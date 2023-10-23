Technology Preview for K8s cluster using NVIDIA DPUs and Host Base Networking (HBN)

This technical preview document is intended for previewing NVIDIA Host-Based Networking (HBN) service running on BlueField DPU in a Kubernetes use case.

Term Definition Term Definition BGP Border Gateway Protocol LACP Link Aggregation Control Protocol CNI Container Network Interface LAG Link Aggregation DOCA Datacenter-on-a-Chip Architecture PF Physical Function DPU Data Processing Unit SDN Software Defined Networking ECMP Equal-Cost Multi Pathing SRIOV Single-Root IO Virtualization EVPN Ethernet Virtual Private Network VF Virtual Function HBN Host-Based Networking VXLAN Virtual Extensible Local-Area-Network K8s Kubernetes

The BlueField®-2 data processing unit (DPU) provides innovative offload, acceleration, security, and efficiency in every host.

BlueField-2 combines the power of ConnectX®-6 with programmable Arm cores and hardware acceleration engines for software-defined storage, networking, security, and management workloads.

NVIDIA HBN is a service running on the DPU, which simplifies network provisioning by terminating the Ethernet layer 2 network in the DPU, allowing the physical network to become more of a "plug-and-play" utilizing a BGP-managed layer 3 network.

With HBN, the workload servers are connected to the physical switches over router ports, using unnumbered BGP configuration, which is automatic and does not require any IP subnet and address allocation for the underlay network, and provides a built-in active-active high-availability and load balancing based on ECMP.

The DPUs in the servers act as virtual tunnel endpoints (VTEPs) for the host network, providing a stretched layer 2 between all the nodes in the cluster over VXLAN using EVPN technology.

The configuration of HBN on the DPUs is almost identical to the configuration of physical NVIDIA switches, as it uses the same NVUE CLI commands, or NVUE programmatic API.

Note At the time of publishing this document, there are some throughput limitations with HBN that will be addressed in the upcoming releases. RoCE support by HBN will be added in future releases as well.

Our deployment uses HBN to create two stretched layer 2 networks: One for the primary network (Calico running in IP-in-IP configuration) using VLAN 60 and one for a secondary SR-IOV network using VLAN 50.

The primary network runs over the physical function (PF) of the DPU, using veth-based kernel interfaces (Virtual Ethernet Interfaces) for the pods named eth0, while the secondary network allocates virtual functions (VFs) for each pod, named net1 , which are allocated out of a pool of up to 16 VFs supported by HBN per DPU. This network can utilize the DPU's hardware acceleration capabilities. Support for RoCE traffic will be added through it soon.

The external access for the deployment (i.e., lab network access and Internet connectivity) is achieved through a gateway node connected to a leaf and acting as the default gateway for the management network 172.60.0.0/24 on VLAN 60.

The traffic that traverses between the servers through the leaf switches (with an exception of the gateway node) solely uses layer 3 (packets routed between BGP neighbors), and utilizes ECMP for high-availability and load balancing.

The gateway node used in this setup uses a VTEP in the leaf.

Note Please note that the configuration and deployment of the gateway node used to provide external access in this example is not included in the scope of this document. Please note that the gateway solution used in this example does not support a high-availability scenario. It is recommended to use a high availablity gateway deployment in a production environment (i.e., connected to more than a single leaf switch).

The presented deployment which represents a single-rack sized deployment, can be easily scaled out by adding additional switches, to create a large scale, multi-rack deployment that can accommodate hundreds of nodes.

The main advantage of using HBN in the deployment is that very little switch configuration is required: Each switch added needs a unique /32 address and possibly an AS number (leaf switches), but otherwise no additional configuration is needed.

The same applies for the configuration of HBN on each DPU, as it requires only a unique /32 address and a unique AS number.

BGP neighboring uses the "unnumbered" mode, which automatically identifies the neighbors and allocates local IPv6 subnets on every link—a kind of "plug-and-play" connectivity.

Used IP addresses:

Below are the IP addresses set on various interfaces in the setup.



Note Please note that tmfifo_net0 interfaces are the virtual interfaces automatically created on top of the RShim connection between the host and the DPU, in both sides. We can use these interfaces to install DPU software from the host, as an alternative to the out-of-band 1GbE physical port on the DPU.

Device Description Interfaces IP Addresses Master K8s master node and deployment node ens2f0np0 tmfifo_net0 172.60.0.11/24 192.168.100.1/30 Worker1 K8s worker node 1 ens2f0np0 tmfifo_net0 172.60.0.12/24 192.168.100.1/30 Worker2 K8s worker node 2 ens2f0np0 tmfifo_net0 172.60.0.13/24 192.168.100.1/30 DPU Any of the used DPUs tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.2/30

Switch and HBN configuration and connectivity:

Switch Description Router ID AS Number Links Leaf1 Leaf (TOR) switch 1 10.10.10.1/32 65101 To DPUs: swp1 - 3 To spines: swp31 - 32 To gateway node: swp30 Leaf2 Leaf (TOR) switch 2 10.10.10.2/32 65102 To DPUs: swp1 - 3 To spines: swp31 - 32 Spine1 Spine switch 1 10.10.10.101/32 65199 To leafs: swp1 - 2 Spine2 Spine switch 2 10.10.10.102/32 65199 Master HBN HBN on the master node DPU 10.10.10.11/32 65111 To leafs: p0_sf , p1_sf Worker 1 HBN HBN on Worker1 node DPU 10.10.10.12/32 65112 Worker 2 HBN HBN on Worker2 node DPU 10.10.10.13/32 65113

VTEPs configuration:

VTEP Interfaces VLAN VNI Leaf1 swp30 60 10060 HBN (Any) pf0vf0_sf - pf0vf15_sf 50 10050 pf0hpf_sf 60 10060

The NVIDIA® SN3700 switches are installed with NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux 5.3 OS

Each node is connected to two TOR switches over two 100Gb/s router ports (interfaces swp1 - 3 on the TOR switches)

The TOR switches are connected to the two spine switches using router ports (interfaces swp31 - 32 on the TORs and swp1-2 on the spines)

In addition, a gateway node is connected through a VTEP to one of the TORs, providing external network access and Internet connectivity on the management network (VLAN60, interface swp30 on Leaf1)

Configure the switches using the following NVUE commands:

Leaf1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 nv set interface swp30,swp31-32,swp1-3 nv set interface swp30 link mtu 9000 nv set interface swp30 bridge domain br_default nv set interface swp30 bridge domain br_default access 60 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 60 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 60 vni 10060 nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.1 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA nv set evpn enable on nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65101 nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp31 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp32 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv config apply -y

Leaf2 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.2/32 nv set interface swp31-32,swp1-3 nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65102 nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.2 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp31 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp32 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv config apply -y

Spine1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.101/32 nv set interface swp1-2 nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65199 nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.101 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv config apply -y

Spine2 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.102/32 nv set interface swp1-4 nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65199 nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.102 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv config apply -y

Install Ubuntu 22.04 on the servers and make sure it is up-to-date: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade $ sudo reboot To allow password-less sudo , add the local user to the sudoers file on each host: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo vi /etc/sudoers #includedir /etc/sudoers.d #K8s cluster deployment user with sudo privileges without password user ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL On the deployment node, generate an SSH key and copy it to each node. For example: Deployment Node Console (Master node is used) Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh-keygen Generating public/private rsa key pair. Enter file in which to save the key (/home/user/.ssh/id_rsa): Created directory '/home/user/.ssh'. Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): Enter same passphrase again: Your identification has been saved in /home/user/.ssh/id_rsa. Your public key has been saved in /home/user/.ssh/id_rsa.pub. The key fingerprint is: SHA256:PaZkvxV4K/h8q32zPWdZhG1VS0DSisAlehXVuiseLgA user@master The key's randomart image is: +---[RSA 2048]----+ | ...+oo+o..o| | .oo .o. o| | . .. . o +.| | E . o + . +| | . S = + o | | . o = + o .| | . o.o + o| | ..+.*. o+o| | oo*ooo.++| +----[SHA256]-----+ $ ssh-copy-id -i ~/.ssh/id_rsa user@10.10.0.1 /usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: Source of key(s) to be installed: "/home/user/.ssh/id_rsa.pub" The authenticity of host 10.10.0.1 (10.10.0.1)' can't be established. ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256:uyglY5g0CgPNGDm+XKuSkFAbx0RLaPijpktANgXRlD8. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes /usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: attempting to log in with the new key(s), to filter out any that are already installed /usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: 1 key(s) remain to be installed -- if you are prompted now it is to install the new keys user@10.10.0.1's password: Number of key(s) added: 1 Now try logging into the machine, and verify that you can log in without a password.

Download the DOCA host drivers packages form the DOCA webpage by scrolling down to the bottom of the page and selecting the relevant package. It will install all the necessary software to access and install the DPU from the host. Install the DOCA host drivers package you downloaded: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # wget https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/DOCA/DOCA_v1.5.1/doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_1.5.1-0.1.8.1.5.1007.1.5.8.1.1.2.1_amd64.deb # dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_1.5.1-0.1.8.1.5.1007.1.5.8.1.1.2.1_amd64.deb # apt-get update # apt install doca-runtime # apt install doca-tools Download BFB 4.0.3 with DOCA 2.0.2v2: Create the config file bf.cfg : Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # echo 'ENABLE_SFC_HBN=yes' > bf.cfg Install the BFB (the DPU's operating system image): Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # bfb-install -c bf.cfg -r rshim0 -b DOCA_2.0.2_BSP_4.0.3_Ubuntu_22.04-10.23-04.prod.bfb After the installation is complete, perform a full power cycle to the servers, allowing the DPU firmware to reboot and upgrade if needed. After the servers return, assign IP addresses to the first interface of the DPU on each host using netplan. This is an example for the master node. The same should be done for the workers (172.60.0.12 and 172.60.0.13). Notice the default route to the gateway node (172.60.0.254) to provide external/Internet connectivity: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # vi /etc/netplan/00-installer-config.yaml network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: true eno2: dhcp4: true eno3: dhcp4: true eno4: dhcp4: true ens2f0np0: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 addresses: [172.60.0.11/24] nameservers: addresses: [8.8.8.8] search: [] routes: - to: default via: 172.60.0.254 ens2f1np1: dhcp4: false version: 2 Apply the settings: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # netplan apply

Log into the DPU in one of the following ways:

Using the OOB management interface (if connected and obtained an IP address over DHCP)

Using the built-in network interface over RShim ( tmfifo_net0 )

This example uses the RShim option:

Use the following command to assign an IP address to the tmfifo_net0 interface: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ip address add 192.168.100.1/30 dev tmfifo_net0 When you first log into the DPU, use ubuntu/ubuntu as credentials. You will be asked to modify the password: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2 The authenticity of host '192.168.100.2 (192.168.100.2)' can't be established. ED25519 key fingerprint is SHA256:S2gzl4QzVUY0g3GRsl9VLi3tYHQdIe7oQ+8I8tr95c4. This key is not known by any other names Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no/[fingerprint])? yes Warning: Permanently added '192.168.100.2' (ED25519) to the list of known hosts. ubuntu@192.168.100.2's password: You are required to change your password immediately (administrator enforced) Welcome to Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS (GNU/Linux 5.4.0-1049-bluefield aarch64) * Documentation: https://help.ubuntu.com * Management: https://landscape.canonical.com * Support: https://ubuntu.com/advantage System information as of Mon Jan 16 12:53:57 UTC 2023 System load: 0.09 Usage of /: 6.7% of 58.00GB Memory usage: 13% Swap usage: 0% Processes: 485 Users logged in: 0 IPv4 address for docker0: 172.17.0.1 IPv4 address for mgmt: 127.0.0.1 IPv6 address for mgmt: ::1 IPv4 address for oob_net0: 10.10.7.37 IPv4 address for tmfifo_net0: 192.168.100.2 0 updates can be applied immediately. The programs included with the Ubuntu system are free software; the exact distribution terms for each program are described in the individual files in /usr/share/doc/*/copyright. Ubuntu comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY, to the extent permitted by applicable law. WARNING: Your password has expired. You must change your password now and login again! Changing password for ubuntu. Current password: New password: Retype new password: passwd: password updated successfully Connection to 192.168.100.2 closed. Once you are logged into the DPU, download the DOCA container configs package and install it. This package includes the necessary scripts and configurations for activating the HBN container on the DPU: DPU Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/doca/doca_container_configs/versions/2.0.2v2/zip -O doca_container_configs_2.0.2v2.zip --no-check-certificate # unzip -o doca_container_configs_2.0.2v2.zip -d doca_container_configs_2.0.2v2 # cd doca_container_configs_2.0.2v2/scripts/doca_hbn/1.4.0 # chmod +x hbn-dpu-setup.sh # ./hbn-dpu-setup.sh # cd ../../../configs/2.0.2/ # cp doca_hbn.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/ Warning You will not be able to pull the zip file from the Internet if the DPU's out-of-band management interface is not used in your setup. In this case, please pull it to the host and use scp to copy it to the DPU over the RShim's network interface ( tmfifo_net0 ). On the host console: Copy Copied! # wget --content-disposition https: # scp doca_container_configs_2. 0 .2v2.zip ubuntu @192 .168. 100.2 :/home/ubuntu/ Reboot the DPU: DPU Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # reboot

After the DPU returns, it will run the "doca-hbn" container.

To find its ID (will appear in the first column under CONTAINER ), run: DPU Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # crictl ps Connect to that container: DPU Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # crictl exec -it <container-id> bash Use the following NVUE commands to configure HBN (must be done on each DPU): HBN Container Console on Master Node DPU Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 50 vni 10050 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 60 vni 10060 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.11/32 nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf link state up nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf13_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf13_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf bridge domain br_default access 50 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 60 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.11 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group underlay nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65111 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.11 nv set router policy route-map LOOPBACK rule 1 action permit nv set router policy route-map LOOPBACK rule 1 match interface lo nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map LOOPBACK nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family ipv4-unicast soft-reconfiguration on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv config apply -y HBN Container Console on Worker Node 1 DPU Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 50 vni 10050 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 60 vni 10060 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.12/32 nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf link state up nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf13_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf13_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf bridge domain br_default access 50 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 60 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.12 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group underlay nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65112 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.12 nv set router policy route-map LOOPBACK rule 1 action permit nv set router policy route-map LOOPBACK rule 1 match interface lo nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map LOOPBACK nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family ipv4-unicast soft-reconfiguration on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable onnv config apply -y HBN Container Console on Worker Node 2 DPU Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 50 vni 10050 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 60 vni 10060 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.13/32 nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf link state up nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf13_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf13_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf bridge domain br_default access 50 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 60 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.13 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group underlay nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group underlay nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65113 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 10.10.10.13 nv set router policy route-map LOOPBACK rule 1 action permit nv set router policy route-map LOOPBACK rule 1 match interface lo nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:BE:EF:AA nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map LOOPBACK nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family ipv4-unicast soft-reconfiguration on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group underlay address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv config apply -y You can exit back to the host and validate the connectivity between the hosts by pinging them over the high-speed interface: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ping 172.60.0.11 $ ping 172.60.0.12 $ ping 172.60.0.13

Now we will deploy Kubernetes on the hosts using kubespray .

On the deployment node (master node can also be used as the deployment node), run: Deployment Node Console (Master node is used) Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd ~ $ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq $ wget https://github.com/kubernetes-sigs/kubespray/archive/refs/tags/v2.22.0.tar.gz $ tar -zxf v2.20.0.tar.gz $ cd kubespray-2.20.0 $ sudo pip3 install -r requirements.txt Create the initial cluster configuration for three nodes. We use the addresses we assigned to the DPU interface. The high-speed network is used for both the primary and the secondary network of our Kubernetes cluster: Deployment Node Console (Master Node is used) Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cp -rfp inventory/sample inventory/mycluster $ declare -a IPS=(172.60.0.11 172.60.0.12 172.60.0.13) $ CONFIG_FILE=inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml python3 contrib/inventory_builder/inventory.py ${IPS[@]} Edit the hosts list as follows: Deployment Node Console (Master Node is used) Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ vi inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml all: hosts: master: ansible_host: 172.60.0.11 ip: 172.60.0.11 access_ip: 172.60.0.11 worker1: ansible_host: 172.60.0.12 ip: 172.60.0.12 access_ip: 172.60.0.12 worker2: ansible_host: 172.60.0.13 ip: 172.60.0.13 access_ip: 172.60.0.13 children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master: kube_node: hosts: worker1: worker2: etcd: hosts: master: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: kube_node: calico_rr: hosts: {} Edit the Calico configuration to use IP-in-IP: Deployment Node Console (Master Node is used) Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ vi inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-net-calico.yml calico_network_backend: "bird" calico_ipip_mode: "Always" calico_vxlan_mode: "Never" Deploy the cluster: Deployment Node Console (Master Node is used) Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml Label the worker nodes as workers: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl label nodes worker1 node-role.kubernetes.io/worker= # kubectl label nodes worker2 node-role.kubernetes.io/worker=

On the master node, install helm and add the Mellanox repo: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # snap install helm --classic # helm repo add mellanox https://mellanox.github.io/network-operator && helm repo update Create the values.yaml file: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # nano values.yaml nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false nvPeerDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false secondaryNetwork: deploy: true Install the operator: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # helm install -f ./values.yaml -n network-operator --create-namespace --wait mellanox/network-operator --generate-name Validate the installation: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl -n network-operator get pods Create the policy.yaml file: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # nano policy.yaml apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: mlnxnic namespace: network-operator spec: nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/custom-rdma.capable: "true" resourceName: mlnxnet priority: 99 mtu: 9000 numVfs: 16 nicSelector: pfNames: [ "ens2f0np0" ] deviceType: netdevice isRdma: true Apply it: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl apply -f policy.yaml Create the network.yaml file: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # nano network.yaml apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: mlnx-network namespace: network-operator spec: ipam: | { "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "log_file": "/tmp/whereabouts.log", "log_level": "debug", "type": "whereabouts", "range": "172.50.0.0/24" } networkNamespace: default resourceName: mlnxnet Apply it: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl apply -f network.yaml Wait a few minutes for the configuration to complete and then validate the network and its resources: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl get network-attachment-definitions.k8s.cni.cncf.io # kubectl get node worker1 -o json | jq '.status.allocatable' # kubectl get node worker2 -o json | jq '.status.allocatable' Warning It may be necessary to perform a full power cycle on the servers if firmware configuration changes are required.

On the master node:

Create the following yaml file: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # nano testds.yaml apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: DaemonSet metadata: name: example-daemon labels: app: example-ds spec: selector: matchLabels: app: example-ds template: metadata: labels: app: example-ds annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: mlnx-network spec: containers: - image: ubuntu name: example-ds-pod securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: limits: memory: 16Gi cpu: 8 nvidia.com/mlnxnet: '1' requests: memory: 16Gi cpu: 8 nvidia.com/mlnxnet: '1' command: - sleep - inf Then create the deployment: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl create -f testds.yaml

Now we will run a TCP throughput test on top of the high-speed secondary network between our pods running on different worker nodes.

Open an additional terminal window to the master node and connect to each of the pods:

Check the names of the pods: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl get pods Connect to the desired pod: Master Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # kubectl exec -it <pod-name> -- bash Install and run iperf TCP test between the two pods over the high-speed secondary network: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt update # apt install iproute2 iperf -y Check the IP address of the first pod on the high speed secondary network net1: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ip addr Run iperf on it: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # iperf -s On the second pod, install iperf and run it in client mode, connecting to the first pod: Second Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt update # apt install iperf -y # iperf -c <server-address> -P 10 Done!