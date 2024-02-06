On This Page
Firmware Image Properties
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
|
Location:
|
System setup /Firmware Image Properties
|
Description:
|
FlexBoot driver version information
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Available options:
|
1 - None – no PXE boot, no iSCSI boot
2 - PXE – PXE first and if failed try iSCSI
3 - iSCSI – iSCSI first and if failed try PXE
|
Location:
|
System setup /Firmware Image Properties
|
Description:
|
Device's firmware version information.
|
Configurable:
|
No