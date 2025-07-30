K8s Cluster Scale-out

At this point workers should be added to the cluster. As workers are added to the cluster, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

Return to the shell where Kubespray was previously run to deploy the cluster, unmark the kube_node group in the hosts.yaml file, and add the worker nodes to the cluster: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ cat inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml ... k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: kube_node: ... (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root scale.yml The scale-out shouldn't take a long time, and a successful run should look similar to the following output: