Compatible Products
|
Adapter Card
|
Bundled Firmware Version
|
BlueField®-3
|
32.40.1000
|
BlueField®-2
|
24.40.1000
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.40.1000
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.40.1000
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.40.1000
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.40.1000
The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:
|
HCAs
|
Firmware Version
|
FlexBoot Version
|
UEFI Version
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.3006
|
3.6.901
|
14.29.14
|
NVIDIA BlueField
|
18.33.1048
|
3.6.502
|
14.26.17
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.32.1010
|
14.25.17
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
3.6.102
|
14.22.14
|
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
3.4.752
|
N/A
All the Operating Systems below expect for RedHat 7.3 are supported in Ethernet protocol only. RedHat 7.3 is supported in both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocol.
|
OSes
|
Version
|
ETH
|
IB
|
RHEL
|
8.5/6
|
+
|
+
|
RHEL OEL
|
7.6
|
+
|
RHEL
|
7.9
|
+
|
+
|
RHEL
|
7.7
|
+
|
+
|
RHEL_ALT
|
8.4
|
+
|
+
|
RHEL_ALT
|
8.6
|
+
|
+
|
SLES
|
12.4/5
|
+
|
SLES
|
15.2/3
|
+
|
Centos
|
7.6
|
+
|
Windows Server
|
2019
|
+
|
+
|
Windows Server
|
2016
|
+
|
+
|
Windows Server
|
2022
|
+
|
+
UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.
|
Tools
|
Version
|
MFT
|
4.27.0