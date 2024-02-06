Changes and New Feature History - FlexBoot

Rev 3.7.201

General Added support for device booting with FlexBoot on legacy mode when using BlueField-3 external on Enhanced NIC mode.

Adapter Cards Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU devices at GA level.

FlexBoot UI Added a new setting "Boot Legacy Interrupt" in the NIC Configuration menu used to enable/disable interrupt support for boot legacy mode. For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

Added a new setting "Dhcp Client-Id HW Type IB" in the NIC Configuration menu used to enable/disable sending DHCP client-id option (61) with IB Type + GUID instead full prefix + GUID. For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

Added a new setting "DHCP HW Type IB" in the NIC Configuration menu user to enable/disable sending DHCP IB discover packets with HW Type IB and HW address GUID instead MAC. For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

Rev 3.6.901

Link Speed/InfiniBand Updated the Flexboot driver to boot with the highest link speed on InfiniBand mode (instead of configuring it to SDR) on devices that operate on Multi-Host mode and on devices that operate with keep_link_up enabled.

General Updated firmware versions. For the firmware versions supported see, Compatible Products.

Rev 3.6.805

General Updated firmware versions.

Rev 3.6.804

FlexBoot UI Added support for exposing the NDR link speed in the Ctrl +B menu.

Rev 3.6.700

FlexBoot UI Added a new setting to enable/disable RT_PPS_ENABLED_ONPOWERUP. For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Rev 3.6.502

General Added support for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapter cards. ConnectX-7 has the same feature set as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of the ConnectX-6 firmware features, please see ConnectX-6 Firmware Release Notes.

FlexBoot UI Added support for "Cross-Signed CA URI" and "Trust CA fingerprint" new settings for NIC Configuration. For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

iSCSI Authentication Added support for setting the iSCSI authentication settings via IPXE script (not only via Flexboot UI).

Rev 3.6.403

FlexBoot UI Added support for "RDMA NIC mode" new setting to the Flexboot menu. For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

NVIDIA® BlueField® Added support for boot over Virtio Net emulation hotplug/static device in legacy boot environment . For further information, refer to the NVIDIA BlueField User Manual.

Rev 3.6.301

VirtioNet/VirtioBlk Exprom Added support for Enabling/Disabling UEFI X86 VirtioNet/VirtioBlk Exprom in Flexboot using the Ctrl+B menu.

Rev 3.6.204

Adapter Cards Added support for BlueField 2 adapters cards at GA level.

iSCSI Added support for iSCSI boot over IPv6.

FlexBoot UI Added new settings for IPv6 in iSCSI Initiator/General section in Ctrl B menu. For further information refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

FlexBoot UI Added "Permit Total Shutdown" new setting to the FlexBoot boot menu. For further information refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

FlexBoot UI Added "Flow Control" new setting to the FlexBoot boot menu. For further information refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

HTTPS Added support for HTTPS protocol by default. Flexboot now will contain only a single trusted root certificate (the “iPXE root CA” certificate). To use a standard SSL certificate issued by a public CA (such as Verisign), iPXE must be able to download a cross-signed certificate to complete the chain of trust up to the “iPXE root CA” certificate. These cross-signed certificates are downloaded automatically when needed from http://ca.ipxe.org/auto. For more info please see full description on https://ipxe.org/crypto and https://ipxe.org/cfg/crosscert

Rev 3.6.102

General This version of FlexBoot does not have any changes. The version was increased due to the release of a new firmware version.

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.

Adapter Cards [Beta] Added support for BlueField 2 adapters cards.

FlexBoot UI Exposed the following settings for both IB/ETH mode : Mac Address

Virtual Mac Address

Port Guid Address

Node Guid Address

Virtual Node Guid Address For further information refer to PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Rev 3.5.901

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

FlexBoot Legacy Interrupt Added the ability to enable/disable the received indication using the Legacy Interrupt option. For further information refer to MFT User Manual.

FlexBoot UI Added Virtual Node GUID settings to FlexBoot menu and removed Virtual Port GUID setting. For further information refer to PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Rev 3.5.803

FlexBoot UI Added Port GUID, Node GUID and Virtual Port GUID new settings to the FlexBoot boot menu for devices that operate in IB mode. For further information refer to PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

FlexBoot UI Added "SNAPI Operation" new setting to the FlexBoot boot menu. For further information refer to PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Rev. 3.5.701

FlexBoot UI Added NIC Partitions Configuration settings in Flexboot boot menu for devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode . For further information please refer to FlexBoot and UEFI User Manual.

Rev. 3.5.603

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 ready adapter cards. For further information, contact Mellanox Support.

Enable/Disable UEFI X86, UEFI ARM Exprom using Ctrl+B Added support to Enable/Disable UEFI X86, UEFI Arm Exprom in FlexBoot using the Ctrl+B menu.

Rev. 3.5.504

FlexBoot UI Added “PXE boot without fail-over to iSCSI” and “iSCSI boot without fail-over to PXE boot” options for legacy_boot_prtocol configuration. For further information, refer to Mellanox PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Enabled PXE to expose the current link speed of the system when in ETH mode.

Rev. 3.5.403

Enable/Disable FlexBoot in EXPROM via mlxconfig Added PXE support to additional ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX- 5 adapter cards. Note: Not all cards are compiled with FlexBoot. For the full list of the OPNs compiled with FlexBoot, please refer to the firmware Release Notes Enabling/Disabling FlexBoot in ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 in EXPROM is done via mlxconfig. The default value is: FLEXBOOT enable Note: The value above can be set only in adapter cards that support this capability. For further information on how to enable/disable UEFI, refer to section Enabling/Disabling FlexBoot/UEFI in EXPROM via mlxconfig in the Mellanox PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) User Manual.

VLAN Priority Set the default VLAN priority to 0.

Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) LACP support is disabled by default. It can be enabled via mlxconfig.

Rev. 3.5.305

PXE Boot Added ESC option as an abort key during PXE boot process.

FlexBoot Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) Added the ability to enable/disable FlexBoot LACP via mlxconfig.

Serial Console Removed Serial Console support in the ConnectX-4 Lx adapter card.

Upstream sync Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)

Rev. 3.5.210

Promiscuous VLAN mode Added support for promiscuous VLAN mode.

MTU [InfiniBand] Added support for configurable MTU.

Expansion ROM version Enabled expansion ROM ( exp_rom ) version exposition according to the new specification (e.g. expose ARCH in flint tool).

FlexBoot UI Added a FlexBoot menu support for NV_POWER_CONF . Now power consumption configuration is supported from the FlexBoot menu.

Enhanced FlexBoot/firmware debug capability using Flexboot UI. Added the reg_dump option to the panic_behavior configuration in the FlexBoot menu

Upstream sync Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)

Rev. 3.5.11

Networking Ethernet only: The MTU value is set to 1500 upon driver’s bring up.

Rev. 3.5.109

FlexBoot UI Added support for "Undi network wait timeout"

Enhanced FlexBoot/firmware debug capability using Flexboot UI

Performance Performance enhancements in Ethernet mode

Upstream sync Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)

Rev. 3.4.903

iSCSI re-imaging Enables the user to install a new image on active ISCSI target

FlexBoot UI Added new configuration for network link type for supported cards (ConnectX-4 VPI cards)

Enabled boot configuration menu in ConnectX-4 when the physical port is IB

Booting Enabled booting with non-default Pkey in ConnectX-4 when the physical port is IB

Link Status Removed link status line printout at boot time

Boot Menu Changed the Bus:Device:Function format in boot menu, from PCIBus:Dev.Func to 0000:Bus:Dev.Func

Upstream sync Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)

Rev. 3.4.812

FlexBoot UI Added debug prints option in the FlexBoot boot menu. For further information, please refer to FlexBoot and UEFI User Manual.

Upstream sync Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)

System Diagnosis Added the ability to diagnose problems in released ROMs by enabling the debug log levels for specific modules. Note: This ability should be used only when debug session is needed.

Interrupts Added support for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx interrupts

Rev. 3.4.719

IPv6 Added IPv6 support

x64 Architecture Added x64 architecture support in ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB adapter cards

SHELL CLI Removed support for the following SHELL CLI commands: Non-volatile option storage commands

SAN boot commands

Menu commands

Login command

Sync command

DNS resolving command

Time commands

Image crypto digest commands

Loopback testing commands

VLAN commands

PXE commands

Reboot command For further information, please refer to: http://ipxe.org/cmd

Upstream sync Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)

Rev. 3.4.650

Image size Added support for .mrom images larger than 128kB

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-4 EN and ConnectX-4 Lx EN

Flat real mode Moved to flat real mode when calling INT 1a,b101 to avoid BIOSes issues

Spanning Tree Protocol Added support for detecting Spanning Tree Protocol non-forwarding ports (RSTP/MSTP)