openstack port create direct3 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'

Create an external network for public access: Copy Copied! $ openstack network create public --provider-physical-network datacentre --provider-network-type flat --external $ openstack subnet create public_subnet --no-dhcp --network public --subnet-range 10.7.208.0/24 --allocation-pool start=10.7.208.65,end=10.7.208.126 --gateway 10.7.208.1

Create a public router, and add the management network subnet: Copy Copied! $ openstack router create public_router $ openstack router set public_router --external-gateway public $ openstack router add subnet public_router vx_mgmt_subnet

Create a VM instance with a management port and 2 direct ports on a compute node located on the Rack0 L3 network segment: Copy Copied! $ openstack server create --flavor m1.packet --image perf --port normal1 --port direct1 --port direct3 trex --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0.localdomain

Create a VM instance with a management port and a single direct port on a compute node located on the Rack1 L3 network segment: Copy Copied! $ openstack server create --flavor m1.packet --image perf --port normal2 --port direct2 testpmd --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack1-0.localdomain

Wait until the VM instances status is changed to ACTIVE: Copy Copied! $ openstack server list +--------------------------------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------+-------+--------+ | ID | Name | Status | Networks | Image | Flavor | +--------------------------------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------+-------+--------+ | 000d3e17-9583-4885-aa2d-79c3b5df3cc8 | testpmd | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.244; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.151 | perf | | | 150013ad-170d-4587-850e-70af692aa74c | trex | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.186, 33.33.33.163; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.59 | perf | | +--------------------------------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------+-------+--------+

On the compute nodes that are hosting the VMs:

Confirm a DVR qrouter nameserver instance was created for external connectivity Copy Copied! [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# ip netns qrouter-a09dfa55-ad15-45a3-9a8a-d08e729bb512

Check compute node Numa topology and NIC Numa node association: Copy Copied! [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# numactl -H available: 2 nodes (0-1) node 0 cpus: 0 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 14 15 16 17 node 0 size: 64100 MB node 0 free: 54629 MB node 1 cpus: 6 7 8 9 10 11 18 19 20 21 22 23 node 1 size: 64509 MB node 1 free: 49202 MB node distances: node 0 1 0: 10 21 1: 21 10 [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# cat /sys/class/net/ens1f0/device/numa_node 0 Note In our example, the ConnectX NIC is associated with Numa node 0, which is hosting CPU cores: 0 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 14 15 16 17. Cores 2-5, 12-17 were isolated from the hypervisor and dedicated to Nova instance usage - See the cloud deployment files.

Access the nova_compute container on the compute nodes that are hosting the VMs, and confirm optimal CPU pinning: Copy Copied! [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# podman exec -it -u root nova_compute bash ()[root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 /]# virsh list Id Name State ----------------------------------- 1 instance-00000002 running ()[root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 /]# virsh vcpupin 1 VCPU CPU Affinity ---------------------- 0 15 1 2 2 3 3 4 4 5 5 16 6 17 7 12 8 13 9 14 Note The VM instance vCPU cores were pinned to host cores from Numa 0, as expected.

On one of the controller nodes:

Identify the network nameserver associated with the VXLAN management subnet: Copy Copied! [root@overcloud-controller-0 heat-admin]# ip netns fip-95f6a318-c9ac-4dc4-a547-58c5b3da4798 (id: 3) qrouter-a09dfa55-ad15-45a3-9a8a-d08e729bb512 (id: 2) qdhcp-c7be692e-9404-40a5-8617-6ad8ac9941ed (id: 1) qdhcp-55d378ae-dfc7-4eb5-8b62-e23343677058 (id: 0) [root@overcloud-controller-0 heat-admin]# ip netns exec qdhcp-55d378ae-dfc7-4eb5-8b62-e23343677058 ip addr show | grep -w inet inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo inet 22.22.22.2/24 brd 22.22.22.255 scope global tap36d1260e-92

SSH from the controller node to the VMs via the VXLAN management subnet: Copy Copied! $ [root@overcloud-controller-0 heat-admin]# ip netns exec qdhcp-55d378ae-dfc7-4eb5-8b62-e23343677058 ssh stack@22.22.22.151 The authenticity of host '22.22.22.151 (22.22.22.151)' can't be established. ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256:O9lvBDxINUCwkg3/GVrloVngdfVmbS3X1PCXqHlKQrM. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no/[fingerprint])? yes Warning: Permanently added '22.22.22.151' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts. stack@22.22.22.151's password: Activate the web console with: systemctl enable --now cockpit.socket [stack@host-22-22-22-151 ~]$ Note The VMs management IP address is listed in the output of the "overcloud server list" command, as seen in previous steps. The VM SSH access credentials are stack/stack, as defined in the cloud-init element during the image build process.



On the VM instances:

Verify internet connectivity of the VM via DVR: Copy Copied! [stack@host-22-22-22-151 ~]$ sudo su [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ping google.com PING google.com (142.250.186.142) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from fra24s07-in-f14.1e100.net (142.250.186.142): icmp_seq=1 ttl=114 time=60.1 ms 64 bytes from fra24s07-in-f14.1e100.net (142.250.186.142): icmp_seq=2 ttl=114 time=59.7 ms

Verify connectivity between the VM instances over the accelerated vxlan data network: Copy Copied! [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ip addr show | grep -w inet inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo inet 22.22.22.151/24 brd 22.22.22.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute eth0 inet 33.33.33.244/24 brd 33.33.33.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute eth1 [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ping 33.33.33.186 PING 33.33.33.186 (33.33.33.186) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=118 ms 64 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.100 ms Note VMs data network IP address is listed in the output of "overcloud server list" command as seen in previous steps

Verify Jumbo Frame connectivity between the VM instances over the accelerated VXLAN data network Copy Copied! [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ifconfig eth1 | grep mtu eth1: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 8950 [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ping -M do -s 8922 33.33.33.186 PING 33.33.33.186 (33.33.33.186) 8922(8950) bytes of data. 8930 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=116 ms 8930 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.121 ms 8930 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.105 ms

Note The tools used in the below tests are included in the VM image built with the perf-tools element, as instructed in previous steps.

On the Transmitter VM, disable XPS (Transmit Packet Steering): Copy Copied! # for i in {0..7}; do echo 0 > /sys/class/net/eth1/queues/tx-$i/xps_cpus; done; Note This step is required to allow packet distribution of the iperf traffic using ConnectX VF-LAG. Use interface statistic/counters on the Leaf switches bond interfaces to confirm traffic is distributed by the Transmitter VM to both switches using VF-LAG (Cumulus "net show counters" command).

On the Receiver VM, start multiple iperf3 servers: Copy Copied! # iperf3 -s -p 5101& # iperf3 -s -p 5102& # iperf3 -s -p 5103& # iperf3 -s -p 5104&

On the Transmitter VM, start multiple iperf3 clients for multi-core parallel streams: Copy Copied! # iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s1 -p 5101 -t 120 & # iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s2 -p 5102 -t 120 & # iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s3 -p 5103 -t 120 & # iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s4 -p 5104 -t 120 &

Check the results: Copy Copied! s3: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - s3: [ ID] Interval Transfer Bitrate Retr s3: [ 5] 0.00-120.00 sec 346 GBytes 24.8 Gbits/sec 1677 sender s3: [ 5] 0.00-120.04 sec 346 GBytes 24.8 Gbits/sec receiver s3: s3: iperf Done. s2: [ 5] 119.00-120.00 sec 3.22 GBytes 27.6 Gbits/sec 0 3.22 MBytes s2: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - s2: [ ID] Interval Transfer Bitrate Retr s2: [ 5] 0.00-120.00 sec 390 GBytes 27.9 Gbits/sec 1193 sender s2: [ 5] 0.00-120.04 sec 390 GBytes 27.9 Gbits/sec receiver s2: s2: iperf Done. s1: [ 5] 119.00-120.00 sec 2.71 GBytes 23.3 Gbits/sec 0 3.02 MBytes s1: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - s1: [ ID] Interval Transfer Bitrate Retr s1: [ 5] 0.00-120.00 sec 276 GBytes 19.7 Gbits/sec 1022 sender s1: [ 5] 0.00-120.04 sec 276 GBytes 19.7 Gbits/sec receiver s1: s1: iperf Done. s4: [ 5] 119.00-120.00 sec 4.29 GBytes 36.8 Gbits/sec 0 3.19 MBytes s4: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - s4: [ ID] Interval Transfer Bitrate Retr s4: [ 5] 0.00-120.00 sec 359 GBytes 25.7 Gbits/sec 1033 sender s4: [ 5] 0.00-120.04 sec 359 GBytes 25.7 Gbits/sec receiver s4: s4: iperf Done. Note The test results above demonstrate a total of around 100Gbps line rate for IP TCP traffic.

Before proceeding to the next test, stop all iperf servers on the Receiver VM: Copy Copied! # killall iperf3 iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated

On the Receiver VM, start the ib_write_bw server: Copy Copied! # ib_write_bw -R -a --report_gbits

On the Transmitter VM, start the ib_write_bw client: Copy Copied! # ib_write_bw -R -a --report_gbits 33.33.33.244

Check the test results: Collapse Source Copy Copied! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Write BW Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 128 CQ Moderation : 100 Mtu : 4096[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Max inline data : 0[B] rdma_cm QPs : ON Data ex. method : rdma_cm --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x07f3 PSN 0x6a025e GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:33:33:33:186 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x06e8 PSN 0x7696bd GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:33:33:33:244 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps] 2 5000 0.11 0.10 6.495542 4 5000 0.22 0.21 6.603626 8 5000 0.43 0.43 6.742424 16 5000 0.87 0.85 6.631824 32 5000 1.73 1.70 6.625489 64 5000 3.46 3.46 6.752682 128 5000 6.88 6.78 6.624954 256 5000 13.64 13.37 6.526054 512 5000 26.89 26.28 6.416973 1024 5000 51.14 50.36 6.146967 2048 5000 84.02 83.54 5.099077 4096 5000 95.90 95.78 2.922959 8192 5000 96.45 96.42 1.471245 16384 5000 96.64 96.61 0.737042 32768 5000 96.70 96.70 0.368864 65536 5000 96.74 96.74 0.184518 131072 5000 96.76 96.76 0.092274 262144 5000 96.77 96.77 0.046145 524288 5000 96.78 96.78 0.023074 1048576 5000 96.78 96.78 0.011537 2097152 5000 96.78 96.78 0.005769 4194304 5000 96.78 96.78 0.002884 8388608 5000 96.78 96.78 0.001442 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note The test results above demonstrate around 100Gbps line rate for RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) traffic.

On the Receiver VM, start ib_write_bw server with 2 QPs in order to utilize the VF-LAG infrastructure: Copy Copied! # ib_write_bw -R --report_gbits --qp 2

On the Transmitter VM, start ib_write_bw client with 2 QPs and a duration of 60 seconds: Copy Copied! # ib_write_bw -R --report_gbits 33.33.33.244 --qp 2 -D 60

Use interface statistic/counters on the Leaf switches facing the Transmitter VM to confirm traffic is distributed over the VF-LAG towards both switches during the test: Copy Copied! # watch -n 1 -d net show counters Kernel Interface table Iface MTU RX_OK RX_ERR RX_DRP RX_OVR TX_OK TX_ERR TX_DRP TX_OVR Flg ------------- ----- ---------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- -------- ----- bond1 9216 80545788 0 89 0 25903701 0 0 0 BMmRU bond2 9216 8966289 0 9 0 74391671 0 1 0 BMmRU bond3 9216 31188972 0 36 0 21469790 0 1 0 BMmRU bond4 9216 2322300138 0 24 0 1536565903 0 1 0 BMmRU bond5 9216 881342 0 63 0 791907 0 3 0 BMmRU

Check the test results: Copy Copied! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps] 65536 6340506 0.00 110.81 0.211350 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the Receiver VM, start the ib_write_lat server: Copy Copied! # ib_write_lat -R

On the Transmitter VM, start the ib_write_lat client: Copy Copied! # ib_write_lat -R 33.33.33.244

Check the test results: Copy Copied! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec] 99% percentile[usec] 99.9% percentile[usec] 2 1000 2.66 9.27 2.68 2.70 0.23 3.60 9.27 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note The test above demonstrates an average latency of 2.7 usec for small RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) packets between racks via our network topology.

On the Receiver TestPMD VM (the instance with the single direct port), verify hugepages were allocated and start the TestPMD application: Note Collect the MAC address of the port from the output of the command below. Copy Copied! # cat /proc/meminfo | grep -i huge AnonHugePages: 14336 kB ShmemHugePages: 0 kB HugePages_Total: 2 HugePages_Free: 2 HugePages_Rsvd: 0 HugePages_Surp: 0 Hugepagesize: 1048576 kB Hugetlb: 2097152 kB #/root/dpdk/build/app/./dpdk-testpmd -c 0x1ff -n 4 -m 1024 -w 00:05.0 -- --burst=64 --txd=1024 --rxd=1024 --mbcache=512 --rxq=1 --txq=1 --nb-cores=1 --rss-udp --forward-mode=macswap -a -i

On the Transmitter TRex VM (the instance with the single direct port):

Create the following UDP packet stream configuration file under the /root/trex/<version> directory: udp_rss.py Collapse Source Copy Copied! from trex_stl_lib.api import * class STLS1(object): def create_stream (self): pkt = Ether()/IP(src="16.0.0.1",dst="48.0.0.1")/UDP(dport=12)/(18*'x') vm = STLScVmRaw( [ STLVmFlowVar(name="v_port", min_value=4337, max_value=5337, size=2, op="inc"), STLVmWrFlowVar(fv_name="v_port", pkt_offset= "UDP.sport" ), STLVmFixChecksumHw(l3_offset="IP",l4_offset="UDP",l4_type=CTRexVmInsFixHwCs.L4_TYPE_UDP), ] ) return STLStream(packet = STLPktBuilder(pkt = pkt ,vm = vm ) , mode = STLTXCont(pps = 8000000) ) def get_streams (self, direction = 0, **kwargs): # create 1 stream return [ self.create_stream() ] # dynamic load - used for trex console or simulator def register(): return STLS1()

Run the DPDK port setup interactive wizard by following the steps specified below. When requested, use the MAC address of the TestPMD VM you collected in previous steps: Collapse Source Copy Copied! # cd /root/trex/v2.87 # ./dpdk_setup_ports.py -i By default, IP based configuration file will be created. Do you want to use MAC based config? (y/N)y +----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+ | ID | NUMA | PCI | MAC | Name | Driver | Linux IF | Active | +====+======+=========+===================+==============================================+============+==========+==========+ | 0 | -1 | 00:03.0 | fa:16:3e:11:3e:64 | Virtio network device | virtio-pci | eth0 | *Active* | +----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+ | 1 | -1 | 00:05.0 | fa:16:3e:cb:a4:82 | ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function | mlx5_core | eth1 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+ | 2 | -1 | 00:06.0 | fa:16:3e:58:79:e2 | ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function | mlx5_core | eth2 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+ Please choose an even number of interfaces from the list above, either by ID, PCI or Linux IF Stateful will use order of interfaces: Client1 Server1 Client2 Server2 etc. for flows. Stateless can be in any order. Enter list of interfaces separated by space (for example: 1 3) : 1 2 For interface 1, assuming loopback to its dual interface 2. Destination MAC is fa:16:3e:58:79:e2. Change it to MAC of DUT? (y/N).y Please enter a new destination MAC of interface 1: FA:16:3E:32:5C:A4 For interface 2, assuming loopback to its dual interface 1. Destination MAC is fa:16:3e:cb:a4:82. Change it to MAC of DUT? (y/N).y Please enter a new destination MAC of interface 2: FA:16:3E:32:5C:A4 Print preview of generated config? (Y/n) ### Config file generated by dpdk_setup_ports.py ### - version: 2 interfaces: ['00:05.0', '00:06.0'] port_info: - dest_mac: fa:16:3e:32:5c:a4 src_mac: fa:16:3e:cb:a4:82 - dest_mac: fa:16:3e:32:5c:a4 src_mac: fa:16:3e:58:79:e2 platform: master_thread_id: 0 latency_thread_id: 1 dual_if: - socket: 0 threads: [2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] Save the config to file? (Y/n)y Default filename is /etc/trex_cfg.yaml Press ENTER to confirm or enter new file: Saved to /etc/trex_cfg.yaml.

Run the TRex application in the background over 8 out of 10 cores: Copy Copied! # nohup ./t-rex-64 --no-ofed-check -i -c 8 &

Run the TRex Console: Copy Copied! # ./trex-console Using 'python3' as Python interpeter Connecting to RPC server on localhost:4501 [SUCCESS] Connecting to publisher server on localhost:4500 [SUCCESS] Acquiring ports [0, 1]: [SUCCESS] Server Info: Server version: v2.87 @ STL Server mode: Stateless Server CPU: 8 x Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX, IBRS) Ports count: 2 x 100Gbps @ ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function -=TRex Console v3.0=- Type 'help' or '?' for supported actions trex>

Run the TRex Console UI (TUI): Copy Copied! trex>tui

Start a 30MPPS stream using the stream configuration file created in previous steps: Copy Copied! tui>start -f udp_rss.py -m 30mpps -p 0

Check the test results: Copy Copied! Global Statistitcs connection : localhost, Port 4501 total_tx_L2 : 15.34 Gbps version : STL @ v2.87 total_tx_L1 : 20.14 Gbps cpu_util. : 55.78% @ 8 cores (8 per dual port) total_rx : 14.13 Gbps rx_cpu_util. : 0.0% / 0 pps total_pps : 29.97 Mpps async_util. : 0.03% / 11.55 Kbps drop_rate : 0 bps total_cps. : 0 cps queue_full : 0 pkts Note The test above demonstrates 30 MPPS frame rate for DPDK workload against a DPDK receiver with a single core, and should scale accordingly for multiple cores.

Build a VM cloud image (qcow2) with cUDA, MLNX_OFED and cloud-init elements, as described in How-to: Create OpenStack Cloud Image with NVIDIA GPU and Network Drivers.

Upload the image to the overcloud image store: Copy Copied! $ openstack image create cuda --public --disk-format qcow2 --container-format bare --file /home/stack/images/guest/centos7-gpu.qcow2

Note The flavor configuration does not include cpu-pinning properties, due to the compute server board architecture used in this RDG (the NIC and GPU are not associated with the same Numa node). This limitation required us to disable the cpu_dedicated_set nova.conf setting on the relevant compute nodes, and restart the nova_compute service container before spawning the instances.

Create a flavor : Copy Copied! $ openstack flavor create m1.gpu --id auto --ram 8192 --disk 40 --vcpus 8

Set Tesla T4 GPU alias and ratio: Note The "t4" alias used in the flavor is matching the Nova PCI alias set in the cloud configuration files of this RDG. For further information, please refer to RH-OSP Enabling PCI Passthrough for a GPU Device. Copy Copied! $ openstack flavor set m1.gpu --property "pci_passthrough:alias"="t4:1"

Increase the default cores quota : Copy Copied! $ openstack quota set --cores 40 admin

Note The same networks created in the previous use case can be used in this use case as well.

Create 2 x normal ports to be used for instance management and access: Copy Copied! $ openstack port create normal3 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security $ openstack port create normal4 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security

Create 2 x SR-IOV direct ports with hardware offload capabilities: Copy Copied! $ openstack port create direct4 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}' $ openstack port create direct5 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'

Create a VM instance with a management port and a direct port on the second compute node located on the Rack0 L3 network segment: Copy Copied! $ openstack server create --flavor m1.gpu --image cuda --port normal3 --port direct4 gpu_vm1 --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack0-1.localdomain

Create a VM instance with a management port and a direct port on the second compute node located on the Rack1 L3 network segment: Copy Copied! $ openstack server create --flavor m1.gpu --image cuda --port normal4 --port direct5 gpu_vm2 --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack1-1.localdomain

Wait until the VM instances status is changed to ACTIVE: Copy Copied! $ openstack server list | grep -i gpu | ea0fb2cf-04ae-4cfb-9f66-0892d8f27faa | gpu_vm2 | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.172; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.183 | cuda | | | ce154553-6020-493e-ac48-60ae6f58cc0a | gpu_vm1 | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.58; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.13 | cuda | |

Use the method described in the packet processing use case to SSH into the VM instance via the controller node.

On the VM, verify that the allocated NVIDIA GPU and VF are seen as PCI devices: Copy Copied! [root@gpu-vm1 stack]# lspci 00:00.0 Host bridge: Intel Corporation 440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma] (rev 02) 00:01.0 ISA bridge: Intel Corporation 82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II] 00:01.1 IDE interface: Intel Corporation 82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II] 00:01.2 USB controller: Intel Corporation 82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II] (rev 01) 00:01.3 Bridge: Intel Corporation 82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI (rev 03) 00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Cirrus Logic GD 5446 00:03.0 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device 00:04.0 SCSI storage controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio block device 00:05.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function 00:06.0 3D controller: NVIDIA Corporation TU104GL [Tesla T4] (rev a1) 00:07.0 Unclassified device [00ff]: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio memory balloon

Execute IP and RoCE connectivity and bandwidth tests between the GPU instances over the data network, as described in the packet processing use case example.