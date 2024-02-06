NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Main Configuration

Main Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Blink LEDs

Warning

Blink LEDs will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.

Warning

LEDs starts to blink as soon as you press the Enter key.

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations

Description:

Specifies the number of seconds the LEDs on physical network port should blink to assist with port identification. Only valid for adapters with blink LEDs.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Valid only for current cycle

Effects:

Blink LEDs duration value of the port will be as set in the current cycle

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 0 and the maximum is 15.

MAC Address

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations

Description:

Permanent MAC address assigned during manufacturing

Configurable:

No

Node GUID

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration

Description:

Permanent Node GUID assigned during manufacturing.

Configurable:

No

Availability:

Port GUID

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration

Description:

Permanent Port GUID assigned during manufacturing.

Configurable:

No

Availability:

Virtual Node GUID

Location:

NIC Partitioning Configuration

Description:

Displays the Virtual Node GUID.

Configurable:

No

Availability:

