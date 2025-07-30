Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook
Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate the deployment process:
Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment (
.venv) when running the command.
Jump Node Console
(.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml
It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. Successful result example:
It is recommended to keep the shell from which Kubespray has been running open, later on it will be useful when performing cluster scale out to add the worker nodes.