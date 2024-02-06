NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  HII iSCSI General Parameters

HII iSCSI General Parameters

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Warning

This section's attributes are applicable only to Legacy mode.

worddav6551f50649f0da724316a3520d65ea15-version-1-modificationdate-1666728780357-api-v2.png

Boot to Target

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Controls booting to ISCSI target after connection.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

  • Enable

  • Disable

  • One time disabled

TCP/IP Parameters via DHCP

Location:

Main Configuration Form /iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

When the TCP/IP Parameters via DHCP is enabled, the initiator and target's IP, netmask, gateway and DNS will be taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.

Configurable:

Yes

iSCSI Parameters via DHCP

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

When iSCSI Parameters via DHCP are enabled, all the initiator and target's parameters are taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.

Configurable:

Yes, if TCP/IP Parameters via DHCP is enabled.

CHAP Authentication

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Enables CHAP Authentication for iSCSI initiator.

Configurable:

Yes

CHAP Mutual Authentication

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Enables mutual CHAP authentication between the iSCSI initiator and target

Configurable:

Yes

IP Version

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Specifies whether IPv4 or IPv6 network addressing will be used for iSCSI initiator and targets

Configurable:

No
