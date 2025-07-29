Performance Tests

On This Page
Apply the following NetworkPolicy to enable stateless traffic:
stateless_netpolicy.yaml
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: NetworkPolicy metadata: name: multi-port-egress namespace:
defaultannotations: k8s.ovn.org/acl-stateless:
"true"spec: podSelector: {} policyTypes: - Egress - Ingress egress: - {} ingress: - {}
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl apply -f stateless_netpolicy.yaml
Create a test Deployment using the following YAML to create 2 replicas on 2 different worker nodes:Note
The container image specified below must include NVIDIA user space drivers and perftest
testapp-performance-test-deployment.yaml
--- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: testapp-performance labels: app: testapp-performance spec: replicas:
2selector: matchLabels: app: testapp-performance template: metadata: labels: app: testapp-performance spec: topologySpreadConstraints: - maxSkew:
1topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname whenUnsatisfiable: DoNotSchedule labelSelector: matchLabels: app: testapp-performance containers: - name: testapp-pod image: <container_image> imagePullPolicy: Always command: [
'sh',
'-c',
'trap : TERM INT; sleep infinity & wait'] securityContext: capabilities: add: [
"IPC_LOCK"] resources: requests: cpu:
'24'memory:
'8Gi'limits: cpu:
'24'memory:
'8Gi'
Apply the resource:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl apply -f testapp-performance-test-deployment.yaml
Validate that the deployment is running successfully:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl get pods -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h 1/1 Running 0 94s 10.233.68.3 worker2 <none> <none> testapp-performance-799bfd6767-gmz8f 1/1 Running 0 94s 10.233.67.3 worker1 <none> <none>
Connect to one of the pods in the Deployment:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h -- bash
From within the container, check its IP address on its interface and see that it is recognizable as an RDMA device:
First Pod Console
root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h:/# ip a 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 132: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 8940 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 0a:58:0a:e9:44:03 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff permaddr 96:7d:4c:cd:19:09 altname enp137s0f0v38 inet 10.233.68.3/24 brd 10.233.68.255 scope global eth0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::947d:4cff:fecd:1909/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h:/# rdma link | grep eth0 link mlx5_40/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev eth0
Start the
ib_read_latserver side:
First Pod Console
root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h:/# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************
Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to the second pod in the deployment.
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-799bfd6767-gmz8f -- bash
From within the container, start the
ib_read_latclient (use the IP address from the server-side container) and check the latency results:
First Pod Console
root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-gmz8f:/# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 10.233.68.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Read Latency Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_36 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 1 Mtu : 4096[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Outstand reads : 16 rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0a0b PSN 0x91cb30 OUT 0x10 RKey 0x075605 VAddr 0x006041c4ae0000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:10:233:67:03 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x09eb PSN 0x6adcbb OUT 0x10 RKey 0x06a505 VAddr 0x0059cc9a982000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:10:233:68:03 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec] 99% percentile[usec] 99.9% percentile[usec] 2 20000 4.45 13.84 4.66 5.61 1.23 9.37 11.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Create a test Deployment using the YAML from the previous example to create a pod on each worker that you can use to test TCP connectivity and performance.Note
The container image specified in the test must include iperf.
Connect to one of the pods in the deployment:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h -- bash
Before starting the
iperf3server listeners, and to be able to achieve good results, check in another tab the cores the pod is currently running on:Note
To be able to bind to specific cores, make sure to schedule a pod in Guaranteed QoS class.
Check on which worker node the pod is running on:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl get pods -o wide | grep 4bp9h testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.233.68.3 worker2 <none> <none>
SSH to the worker:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ ssh worker2 depuser@worker2:~$ sudo -i root@worker2:~#
Inspect the pod current cores:
Worker2 Console
root@worker2:~# crictl ps | grep testapp 805685f357d27 138fed3c17cc0 12 minutes ago Running testapp-pod 0 1c0cd6bc90cd5 testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h root@worker2:~# crictl inspect 805685f357d27 | jq '.status.resources.linux.cpusetCpus'
Output example:
Worker2 Console
"28-51"
Back within the container of the pod, use the following script to start multiple
iperf3servers (1 for each core) on different ports:
iperf_server.sh
#!/bin/bash
# Cores to bind the iperf3 server processes toCORES=$1
# Calculate the first_core and last_core to provide the CPU rangefirst_core=$(
echo$CORES |
cut-d
"-"-f1) last_core=$(
echo$CORES |
cut-d
"-"-f2)
# Loop over the ports (5201 + i*2) for i in the given CPU range and run iperf3 servers
fori
in$(
seq$first_core $last_core);
do
echo
"Running iperf3 server on core $i"taskset -c $i iperf3 -s -p $((5201 + i * 2)) > /dev/null 2>&1 &
done
Start the script using the previous CPU range (leave 1 core as a buffer):
First Pod Console
root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h:/# chmod +x iperf_server.sh root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h:/# ./iperf_server.sh 28-50 Running iperf3 server on core 28 Running iperf3 server on core 29 ... ... Running iperf3 server on core 49 Running iperf3 server on core 50 root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-4bp9h:/# ps -ef | grep iperf3 root 39 1 0 13:02 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5257 root 40 1 0 13:02 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5259 ... ... root 60 1 0 13:02 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5299 root 61 1 0 13:02 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5301
Connect to the second pod:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-799bfd6767-gmz8f -- bash
Follow the previously displayed method to identify the CPU cores the second pod is running on.
Use the following script to start multiple
iperf3clients that will connect to each
iperf3server in the first pod:Note
The script receives 3 parameters: server IP to connect to, the cores it will spawn the
iperf3processes to, and the duration the
iperf3test will run. Make sure to pass all 3 when initiating the script and providing the CPU cores as a range (28-50 in this example).
jqand
bcshould be installed on the pod to properly run it.
iperf_client.sh
#!/bin/bash
# IP address of the server where iperf3 servers are runningSERVER_IP=$1
# Change to your server's IP
# Cores to bind the iperf3 client processes toCORES=$2
# Duration to run the iperf3 testDUR=$3
# Variable to accumulate the total bandwidth in Gbit/sectotal_bandwidth_Gbit=0
# Calculate the first_core and last_core to provide the CPU rangefirst_core=$(
echo$CORES |
cut-d
"-"-f1) last_core=$(
echo$CORES |
cut-d
"-"-f2)
# Array to store the PIDs of background taskspids=()
# Loop over the ports (5201 + i*2) for i in the given CPU range
fori
in$(
seq$first_core $last_core);
doport=$((5201 + i * 2)) cpu_core=$i
# Assign CPU core based on the value of ioutput_file=
"iperf3_client_results_$port.log"
# Run the iperf3 client in the background with CPU core bindingtimeout $(( DUR +5 )) taskset -c $cpu_core iperf3 -c $SERVER_IP -p $port -t $DUR -J > $output_file & pid=$! pids+=(
"$pid")
done
# Wait for all background tasks to complete and check their status
forpid
in
"${pids[@]}";
dowait $pid
if[[ $? -
ne0 ]];
then
echo
"Process with PID $pid failed or timed out."
fi
done
# Summarize the results from each log file
echo
"Summary of iperf3 client results:"
fori
in$(
seq$first_core $last_core);
doport=$((5201 + i * 2)) output_file=
"iperf3_client_results_$port.log"
if[[ -f $output_file ]];
then
echo
"Results for port $port:"
# Parse the results and print a summarybandwidth_bps=$(jq
'.end.sum_received.bits_per_second'$output_file)
if[[ -n $bandwidth_bps ]];
then
# Convert bandwidth from bps to Gbit/secbandwidth_Gbit=$(
echo
"scale=3; $bandwidth_bps / 1000000000"|
bc)
echo
" Bandwidth: $bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec"
# Accumulate the bandwidth for the total summarytotal_bandwidth_Gbit=$(
echo
"scale=3; $total_bandwidth_Gbit + $bandwidth_Gbit"|
bc)
# Delete current log file
rm$output_file
else
echo
"No bandwidth data found in $output_file"
fi
else
echo
"No results found for port $port"
fi
done
# Print the total bandwidth summary
echo
"Total Bandwidth across all streams: $total_bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec"
Run the script and check the performance results:
Second Pod Console
root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-gmz8f:/# chmod +x iperf_client.sh root@testapp-performance-799bfd6767-gmz8f:/# ./iperf_client.sh 10.233.68.3 28-50 30 Summary of iperf3 client results: Results for port 5257: Bandwidth: 8.396 Gbit/sec Results for port 5259: Bandwidth: 18.691 Gbit/sec Results for port 5261: Bandwidth: 11.018 Gbit/sec Results for port 5263: Bandwidth: 14.241 Gbit/sec Results for port 5265: Bandwidth: 10.375 Gbit/sec Results for port 5267: Bandwidth: 25.607 Gbit/sec Results for port 5269: Bandwidth: 17.870 Gbit/sec Results for port 5271: Bandwidth: 20.561 Gbit/sec Results for port 5273: Bandwidth: 22.912 Gbit/sec Results for port 5275: Bandwidth: 19.654 Gbit/sec Results for port 5277: Bandwidth: 18.455 Gbit/sec Results for port 5279: Bandwidth: 21.913 Gbit/sec Results for port 5281: Bandwidth: 24.110 Gbit/sec Results for port 5283: Bandwidth: 15.013 Gbit/sec Results for port 5285: Bandwidth: 20.377 Gbit/sec Results for port 5287: Bandwidth: 19.042 Gbit/sec Results for port 5289: Bandwidth: 11.378 Gbit/sec Results for port 5291: Bandwidth: 14.644 Gbit/sec Results for port 5293: Bandwidth: 17.035 Gbit/sec Results for port 5295: Bandwidth: 9.829 Gbit/sec Results for port 5297: Bandwidth: 14.023 Gbit/sec Results for port 5299: Bandwidth: 14.055 Gbit/sec Results for port 5301: Bandwidth: 18.672 Gbit/sec Total Bandwidth across all streams: 387.871 Gbit/sec