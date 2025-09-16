NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Solutions  RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with Argus DPU service

RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with Argus DPU service

Created on Jan 18, 2026

Scope

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) with the DOCA Argus service on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. It focuses on the setup and use of DPU-based services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.

This document is an extension of the RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) - NVIDIA Docs (referred to as the Baseline RDG ). It details the additional steps and modifications required to deploy the Argus Service into the Baseline RDG environment.

Note

  • This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

  • Although other approaches may exist for implementing similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this specific method.

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Term

Definition

Term

Definition

BFB

BlueField Bootstream

NFS

Network File System

DOCA

Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture

OOB

Out-of-Band

DPF

DOCA Platform Framework

OVN

Open Virtual Network

DPU

Data Processing Unit

PF

Physical Function

K8S

Kubernetes

RDG

Reference Deployment Guide

KVM

Kernel-based Virtual Machine

RDMA

Remote Direct Memory Access

MAAS

Metal as a Service

RoCE

RDMA over Converged Ethernet

MTU

Maximum Transmission Unit

VPC

Virtual Private Cloud

NGC

NVIDIA GPU Cloud

ZT

Zero Trust

Introduction

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

One such service is the DOCA Argus Service provides Workload Threat Detection is a novel approach for container threat detection in AI workloads and microservices, utilizing a Bluefield DPU to perform live machine introspection at the hardware level. This approach analyzes specific snippets of volatile memory to provide real-time visibility into container activity and behavior at the network, host, and application levels.

The state of container node images is continuously monitored in real-time, checking for deviations from their secure, compliant versions and configurations to detect and stop runtime attacks. These insights also include the ability to identify attacks targeting network facing applications/services.

The Argus service provides events and data on any object on the OS (host/VM) without any configuration needed and without any active part from the user or the host.

Examples what Argus service provides:

  • Any new processes with its PID, name, attributes, and status.
  • Reverse shells with process and network connection details such as source & destination IP and number of transferred bytes.
  • SHA256 hash of running executable and loaded libraries

However, deploying and managing DPUs, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.

By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Bare Metal, Virtual, and Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.

DPF supports multiple deployment models. This guide focuses on the Zero Trust bare-metal deployment model. In this scenario:

  • The DPU is managed through its Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)
  • All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network
  • The host is considered as an untrusted entity towards the data center network. The DPU acts as a barrier between the host and the network.
  • The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC, with no access to the internal DPU management plane (Zero Trust Mode)

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides a step-by-step example for installing DPF in Zero-Trust mode. It also includes practical demonstrations of performance optimization, validated using standard RDMA and TCP workloads.

As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment. The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including:

  • Infrastructure provisioning
  • DPF deployment
  • DPU provisioning (redfish)
  • Service configuration and deployment
  • Service chaining.

This document extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) - NVIDIA Docs (referred to as the Baseline RDG) by deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Argus Service within the existing DPF deployment to achieve a comprehensive, accelerated infrastructure.

References

    Solution Architecture

    Key Components and Technologies

    • NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU)

      The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.

    • NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework

      NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.

    • NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs

      10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters

      The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations.

      NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.

    • NVIDIA LinkX Cables

      The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.

    • NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches

      Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds.

      Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects.

      NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

    • NVIDIA Cumulus Linux

      NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.

    • Kubernetes

      Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

    • Kubespray

      Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides:

      • A highly available cluster
      • Composable attributes
      • Support for most popular Linux distributions

    Solution Design

    Solution Logical Design

    The logical design includes the following components:

    • 1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7:

      • 1 x Firewall VM
      • 1 x Jump Node VM
      • 1 x MaaS VM
      • 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components
    • 1 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC
    • Single High-Speed (HS) switch
    • 1 Gb Host Management network

    image-2025-8-4_11-43-29-version-1-modificationdate-1754297010363-api-v2.png

    Firewall Design

    The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

    • Firewall—provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations
    • Router—enables Internet access for the management network

    Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.
    The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

    image-2025-5-7_10-44-2-1-version-1-modificationdate-1753688522277-api-v2.png

    Software Stack Components

    image-2025-12-30_15-41-52-1-version-1-modificationdate-1767102112500-api-v2.png

    Warning

    Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

    Bill of Materials

    image-2025-8-4_11-41-27-1-version-1-modificationdate-1754296888467-api-v2.png

    Deployment and Configuration

    Node and Switch Definitions

    These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:

    Switches Ports Usage

    Hostname

    Rack ID

    Ports

    mgmt-switch

    1

    swp1-2

    hs-switch

    1

    swp1-2

    Hosts

    Rack

    Server Type

    Server Name

    Switch Port

    IP and NICs

    Default Gateway

    Rack1

    Hypervisor Node

    hypervisor

    mgmt-switch: swp1

    hs-switch: swp1

    lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP

    mgmt-br (interface eno2): -

    hs-br (interface enp1s0): -

    Trusted LAN GW

    Rack1

    Firewall (Virtual)

    fw

    -

    WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP

    LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24

    OPT1(hs-br): 10.0.123.254/22

    Trusted LAN GW

    Rack1

    Jump Node (Virtual)

    jump

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    MaaS (Virtual)

    maas

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Master Node

    (Virtual)

    master1

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Master Node

    (Virtual)

    master2

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Master Node

    (Virtual)

    master3

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Worker Node

    worker1

    mgmt-switch: swp2(DPU OOB)

    hs-switch: swp2

    dpubmc: 10.0.110.21/24

    ens1f0v2: DHCP

    10.0.110.254

    10.0.123.254

    Wiring

    Hypervisor Node

    image-2025-7-27_10-52-53-1-version-1-modificationdate-1753602774207-api-v2.png

    Bare Metal Worker Node

    image-2025-7-17_14-18-41-1-version-1-modificationdate-1753688514293-api-v2.png

    Fabric Configuration

    Updating Cumulus Linux

    As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

    For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

    Configuring the Cumulus Linux Switch

    The SN3700 switch (hs-switch), is configured as follows:

    SN3700 Switch Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set bridge domain br_hs untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-2 bridge domain br_hs
nv set interface swp1-2 link state up
nv set interface swp1-2 type swp
nv config apply -y
nv config save -y

    The SN2201 switch (mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:

    SN2201 Switch Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set interface swp1-2 link state up
nv set interface swp1-2 type swp
nv set interface swp1-2 bridge domain br_default
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv config apply
nv config save -y

    Host Configuration

    Warning

    Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.

    All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name.

    Make sure that you have DPU BMC and OOB MAC addresses.

    No change from the Reference Deployment Guide (Baseline RDG) (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection " Host Configuration ").

    Hypervisor Installation and Configuration

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Hypervisor Installation and Configuration").

    Prepare Infrastructure Servers

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.

    Provision Master VMs Using MaaS

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Provision Master VMs Using MaaS").

    K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration

    The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification".

    DPF Installation

    The DPF installation process (Operator, System components) largely follows the Baseline RDG.

    Software Prerequisites and Required Variables

    1. Start by installing the remaining software perquisites.

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment
$ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1
depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/
 
## In another tab 
depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/
depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm
depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/
 
## Verify that envsubst utility is installed 
depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst
/usr/bin/envsubst

    2. Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git

    3. Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.10.0:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ cd doca-platform/
$ git checkout v25.10.0

    4. Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ cd doca-platform/dpuservices/argus/

    5. Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/argus_vars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

      manifests/00-env-vars/argus_vars.env

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10
 
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not
## allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200
 
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=ens160
 
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253
 
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.10.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"
 
## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END
## These define the IP range for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces
## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range 10.0.110.201-224
## export IP_RANGE_START=10.0.110.201
## export IP_RANGE_END=10.0.110.224
 
## Start of DPUDiscovery IpRange
export IP_RANGE_START=10.0.110.201
 
## End of DPUDiscovery IpRange
export IP_RANGE_END=10.0.110.204
 
# The password used for DPU BMC root login, must be the same for all DPUs
# For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide. 
export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=<set your BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD>
 
## The repository URL for the Argus container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export ARGUS_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_argus:1.0.0-doca3.1.0

    6. Export environment variables for the installation:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ source argus_vars.env

    DPF Operator Installation

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF Operator Installation").

    DPF System Installation

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").

    DPU Service Installation

    Change the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfiguration, DPUServiceTemplate yaml files.

    Before deploying the objects under doca-platform/dpuservices/argus/directory, a few adjustments are required.

    1. Use the following YAML to define a BFB resource that downloads the Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume :

      bfb.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
  name: bf-bundle
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  url: $BFB_URL

    2. Run the command to create the BFB:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ cat bfb.yaml | envsubst |kubectl apply -f -

    3. Change the DPUFlavor using the following YAML:

      DPUFlavor.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
  name: dpf-provisioning-argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  bfcfgParameters:
    - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
    - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
    - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
  configFiles:
    - operation: override
      path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
      permissions: "0644"
      raw: |
        ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no"
        IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no"
        ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT="yes"
    - operation: override
      path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
      permissions: "0644"
      raw: |
        CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="no"
        OVS_DOCA="yes"
    - operation: override
      path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
      permissions: "0644"
      raw: ""
  grub:
    kernelParameters:
      - console=hvc0
      - console=ttyAMA0
      - earlycon=pl011,0x13010000
      - fixrttc
      - net.ifnames=0
      - biosdevname=0
      - iommu.passthrough=1
      - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
      - hugepagesz=2048kB
      - hugepages=3072
  nvconfig:
    - device: '*'
      parameters:
        - PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0
        - PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
        - PF_TOTAL_SF=20
        - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10
        - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=0
        - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=1
        - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=228
        - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
        - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0
        - SRIOV_EN=1
        - NUM_OF_VFS=46
        - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
  ovs:
    rawConfigScript: |
      _ovs-vsctl() {
        ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@"
      }
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=50000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=20000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=5000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=1024
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr1
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr2
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk

    4. Change the DPUDeployment.yaml file:

      DPUDeployment.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
  name: argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpus:
    bfb: bf-bundle
    dpuSets:
    - nameSuffix: dpuset-argus
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true"
    flavor: dpf-provisioning-argus
    nodeEffect:
      noEffect: true
  serviceChains:
    switches:
    - ports:
      - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
            uplink: p0
    upgradePolicy:
      applyNodeEffect: true
  services:
    argus:
      serviceConfiguration: argus
      serviceTemplate: argus

    5. Change the DPUServiceConfiguration.yaml file:

      DPUServiceConfiguration.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: argus
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        config:
          isLocalPath: false
        containerImage: $ARGUS_NGC_IMAGE_URL

    6. Change the DPUServiceTemplate.yaml file:

      DPUServiceTemplate.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: argus
  helmChart:
    source:
      chart: doca-argus
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: 1.0.0

    7. Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ cat DPUFlavor.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
$ cat DPUDeployment.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
$ cat DPUServiceConfiguration.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
$ cat DPUServiceTemplate.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

    8. To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'                                                                           setup5-jump: Mon Jan 12 16:39:57 2026
 
  Dpu Node Name:                                    dpu-node-mt2337xz04qz
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:52Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T14:02:27Z
    Type:                  BFBTransferred
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:52Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T14:36:31Z
    Reason:                OemLastState
    Type:                  OSInstalled
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T14:39:31Z
    Type:                  Rebooted
  Phase:                Rebooting

    9. Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual.

      After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system annotate dpunode --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

    10. At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'                                                                           setup5-jump: Mon Jan 12 17:30:14 2026
 
  Dpu Node Name:                                    dpu-node-mt2337xz04qz
    Type:       InternalIP
    Type:       Hostname
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T15:29:52Z
    Type:                  Ready
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:52Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T14:02:27Z
    Type:                  BFBTransferred
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T15:29:52Z
    Type:                  DPUClusterReady
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:52Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T15:29:52Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectRemoved
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T14:36:31Z
    Reason:                OemLastState
    Type:                  OSInstalled
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T13:57:51Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2026-01-12T15:29:52Z
    Type:                  Rebooted
  Phase:                Ready

    11. At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.

    12. Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ echo 'alias dpfctl="kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "' >> ~/.bashrc
 
$ dpfctl describe dpudeployments
NAME                                 NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON    SINCE  MESSAGE
....
└─DPUDeployments
  └─DPUDeployment/argus                             dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   15s
    ├─DPUServiceChains
    │ └─DPUServiceChain/argus-kjbb2                 dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   23h
    ├─DPUSets
    │ └─DPUSet/argus-dpuset-argus                   dpf-operator-system
    │   ├─BFB/bf-bundle                             dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Ready     24h    File: bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2.1
    │   └─DPUs
    │     └─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady  34s
    └─Services
      ├─DPUServiceTemplates
      │ └─DPUServiceTemplate/argus                  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   23h
      └─DPUServices
        └─DPUService/argus-76pxl                    dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   15s
 
 
$ echo "alias ki='KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config kubectl'" >> ~/.bashrc
$ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config 
$ ki get node -A
NAME                                 STATUS   ROLES    AGE   VERSION
dpu-node-mt2337xz04qz-mt2337xz04qz   Ready    <none>   46m   v1.34.3
 
$ kubectl get dpu -A
NAMESPACE             NAME                                 READY   PHASE   AGE
dpf-operator-system   dpu-node-mt2337xz04qz-mt2337xz04qz   True    Ready   94m
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x condition met

    Verification

    Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the DOCA Argus service on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU.

    Note

    Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.

    1. Open the first worker server console.

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ ssh worker1

    2. Add iommu configuration in the /etc/default/grub file:

      First BM Server Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      root@worker1:~# vim /etc/default/grub
 
## Add iommu=pt intel_iommu=on in GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT parameter 
 
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="iommu.passthrough=1 intel_iommu=on"

    3. Reboot the server.

      Second BM Server Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      root@worker1:~# reboot

    4. For test we will run the sleep 100 command.

      Second BM Server Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      root@worker1:~# sleep 100&

    5. C onnect to the first DPU OOB over SSH and change the OOB ubuntu's user password(d efault password is ubuntu).

      DPU BM Server Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      root@worker1:~# ssh ubuntu@10.0.110.211

    6. Run following command to see Argus log events about the sleep 100 process on the worker host.

      DPU BM Server Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ubuntu@dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x:~$ jq 'select(.activity_data.process_details.process_name == "sleep") | .activity_data' /var/log/doca_argus_activity_report/doca_argus_log_MT2402XZ0F7XMLNXS0D0F0.log -C | less -R
 
{
  "name": "process_created",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  }
}
{
  "name": "thread_created",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "thread_details": {
    "thread_id": "2089",
    "thread_self_exec_id": "8",
    "thread_exit_state": "0"
  }
}
{
  "name": "new_file_mapped",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "process_memory_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "virtual_memory_area_start_address": "101967991353344",
    "virtual_memory_area_end_address": "101967991369728",
    "memory_permissions": "r-x",
    "virtual_memory_area_file_structure": "18387451888125847296",
    "is_main_process_executable": "1",
    "file_path": "/usr/bin/sleep",
    "file_name": "sleep"
  },
  "process_attestation_details": {
    "elf_file_inode_number": "14287898",
    "elf_file_name": "sleep",
    "elf_file_path": "/usr/bin/sleep",
    "elf_file_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "elf_file_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "elf_file_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "elf_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "elf_file_process_executable_state": "1",
    "elf_file_type": "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"
  }
}
{
  "name": "foreign_binary_executed",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "process_memory_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "virtual_memory_area_start_address": "101967991353344",
    "virtual_memory_area_end_address": "101967991369728",
    "memory_permissions": "r-x",
    "virtual_memory_area_file_structure": "18387451888125847296",
    "is_main_process_executable": "1",
    "file_path": "/usr/bin/sleep",
    "file_name": "sleep"
  },
  "process_attestation_details": {
    "elf_file_inode_number": "14287898",
    "elf_file_name": "sleep",
    "elf_file_path": "/usr/bin/sleep",
    "elf_file_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "elf_file_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "elf_file_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "elf_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "elf_file_process_executable_state": "1",
    "elf_file_type": "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"
  }
}
{
  "name": "new_file_mapped",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "process_memory_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "virtual_memory_area_start_address": "135366862262272",
    "virtual_memory_area_end_address": "135366862438400",
    "memory_permissions": "r-x",
    "virtual_memory_area_file_structure": "18387451615680367360",
    "is_main_process_executable": "0",
    "file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
    "file_name": "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2"
  },
  "process_attestation_details": {
    "elf_file_inode_number": "14321201",
    "elf_file_name": "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
    "elf_file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
    "elf_file_hash_sha256": "4f961aefd1ecbc91b6de5980623aa389ca56e8bfb5f2a1d2a0b94b54b0fde894",
    "elf_file_hash_sha1": "d6878eaa6b21fc4eee9d5e441bbf2df102f850aa",
    "elf_file_hash_md5": "9d4fdd5d382e1212c9f793974ee0f44a",
    "elf_file_size_bytes": "236616",
    "elf_file_process_executable_state": "0",
    "elf_file_type": "ET_DYN - Shared object"
  }
}
{
  "name": "foreign_library_loaded",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "process_memory_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "virtual_memory_area_start_address": "135366862262272",
    "virtual_memory_area_end_address": "135366862438400",
    "memory_permissions": "r-x",
    "virtual_memory_area_file_structure": "18387451615680367360",
    "is_main_process_executable": "0",
    "file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
    "file_name": "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2"
  },
  "process_attestation_details": {
    "elf_file_inode_number": "14321201",
    "elf_file_name": "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
    "elf_file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
    "elf_file_hash_sha256": "4f961aefd1ecbc91b6de5980623aa389ca56e8bfb5f2a1d2a0b94b54b0fde894",
    "elf_file_hash_sha1": "d6878eaa6b21fc4eee9d5e441bbf2df102f850aa",
    "elf_file_hash_md5": "9d4fdd5d382e1212c9f793974ee0f44a",
    "elf_file_size_bytes": "236616",
    "elf_file_process_executable_state": "0",
    "elf_file_type": "ET_DYN - Shared object"
  }
}
{
  "name": "new_file_mapped",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "process_memory_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "virtual_memory_area_start_address": "135366858407936",
    "virtual_memory_area_end_address": "135366860013568",
    "memory_permissions": "r-x",
    "virtual_memory_area_file_structure": "18387451615680368896",
    "is_main_process_executable": "0",
    "file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
    "file_name": "libc.so.6"
  },
  "process_attestation_details": {
    "elf_file_inode_number": "14321204",
    "elf_file_name": "libc.so.6",
    "elf_file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
    "elf_file_hash_sha256": "de259f5276c4a991f78bf87225d6b40e56edbffe0dcbc0ffca36ec7fe30f3f77",
    "elf_file_hash_sha1": "5b02e178d9ded9b8c37a605e7a233687aa45f72f",
    "elf_file_hash_md5": "289071786eab0c1910da49b2b1bfd377",
    "elf_file_size_bytes": "2125328",
    "elf_file_process_executable_state": "0",
    "elf_file_type": "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"
  }
}
{
  "name": "foreign_library_loaded",
  "process_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "process_name": "sleep",
    "process_file_name": "sleep",
    "process_self_exec_id": "8",
    "process_parent_process_id": "2047",
    "process_cpu_clock_cycles": "2082047",
    "process_real_group_id": "1000",
    "process_real_user_id": "1000",
    "process_command_line_arguments": "sleep 100",
    "process_state": "RUNNING",
    "process_pid_namespace": "4026531836",
    "process_mount_points_namespace": "4026531841",
    "process_network_namespace": "4026531840",
    "process_hash_sha256": "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
    "process_hash_sha1": "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
    "process_hash_md5": "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
    "process_file_size_bytes": "35336",
    "process_folder_path": "/usr/bin/",
    "process_creation_time_iso_8601_ns": "2025-09-15T13:58:35.624512074+00:00",
    "process_container_id": ""
  },
  "process_memory_details": {
    "process_id": "2089",
    "virtual_memory_area_start_address": "135366858407936",
    "virtual_memory_area_end_address": "135366860013568",
    "memory_permissions": "r-x",
    "virtual_memory_area_file_structure": "18387451615680368896",
    "is_main_process_executable": "0",
    "file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
    "file_name": "libc.so.6"
  },
  "process_attestation_details": {
    "elf_file_inode_number": "14321204",
    "elf_file_name": "libc.so.6",
    "elf_file_path": "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
    "elf_file_hash_sha256": "de259f5276c4a991f78bf87225d6b40e56edbffe0dcbc0ffca36ec7fe30f3f77",
    "elf_file_hash_sha1": "5b02e178d9ded9b8c37a605e7a233687aa45f72f",
    "elf_file_hash_md5": "289071786eab0c1910da49b2b1bfd377",
    "elf_file_size_bytes": "2125328",
    "elf_file_process_executable_state": "0",
    "elf_file_type": "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"
  }
}

    Done.

