Technology Preview for DPF deployment with NVIDIA DOCA SNAP service

This Technology Preview (TP) guide offers comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA SNAP service within a Kubernetes cluster using the DOCA Platform Framework. It details the step-by-step process for configuring the NVIDIA DOCA SNAP service over both TCP and RDMA transports on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs.

This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects looking to provision Kubernetes pods with emulated PCIe block devices backed by networked storage. We will take full advantage of NVIDIA DPU hardware acceleration and offload capabilities, maximizing datacenter workload efficiency and performance.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opiniated deployment example designed to address the usecase described above.

While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream OVN Open Virtual Network BGP Border Gateway Protocol PVC Persistent Volume Claim CNI Container Network Interface RDG Reference Deployment Guide CRD Custom Resource Definition RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access CSI Container Storage Interface SF Scalable Function DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture SFC Service Function Chaining DOCA SNAP NVIDIA® DOCA™ Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing SPDK Storage Performance Development Kit DPF DOCA Platform Framework SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization DPU Data Processing Unit TOR Top of Rack DTS DOCA Telemetry Service VF Virtual Function GENEVE Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation VLAN Virtual LAN (Local Area Network) HBN Host Based Networking VRR Virtual Router Redundancy IPAM IP Address Management VTEP Virtual Tunnel End Point K8S Kubernetes VXLAN Virtual Extensible LAN MAAS Metal as a Service

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit is a powerful infrastructure compute platform designed for high-speed processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity. With a capacity of 400 Gb/s, BlueField-3 combines robust computing, high-speed networking, and extensive programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for demanding workloads.

Deploying and managing DPUs and their associated DOCA services, especially at scale, can be quite challenging. Without a proper provisioning and orchestration system, handling the DPU lifecycle and configuring DOCA services place a heavy operational burden on system administrators. The NVIDIA DOCA Platform Foundation addresses this challenge by streamlining and automating the lifecycle management of DOCA services.

NVIDIA DOCA unlocks the full potential of the BlueField platform, enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. One such example is NVIDIA DOCA SNAP, a DPU storage service that is designed to accelerate and optimize storage protocol by leveraging the capabilities of NVIDIA's BlueField DPUs. NVIDIA DOCA SNAP technology encompasses a family of services that enable hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage running on NVIDIA BlueField products. The SNAP services present networked storage as local block devices to the host, emulating local drives on the PCIe bus. At its core, DOCA SNAP enables high-performance, low-latency access to storage by allowing applications to interact directly with raw block devices - bypassing traditional filesystem overhead. As part of the DPF deployment model, the DOCA SNAP solution is composed of multiple functional components packaged into containers, which are deployed across both the x86 and DPU Kubernetes clusters.

This guide is similar to the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services document, which covers K8s cluster deployment with NVIDIA DOCA Host-Based Networking Service and OVN-Kubernetes CNI network plugin. In this guide, HBN enables the routing of OVN accelerated workload traffic together with storage protocol traffic on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router.

This reference implementation leverages open-source components, and provides an end-to-end walkthrough of the deployment process, including:

Infrastructure provisioning with MAAS

with Integration with NVIDIA’s DPF

with Deployment and orchestration of DPU-based services inside the Kubernetes cluster

of DPU-based services inside the Kubernetes cluster Configuration of BlueField devices with enabled NVMe emulation for DOCA SNAP service

of BlueField devices with enabled NVMe emulation for Management of DPU resources and workloads using Kubernetes-native constructs

This guide provides a comprehensive, practical example of installing the DPF system with NVIDIA DOCA SNAP service on a Kubernetes cluster according to the "Storage Development Guide".

Info In our guide we used the Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK) as an example of storage backend service. This storage backend service is used only for demonstration purposes and is not intended or supported for production usecases.

NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU) The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.



NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.



NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.



NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.



NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds. Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects. NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.



NVIDIA Network Operator The NVIDIA Network Operator simplifies the provisioning and management of NVIDIA networking resources in a Kubernetes cluster. The operator automatically installs the required host networking software - bringing together all the needed components to provide high-speed network connectivity. These components include the NVIDIA networking driver, Kubernetes device plugin, CNI plugins, IP address management (IPAM) plugin and others. The NVIDIA Network Operator works in conjunction with the NVIDIA GPU Operator to deliver high-throughput, low-latency networking for scale-out, GPU computing clusters.



Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.



Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



OVN-Kubernetes OVN-Kubernetes (Open Virtual Networking - Kubernetes) is an open-source project that provides a robust networking solution for Kubernetes clusters with OVN (Open Virtual Networking) and Open vSwitch (Open Virtual Switch) at its core. It is a Kubernetes networking conformant plugin written according to the CNI (Container Network Interface) specifications.



RDMA RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer. Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.



The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM based) with ConnectX-7 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump VM 1 x MAAS VM 3 x VMs running all K8s management components for Host/DPU clusters

2 x Worker nodes, each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Storage Target Node with ConnectX-7 and SPDK target apps

Single 200 GbE High-Speed (HS) switch

1 GbE Host Management network

The DOCA Platform Framework simplifies DPU management by providing orchestration through a K8s API. It handles the provisioning and lifecycle management of DPUs, orchestrates specialized DPU services, and automates service function chaining (SFC) tasks. This ensures seamless deployment of NVIDIA DOCA services and OVN-Kubernetes CNI, allowing traffic to be efficiently offloaded and routed through HBN's data plane. The SFC logical diagram implemented in this guide is shown below.

The following logical diagram demonstrates the main components involved in a disk mount procedure to tenant workload pod.

Upon receiving a new request for an emulated NVMe drive, DOCA SNAP components bring a block device (BDEV) via NVMe-oF using either RDMA or TCP storage protocols to the required K8s worker node. The DPU then emulates it as a block device on the x86 host via the "BlueField NVMe SNAP Controller" .

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall – Provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router – Enables internet access and connectivity between the host management network and the high-speed network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:

Switch Port Usage mgmt-switch 1 swp1-4 hs-switch 1 swp1,11-14,32

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp1 lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP mgmt-br (interface eno2): - hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Storage Target Node target mgmt-switch: swp4 hs-switch: swp32 enp1s0f0: 10.0.110.25/24 enp144s0f0np0: 10.0.124.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2 hs-switch: swp11 - swp12 ens15f0: 10.0.110.21/24 ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3 hs-switch: swp13 - swp14 ens15f0: 10.0.110.22/24 ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1 (hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30 Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MAAS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

The SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ), is configured as follows:

Info The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on hs-switch .

Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default.

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 vni 10 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 11.0.0.101/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1 ip address 172.169.50.2/30 nv set interface swp1 link speed auto nv set interface swp1-32 type swp nv set interface swp32 bridge domain br_default access 10 nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 11.0.0.101 nv set qos roce enable on nv set qos roce mode lossless nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101 nv set system hostname hs-switch nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp12 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp12 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp13 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp13 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp14 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp14 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv config apply -y

The SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-4 link state up nv set interface swp1-4 type swp nv set interface swp1-4 bridge domain br_default nv config apply -y

Warning Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.

Warning All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 DPUs and must show the same interface name.

The hypervisor used in this guide is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.

While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MAAS virtual machines (VMs):

Ubuntu 24.04

pfSense-CE-2.7.2

To implement the solution, three Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:

Note Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.

lab-br – connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.

– connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN. mgmt-br – Connects the various VMs to the host management network.

– Connects the various VMs to the host management network. hs-br – Connects the Firewall VM to the high-speed network.

Additionally, an MTU of 9000 must be configured on the management and high-speed bridges ( mgmt-br and hs-br ) as well as their uplink interfaces to ensure optimal performance.

Hypervisor netplan configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: false eno2: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 ens2f0np0: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 bridges: lab-br: interfaces: [eno1] dhcp4: true mgmt-br: interfaces: [eno2] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 hs-br: interfaces: [ens2f0np0] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 version: 2

Apply the configuration:

Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo netplan apply

Download the pfSense CE (Community Edition) ISO to your hypervisor and proceed with the software installation.

Suggested spec:

vCPU: 2

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 10GB

Network interfaces Bridge device connected to lab-br Bridge device connected to mgmt-br Bridge device connected to hs-br



The Firewall VM must be connected to all three Linux bridges on the hypervisor. Before beginning the installation, ensure that three virtual network interfaces of type "Bridge device" are configured. Each interface should be connected to a different bridge ( lab-br , mgmt-br , and hs-br ) as illustrated in the diagram below.

After completing the installation, the setup wizard displays a menu with several options, such as "Assign Interfaces" and "Reboot System." During this phase, you must configure the network interfaces for the Firewall VM.

Select Option 2: "Set interface(s) IP address" and configure the interfaces as follows: WAN (lab-br) – Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP)

– Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP) LAN (mgmt-br) – Static IP 10.0.110.254/24

– Static IP 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1 (hs-br) – Static IP 172.169.50.1/30 Once the interface configuration is complete, use a web browser within the host management network to access the Firewall web interface and finalize the configuration.

Next, proceed with the installation of the Jump VM. This VM will serve as a platform for running a browser to access the Firewall’s web interface for post-installation configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 50GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Proceed with a standard Ubuntu 24.04 installation. Use the following login credentials across all hosts in this setup: Username Password depuser user Enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution by creating the following Netplan configuration: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver until the MAAS VM is installed and configured. After completing the MAAS installation, update the Netplan file to replace this address with the MAAS IP: 10.0.110.252 . Jump Node netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.253 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the configuration: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install and configure the Xfce desktop environment and XRDP (complementary packages for RDP): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xrdp depuser@jump:~$ echo "xfce4-session" | tee .xsession depuser@jump:~$ sudo systemctl restart xrdp Install Firefox for accessing the Firewall web interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y firefox Install and configure an NFS server with the /mnt/dpf_share directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y nfs-server $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share $ sudo vi /etc/exports Add the following line to /etc/exports : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /mnt/dpf_share 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check) Restart the NFS server: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory bfb under /mnt/dpf_share with the same permissions as the parent directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share/bfb Generate an SSH key pair for depuser in the jump node (later on will be imported for the MAAS admin user to provide passwordless login to provisioned servers): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa

From your Jump node, open Firefox web browser and go to the pfSense web UI ( http://10.0.110.254 , default credentials are admin/pfsense ). You should see a page similar to the following:

Note The IP addresses from the trusted LAN network under "DNS servers" and "Interfaces - WAN" are blurred.

Proceed with the following configurations:

Note The following screenshots display only part of the configuration view. Make sure not to miss any of the steps mentioned below!

Interfaces WAN – mark “Enable interface”, unmark “Block private networks and loopback addresses” LAN – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.110.254/24 , "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None ), “MTU”: 9000 OPT1 – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 172.169.50.1/30, "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None ), “MTU”: 9000

Firewall: NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: SSH , “To port”: SSH ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: SSH , “Description”: NAT SSH NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: MS RDP , “To port”: MS RDP ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: MS RDP , “Description”: NAT RDP



Rules -> OPT1 -> Add rule -> “Action”: Pass , “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4+IPv6 , “Protocol”: Any , “Source”: Any , “Destination”: Any



System: Routing → Gateways → Add → “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Name”: switch , “Gateway”: 172.169.50.2 → Click "Save"→ Under "Default Gateway" - "Default gateway IPv4" choose WAN_DHCP → Click "Save" Note Note that the IP addresses from the Trusted LAN network under "Gateway" and "Monitor IP" are blurred.



Routing → Static Routes → Add → “Destination network”: 10.0.120.0/22 , “Gateway”: switch – 172.169.50.2 , “Description”: To HS network → Click "Save"



Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 50GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Perform a regular Ubuntu installation on the MAAS VM. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver. After the MAAS installation, replace this with the MAAS IP address ( 10.0.110.252 ) in both the Jump and MAAS VM Netplan files. MaaS netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.252 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the netplan configuration: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install PostgreSQL and configure the database for MAAS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i # apt install -y postgresql # systemctl enable --now postgresql # systemctl disable --now systemd-timesyncd # export MAAS_DBUSER=maasuser # export MAAS_DBPASS=maaspass # export MAAS_DBNAME=maas # sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER \"$MAAS_DBUSER\" WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD '$MAAS_DBPASS'" # sudo -i -u postgres createdb -O "$MAAS_DBUSER" "$MAAS_DBNAME" Install MAAS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # snap install maas Initialize MAAS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas init region+rack --maas-url http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS --database-uri "postgres://$MAAS_DBUSER:$MAAS_DBPASS@localhost/$MAAS_DBNAME" Create an admin account: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas createadmin --username admin --password admin --email admin@example.com Save the admin API key: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas apikey --username admin > admin-apikey Log in to the MAA server: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas login admin http://localhost:5240/MAAS "$(cat admin-apikey)" Configure MAAS (Substitute <Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP> and <Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP> with the IP addresses in your environment): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin domain update maas name="dpf.rdg.local.domain" # maas admin maas set-config name=ntp_servers value="<Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=network_discovery value="disabled" # maas admin maas set-config name=upstream_dns value="<Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=dnssec_validation value="no" # maas admin maas set-config name=default_osystem value="ubuntu" Define and configure IP ranges and subnets: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.51" end_ip="10.0.110.120" # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.21" end_ip="10.0.110.30" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.10" end_ip="10.0.110.10" comment="c-plane VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.200" end_ip="10.0.110.200" comment="kamaji VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.251" end_ip="10.0.110.254" comment="dpfmgmt" # maas admin vlan update 0 untagged dhcp_on=True primary_rack=maas # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.10 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=jump.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.253 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=fw.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.254 # maas admin fabrics create Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "class_type": null, "name": "fabric-1", "id": 1, ... # maas admin subnets create name="fake-dpf" cidr="20.20.20.0/24" fabric=1 Complete MAAS setup: Connect to the Jump node GUI and access the MAAS UI at http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS . On the first page, verify the "Region Name" and "DNS Forwarder," then continue. On the image selection page, select Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (amd64) and sync the image. Import the previously generated SSH key ( id_rsa.pub ) for the depuser into the MAAS admin user profile and finalize the setup. Configure DHCP snippets: Navigate to Settings → DHCP Snippets → Add Snippet. Fill in the following fields: Name: dpf-mgmt Toggle on "Enabled" Type: IP Range Applies to: 10.0.110.21 - 10.0.110.30 Fill in the content of the DHCP snippet field with the following (replace MAC address as appropriate with your workers MGMT interface MAC): DHCP snippet Collapse Source Copy Copied! # worker1 host worker1 { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 04:32:01:60:0d:da; fixed-address 10.0.110.21; } # worker2 host worker2 { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 04:32:01:5f:cb:e0; fixed-address 10.0.110.22; } # target host target { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 0c:c4:7a:a4:b9:1c; fixed-address 10.0.110.25; } Go to Settings → Deploy, set "Default OS release" to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat, and save. Update the DNS nameserver IP address in both the Jump and MAAS VM Netplan files from 10.0.110.254 to 10.0.110.252 and reapply the configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Before provisioning the Kubernetes (K8s) Master VMs with MAAS, create the required virtual disks with empty storage. Use the following one-liner to create three 100 GB QCOW2 virtual disks: Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ for i in $(seq 1 3); do qemu-img create -f qcow2 /var/lib/libvirt/images/master$i.qcow2 100G; done This command generates the following disks in the /var/lib/libvirt/images/ directory: master1.qcow2

master2.qcow2

master3.qcow2 Configure VMs in virt-manager: Open virt-manager and create three virtual machines: Assign the corresponding virtual disk ( master1.qcow2 , master2.qcow2 , or master3.qcow2 ) to each VM.

, , or ) to each VM. Configure each VM with the suggested specifications (vCPU, RAM, storage, and network interface). During the VM setup, ensure the NIC is selected under the Boot Options tab. This ensures the VMs can PXE boot for MAAS provisioning. Once the configuration is complete, shut down all the VMs. After the VMs are created and configured, proceed to provision them via the MAAS interface. MAAS will handle the OS installation and further setup as part of the deployment process.

Install virsh and Set Up SSH Access

SSH to the MAAS VM from the Jump node: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh maas depuser@maas:~$ sudo -i Install the virsh client to communicate with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt install -y libvirt-clients Generate an SSH key for the root user and copy it to the hypervisor user in the libvirtd group: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ssh-keygen -t rsa # ssh-copy-id ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP> Verify SSH access and virsh communication with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system list --all Expected output: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! Id Name State ------------------------------ 1 fw running 2 jump running 3 maas running - master1 shut off - master2 shut off - master3 shut off Copy the SSH key to the required MAAS directory (for snap-based installations): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # mkdir -p /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh # cp .ssh/id_rsa* /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh/

Get MAC Addresses of the Master VMs



Retrieve the MAC addresses of the Master VMs:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # for i in $(seq 1 3); do virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system dumpxml master$i | grep 'mac address'; done

Example output:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <mac address='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef'/> <mac address='52:54:00:19:6b:4d'/> <mac address='52:54:00:68:39:7f'/>

Add Master VMs to MAAS

Add the Master VMs to MAAS: Info Once added, MAAS will automatically start commissioning the newly added VMs (discovery and introspection). MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=master1 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master1 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "c3seyq", ... "fqdn": "master1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", "power_type": "virsh", ... "status_message": "Commissioning", "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/c3seyq/" } # maas admin machines create hostname=master2 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:19:6b:4d' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master2 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none # maas admin machines create hostname=master3 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:68:39:7f' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master3 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Repeat the command for master2 and master3 with their respective MAC addresses.

Verify commissioning by waiting for the status to change to "Ready" in MAAS. After commissioning, the next phase is the deployment (OS provisioning).



Configure OVS Bridges on Master VMs



To have persistency across reboots, create an OVS-bridge from each management interface of the master nodes and assign it a static IP address.

For each Master VM:

Create an OVS bridge in the MAAS Network tab: Navigate to Network → Management Interface → Create Bridge. Configure as follows: Name: brenp1s0 (prefix br added to the interface name) Bridge Type: Open vSwitch (ovs) Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Static Assign Address: Assign 10.0.110.1 for master1 , 10.0.110.2 for master2 , and 10.0.110.3 for master3 . Save the interface settings for each VM.

Deploy Master VMs Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script to configure the necessary software and ensure OVS bridge persistency: Note Replace enp1s0 and brenp1s0 in the following cloud-init with your interface names as displayed in MAAS network tab. Master nodes cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true package_reboot_if_required: true package_update: true package_upgrade: true packages: - openvswitch- switch - nfs-common runcmd: - | UPLINK_MAC=$(cat /sys/ class /net/enp1s0/address) ovs-vsctl set Bridge brenp1s0 other-config:hwaddr=$UPLINK_MAC ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-id brenp1s0 -- br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-uplink enp1s0 Deploy the Master VMs: Select all three Master VMs → Actions → Deploy. Toggle Cloud-init user-data and paste the cloud-init script. Start the deployment and wait for the status to change to "Ubuntu 24.04 LTS".

Verify Deployment

SSH into the Master VMs from the Jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$

Run sudo without password: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@master1:~$ sudo -i root@master1:~#

Verify installed packages: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# apt list --installed | egrep 'openvswitch-switch|nfs-common' nfs-common/noble,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5.1 amd64 [installed] openvswitch-switch/noble-updates,now 3.3.0-1ubuntu3.1 amd64 [installed]

Check OVS bridge attributes: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# ovs-vsctl list bridge brenp1s0 Output example: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ... external_ids : {bridge-id=brenp1s0, bridge-uplink=enp1s0, netplan="true", "netplan/global/set-fail-mode"=standalone, "netplan/mcast_snooping_enable"="false", "netplan/rstp_enable"="false"} ... other_config : {hwaddr="52:54:00:a9:9c:ef"} ...

Finalize Setup



Reboot the Master VMs to complete the provisioning:

Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# reboot

Create Workers and Target Machines in MAAS

Add the worker nodes to MAAS using ipmi as the power type. Replace placeholders with your specific IPMI credentials and IP addresses: Kernel options for worker nodes Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=worker1 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker1> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker1> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker1> Output example: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ... Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "pbskd3", ... "fqdn": "worker1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", ... "power_type": "ipmi", ... "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/pbskd3/" } Repeat the command for worker2 and target with its respective credentials: Kernel options for worker nodes Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=worker2 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker2> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker2> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker2> # maas admin machines create hostname=target architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_target> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_target> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_target>

Once added, MAAS will automatically start commissioning the Worker and Storage Target nodes (discovery and introspection).

Adjust Network Settings



For each worker node, configure the network interfaces:

Management Adapter: Go to Network → Select the host management adapter (e.g., ens15f0 ) → Create Bridge Name: br-dpu Bridge Type: Standard Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: DHCP Save the interface

BlueField Adapter: Select P0 on the BlueField adapter (e.g., ens5f0np0 ) → Actions → Edit Physical Fabric: Fabric-1 Subnet: 20.20.20.0/24 (fake-dpf) IP Mode: DHCP Save the interface



Repeat these steps for the second worker node.

For Storage Target Node, configure the network interfaces:

Management Adapter: Go to Network → Select the host management adapter (e.g., ens1s0f0 ) → Edit Physical Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: DHCP Save the interface

ConnectX-7 Adapter: Leave unchanged



Deploy Worker Nodes Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script for deployment: Worker node cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: true package_reboot_if_required: true package_update: true package_upgrade: true packages: - nfs-common write_files: - path: /etc/sysctl.d/ 99 -custom-netfilter.conf owner: root:root permissions: '0644' content: | net.bridge.bridge-nf-call-iptables= 0 runcmd: - sysctl --system Deploy the worker nodes by selecting the worker nodes in MAAS → Actions → Deploy → Customize options → Enable Cloud-init user-data → Paste the cloud-init script → Deploy.

Deploy Storage Target Node Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script for deployment: Target node cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config users: - default - name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: true package_reboot_if_required: true package_update: true package_upgrade: true packages: - nvme-cli Deploy the Storage Target Node by selecting the Storage Target Node in MAAS → Actions → Deploy → Customize options → Enable Cloud-init User-Data → Paste the cloud-init script → Deploy. Manually assign an IP address to the DATA interface after node has been deployed in MAAS via netplan according to your SPDK IPAM CIDR (in our case 10.0.124.1/24) Target node /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: version: 2 ethernets: # DATA interface enp144s0f0np0: match: macaddress: "04:3f:72:ed:97:d6" optional: true set-name: "enp144s0f0np0" mtu: 1500 addresses: - "10.0.124.1/24" nameservers: addresses: - 10.0 . 110.252 search: - dpf.rdg.local.domain enp144s0f1np1: match: macaddress: "04:3f:72:ed:97:d7" optional: true set-name: "enp144s0f1np1" mtu: 1500 # Management interface enp1s0f0: match: macaddress: "0c:c4:7a:a4:b9:1c" dhcp4: true set-name: "enp1s0f0" mtu: 1500 enp1s0f1: match: macaddress: "0c:c4:7a:a4:b9:1d" optional: true set-name: "enp1s0f1" mtu: 1500

Verify the Deployment



After the deployment is complete, verify that the worker nodes have been deployed successfully with the following commands:

SSH without password from the jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh worker1 depuser@worker1:~$

Run sudo without password: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@worker1:~$ sudo -i root@worker1:~#

Validate that the nfs-common package is installed: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt list --installed | grep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5.1 amd64 [installed]

br_netfilter module is not loaded : Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# lsmod | grep br_netfilter root@worker1:~#

P0 interface has dhcp4 set to true and does not have mtu line in the netplan configuration file. Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml network: ... ens5f0np0: dhcp4: true match: macaddress: a0:88:c2:46:78:c4 set-name: ens5f0np0 ...

Finalize Deployment



Reboot ALL nodes:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# reboot

The infrastructure is now ready for the K8s deployment.

Login as root account to Storage Target Node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh target $ sudo -i Build SPDK from source (root privileges is required!): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/spdk/spdk cd spdk # v24.01 is the last version that is compatible with the spdk-csi git checkout v24.01 git submodule update --init apt update && apt install meson python3-pyelftools -y ./scripts/pkgdep.sh --rdma ./configure --with-rdma make Run SPDK target: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # Get all nvme devices lshw -c storage -businfo Bus info Device Class Description =========================================================== pci@0000:08:00.0 storage PCIe Data Center SSD pci@0000:00:11.4 storage C610/X99 series chipset sSATA Controller [AHCI mode] pci@0000:00:1f.2 storage C610/X99 series chipset 6-Port SATA Controller [AHCI mode] pci@0000:81:00.0 scsi4 storage MegaRAID SAS-3 3108 [Invader] # Start target scripts/setup.sh build/bin/nvmf_tgt & # Add bdevs with nvme backend scripts/rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b Nvme0 -t PCIe -a 0000:08:00.0 # Add logical volume store on base bdev scripts/rpc.py bdev_lvol_create_lvstore Nvme0n1 lvs0 # Display current logical volume list scripts/rpc.py bdev_lvol_get_lvstores scripts/rpc_http_proxy.py 10.0.110.25 8000 exampleuser examplepassword & SPDK target is ready.

In this solution, the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster is deployed using a modified version of Kubespray (based on tag v2.26.0 ) with a non-root depuser account from the Jump Node. The modifications in Kubespray are designed to meet the DPF prerequisites, as described in the User Manual and to facilitate cluster deployment and scaling.

Download the modified Kubespray archive: modified_kubespray_v2.26.0.tar.gz. Extract the contents and navigate to the extracted directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ tar -xzf /home/depuser/modified_kubespray_v2.26.0.tar.gz $ cd kubespray/ depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ Set the K8s API VIP address and DNS record. Replace it with your own IP address and DNS record if different: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/ #kube_vip_address:/s/.*/kube_vip_address: 10.0.110.10/' inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/addons.yml depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name:/s/.*/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name: "kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain"/' roles/kubespray-defaults/defaults/main/main.yml Install the necessary dependencies and set up the Python virtual environment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq python3.12-venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m venv .venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ source .venv/bin/activate (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install -U -r requirements.txt (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install ruamel-yaml Review and edit the inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml file to define the cluster nodes. The following is the configuration for this deployment: Note All of the nodes are already labeled and annotated as per the DPF User Manual prerequisites.

The kube_node group is marked with # to deploy only the cluster with control plane nodes at the beginning. (Worker nodes will be added after the various components necessary for the DPF system are installed). inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! all: hosts: master1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.1 ip: 10.0 . 110.1 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.1 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master1" master2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.2 ip: 10.0 . 110.2 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.2 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master2" master3: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.3 ip: 10.0 . 110.3 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.3 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master3" worker1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.21 ip: 10.0 . 110.21 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.21 node_labels: "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/dpu-host" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "worker1" node_annotations: "k8s.ovn.org/remote-zone-migrated" : "worker1" worker2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.22 ip: 10.0 . 110.22 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.22 node_labels: "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/dpu-host" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "worker2" node_annotations: "k8s.ovn.org/remote-zone-migrated" : "worker2" children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master1: master2: master3: kube_node: hosts: worker1: worker2: etcd: hosts: master1: master2: master3: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: # kube_node:

Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate deployment: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. A successful result example: Tip It is recommended to keep the shell from which Kubespray was running open; later on it will be useful when performing a cluster scale-out to add the worker nodes.

To simplify managing the K8s cluster from the Jump Host, set up kubectl with bash auto-completion.

Copy kubectl and the kubeconfig file from master1 to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@master1:~$ sudo cp /root/.kube/config /tmp/kube-config depuser@master1:~$ sudo chmod 644 /tmp/kube-config In another terminal tab, copy the files to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/kubectl depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/kubectl /usr/local/bin/ depuser@jump:~$ mkdir -p ~/.kube depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kube-config ~/.kube/config depuser@jump:~$ chmod 600 ~/.kube/config Enable bash auto-completion for kubectl : Verify if bash-completion is installed: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ type _init_completion If installed, the output includes: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! _init_completion is a function If bash-completion has not been installed, install it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y bash-completion Set up the kubectl completion script: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl completion bash | sudo tee /etc/bash_completion.d/kubectl > /dev/null depuser@jump:~$ bash Check the status of the nodes in the cluster: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get nodes Expected output: Note Nodes will be in the NotReady state because the deployment did not include CNI components. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION master1 NotReady control-plane 42m v1.30.4 master2 NotReady control-plane 41m v1.30.4 master3 NotReady control-plane 41m v1.30.4 Check the pods in all namespaces: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get pods -A Expected output: Note coredns and dns-autoscaler pods will be in the Pending state due to the absence of CNI components. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE kube-system coredns-776bb9db5d-ndr7j 0/1 Pending 0 41m kube-system dns-autoscaler-6ffb84bd6-xj9bv 0/1 Pending 0 41m kube-system kube-apiserver-master1 1/1 Running 0 43m kube-system kube-apiserver-master2 1/1 Running 0 42m kube-system kube-apiserver-master3 1/1 Running 0 42m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master1 1/1 Running 1 43m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master2 1/1 Running 1 42m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master3 1/1 Running 1 42m kube-system kube-scheduler-master1 1/1 Running 1 43m kube-system kube-scheduler-master2 1/1 Running 1 42m kube-system kube-scheduler-master3 1/1 Running 1 42m kube-system kube-vip-master1 1/1 Running 0 43m kube-system kube-vip-master2 1/1 Running 0 42m kube-system kube-vip-master3 1/1 Running 0 42m

Start by installing the remaining software prerequisites. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository (make sure to use tag v25.4.0): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git $ cd doca-platform $ git checkout v25.4.0 Change the directory to the location of the HBN-OVN usecase, from where all the commands are run : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd docs/public/user-guides/hbn_ovn Remove unused components of the HBN-OVN deployment usecase : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ rm -rf manifests/05* manifests/06* Download the hbn-ovn-snap.zip file with the required YAML deployment files for this guide, then unarchive it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ unzip hbn-ovn-snap.zip $ ls -Ad manifests/* manifests/00-high-speed-switch-configuration manifests/01-cni-installation manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation manifests/03-dpf-system-installation manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation manifests/06-test-traffic Use the export_vars.env file to define the required variables for the installation: Warning Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPU_P0 , DPU_P0_VF1 and DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE . export_vars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443 export TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR=10.0.110.0/24 export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 export DPU_P0=ens5f0np0 export DPU_P0_VF1=ens5f0v1 export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0 export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 export NGC_HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn export OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci://ghcr.io/nvidia export POD_CIDR=10.233.64.0/18 export SERVICE_CIDR=10.233.0.0/18 export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export TAG=v25.4.0 export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb" Export environment variables for the installation: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source export_vars.env

OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes, the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes, OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.

Create the NS for the CNI: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart, while substituting the environment variables with the ones we defined before. manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! commonManifests: enabled: true nodeWithoutDPUManifests: enabled: true controlPlaneManifests: enabled: true nodeWithDPUManifests: enabled: true nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1 dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system gatewayOpts: --gateway- interface =$DPU_P0 ## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing / 24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node. podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/ 24 serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR k8sAPIServer: https: Run the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ envsubst < manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values - Release "ovn-kubernetes" does not exist. Installing it now. Pulled: ghcr.io/nvidia/ovn-kubernetes-chart:v25.4.0 Digest: sha256:bce61b35ab485f06924681c5c906bfc0ab0065ac94830c6c036418e1edf995b3 NAME: ovn-kubernetes LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 08:51:29 2025 NAMESPACE: ovn-kubernetes STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None Verify the CNI installation: Note The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s pod/ovnkube-control-plane-7b9869d9bd-jd94x condition met pod/ovnkube-node-2bpmd condition met pod/ovnkube-node-d4mb8 condition met pod/ovnkube-node-stxlv condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready nodes --all node/master1 condition met node/master2 condition met node/master3 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace kube-system pods --all pod/coredns-776bb9db5d-ndr7j condition met pod/coredns-776bb9db5d-w499z condition met pod/dns-autoscaler-6ffb84bd6-xj9bv condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master1 condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master2 condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master3 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master1 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master2 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master3 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master1 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master2 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master3 condition met pod/kube-vip-master1 condition met pod/kube-vip-master2 condition met pod/kube-vip-master3 condition met

Cert-manager is a powerful and extensible X.509 certificate controller for Kubernetes workloads. It obtains certificates from a variety of Issuers, both popular public Issuers as well as private ones. It ensures the certificates are valid and up-to-date and attempts to renew certificates at a configured time before expiry.

In this deployment, it's a prerequisite used to provide certificates for webhooks utilized by DPF and its dependencies.

Create the NS for the operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system Install Cert-manager using helm. The following values are used for helm chart installation: manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/cert-manager.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! startupapicheck: enabled: false crds: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master cainjector: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master webhook: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master Run the following commands: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io --force-update $ helm upgrade --install --create-namespace --namespace cert-manager cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager --version v1.16.1 -f ./manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/cert-manager.yml Release "cert-manager" does not exist. Installing it now. NAME: cert-manager LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 12:59:30 2025 NAMESPACE: cert-manager STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: cert-manager v1.16.1 has been deployed successfully! Verify that all pods in the cert-manager namespace are in a ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace cert-manager pods --all pod/cert-manager-6ffdf6c5f8-tgv69 condition met pod/cert-manager-cainjector-66b8577665-fbr5h condition met pod/cert-manager-webhook-5cb94cb7b6-hb29q condition met

Download a local-path-provisioner helm chart to your current working directory and create a NS for it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ curl https://codeload.github.com/rancher/local-path-provisioner/tar.gz/v0.0.30 | tar -xz --strip=3 local-path-provisioner-0.0.30/deploy/chart/local-path-provisioner/ $ kubectl create ns local-path-provisioner Use the following values are used for the installation: manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/local-path-provisioner.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master Run the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm install -n local-path-provisioner local-path-provisioner ./local-path-provisioner --version 0.0.30 -f ./manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/local-path-provisioner.yml NAME: local-path-provisioner LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 13:01:40 2025 NAMESPACE: local-path-provisioner STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: ... Ensure that the pod in local-path-provisioner namespace is in ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace local-path-provisioner pods --all pod/local-path-provisioner-75f649c47c-qb5w7 condition met

The following YAML files define storage (for the BFB image) that are required by the DPF operator. manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/nfs-storage-for-bfb-dpf-ga.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem

Run the following command to substitute the environment variables using envsubst and apply the YAML files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

The DPF Operator helm values are detailed in the following YAML file: manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/dpf-operator.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! kamaji-etcd: persistentVolumeClaim: storageClassName: local-path node-feature-discovery: worker: extraEnvs: - name: "KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST" value: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST" - name: "KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT" value: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT" Run the following command to substitute the environment variables and install the DPF Operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} $ helm repo update $ envsubst < ./manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/dpf-operator.yml | helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG --values - Release "dpf-operator" does not exist. Installing it now. NAME: dpf-operator LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 13:18:58 2025 NAMESPACE: dpf-operator-system STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None Verify the DPF Operator installation by ensuring the deployment is available, and that all pods are in a ready: Note The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all pod/dpf-operator-argocd-application-controller-0 condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-applicationset-controller-84d86b665f-fqd6x condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-redis-584fbbf667-zbhcb condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-repo-server-6bff769f95-2cjgd condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-server-54fcf54589-6cvqf condition met pod/dpf-operator-controller-manager-54f76799c5-j4dcz condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-6dcf4ccdfd-lsgvd condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-etcd-0 condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-etcd-1 condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-etcd-2 condition met pod/dpf-operator-maintenance-operator-7776bb95d-vnh5k condition met pod/dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-gc-545bdbf8df-q68wp condition met pod/dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-master-7df7dc844c-p64zz condition met

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

The following YAML files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components. They also define the DPUCluster to serve as the Kubernetes control plane for the DPU nodes. manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: overrides: kubernetesAPIServerVIP: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST kubernetesAPIServerPort: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 kamajiClusterManager: disable: false manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 version: v1. 30.2 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: "" Create namespace (NS) for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 Apply the previous YAML files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. Also confirm that all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available and that the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-applicationset-controller" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-redis" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-repo-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-kamaji" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-maintenance-operator" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-gc" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-master" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all dpucluster.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-cplane-tenant1 condition met

OVN Kubernetes accelerates traffic by attaching a VF to each pod using the primary CNI. This VF offloads flows to the DPU, and this section details the components needed to connect pods to the offloaded OVN Kubernetes CNI.

Add the NVIDIA Network Operator Helm repository: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia --force-update The following network-operator.yaml values file will be applied: manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: false deployNodeFeatureRules: false sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true sriov-network-operator: operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists crds: enabled: true sriovOperatorConfig: deploy: true configDaemonNodeSelector: null operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists Deploy the operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version 24.7.0 -f ./manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml Release "network-operator" does not exist. Installing it now. NAME: network-operator LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 13:36:57 2025 NAMESPACE: nvidia-network-operator STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: ... Ensure all the pods in nvidia-network-operator namespace are ready: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all pod/network-operator-7bc7b45d67-xk2fl condition met pod/network-operator-sriov-network-operator-86c9cd4899-6hlzd condition met

The OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook is added to each pod scheduled to a worker node that requests a VF and a Network Attachment Definition. This webhook is part of the same helm chart as the other components of the OVN Kubernetes CNI. It is installed by modifying the existing helm deployment to include the webhook component.

The following ovn-kubernetes.yaml values file will be applied: manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector: ## Enable the ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector enabled: true Run the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ envsubst < manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values - Release "ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector" does not exist. Installing it now. Pulled: ghcr.io/nvidia/ovn-kubernetes-chart:v25.4.0 Digest: sha256:bce61b35ab485f06924681c5c906bfc0ab0065ac94830c6c036418e1edf995b3 NAME: ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 13:41:38 2025 NAMESPACE: ovn-kubernetes STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None Verify that the resource injector deployment has been successfully rolled out. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector deployment "ovn-kubernetes-ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector" successfully rolled out

Apply the following NicClusterPolicy and SriovNetworkNodePolicy configuration files should be applied. manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/nic_cluster_policy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: secondaryNetwork: multus: image: multus-cni imagePullSecrets: [] repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3. 9.3 manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/sriov_network_operator_policy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: bf3-p0-vfs namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: mtu: 1500 nicSelector: deviceID: "a2dc" vendor: "15b3" pfNames: - $DPU_P0# 2 - 45 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" numVfs: 46 resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs isRdma: true externallyManaged: true deviceType: netdevice linkType: eth Apply those configuration files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the following DaemonSets were successfully rolled out: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemon set "kube-multus-ds" successfully rolled out daemon set "sriov-network-config-daemon" successfully rolled out daemon set "sriov-device-plugin" successfully rolled out

Provisioning limitations Note The SPDK CSI image and helm chart are not provided as part of the DPF release. You need to build them following the instructions in dpuservices/storage/examples/spdk-csi/README.md. After building the image and chart, replace the placeholder values (such as example.com/spdk-csi , oci://example.com , etc.) in the following SPDK CSI configuration examples with your actual repository locations and version information. Before deploying the objects under the manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation directory, a few adjustments need to be made. Review dpudeployment.yaml to reference the DPUFlavor suited for SNAP: manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpudeployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: ovn-hbn-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle flavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn-storage dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: ovn: serviceTemplate: ovn serviceConfiguration: ovn hbn: serviceTemplate: hbn serviceConfiguration: hbn doca-snap: serviceTemplate: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: doca-snap snap-configuration: serviceTemplate: snap-configuration serviceConfiguration: snap-configuration snap-controller: serviceTemplate: snap-controller serviceConfiguration: snap-controller snap-csi-plugin: serviceTemplate: snap-csi-plugin serviceConfiguration: snap-csi-plugin snap-node-driver: serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver storage-vendor-dpu-plugin: serviceTemplate: storage-vendor-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: storage-vendor-dpu-plugin spdk-csi-controller: serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller spdk-csi-dpu-controller: serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-dpu-controller serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-dpu-controller serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: port: ovn - service: name: hbn interface : pf2dpu2_if # SNAP interface - ports: - service: name: doca-snap interface : app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: spdk-pool - service: name: hbn interface : snap_if Set the username and password for the spdk-target (as provided in SPDK apps installation): manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/snap-spdk-secret.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: spdkcsi-secret namespace: dpf-operator-system labels: # this label enables replication of the secret from the host to the dpu cluster dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret: "" stringData: # name field in the "rpcTokens" list should match name of the # spdk target from DPUService.helmChart.values.host.config.targets.nodes secret.json: |- { "rpcTokens" : [ { "name" : "spdk-target" , "username" : "exampleuser" , "password" : "examplepassword" } ] } Set the ipv4Subnet settings for the spdk-pool (please note: GW IP should be assigned to DATA interface in Storage Target Node installation): manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/snap-hbn-ovn-ipams.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.120.0/22" gatewayIndex: 3 prefixSize: 29 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: spdk-pool namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: spdk-pool ipv4Subnet: subnet: "10.0.124.0/24" gateway: "10.0.124.1" perNodeIPCount: 4 Set the rpcURL , targetType and targetAddr settings according to your environment: manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuserviceconfig_spdk-csi-controller.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: spdk-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "spdk-csi-controller" upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: enabled: true plugin: image: # Shuold be replaced!!! repository: example.com/spdk-csi tag: v0. 1.0 config: targets: nodes: # name of the target - name: spdk-target # management address rpcURL: http: # type of the target, e.g. nvme-tcp, nvme-rdma targetType: nvme-rdma # target service IP targetAddr: 10.0 . 124.1 # required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection # details to access the DPU cluster. # this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API. dpuClusterSecret: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials The rest of the configuration files in the folder manifest/05-dpudeployment-installation/ remain the same, including: BFB provisioning YAML: bfb.yaml



DOCA-SNAP DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_doca-snap.yaml dpuservicetemplate_doca-snap.yaml



HBN DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_hbn.yaml dpuservicetemplate_hbn.yaml



OVN DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_ovn.yaml dpuservicetemplate_ovn.yaml



SNAP configuration DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_snap-configuration.yaml dpuservicetemplate_snap-configuration.yaml



SNAP controller DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_snap-controller.yaml dpuservicetemplate_snap-controller.yaml



SNAP CSI plugin DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_snap-csi-plugin.yaml dpuservicetemplate_snap-csi-plugin.yaml



SNAP node driver DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_snap-node-driver.yaml dpuservicetemplate_snap-node-driver.yaml



SPDK CSI controller DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_spdk-csi-controller.yaml dpuservicetemplate_spdk-csi-controller.yaml



SPDK CSI DPU controller DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_spdk-csi-dpu-controller.yaml dpuservicetemplate_spdk-csi-dpu-controller.yaml



Storage vendor DPU pludin DPUService deployment and configuration YAMLs: dpuserviceconfig_storage-vendor-dpu-plugin.yaml dpuservicetemplate_storage-vendor-dpu-plugin.yaml



DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN: hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml



OVN DPUServiceCredentialRequest to allow cross cluster communication: ovn-credentials.yaml



OVN DPUServiceInterface to define the ports attached to OVN workloads on the DPU: ovn-iface.yaml



DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU: physical-ifaces.yaml



SNAP DPUServiceCredentialRequest to allow cross cluster communication: snap-credentials.yaml Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled. Also verify that the DPUServiceIPAMs, DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChains have all been reconciled: Note These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.

When using DPUDeployment, the DPUService name will have the DPUDeployment name added as prefix. For example, ovn-hbn-hbn . Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-sk6hj condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/flannel condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-gjdzr condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/multus condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nvidia-k8s-ipam condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-tfc8q condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovs-cni condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovs-helper condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-rbac-and-crds condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sfc-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-configuration-48rqj condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-controller-vgvfl condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-b76c4 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-ktx2c condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/spdk-csi-controller-gmqcd condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/spdk-csi-dpu-controller-v5sl5 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sriov-device-plugin condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-vendor-dpu-plugin-8cksj condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/spdk-pool condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-v8cfj condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-dg47c condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-t27cz condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-w7w7l condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-if-6trz9 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-snap-gj8f5 condition met

At this point, workers should be added to the cluster. As they are added, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

Return to the shell where Kubespray was previously run to deploy the cluster. Unmark the kube_node group in the hosts.yaml file, and add the worker nodes to the cluster: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ cat inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml ... k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: kube_node: ... (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root scale.yml The scale-out shouldn't take a long time, and a successful run should look similar to the following output:

To follow the progress of the DPU provisioning, run the following command to check in which phase it currently is: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' jump: Tue May 20 14:54:41 2025 Dpu Node Name: worker1 Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:51:54Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:51:54Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:52:09Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:52:10Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:52:11Z Type: FWConfigured Phase: OS Installing Dpu Node Name: worker2 Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:50:34Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:50:34Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:50:49Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:50:50Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-20T14:50:51Z Type: FWConfigured Phase: OS Installing Validate that the DPUs have been provisioned successfully by ensuring they're in a ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-0000-89-00 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-0000-89-00 condition met Ensure that the following DaemonSets each have two ready replicas: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemonset.apps/kube-multus-ds condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-network-config-daemon condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-device-plugin condition met $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovnkube-node-dpu-host daemonset.apps/ovnkube-node-dpu-host condition met Validate that all the different DPUServices, DPUServiceIPAMs, DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChains objects are now in a ready state Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn-snap dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-sk6hj condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-gjdzr condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-tfc8q condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-configuration-48rqj condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-controller-vgvfl condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-b76c4 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-ktx2c condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/spdk-csi-controller-gmqcd condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/spdk-csi-dpu-controller-v5sl5 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-vendor-dpu-plugin-8cksj condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/spdk-pool condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-v8cfj condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-dg47c condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-t27cz condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-w7w7l condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-if-6trz9 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-snap-gj8f5 condition met

Congratulations, the DPF system has been successfully installed!

Note The current implementation of DOCA SNAP for DPF supports only RAW Block device volumes.

To verify the DPF deployment with DOCA SNAP storage services by using following simple workload:

Deploy a simple workload pod with PVC storage provisioning: manifests/06-test-traffic/snap-workloads.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: snap-storage-pod spec: containers: - name: myfrontend image: ubuntu: 24.04 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf volumeDevices: - name: data devicePath: /dev/xvda volumes: - name: data persistentVolumeClaim: claimName: myclaim --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: myclaim spec: storageClassName: snap accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Block resources: requests: storage: 8Gi --- apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 kind: StorageClass metadata: name: snap annotations: storageclass.kubernetes.io/is- default - class : "true" provisioner: csi.snap.nvidia.com parameters: policy: "policy1" Validate deployment with simple performance tests: Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it snap-storage-pod -- bash root@snap-storage-pod:/# ls -la /dev/xvda brw-rw---- 1 root disk 259, 8 May 27 09:31 /dev/xvda root@snap-storage-pod:/# dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/xvda bs=4k count=2000k 2048000+0 records in 2048000+0 records out 8388608000 bytes (8.4 GB, 7.8 GiB) copied, 2.42949 s, 3.5 GB/s Create two job configuration files for FIO tests (FIO Ubuntu package should be installed: apt-get install -y fio): Copy Copied! root@snap-storage-pod:~# cat job-1M.fio [global] ioengine=libaio iodepth=32 direct=1 rw=read bs=1M numjobs=8 runtime=60 time_based group_reporting [job1] filename=/dev/xvda root@snap-storage-pod:~# cat job-4k.fio [global] ioengine=libaio direct=1 iodepth=32 rw=read bs=64k numjobs=8 runtime=60 time_based group_reporting [job1] filename=/dev/xvda Run performance tests: Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@snap-storage-pod:~# fio job-1M.fio job1: (g=0): rw=read, bs=(R) 1024KiB-1024KiB, (W) 1024KiB-1024KiB, (T) 1024KiB-1024KiB, ioengine=libaio, iodepth=32 ... fio-3.36 Starting 8 processes Jobs: 8 (f=8): [R(8)][100.0%][r=3311MiB/s][r=3311 IOPS][eta 00m:00s] job1: (groupid=0, jobs=8): err= 0: pid=3798: Tue May 27 09:33:41 2025 read: IOPS=3236, BW=3237MiB/s (3394MB/s)(190GiB/60007msec) slat (usec): min=34, max=58507, avg=2469.73, stdev=7557.90 clat (msec): min=5, max=161, avg=76.55, stdev=20.68 lat (msec): min=5, max=163, avg=79.01, stdev=19.97 clat percentiles (msec): | 1.00th=[ 36], 5.00th=[ 39], 10.00th=[ 40], 20.00th=[ 43], | 30.00th=[ 84], 40.00th=[ 86], 50.00th=[ 87], 60.00th=[ 88], | 70.00th=[ 89], 80.00th=[ 90], 90.00th=[ 92], 95.00th=[ 93], | 99.00th=[ 96], 99.50th=[ 99], 99.90th=[ 107], 99.95th=[ 114], | 99.99th=[ 159] bw ( MiB/s): min= 2528, max= 3580, per=99.91%, avg=3233.68, stdev=16.98, samples=952 iops : min= 2524, max= 3580, avg=3233.56, stdev=17.00, samples=952 lat (msec) : 10=0.02%, 20=0.03%, 50=23.48%, 100=76.18%, 250=0.29% cpu : usr=0.08%, sys=3.95%, ctx=1483542, majf=0, minf=203142 IO depths : 1=0.1%, 2=0.1%, 4=0.1%, 8=0.1%, 16=0.1%, 32=99.9%, >=64=0.0% submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.1%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% issued rwts: total=194218,0,0,0 short=0,0,0,0 dropped=0,0,0,0 latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=32 Run status group 0 (all jobs): READ: bw=3237MiB/s (3394MB/s), 3237MiB/s-3237MiB/s (3394MB/s-3394MB/s), io=190GiB (204GB), run=60007-60007msec Disk stats (read/write): nvme1n3: ios=1548902/0, sectors=396518912/0, merge=0/0, ticks=15298488/0, in_queue=15298488, util=99.90% =================================================================================================================== root@snap-storage-pod:~# fio job-4k.fio job1: (g=0): rw=read, bs=(R) 64.0KiB-64.0KiB, (W) 64.0KiB-64.0KiB, (T) 64.0KiB-64.0KiB, ioengine=libaio, iodepth=32 ... fio-3.36 Starting 8 processes Jobs: 8 (f=8): [R(8)][100.0%][r=3193MiB/s][r=51.1k IOPS][eta 00m:00s] job1: (groupid=0, jobs=8): err= 0: pid=3856: Tue May 27 09:35:22 2025 read: IOPS=50.8k, BW=3175MiB/s (3329MB/s)(186GiB/60020msec) slat (usec): min=3, max=564, avg=10.33, stdev= 6.31 clat (usec): min=1226, max=61859, avg=5028.10, stdev=10597.80 lat (usec): min=1243, max=61869, avg=5038.44, stdev=10597.61 clat percentiles (usec): | 1.00th=[ 1680], 5.00th=[ 1811], 10.00th=[ 1926], 20.00th=[ 2114], | 30.00th=[ 2278], 40.00th=[ 2409], 50.00th=[ 2540], 60.00th=[ 2671], | 70.00th=[ 2868], 80.00th=[ 3097], 90.00th=[ 3654], 95.00th=[45876], | 99.00th=[51643], 99.50th=[54264], 99.90th=[56361], 99.95th=[57934], | 99.99th=[58983] bw ( MiB/s): min= 2895, max= 3316, per=100.00%, avg=3177.29, stdev= 8.07, samples=952 iops : min=46332, max=53068, avg=50836.59, stdev=129.11, samples=952 lat (msec) : 2=14.08%, 4=78.17%, 10=2.71%, 20=0.01%, 50=1.51% lat (msec) : 100=3.53% cpu : usr=1.06%, sys=8.50%, ctx=2446739, majf=0, minf=4446 IO depths : 1=0.1%, 2=0.1%, 4=0.1%, 8=0.1%, 16=0.1%, 32=100.0%, >=64=0.0% submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.1%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% issued rwts: total=3049161,0,0,0 short=0,0,0,0 dropped=0,0,0,0 latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=32 Run status group 0 (all jobs): READ: bw=3175MiB/s (3329MB/s), 3175MiB/s-3175MiB/s (3329MB/s-3329MB/s), io=186GiB (200GB), run=60020-60020msec Disk stats (read/write): nvme1n3: ios=3043368/0, sectors=389554432/0, merge=26/0, ticks=15279103/0, in_queue=15279103, util=99.86% At the end of the test, you'll see the achieved performance. Note The performance results listed in this guide are indicative and should not be considered as formal performance targets for NVIDIA products.