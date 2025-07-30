Connecting to BlueMan Web Interface
As part of the DPF system installation, DTS and Blueman DPUServices were deployed.
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) collects data from built-in providers (data providers such as
sysfs
,
ethtool
and
tc
, and aggregation providers such as
fluent_aggr
and
prometheus_aggr
), and from external telemetry applications.
DOCA BlueMan runs in the DPU as a standalone web dashboard and consolidates all the basic information, health, and telemetry counters into a single interface.
All the information that BlueMan provides is gathered from the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS).
To be able to log into BlueMan and view the local DTS instance data in a convenient way, the management IP address of the DPU should be entered to a web browser located in the same network as the DPU. In this RDG, it will be demonstrated by using RDP to connect to the jump node and opening a web browser in it (same as with MaaS, Firewall).
To find out the DPU management IP address in the
10.0.110.0/24subnet, obtain the DPU names:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl get dpus -n dpf-operator-system NAME READY PHASE AGE worker1-0000-89-00 True Ready 21h worker2-0000-89-00 True Ready 21h
Obtain the DPU management IPs (replace
worker$i-0000-89-00with your DPU name):
Jump Node Console
$ for i in $(seq 1 2); do kubectl get dpus -n dpf-operator-system worker$i-0000-89-00 -o json | jq '.status.addresses[0].address' | cut -d '"' -f 2; done 10.0.110.88 10.0.110.89
In the RDP session, open a web browser and enter https://<DPU_INTERNAL_IP>. A warning of self-signed certificate should appear; click accept the risk and proceed.
Afterwards it will open the login page:
The login credentials to use are the same pair used for the SSH connection to the DPU (
ubuntu/ubuntu). However, login straight away won't work and an additional certificate exception in the browser has to be made.
Open another tab in the browser and enter https://<DPU_INTERNAL_IP>:10000. It will again prompt a warning of self-signed certificate; click accept the risk to add it to your browser exception list. An error message similar to the following will be displayed, but it doesn't matter since it's an internal address to fetch resources from–in other words, the error message can be ignored.
Return to the BlueMan login page, enter the credentials, and you should be able to login.