RDG for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 Versatile Cloud for Packet and Data Processing with NVIDIA Network Hardware Acceleration

Created on Mar 10, 2021

Scope

This article is covering the full design, scale considerations and deployment steps of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform cloud solution (Release 16.1) with NVIDIA hardware accelerated packet and data processing over highly available 100GbE fabric.

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Term

Definition

Term

Definition

AI

Artificial Intelligence

MLAG

Multi-Chassis Link Aggregation

ASAP2

Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing®

MLNX_OFED

NVIDIA Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution for Linux (network driver)

BGP

Border Gateway Protocol

NFV

Network Functions Virtualization

BOM

Bill of Materials

NIC

Network Interface Card

CPU

Central Processing Unit

OS

Operating System

CUDA

Compute Unified Device Architecture

OVS

Open vSwitch

DHCP

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol

RDG

Reference Deployment Guide

DPDK

Data Plane Development Kit

RDMA

Remote Direct Memory Access

DVR

Distributed Virtual Routing

RHEL

Red Hat Enterprise Linux

FW

FirmWare

RH-OSP

Red Hat OpenStack Platform

GPU

Graphics Processing Unit

RoCE

RDMA over Converged Ethernet

HA

High Availability

SDN

Software Defined Networking

IP

Internet Protocol

SR-IOV

Single Root Input/Output Virtualization

IPMI

Intelligent Platform Management Interface

VF

Virtual Function

L3

IP Network Layer 3

VF-LAG

Virtual Function Link Aggregation

LACP

Link Aggregation Control Protocol

VLAN

Virtual LAN

MGMT

Management

VM

Virtual Machine

ML2

Modular Layer 2 Openstack Plugin

VNF

Virtualized Network Function

Introduction

Red Hat OpenStack Platform (RH-OSP) is a cloud computing solution that enables the creation, deployment, scale and management of a secure and reliable public or private OpenStack-based cloud. This production-ready platform offers a tight integration with NVIDIA networking and data processing technologies, and is used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) to introduce a full deployment of a versatile and highly-available multi-tenant cloud.

The solution demonstrated in this article can be easily applied to diverse use cases, such as core or edge computing, with hardware accelerated packet and data processing, for NFV, Big Data and AI workloads, over IP, DPDK and RoCE stacks.

Note

In Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1, the OVS switching function has been offloaded to the SmartNIC hardware. This enhancement reduces the processing resources required, and accelerates the datapath. In Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1, this feature has graduated from Technology Preview and is now fully supported.

Note

All configuration files used in this article can be downloaded here: RDG_OSP16.1_Config_Files.zip

References

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 Installation Guide

Red Hat Openstack Platform 16.1 Spine Leaf Networking

Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) Home

QSG for High Availability with NVIDIA Enhanced SR-IOV with Bonding Support (VF-LAG)

Solution Architecture

Key Components and Technologies

  • NVIDIA T4 GPU accelerates diverse cloud workloads, including high-performance computing, deep learning training and inference, machine learning, data analytics and graphics. Based on NVIDIA Turing™ architecture and packaged in an energy-efficient 70-watt, small PCIe form factor, T4 is optimized for mainstream computing environments, and features multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores and new RT Cores.

  • NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx is a member of the world-class, award-winning ConnectX series of network adapters. ConnectX-6 Dx delivers two ports of 10/25/40/50/100Gb/s or a single-port of 200Gb/s Ethernet connectivity paired with best-in-class hardware capabilities that accelerate and secure cloud and data center workloads.

  • NVIDIA Spectrum® Ethernet Switch product family includes a broad portfolio of top-of-rack and aggregation switches, that can be deployed in layer-2 and layer-3 cloud designs, in overlay-based virtualized networks, or as part of high-performance, mission-critical ethernet storage fabrics.

  • NVIDIA LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, and NDR in InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, Web 2.0, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence and data center applications. LinkX cables and transceivers are often used to link top-of-rack switches downwards to network adapters in NVIDIA GPUs and CPU servers, and storage and/or upwards in switch-to-switch applications throughout the network infrastructure.

  • NVIDIA CUMULUS Linux is the world’s most robust open networking operating system. It includes a comprehensive list of advanced, modern networking features, and is built for scale.

  • Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a cloud computing platform that virtualizes resources from industry-standard hardware, organizes those resources into clouds, and manages them so users can access what they need, when they need it.

  • DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) is a set of libraries allowing to accelerate packet processing workloads, running on a wide variety of CPU architectures.

Logical Design

image2021-2-7_20-27-20.png

Network Fabric Design

Logical Network Design

image2021-1-31_18-12-59.png

Note

  • In this network design, Compute Nodes are connected to the External network as required for Distributed Virtual Routing (DVR) configuration. For more information, please refer to Red Hat Openstack Platform DVR.

  • Routed Spine-Leaf networking architecture is used in this RDG for high speed Control and Data networks. However, it is not referring to the provisioning, IPMI and External network, due to multiple available alternatives. For more information, please see Red Hat Openstack Platform Spine Leaf Networking.

Reference Network Architecture

The reference network architecture used for the solution described in this Reference Deployment Guide contains the following building blocks:

  • Routed Spine-Leaf networking architecture. For more information, please refer to Red Hat Openstack Platform Spine Leaf Networking.

  • 2 x MSN3700C Spine switches

  • L3 BGP unnumbered with ECMP is configured on the Leaf and Spine switches to allow multipath routing between racks located on different L3 network segments

  • 2 x MSN3700C Leaf switches per rack in MLAG topology

  • 2 x 100Gbps ports for MLAG peerlink between Leaf pairs

  • L3 VRR VLAN interfaces on a Leaf pair, used as the default gateway for the host servers VLAN interfaces

  • Host servers with 2 x 100Gbps ports, configured with LACP Active-Active bonding with multiple L3 VLAN interfaces

  • The entire fabric is configured to support Jumbo Frames (optional)

image2021-1-31_18-37-18.png

Note

A fully populated 2-Racks scale includes:

  • 2 x MSN3700C switches as Spine

  • 4 x MSN3700C switches as Leaf

  • 30 x Nodes (15 per rack)

This is a Non-Blocking scale topology with a dual port inter-leafs peer-link, providing a total of 200Gpbs bandwidth during downstream hosts link failure events, until recovery.

Large Scale

image2021-3-10_10-32-10.png

Note

Maximum Scale:

  • 15 x MSN3700C switches as Spine

  • 32 x MSN3700C switches as Leaf

  • 16 x Racks

  • 240 x Nodes (15 per rack)

This is a Non-Blocking scale topology with a dual port inter-leafs peer-link, providing a total of 200Gpbs bandwidth during downstream hosts link failure events, until recovery.

Host Accelerated Bonding Logical Design

In the solution described in this article, enhanced SR-IOV with bonding support ( ASAP 2 VF-LAG) is used to offload network processing from the host and VM into the network adapter hardware, while providing fast data plane with high availability functionality.

Two Virtual Functions, each on a different physical port, are bonded and allocated to the VM as a single LAGed VF. The bonded interface is connected to a single or multiple ToR switches, using Active-Standby or Active-Active bond modes.

image2021-2-22_16-19-4.png

For additional information, please refer to QSG for High Availability with NVIDIA Enhanced SR-IOV with Bonding Support (VF-LAG).

Host and Application Logical Design

Compute host components:

  • NVIDIA T4 GPU Devices

  • NVIDIA ConnectX High Speed NIC with a dual physical port, configured with LACP bonding in MLAG topology, and providing VF-LAG redundancy to the VM

  • MGMT 1G NICs

  • Storage Drives for local OS usage

  • RHEL as a base OS

  • Red Hat OpenStack Platform containerized software stack with:

    • KVM-based hypervisor

    • Openvswitch (OVS) with hardware offload support

    • Distributed Virtual Routing (DVR) configuration

Virtual Machine components:

  • CentOS 7.x / 8.x as a base OS

  • NVIDIA GPU devices allocated using PCI passthrough, allowing to bypass the compute server hypervisor

  • NVIDIA SR-IOV Virtual Function (VF) allocated using PCI passthrough, allowing to bypass the compute server hypervisor

  • NVIDIA cUDA and MLNX_OFED drivers for RDMA and accelerated Data Processing use case

  • DPDK user space libraries for accelerated network processing use case with VM kernel bypass

  • Performance and benchmark testing toolset, including iperf3, dpdk-apps and perftest-tools

image2021-2-3_18-46-8.png

Software Stack Components

image2021-8-29_11-35-24.png

Bill of Materials

image2021-2-8_13-46-39.png

Deployment and Configuration

Wiring

image2021-2-18_11-33-56.png

Note

Use the same wiring to connect the undercloud node to the 1GbE switch.

Network Fabric

NIC Firmware Upgrade and Settings

Please make sure to upgrade the nodes of the ConnectX NIC firmware to the latest release, as listed here.

In the following RDG, the RH-OSP cloud orchestration system is utilized to automatically upgrade the firmware of the compute and controller nodes during the cloud deployment process.

ConnectX First Boot cloud deployment file is used to point to a firmware file located on the undercloud node, and to make sure the firmware is updated on all nodes, in addition to setting required firmware parameters.

The full procedure is described in the Undercloud Director Preparation for Automatic NIC Firmware Provisioning section below.

Switch NOS Upgrade

Please make sure to upgrade Cumulus Linux to the latest release. Use the following links for further instructions and details regarding Upgrading Cumulus Linux or Installing a New Cumulus Linux Image.

Note

Starting from Cumulus Linux 4.2.0, the default password for the cumulus user account has changed to "cumulus", and must be changed upon first login.

Switch Configuration - Summary

Note

The tables in this section are aimed to explain the switches configurations and naming terminology used in the full configuration files.

For example in Leaf switch "Leaf0-1" which is located in Rack 0, VLANs 10 is configured on interfaces swp1-swp3 and swp9-swp10 which are members in BOND interfaces bond1-bond5 respectively (swp1 in bond1, swp10 in bond5) with MTU of 9126. VLAN 10 has VRR IP address of 172.17.0.252 on Leaf0-1 and of 172.17.0.253 on its MLAG peer switch "Leaf0-2" with a Virtual IP address of 172.17.0.254 and MAC address of 00:00:5E:00:01:00.

Detailed switch configuration can be found in the next sections and the tables below are introduced as a complementory visual tool for the full configuration files.

Leaf Host Interfaces

Rack

VLAN ID

Description

Leaf Interfaces toward Hosts

MLAG

MTU

Leaf VRR Local IPs

Leaf VRR VIP

Leaf VRR MAC

0

10

internal_api

swp1-swp3, swp9-swp10

bond1-bond5

9216

172.17.0.252, 172.17.0.253

172.17.0.254

00:00:5E:00:01:00

0

20

storage

swp1-swp3,swp9-swp10

bond1-bond5

9216

172.18.0.252, 172.18.0.253

172.18.0.254

00:00:5E:00:01:00

0

30

storage_mgmt

swp1-swp3,swp9-swp10

bond1-bond5

9216

172.19.0.252, 172.19.0.253

172.19.0.254

00:00:5E:00:01:00

0

40

tenant

swp1-swp3,swp9-swp10

bond1-bond5

9216

172.16.0.252, 172.16.0.253

172.16.0.254

00:00:5E:00:01:00

1

11

internal_api

swp9-swp10

bond4-bond5

9216

172.17.1.252, 172.17.1.253

172.17.1.254

00:00:5E:00:01:01

1

21

storage

swp9-swp10

bond4-bond5

9216

172.18.1.252, 172.18.1.253

172.18.1.254

00:00:5E:00:01:01

1

31

storage_mgmt

swp9-swp10

bond4-bond5

9216

172.19.1.252, 172.19.1.253

172.19.1.254

00:00:5E:00:01:01

1

41

tenant

swp9-swp10

bond4-bond5

9216

172.16.1.252, 172.16.1.253

172.16.1.254

00:00:5E:00:01:01

Leaf Peerlink Interfaces

Rack

VLAN ID

Description

Leaf Interfaces

Local Peerlink IP

System MAC

0

4094

Peerlink

swp15-swp16

10.10.10.1

44:38:39:BE:EF:AA

0

4094

Peerlink

swp15-swp16

10.10.10.2

44:38:39:BE:EF:AA

1

4094

Peerlink

swp15-swp16

10.10.10.3

44:38:39:BE:EF:BB

1

4094

Peerlink

swp15-swp16

10.10.10.4

44:38:39:BE:EF:BB

Leaf-Spine Interfaces

Rack

Leaf

Leaf Interfaces

Spine0 Interface

Spine1 Interface

MTU

0

1

swp31, swp32

swp13

swp13

9216

0

2

swp31, swp32

swp14

swp14

9216

1

1

swp31, swp32

swp15

swp15

9216

1

2

swp31, swp32

swp16

swp16

9216

Switch Interface Topology

image2021-2-17_14-40-45.png

Switch Configuration - Detailed

Interfaces

  • Leaf0-1

    /etc/network/interfaces

    #
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.1/32
 
auto mgmt
iface mgmt
    vrf-table auto
    address 127.0.0.1/8
    address ::1/128
 
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp
    vrf mgmt
 
auto bridge
iface bridge
    bridge-ports peerlink
    bridge-ports bond1 bond2 bond3 bond4 bond5
    bridge-vids 10 20 30 40
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
 
auto vlan10
iface vlan10
    address 172.17.0.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.17.0.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 10
 
auto vlan20
iface vlan20
    address 172.18.0.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.18.0.254	
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 20
 
auto vlan30
iface vlan30
    address 172.19.0.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.19.0.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 30
 
auto vlan40
iface vlan40
    address 172.16.0.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.16.0.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 40
 
auto swp31
iface swp31
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp32
iface swp32
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp15
iface swp15
    alias peerlink
 
auto swp16
iface swp16
    alias peerlink
 
auto peerlink
iface peerlink
    bond-slaves swp15 swp16
 
auto peerlink.4094
iface peerlink.4094
    clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.2
    clagd-peer-ip linklocal
    clagd-priority 1000
    clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA
 
auto swp1
iface swp1
    alias bond member of bond1
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond1
iface bond1
    alias bond1 on swp1 - opstk controller0_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 1
    bond-slaves swp1
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
 
auto swp2
iface swp2
    alias bond member of bond2
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond2
iface bond2
    alias bond2 on swp2 - opstk controller1_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 2
    bond-slaves swp2
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
 
auto swp3
iface swp3
    alias bond member of bond3
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond3
iface bond3
    alias bond3 on swp3 - opstk controller2_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 3
    bond-slaves swp3
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
 
auto swp9
iface swp9
    alias bond member of bond4
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond4
iface bond4
    alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 4
    bond-slaves swp9
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
auto swp10
iface swp10
    alias bond member of bond5
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond5
iface bond5
    alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 5
    bond-slaves swp10
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes

  • Leaf0-2

    /etc/network/interfaces

    #
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.2/32
 
auto mgmt
iface mgmt
    vrf-table auto
    address 127.0.0.1/8
    address ::1/128
 
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp
    vrf mgmt
 
auto bridge
iface bridge
    bridge-ports peerlink
    bridge-ports bond1 bond2 bond3 bond4 bond5
    bridge-vids 10 20 30 40
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
 
auto vlan10
iface vlan10
    address 172.17.0.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.17.0.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 10
 
auto vlan20
iface vlan20
    address 172.18.0.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.18.0.254	
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 20
 
auto vlan30
iface vlan30
    address 172.19.0.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.19.0.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 30
 
auto vlan40
iface vlan40
    address 172.16.0.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:00 172.16.0.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 40
 
auto swp31
iface swp31
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp32
iface swp32
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp15
iface swp15
    alias peerlink
 
auto swp16
iface swp16
    alias peerlink
 
auto peerlink
iface peerlink
    bond-slaves swp15 swp16
 
auto peerlink.4094
iface peerlink.4094
    clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.1
    clagd-peer-ip linklocal
    clagd-priority 1000
 
    clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA
 
auto swp1
iface swp1
    alias bond member of bond1
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond1
iface bond1
    alias bond1 on swp1 - opstk controller0_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 1
    bond-slaves swp1
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
 
auto swp2
iface swp2
    alias bond member of bond2
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond2
iface bond2
    alias bond2 on swp2 - opstk controller1_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 2
    bond-slaves swp2
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
 
auto swp3
iface swp3
    alias bond member of bond3
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond3
iface bond3
    alias bond3 on swp3 - opstk controller2_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 3
    bond-slaves swp3
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
 
auto swp9
iface swp9
    alias bond member of bond4
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond4
iface bond4
    alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 4
    bond-slaves swp9
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
auto swp10
iface swp10
    alias bond member of bond5
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond5
iface bond5
    alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack0
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 5
    bond-slaves swp10
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes

  • Leaf1-1

    /etc/network/interfaces

    #
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.3/32
 
auto mgmt
iface mgmt
    vrf-table auto
    address 127.0.0.1/8
    address ::1/128
 
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp
    vrf mgmt
 
auto bridge
iface bridge
    bridge-ports peerlink
    bridge-ports bond4 bond5
    bridge-vids 11 21 31 41
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
 
auto vlan11
iface vlan11
    address 172.17.1.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.17.1.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 11
 
auto vlan21
iface vlan21
    address 172.18.1.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.18.1.254	
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 21
 
auto vlan31
iface vlan31
    address 172.19.1.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.19.1.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 31
 
auto vlan41
iface vlan41
    address 172.16.1.252/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.16.1.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 41
 
auto swp31
iface swp31
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp32
iface swp32
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp15
iface swp15
    alias peerlink
 
auto swp16
iface swp16
    alias peerlink
 
auto peerlink
iface peerlink
    bond-slaves swp15 swp16
 
auto peerlink.4094
iface peerlink.4094
    clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.4
    clagd-peer-ip linklocal
    clagd-priority 1000
    clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:BB
 
 
auto swp9
iface swp9
    alias bond member of bond4
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond4
iface bond4
    alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack1
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 4
    bond-slaves swp9
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
auto swp10
iface swp10
    alias bond member of bond5
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond5
iface bond5
    alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack1
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 5
    bond-slaves swp10
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes

  • Leaf1-2

    /etc/network/interfaces

    #
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.4/32
 
auto mgmt
iface mgmt
    vrf-table auto
    address 127.0.0.1/8
    address ::1/128
 
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp
    vrf mgmt
 
auto bridge
iface bridge
    bridge-ports peerlink
    bridge-ports bond4 bond5
    bridge-vids 11 21 31 41
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
 
auto vlan11
iface vlan11
    address 172.17.1.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.17.1.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 11
 
auto vlan21
iface vlan21
    address 172.18.1.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.18.1.254	
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 21
 
auto vlan31
iface vlan31
    address 172.19.1.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.19.1.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 31
 
auto vlan41
iface vlan41
    address 172.16.1.253/24
	address-virtual 00:00:5E:00:01:01 172.16.1.254
    vlan-raw-device bridge
    vlan-id 41
 
auto swp31
iface swp31
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp32
iface swp32
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp15
iface swp15
    alias peerlink
 
auto swp16
iface swp16
    alias peerlink
 
auto peerlink
iface peerlink
    bond-slaves swp15 swp16
 
auto peerlink.4094
iface peerlink.4094
    clagd-backup-ip 10.10.10.3
    clagd-peer-ip linklocal
    clagd-priority 1000
    clagd-sys-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:BB
 
 
auto swp9
iface swp9
    alias bond member of bond4
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond4
iface bond4
    alias bond4 on swp9 - opstk compute0_rack1
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 4
    bond-slaves swp9
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes
auto swp10
iface swp10
    alias bond member of bond5
    mtu 9216
 
auto bond5
iface bond5
    alias bond5 on swp10 - opstk compute1_rack1
    mtu 9216
    clag-id 5
    bond-slaves swp10
    bond-lacp-bypass-allow yes
    mstpctl-bpduguard yes
    mstpctl-portadminedge yes

  • Spine0

    /etc/network/interfaces

    #
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
# The loopback network interface
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.101/32
 
# The primary network interface
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp
    vrf mgmt
 
auto mgmt
iface mgmt
    address 127.0.0.1/8
    address ::1/128
    vrf-table auto
 
auto swp13
iface swp13
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp14
iface swp14
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp15
iface swp15
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp16
iface swp16
    alias leaf to spine

  • Spine1

    /etc/network/interfaces

    #
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
# The loopback network interface
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.102/32
 
# The primary network interface
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp
    vrf mgmt
 
auto mgmt
iface mgmt
    address 127.0.0.1/8
    address ::1/128
    vrf-table auto
 
auto swp13
iface swp13
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp14
iface swp14
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp15
iface swp15
    alias leaf to spine
 
auto swp16
iface swp16
    alias leaf to spine

    Note

    Remember to restart the networking service to apply the /etc/network/interfaces file modification, using

    #systemctl restart networking.

BGP

Leaf0-1

  • Start the BGP daemon and assign ASN:

    # net add bgp autonomous-system 65100
# net comm

  • Edit the FRR configuration:

    /etc/frr/frr.conf

    .
.
.
log syslog informational
service integrated-vtysh-config
line vty
 
router bgp 65100
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor underlay peer-group
 neighbor underlay remote-as external
 neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal
 neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay
 !
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
 !
!

  • Restart the FRR service:

    # systemctl restart frr

Leaf0-2

  • Start the BGP daemon, and assign ASN:

    # net add bgp autonomous-system 65100
# net comm

  • Edit the FRR configuration:

    /etc/frr/frr.conf

    .
.
.
log syslog informational
service integrated-vtysh-config
line vty
 
router bgp 65100
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.2
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor underlay peer-group
 neighbor underlay remote-as external
 neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal
 neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay
 !
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
 !
!

  • Restart the FRR service:

    # systemctl restart frr

Leaf1-1

  • Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN:

    # net add bgp autonomous-system 65101
# net comm

  • Edit the FRR configuration:

    /etc/frr/frr.conf

    .
.
.
log syslog informational
service integrated-vtysh-config
line vty
 
router bgp 65101
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.3
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor underlay peer-group
 neighbor underlay remote-as external
 neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal
 neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay
 !
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
 !
!

  • Restart the FRR service:

    # systemctl restart frr

Leaf1-2

  • Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN:

    # net add bgp autonomous-system 65101
# net comm

  • Edit the FRR configuration:

    /etc/frr/frr.conf

    .
.
.
log syslog informational
service integrated-vtysh-config
line vty
 
router bgp 65101
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.4
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor underlay peer-group
 neighbor underlay remote-as external
 neighbor peerlink.4094 interface remote-as internal
 neighbor swp31 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp32 interface peer-group underlay
 !
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
 !
!

  • Restart the FRR service:

    # systemctl restart frr

Spine0

  • Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN:

    # net add bgp autonomous-system 65199
# net comm

  • Edit the FRR configuration:

    /etc/frr/frr.conf

    .
.
.
log syslog informational
service integrated-vtysh-config
line vty
 
router bgp 65199
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.101
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor underlay peer-group
 neighbor underlay remote-as external
 neighbor swp13 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp14 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp15 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp16 interface peer-group underlay
 !
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
!

  • Restart the FRR service:

    # systemctl restart frr

Spine1

  • Start the BGP daemon and assign an ASN:

    # net add bgp autonomous-system 65199
# net comm

  • Edit the FRR configuration:

    /etc/frr/frr.conf

    .
.
.
log syslog informational
service integrated-vtysh-config
line vty
 
router bgp 65199
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.102
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor underlay peer-group
 neighbor underlay remote-as external
 neighbor swp13 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp14 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp15 interface peer-group underlay
 neighbor swp16 interface peer-group underlay
 !
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
!

  • Restart the FRR service:

RoCE

  • Enable RoCE with ECN on the Rack0 Leaf switches:

    # net add interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp9,swp10,swp15,swp16,swp31,swp32 storage-optimized
# net comm

  • Enable RoCE with ECN on the Rack1 Leaf switches:

    # net add interface swp9,swp10,swp15,swp16,swp31,swp32 storage-optimized
# net comm

  • Enable RoCE with ECN on the Spine switches:

    # net add interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp4 storage-optimized
# net comm

Verification

  • Confirm the interfaces status on the Leaf switches. Make sure all interfaces are UP and configured with the correct MTU. Verify the correct LLDP neighbours:

    # net show int
State  Name           Spd   MTU    Mode           LLDP                        Summary
-----  -------------  ----  -----  -------------  --------------------------  -------------------------
UP     lo             N/A   65536  Loopback                                   IP: 127.0.0.1/8
       lo                                                                     IP: 10.10.10.1/32
       lo                                                                     IP: ::1/128
UP     eth0           1G    1500   Mgmt                                 (40)  Master: mgmt(UP)
       eth0                                                                   IP: /24(DHCP)
UP     swp1           100G  9216   BondMember                                 Master: bond1(UP)
UP     swp2           100G  9216   BondMember                                 Master: bond2(UP)
UP     swp3           100G  9216   BondMember                                 Master: bond3(UP)
UP     swp9           100G  9216   BondMember                                 Master: bond4(UP)
UP     swp10          100G  9216   BondMember                                 Master: bond5(UP)
UP     swp15          100G  9216   BondMember     Leaf0-2     (swp15)         Master: peerlink(UP)
UP     swp16          100G  9216   BondMember     Leaf0-2     (swp16)         Master: peerlink(UP)
UP     swp31          100G  9216   Default        Spine0      (swp15)
UP     swp32          100G  9216   Default        Spine1      (swp15)
UP     bond1          100G  9216   802.3ad                                    Master: bridge(UP)
       bond1                                                                  Bond Members: swp1(UP)
UP     bond2          100G  9216   802.3ad                                    Master: bridge(UP)
       bond2                                                                  Bond Members: swp2(UP)
UP     bond3          100G  9216   802.3ad                                    Master: bridge(UP)
       bond3                                                                  Bond Members: swp3(UP)
UP     bond4          100G  9216   802.3ad                                    Master: bridge(UP)
       bond4                                                                  Bond Members: swp9(UP)
UP     bond5          100G  9216   802.3ad                                    Master: bridge(UP)
       bond5                                                                  Bond Members: swp10(UP)
UP     bridge         N/A   9216   Bridge/L2
UP     mgmt           N/A   65536  VRF                                        IP: 127.0.0.1/8
       mgmt                                                                   IP: ::1/128
UP     peerlink       200G  9216   802.3ad                                    Master: bridge(UP)
       peerlink                                                               Bond Members: swp15(UP)
       peerlink                                                               Bond Members: swp16(UP)
UP     peerlink.4094  200G  9216   BGPUnnumbered
UP     vlan10         N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.17.0.252/24
UP     vlan10-v0      N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.17.0.254/32
UP     vlan20         N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.18.0.252/24
UP     vlan20-v0      N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.18.0.254/32
UP     vlan30         N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.19.0.252/24
UP     vlan30-v0      N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.19.0.254/32
UP     vlan40         N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.16.0.252/24
UP     vlan40-v0      N/A   9216   Interface/L3                               IP: 172.16.0.254/32

  • Confirm the MLAG status on the Leaf switches. Verify the backup IP is active, and make sure there are no conflicts or Proto-Down:

    # net show clag
The peer is alive
     Our Priority, ID, and Role: 1000 b8:59:9f:a7:b4:20 secondary
    Peer Priority, ID, and Role: 1000 b8:59:9f:a7:b3:20 primary
          Peer Interface and IP: peerlink.4094 fe80::ba59:9fff:fea7:b320 (linklocal)
                      Backup IP: 10.10.10.2 (active)
                     System MAC: 44:38:39:be:ef:aa
 
CLAG Interfaces
Our Interface      Peer Interface     CLAG Id   Conflicts              Proto-Down Reason
----------------   ----------------   -------   --------------------   -----------------
           bond4   bond4              4         -                      -              
           bond5   bond5              5         -                      -              
           bond1   bond1              1         -                      -              
           bond2   bond2              2         -                      -              
           bond3   bond3              3         -                      -

  • Confirm the BGP neighbors discovery on all switches:

    # net show bgp summary
show bgp ipv4 unicast summary
=============================
BGP router identifier 10.10.10.1, local AS number 65100 vrf-id 0
BGP table version 136
RIB entries 35, using 6720 bytes of memory
Peers 3, using 64 KiB of memory
Peer groups 1, using 64 bytes of memory
 
Neighbor                   V         AS   MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer  InQ OutQ  Up/Down State/PfxRcd
Spine0(swp31)              4      65199     34611     34624        0    0    0 00:56:52           11
Spine1(swp32)              4      65199     34615     34631        0    0    0 00:57:14           11
Leaf0-2(peerlink.4094)     4      65100     34611     34609        0    0    0 00:57:33           21
 
Total number of neighbors 3

  • Confirm BGP routes propagation and ECMP multipath availability on all switches:

    # ip route show
10.10.10.2 via 169.254.0.1 dev peerlink.4094 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 
10.10.10.3 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
10.10.10.4 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
10.10.10.101 via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 
10.10.10.102 via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 
172.16.0.0/24 dev vlan40 proto kernel scope link src 172.16.0.252 
172.16.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.16.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.17.0.0/24 dev vlan10 proto kernel scope link src 172.17.0.252 
172.17.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.17.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.18.0.0/24 dev vlan20 proto kernel scope link src 172.18.0.252 
172.18.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.18.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.19.0.0/24 dev vlan30 proto kernel scope link src 172.19.0.252 
172.19.1.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink 
172.19.1.254 proto bgp metric 20 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp31 weight 1 onlink 
        nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev swp32 weight 1 onlink

    Note

    Cumulus Linux supports hardware-based equal cost multipath (ECMP) load sharing.

    ECMP is enabled by default in Cumulus Linux. Load sharing occurs automatically for all routes with multiple next hops installed.

Host

Hardware Specifications

BIOS Settings

Controller servers:

  • The network interface connected to the provisioning network is configured for PXE boot, and listed first in the boot order.

Compute servers:

  • The network interface connected to the provisioning network is configured for PXE boot, and listed first in the boot order.

  • Virtualization and SR-IOV are enabled.

  • For optimal performance, disable Hyper Threading and refer to RH-OSP BIOS Settings for NFV.

Cloud Deployment

Undercloud Director Installation

  • Follow RH-OSP Preparing for Director Installation up to Preparing Container Images.

  • Use the following environment file for OVS-based RH-OSP 16.1 container preparation. Remember to update your Red Hat registry credentials:

    /home/stack/containers-prepare-parameter.yaml

    #global
parameter_defaults:
  ContainerImagePrepare:
  - push_destination: true
    excludes:
      - ceph
      - prometheus  
    set:
      name_prefix: openstack-
      name_suffix: ''
      namespace: registry.redhat.io/rhosp-rhel8
      neutron_driver: null
      rhel_containers: false
      tag: '16.1'
    tag_from_label: '{version}-{release}'
  ContainerImageRegistryCredentials:
    registry.redhat.io:
      '<username>': '<password>'

  • Proceed with the director installation steps, as described in RH-OSP Installing Director, up to the RH-OSP Installing Director execution. The following undercloud configuration file was used in our deployment:

    /home/stack/undercloud.conf

    [DEFAULT]
undercloud_hostname = rhosp-director.localdomain
local_ip = 192.168.24.1/24
network_gateway = 192.168.24.1
undercloud_public_host = 192.168.24.2
undercloud_admin_host = 192.168.24.3
undercloud_nameservers = 8.8.8.8,8.8.4.4
undercloud_ntp_servers = 10.211.0.134,10.211.0.124
subnets = ctlplane-subnet
local_subnet = ctlplane-subnet
generate_service_certificate = True
certificate_generation_ca = local
local_interface = eno1
inspection_interface = br-ctlplane
undercloud_debug = true
enable_tempest = false
enable_telemetry = false
enable_validations = true
enable_novajoin = false
clean_nodes = true
container_images_file = /home/stack/containers-prepare-parameter.yaml
[auth]
[ctlplane-subnet]
cidr = 192.168.24.0/24
dhcp_start = 192.168.24.5
dhcp_end = 192.168.24.30
inspection_iprange = 192.168.24.100,192.168.24.120
gateway = 192.168.24.1
masquerade = true

  • Follow the instructions in RH-OSP Obtain Images for Overcloud Nodes, without importing the images into the director yet.

  • Once obtained, customize the Overcloud image to include the mstflint package. Full customization instructions are described in RH-OSP Working with Overcloud Images.

    $ virt-customize --selinux-relabel -a overcloud-full.qcow2 --install mstflint

    Note

    This step is required for the overcloud nodes to support the automatic NIC firmware upgrade by the cloud orchestration system during deployment.

  • Complete the import of the customized images into the director, and verify the images were uploaded successfully, as instructed in the RH-OSP Overcloud images section.

Undercloud Director Preparation for Automatic NIC Firmware Provisioning

  • Download the latest ConnectX NIC firmware binary file (fw-<NIC-Model>.bin) from NVIDIA Networking Firmware Download Site.

  • Create a directory named mlnx_fw under /var/lib/ironic/httpboot/ in the Director node, and place the firmware binary file in it.

  • Extract the connectx_first_boot.yaml file from the configuration files attached to this guide, and place it in the /home/stack/templates/ directory in the Director node.

    Note

    The connectx_first_boot.yaml file is called by another deployment configuration file (env-ovs-dvr.yaml), so please use the instructed location, or change the configuration files accordingly.

Overcloud Nodes Introspection

A full overcloud introspection procedure is described in RH-OSP Configuring a Basic Overcloud. In this RDG, the following configuration steps were used for introspecting overcloud baremetal nodes to be deployed later-on over two routed Spine-Leaf racks:

  • Prepare a baremetal inventory file - instackenv.json, with the overcloud nodes information. In this case, the inventory file is listing 7 baremetal nodes to be deployed as overcloud nodes: 3 controller nodes and 4 compute nodes (2 in each routed rack). Make sure to update the file with the IPMI servers addresses and credentials.

    instackenv.json

    {
    "nodes": [
        {
            "name": "controller-1",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.1"
        },
        {
            "name": "controller-2",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.2"
        },
        {
            "name": "controller-3",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.3"
        },
        {
            "name": "compute-1",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.11"
        },
        {
            "name": "compute-2",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.12"
        },
        {
            "name": "compute-3",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.13"
        },
        {
            "name": "compute-4",
            "pm_type":"ipmi",
            "pm_user":"rcon",
            "pm_password":"********",
            "pm_addr":"172.15.1.14"
        }
    ]
}

  • Import the overcloud baremetal nodes inventory, and wait until all nodes are listed in "manageable" state.

    [stack@rhosp-director ~]$ source ~/stackrc
(undercloud) [stack@rhosp-director ~]$ openstack overcloud node import /home/stack/instackenv.json

    $ openstack baremetal node list
+--------------------------------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+
| UUID                                 | Name         | Instance UUID | Power State | Provisioning State | Maintenance |
+--------------------------------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+
| 476c7659-abc2-4d8c-9532-1756abbfd18a | controller-1 | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
| 3cbb74e5-6508-4ec8-91a8-870dbf28baed | controller-2 | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
| 457b329e-f1bc-476a-996d-eb82a56998e8 | controller-3 | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
| 870445b7-650f-40fc-8ac2-5c3df700ccdc | compute-1    | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
| baa7356b-11ca-4cb0-b58c-16c110bbbea0 | compute-2    | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
| e1bcfc51-7d63-4456-9105-a8a6955ee151 | compute-3    | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
| bc9bf23e-a8f5-46c0-8d2e-82b725f8fdde | compute-4    | None          | power off   | manageable         | False       |
+--------------------------------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+

  • Start the baremetal nodes introspection:

    $ openstack overcloud node introspect --all-manageable

  • Set the root device for deployment, and provide all baremetal nodes to reach "available" state:

    $ openstack overcloud node configure --all-manageable --instance-boot-option local --root-device largest
$ openstack overcloud node provide --all-manageable

  • Tag the controller nodes into the "control" profile, which is later mapped to the overcloud controller role:

    $ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:control,boot_option:local' controller-1
$ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:control,boot_option:local' controller-2
$ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:control,boot_option:local' controller-3

    Note

    The Role to Profile mapping is specified in the node-info.yaml file used during the overcloud deployment.

  • Create a new compute flavor, and tag 2 compute nodes into the "compute-r0" profile, which is later mapped to the overcloud "compute in rack 0" role:

    $ openstack flavor create --id auto --ram 4096 --disk 40 --vcpus 1 compute-r0
$ openstack flavor set --property "capabilities:boot_option"="local" --property "capabilities:profile"="compute-r0" --property "resources:CUSTOM_BAREMETAL"="1" --property "resources:DISK_GB"="0" --property "resources:MEMORY_MB"="0" --property "resources:VCPU"="0" compute-r0
 
$ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r0,boot_option:local' compute-1
$ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r0,boot_option:local' compute-2

  • Create a new compute flavor, and tag the last 2 compute nodes into the "compute-r1" profile, which is later mapped to the overcloud "compute in rack 1" role:

    $ openstack flavor create --id auto --ram 4096 --disk 40 --vcpus 1 compute-r1
$ openstack flavor set --property "capabilities:boot_option"="local" --property "capabilities:profile"="compute-r1" --property "resources:CUSTOM_BAREMETAL"="1" --property "resources:DISK_GB"="0" --property "resources:MEMORY_MB"="0" --property "resources:VCPU"="0" compute-r1
 
$ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r1,boot_option:local' compute-3
$ openstack baremetal node set --property capabilities='profile:compute-r1,boot_option:local' compute-4

  • Verify the overcloud nodes profiles allocation:

    $ openstack overcloud profiles list
+--------------------------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+-------------------+
| Node UUID                            | Node Name    | Provision State | Current Profile | Possible Profiles |
+--------------------------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+-------------------+
| 476c7659-abc2-4d8c-9532-1756abbfd18a | controller-1 | available       | control         |                   |
| 3cbb74e5-6508-4ec8-91a8-870dbf28baed | controller-2 | available       | control         |                   |
| 457b329e-f1bc-476a-996d-eb82a56998e8 | controller-3 | available       | control         |                   |
| 870445b7-650f-40fc-8ac2-5c3df700ccdc | compute-1    | available       | compute-r0      |                   |
| baa7356b-11ca-4cb0-b58c-16c110bbbea0 | compute-2    | available       | compute-r0      |                   |
| e1bcfc51-7d63-4456-9105-a8a6955ee151 | compute-3    | available       | compute-r1      |                   |
| bc9bf23e-a8f5-46c0-8d2e-82b725f8fdde | compute-4    | available       | compute-r1      |                   |
+--------------------------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+-------------------+

Overcloud Deployment Configuration Files

Prepare the following cloud deployment configuration files, and place it under the /home/stack/templates/dvr directory.

Note

The full files are attached to this article, and can be downloaded here: RDG_OSP16.1_Config_Files.zip

Some configuration files are customized specifically the to the /home/stack/templates/dvr location. If you place the template files in a different location, adjust it accordingly.

  • containers-prepare-parameter.yaml

  • network-environment-dvr.yaml

  • controller-r0.yaml

    Note

    This template file contains the network settings for the controller nodes located in the Rack0 network segment, including large MTU and bonding configuration

  • computesriov-r0-dvr.yaml

    Note

    This template file contains the network settings for compute nodes located in the Rack0 network segment, including SR-IOV VFs, large MTU and accelerated bonding (VF-LAG) configuration for data path.

  • computesriov-r1-dvr.yaml

    Note

    This template file contains the network settings for compute nodes located in the Rack1 network segment, including SR-IOV VFs, large MTU and accelerated bonding (VF-LAG) configuration for data path.

  • node-info.yaml

    Note

    This environment file contains the count of nodes per role and the role to the baremetal profile mapping.

  • roles_data_dvr.yaml

    Note

    This environment file contains the services enabled on each cloud role and the networks associated with its rack location.

  • network_data.yaml

    Note

    This environment file contains a cloud network configuration for routed Spine-Leaf topology with large MTU. Rack0 and Rack1 L3 segments are listed as subnets of each cloud network. For further information refer to RH-OSP Configuring the Overcloud Leaf Networks.

  • env-ovs-dvr.yaml

    Note

    This environment file contains the following settings:

    • Overcloud nodes time settings

    • ConnectX First Boot parameters (by calling /home/stack/templates/connectx_first_boot.yaml file)

    • Neutron Jumbo Frame MTU and DVR mode

    • NVIDIA T4 alias for GPU PCI passthrough

    • Compute nodes CPU partitioning and isolation adjusted to Numa topology

    • Nova PCI passthrough settings adjusted to VXLAN hardware offload

Overcloud Deployment

  • Issue the overcloud deploy command to start cloud deployment with the prepared configuration files.

    $ openstack overcloud deploy --templates /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates \
--libvirt-type kvm \
-n /home/stack/templates/dvr/network_data.yaml \
-r /home/stack/templates/dvr/roles_data_dvr.yaml \
--validation-warnings-fatal \
-e /home/stack/templates/dvr/node-info.yaml \
-e /home/stack/templates/dvr/containers-prepare-parameter.yaml \
-e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/podman.yaml \
-e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/network-isolation.yaml \
-e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/neutron-ovs-dvr.yaml \
-e /home/stack/templates/dvr/network-environment-dvr.yaml \
-e /home/stack/templates/dvr/env-ovs-dvr.yaml \
-e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/disable-telemetry.yaml

  • Once deployed, load the necessary environment variables to interact with your overcloud:

    $ source ~/overcloudrc

Applications and Use Cases

Accelerated Packet Processing (SDN Acceleration)

Note

The following use case is demonstrating SDN layer acceleration using hardware offload capabilities. The tests include a Telco grade benchmark that aims to push SDN offload into optimal performance and validate its functionality.

Logical Topology

image2021-2-7_19-55-59.png

VM Image

  • Build a VM cloud image (qcow2) with packet processing performance tools and cloud-init elements as described in How-to: Create OpenStack Cloud Image with Performance Tools.

  • Upload the image to the overcloud image store:

    $ openstack image create perf --public --disk-format qcow2 --container-format bare --file /home/stack/images/guest/centos8-perf.qcow2

VM Flavor

  • Create a flavor :

    $ openstack flavor create m1.packet --id auto --ram 8192 --disk 20 --vcpus 10

  • Set hugepages and cpu-pinning parameters:

    $ openstack flavor set m1.packet --property hw:mem_page_size=large
$ openstack flavor set m1.packet --property hw:cpu_policy=dedicated

VM Networks and Ports

  • Create a VXLAN network with normal ports to be used for instance management and access:

    $ openstack network create vx_mgmt --provider-network-type vxlan --share
$ openstack subnet create vx_mgmt_subnet --dhcp --network vx_mgmt --subnet-range 22.22.22.0/24 --dns-nameserver 8.8.8.8
$ openstack port create normal1 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security
$ openstack port create normal2 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security

  • Create a VXLAN network to be used for accelerated data traffic between the VM instances with Jumbo Frames support:

    $ openstack network create vx_data --provider-network-type vxlan --share --mtu 8950
$ openstack subnet create vx_data_subnet --dhcp --network vx_data --subnet-range 33.33.33.0/24 --gateway none

  • Create 3 x SR-IOV direct ports with hardware offload capabilities:

    Note

    TRex instance requires 2 ports to operate, even when a single port is used

    $ openstack port create direct1 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'
$ openstack port create direct2 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'
$ openstack port create direct3 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'

  • Create an external network for public access:

    $ openstack network create public --provider-physical-network datacentre --provider-network-type flat --external 
$ openstack subnet create public_subnet --no-dhcp --network public --subnet-range 10.7.208.0/24 --allocation-pool start=10.7.208.65,end=10.7.208.126 --gateway 10.7.208.1

  • Create a public router, and add the management network subnet:

    $ openstack router create public_router
$ openstack router set public_router --external-gateway public
$ openstack router add subnet public_router vx_mgmt_subnet

VM Instance

  • Create a VM instance with a management port and 2 direct ports on a compute node located on the Rack0 L3 network segment:

    $ openstack server create --flavor m1.packet --image perf --port normal1 --port direct1 --port direct3 trex --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0.localdomain

  • Create a VM instance with a management port and a single direct port on a compute node located on the Rack1 L3 network segment:

    $ openstack server create --flavor m1.packet --image perf --port normal2 --port direct2 testpmd --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack1-0.localdomain

  • Wait until the VM instances status is changed to ACTIVE:

    $ openstack server list
+--------------------------------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------+-------+--------+
| ID                                   | Name    | Status | Networks                                                | Image | Flavor |
+--------------------------------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------+-------+--------+
| 000d3e17-9583-4885-aa2d-79c3b5df3cc8 | testpmd | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.244; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.151              | perf  |        |
| 150013ad-170d-4587-850e-70af692aa74c | trex    | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.186, 33.33.33.163; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.59 | perf  |        |
+--------------------------------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------+-------+--------+

Verification

On the compute nodes that are hosting the VMs:

  • Confirm a DVR qrouter nameserver instance was created for external connectivity

    [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# ip netns
qrouter-a09dfa55-ad15-45a3-9a8a-d08e729bb512

  • Check compute node Numa topology and NIC Numa node association:

    [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# numactl -H
available: 2 nodes (0-1)
node 0 cpus: 0 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 14 15 16 17
node 0 size: 64100 MB
node 0 free: 54629 MB
node 1 cpus: 6 7 8 9 10 11 18 19 20 21 22 23
node 1 size: 64509 MB
node 1 free: 49202 MB
node distances:
node   0   1 
  0:  10  21 
  1:  21  10
 
[root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# cat /sys/class/net/ens1f0/device/numa_node 
0

    Note

    In our example, the ConnectX NIC is associated with Numa node 0, which is hosting CPU cores: 0 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 14 15 16 17.

    Cores 2-5, 12-17 were isolated from the hypervisor and dedicated to Nova instance usage - See the cloud deployment files.

  • Access the nova_compute container on the compute nodes that are hosting the VMs, and confirm optimal CPU pinning:

    [root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 heat-admin]# podman exec -it -u root nova_compute bash
()[root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 /]# virsh list
 Id   Name                State
-----------------------------------
 1    instance-00000002   running
 
()[root@overcloud-computesriov-rack0-0 /]# virsh vcpupin 1
 VCPU   CPU Affinity
----------------------
 0      15
 1      2
 2      3
 3      4
 4      5
 5      16
 6      17
 7      12
 8      13
 9      14

    Note

    The VM instance vCPU cores were pinned to host cores from Numa 0, as expected.

On one of the controller nodes:

  • Identify the network nameserver associated with the VXLAN management subnet:

    [root@overcloud-controller-0 heat-admin]# ip netns
fip-95f6a318-c9ac-4dc4-a547-58c5b3da4798 (id: 3)
qrouter-a09dfa55-ad15-45a3-9a8a-d08e729bb512 (id: 2)
qdhcp-c7be692e-9404-40a5-8617-6ad8ac9941ed (id: 1)
qdhcp-55d378ae-dfc7-4eb5-8b62-e23343677058 (id: 0)
 
[root@overcloud-controller-0 heat-admin]# ip netns exec qdhcp-55d378ae-dfc7-4eb5-8b62-e23343677058 ip addr show | grep -w inet
    inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo
    inet 22.22.22.2/24 brd 22.22.22.255 scope global tap36d1260e-92

  • SSH from the controller node to the VMs via the VXLAN management subnet:

    $ [root@overcloud-controller-0 heat-admin]# ip netns exec qdhcp-55d378ae-dfc7-4eb5-8b62-e23343677058 ssh stack@22.22.22.151
 
The authenticity of host '22.22.22.151 (22.22.22.151)' can't be established.
ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256:O9lvBDxINUCwkg3/GVrloVngdfVmbS3X1PCXqHlKQrM.
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no/[fingerprint])? yes
Warning: Permanently added '22.22.22.151' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.
stack@22.22.22.151's password: 
Activate the web console with: systemctl enable --now cockpit.socket
 
[stack@host-22-22-22-151 ~]$

    Note

    • The VMs management IP address is listed in the output of the "overcloud server list" command, as seen in previous steps.

    • The VM SSH access credentials are stack/stack, as defined in the cloud-init element during the image build process.

On the VM instances:

  • Verify internet connectivity of the VM via DVR:

    [stack@host-22-22-22-151 ~]$ sudo su
[root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ping google.com
PING google.com (142.250.186.142) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from fra24s07-in-f14.1e100.net (142.250.186.142): icmp_seq=1 ttl=114 time=60.1 ms
64 bytes from fra24s07-in-f14.1e100.net (142.250.186.142): icmp_seq=2 ttl=114 time=59.7 ms

  • Verify connectivity between the VM instances over the accelerated vxlan data network:

    [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ip addr show | grep -w inet
    inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo
    inet 22.22.22.151/24 brd 22.22.22.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute eth0
    inet 33.33.33.244/24 brd 33.33.33.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute eth1
 
[root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ping 33.33.33.186
PING 33.33.33.186 (33.33.33.186) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=118 ms
64 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.100 ms

    Note

    • VMs data network IP address is listed in the output of "overcloud server list" command as seen in previous steps

  • Verify Jumbo Frame connectivity between the VM instances over the accelerated VXLAN data network

    [root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ifconfig eth1 | grep mtu
eth1: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST>  mtu 8950
 
[root@host-22-22-22-151 stack]# ping -M do -s 8922 33.33.33.186
PING 33.33.33.186 (33.33.33.186) 8922(8950) bytes of data.
8930 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=116 ms
8930 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.121 ms
8930 bytes from 33.33.33.186: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.105 ms

Performance Testing

Note

The tools used in the below tests are included in the VM image built with the perf-tools element, as instructed in previous steps.

iperf TCP Test

  • On the Transmitter VM, disable XPS (Transmit Packet Steering):

    # for i in {0..7}; do echo 0 > /sys/class/net/eth1/queues/tx-$i/xps_cpus;  done;

    Note

    • This step is required to allow packet distribution of the iperf traffic using ConnectX VF-LAG.

    • Use interface statistic/counters on the Leaf switches bond interfaces to confirm traffic is distributed by the Transmitter VM to both switches using VF-LAG (Cumulus "net show counters" command).

  • On the Receiver VM, start multiple iperf3 servers:

    # iperf3 -s -p 5101&
# iperf3 -s -p 5102&
# iperf3 -s -p 5103&
# iperf3 -s -p 5104&

  • On the Transmitter VM, start multiple iperf3 clients for multi-core parallel streams:

    # iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s1 -p 5101 -t 120 &
# iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s2 -p 5102 -t 120 &
# iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s3 -p 5103 -t 120 &
# iperf3 -c 33.33.33.244 -T s4 -p 5104 -t 120 &

  • Check the results:

    s3:  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
s3:  [ ID] Interval           Transfer     Bitrate         Retr
s3:  [  5]   0.00-120.00 sec   346 GBytes  24.8 Gbits/sec  1677             sender
s3:  [  5]   0.00-120.04 sec   346 GBytes  24.8 Gbits/sec                  receiver
s3:  
s3:  iperf Done.
s2:  [  5] 119.00-120.00 sec  3.22 GBytes  27.6 Gbits/sec    0   3.22 MBytes       
s2:  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
s2:  [ ID] Interval           Transfer     Bitrate         Retr
s2:  [  5]   0.00-120.00 sec   390 GBytes  27.9 Gbits/sec  1193             sender
s2:  [  5]   0.00-120.04 sec   390 GBytes  27.9 Gbits/sec                  receiver
s2:  
s2:  iperf Done.
s1:  [  5] 119.00-120.00 sec  2.71 GBytes  23.3 Gbits/sec    0   3.02 MBytes       
s1:  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
s1:  [ ID] Interval           Transfer     Bitrate         Retr
s1:  [  5]   0.00-120.00 sec   276 GBytes  19.7 Gbits/sec  1022             sender
s1:  [  5]   0.00-120.04 sec   276 GBytes  19.7 Gbits/sec                  receiver
s1:  
s1:  iperf Done.
s4:  [  5] 119.00-120.00 sec  4.29 GBytes  36.8 Gbits/sec    0   3.19 MBytes       
s4:  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
s4:  [ ID] Interval           Transfer     Bitrate         Retr
s4:  [  5]   0.00-120.00 sec   359 GBytes  25.7 Gbits/sec  1033             sender
s4:  [  5]   0.00-120.04 sec   359 GBytes  25.7 Gbits/sec                  receiver
s4:  
s4:  iperf Done.

    Note

    The test results above demonstrate a total of around 100Gbps line rate for IP TCP traffic.

  • Before proceeding to the next test, stop all iperf servers on the Receiver VM:

    # killall iperf3
iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated
iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated
iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated
iperf3: interrupt - the server has terminated

RoCE Bandwidth Test

  • On the Receiver VM, start the ib_write_bw server:

    # ib_write_bw -R -a --report_gbits

  • On the Transmitter VM, start the ib_write_bw client:

    # ib_write_bw -R -a --report_gbits  33.33.33.244

  • Check the test results:

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                    RDMA_Write BW Test
 Dual-port       : OFF          Device         : mlx5_0
 Number of qps   : 1            Transport type : IB
 Connection type : RC           Using SRQ      : OFF
 PCIe relax order: ON
 ibv_wr* API     : ON
 TX depth        : 128
 CQ Moderation   : 100
 Mtu             : 4096[B]
 Link type       : Ethernet
 GID index       : 3
 Max inline data : 0[B]
 rdma_cm QPs     : ON
 Data ex. method : rdma_cm
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x07f3 PSN 0x6a025e
 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:33:33:33:186
 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x06e8 PSN 0x7696bd
 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:33:33:33:244
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 #bytes     #iterations    BW peak[Gb/sec]    BW average[Gb/sec]   MsgRate[Mpps]
 2          5000             0.11               0.10               6.495542
 4          5000             0.22               0.21               6.603626
 8          5000             0.43               0.43               6.742424
 16         5000             0.87               0.85               6.631824
 32         5000             1.73               1.70               6.625489
 64         5000             3.46               3.46               6.752682
 128        5000             6.88               6.78               6.624954
 256        5000             13.64              13.37              6.526054
 512        5000             26.89              26.28              6.416973
 1024       5000             51.14              50.36              6.146967
 2048       5000             84.02              83.54              5.099077
 4096       5000             95.90              95.78              2.922959
 8192       5000             96.45              96.42              1.471245
 16384      5000             96.64              96.61              0.737042
 32768      5000             96.70              96.70              0.368864
 65536      5000             96.74              96.74              0.184518
 131072     5000             96.76              96.76              0.092274
 262144     5000             96.77              96.77              0.046145
 524288     5000             96.78              96.78              0.023074
 1048576    5000             96.78              96.78              0.011537
 2097152    5000             96.78              96.78              0.005769
 4194304    5000             96.78              96.78              0.002884
 8388608    5000             96.78              96.78              0.001442
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Note

    The test results above demonstrate around 100Gbps line rate for RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) traffic.

RoCE Bandwidth Test over LAG

  • On the Receiver VM, start ib_write_bw server with 2 QPs in order to utilize the VF-LAG infrastructure:

    # ib_write_bw -R --report_gbits --qp 2

  • On the Transmitter VM, start ib_write_bw client with 2 QPs and a duration of 60 seconds:

    # ib_write_bw -R --report_gbits  33.33.33.244 --qp 2 -D 60

  • Use interface statistic/counters on the Leaf switches facing the Transmitter VM to confirm traffic is distributed over the VF-LAG towards both switches during the test:

    # watch -n 1 -d net show counters
 
Kernel Interface table
Iface            MTU       RX_OK    RX_ERR    RX_DRP    RX_OVR       TX_OK    TX_ERR    TX_DRP    TX_OVR  Flg
-------------  -----  ----------  --------  --------  --------  ----------  --------  --------  --------  -----
bond1           9216    80545788         0        89         0    25903701         0         0         0  BMmRU
bond2           9216     8966289         0         9         0    74391671         0         1         0  BMmRU
bond3           9216    31188972         0        36         0    21469790         0         1         0  BMmRU
bond4           9216  2322300138         0        24         0  1536565903         0         1         0  BMmRU
bond5           9216      881342         0        63         0      791907         0         3         0  BMmRU

  • Check the test results:

    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 #bytes     #iterations    BW peak[Gb/sec]    BW average[Gb/sec]   MsgRate[Mpps]
 65536      6340506          0.00               110.81             0.211350
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RoCE Latency Test

  • On the Receiver VM, start the ib_write_lat server:

    # ib_write_lat -R

  • On the Transmitter VM, start the ib_write_lat client:

    # ib_write_lat -R 33.33.33.244

  • Check the test results:

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 #bytes #iterations    t_min[usec]    t_max[usec]  t_typical[usec]    t_avg[usec]    t_stdev[usec]   99% percentile[usec]   99.9% percentile[usec] 
 2       1000          2.66           9.27         2.68                2.70             0.23            3.60                    9.27   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Note

    The test above demonstrates an average latency of 2.7 usec for small RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) packets between racks via our network topology.

DPDK Frame Rate Test

  • On the Receiver TestPMD VM (the instance with the single direct port), verify hugepages were allocated and start the TestPMD application:

    Note

    Collect the MAC address of the port from the output of the command below.

    # cat /proc/meminfo | grep -i huge
AnonHugePages:     14336 kB
ShmemHugePages:        0 kB
HugePages_Total:       2
HugePages_Free:        2
HugePages_Rsvd:        0
HugePages_Surp:        0
Hugepagesize:    1048576 kB
Hugetlb:         2097152 kB
 
#/root/dpdk/build/app/./dpdk-testpmd -c 0x1ff -n 4 -m 1024 -w 00:05.0 -- --burst=64 --txd=1024 --rxd=1024 --mbcache=512 --rxq=1 --txq=1 --nb-cores=1 --rss-udp --forward-mode=macswap -a -i

On the Transmitter TRex VM (the instance with the single direct port):

  • Create the following UDP packet stream configuration file under the /root/trex/<version> directory:

    udp_rss.py

    from trex_stl_lib.api import *
 
class STLS1(object):
 
    def create_stream (self):
        pkt = Ether()/IP(src="16.0.0.1",dst="48.0.0.1")/UDP(dport=12)/(18*'x')
        vm = STLScVmRaw( [ 
                                STLVmFlowVar(name="v_port",
                                                min_value=4337,
                                                  max_value=5337,
                                                  size=2, op="inc"),
                                STLVmWrFlowVar(fv_name="v_port",
                                            pkt_offset= "UDP.sport" ),
                                STLVmFixChecksumHw(l3_offset="IP",l4_offset="UDP",l4_type=CTRexVmInsFixHwCs.L4_TYPE_UDP),
 
                            ]
                        )
 
        return STLStream(packet = STLPktBuilder(pkt = pkt ,vm = vm ) ,
                                mode = STLTXCont(pps = 8000000) )
 
 
    def get_streams (self, direction = 0, **kwargs):
        # create 1 stream 
        return [ self.create_stream() ]
 
 
# dynamic load - used for trex console or simulator
def register():
    return STLS1()

  • Run the DPDK port setup interactive wizard by following the steps specified below. When requested, use the MAC address of the TestPMD VM you collected in previous steps:

    # cd /root/trex/v2.87
# ./dpdk_setup_ports.py -i
By default, IP based configuration file will be created. Do you want to use MAC based config? (y/N)y
+----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+
| ID | NUMA |   PCI   |        MAC        |                     Name                     |   Driver   | Linux IF |  Active  |
+====+======+=========+===================+==============================================+============+==========+==========+
| 0  | -1   | 00:03.0 | fa:16:3e:11:3e:64 | Virtio network device                        | virtio-pci | eth0     | *Active* |
+----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+
| 1  | -1   | 00:05.0 | fa:16:3e:cb:a4:82 | ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function     | mlx5_core  | eth1     |          |
+----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+
| 2  | -1   | 00:06.0 | fa:16:3e:58:79:e2 | ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function     | mlx5_core  | eth2     |          |
+----+------+---------+-------------------+----------------------------------------------+------------+----------+----------+
Please choose an even number of interfaces from the list above, either by ID, PCI or Linux IF
Stateful will use order of interfaces: Client1 Server1 Client2 Server2 etc. for flows.
Stateless can be in any order.
Enter list of interfaces separated by space (for example: 1 3) : 1 2
 
For interface 1, assuming loopback to its dual interface 2.
Destination MAC is fa:16:3e:58:79:e2. Change it to MAC of DUT? (y/N).y
Please enter a new destination MAC of interface 1: FA:16:3E:32:5C:A4
For interface 2, assuming loopback to its dual interface 1.
Destination MAC is fa:16:3e:cb:a4:82. Change it to MAC of DUT? (y/N).y
Please enter a new destination MAC of interface 2: FA:16:3E:32:5C:A4
Print preview of generated config? (Y/n)
### Config file generated by dpdk_setup_ports.py ###
 
- version: 2
  interfaces: ['00:05.0', '00:06.0']
  port_info:
      - dest_mac: fa:16:3e:32:5c:a4
        src_mac:  fa:16:3e:cb:a4:82
      - dest_mac: fa:16:3e:32:5c:a4
        src_mac:  fa:16:3e:58:79:e2
 
  platform:
      master_thread_id: 0
      latency_thread_id: 1
      dual_if:
        - socket: 0
          threads: [2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]
 
 
Save the config to file? (Y/n)y
Default filename is /etc/trex_cfg.yaml
Press ENTER to confirm or enter new file: 
Saved to /etc/trex_cfg.yaml.

  • Run the TRex application in the background over 8 out of 10 cores:

    # nohup ./t-rex-64 --no-ofed-check -i -c 8 &

  • Run the TRex Console:

    # ./trex-console
 
Using 'python3' as Python interpeter
 
 
Connecting to RPC server on localhost:4501                   [SUCCESS]
 
 
Connecting to publisher server on localhost:4500             [SUCCESS]
 
 
Acquiring ports [0, 1]:                                      [SUCCESS]
 
 
Server Info:
 
Server version:   v2.87 @ STL
Server mode:      Stateless
Server CPU:       8 x Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX, IBRS)
Ports count:      2 x 100Gbps @ ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function
 
-=TRex Console v3.0=-
 
Type 'help' or '?' for supported actions
 
trex>

  • Run the TRex Console UI (TUI):

    trex>tui

  • Start a 30MPPS stream using the stream configuration file created in previous steps:

    tui>start -f udp_rss.py -m 30mpps -p 0

  • Check the test results:

    Global Statistitcs
 
connection   : localhost, Port 4501                       total_tx_L2  : 15.34 Gbps                     
version      : STL @ v2.87                                total_tx_L1  : 20.14 Gbps                     
cpu_util.    : 55.78% @ 8 cores (8 per dual port)         total_rx     : 14.13 Gbps                     
rx_cpu_util. : 0.0% / 0 pps                               total_pps    : 29.97 Mpps                     
async_util.  : 0.03% / 11.55 Kbps                         drop_rate    : 0 bps                          
total_cps.   : 0 cps                                      queue_full   : 0 pkts

    Note

    The test above demonstrates 30 MPPS frame rate for DPDK workload against a DPDK receiver with a single core, and should scale accordingly for multiple cores.

Accelerated Data Processing (GPU)

Logical Topology

image2021-2-7_20-10-3.png

VM Image

VM Flavor

Note

The flavor configuration does not include cpu-pinning properties, due to the compute server board architecture used in this RDG (the NIC and GPU are not associated with the same Numa node). This limitation required us to disable the cpu_dedicated_set nova.conf setting on the relevant compute nodes, and restart the nova_compute service container before spawning the instances.

  • Create a flavor :

    $ openstack flavor create m1.gpu --id auto --ram 8192 --disk 40 --vcpus 8

  • Set Tesla T4 GPU alias and ratio:

    Note

    The "t4" alias used in the flavor is matching the Nova PCI alias set in the cloud configuration files of this RDG. For further information, please refer to RH-OSP Enabling PCI Passthrough for a GPU Device.

    $ openstack flavor set m1.gpu --property "pci_passthrough:alias"="t4:1"

  • Increase the default cores quota :

    $ openstack quota set --cores 40 admin

VM Networks and Ports

Note

The same networks created in the previous use case can be used in this use case as well.

  • Create 2 x normal ports to be used for instance management and access:

    $ openstack port create normal3 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security
$ openstack port create normal4 --network vx_mgmt --no-security-group --disable-port-security

  • Create 2 x SR-IOV direct ports with hardware offload capabilities:

    $ openstack port create direct4 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'
$ openstack port create direct5 --vnic-type=direct --network vx_data --binding-profile '{"capabilities":["switchdev"]}'

VM Instance

  • Create a VM instance with a management port and a direct port on the second compute node located on the Rack0 L3 network segment:

    $ openstack server create --flavor m1.gpu --image cuda --port normal3 --port direct4 gpu_vm1 --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack0-1.localdomain

  • Create a VM instance with a management port and a direct port on the second compute node located on the Rack1 L3 network segment:

    $ openstack server create --flavor m1.gpu --image cuda --port normal4 --port direct5 gpu_vm2 --availability-zone nova:overcloud-computesriov-rack1-1.localdomain

  • Wait until the VM instances status is changed to ACTIVE:

    $ openstack server list | grep -i gpu
| ea0fb2cf-04ae-4cfb-9f66-0892d8f27faa | gpu_vm2 | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.172; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.183              | cuda  |        |
| ce154553-6020-493e-ac48-60ae6f58cc0a | gpu_vm1 | ACTIVE | vx_data=33.33.33.58; vx_mgmt=22.22.22.13                | cuda  |        |

Verification

  • Use the method described in the packet processing use case to SSH into the VM instance via the controller node.

  • On the VM, verify that the allocated NVIDIA GPU and VF are seen as PCI devices:

    [root@gpu-vm1 stack]# lspci
00:00.0 Host bridge: Intel Corporation 440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma] (rev 02)
00:01.0 ISA bridge: Intel Corporation 82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II]
00:01.1 IDE interface: Intel Corporation 82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II]
00:01.2 USB controller: Intel Corporation 82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II] (rev 01)
00:01.3 Bridge: Intel Corporation 82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI (rev 03)
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Cirrus Logic GD 5446
00:03.0 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device
00:04.0 SCSI storage controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio block device
00:05.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function
00:06.0 3D controller: NVIDIA Corporation TU104GL [Tesla T4] (rev a1)
00:07.0 Unclassified device [00ff]: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio memory balloon

  • Execute IP and RoCE connectivity and bandwidth tests between the GPU instances over the data network, as described in the packet processing use case example.

Authors

itai-image-gtc3.jpg

Itai Levy

Over the past few years, Itai Levy has worked as a Solutions Architect and member of the NVIDIA Networking “Solutions Labs” team. Itai designs and executes cutting-edge solutions around Cloud Computing, SDN, SDS and Security. His main areas of expertise include NVIDIA BlueField Data Processing Unit (DPU) solutions and accelerated OpenStack/K8s platforms.

